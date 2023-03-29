Brides, Take Note: These 16 Wedding Registries Should Be on Your Radar

Looking beyond the bonus gifts and completion discounts, the best wedding registries are ones that give you a lot of room for personalization. Whether you want to receive mainly housewares for a brand new home, just cash and gift cards, or a little bit of everything, you should be able to register for exactly what you want, in the way you want it. Getting to attend in-store registry events or having an interior design consultant might be up your alley, but if you want to register without having to leave your home, it's all a matter of picking the right registry. Each registry on our list has been proven to make registering a positive experience for both couples and gift-givers alike, so now it's just up to you to weigh all the pros and cons.

Before even getting proposed to, lots of people already have a wedding dress style in mind, a Pinterest board filled with wedding inspo, and at least one contender for a first dance song. As for the wedding registry, however, not everyone puts as much forethought into it, despite it being an important part of the wedding planning process. The truth is, a wedding registry isn't just a wish list of household essentials, and as you may have already discovered, there's a lot to consider when deciding where to register.

Joy Joy Sign Up Now Key Specs Completion Discount: 20 percent off eligible items for up to six months after wedding

20 percent off eligible items for up to six months after wedding Group Gifting Option? No

No Syncs to Other Registries? Yes Pros & Cons Pros Variety of cash funds, gift cards, and charity options to choose from

Integrated with popular cash-sharing services

Zero transaction fees Cons Limited selection of physical items in the website's catalog

Guests can contribute custom amounts on cash funds but not physical gifts Why It Made the List Gift cards and cash are often the best wedding presents, especially for couples who don't quite know what they want to buy. With Joy, you don't have to come up with specific products to put on your registry; you just have to have an idea of where you plan to shop or how you plan to spend your money. While you can also add physical items from Joy's catalog or sync to another registry, Joy stands out most for its many gift card options and cash fund categories, none of which involve any transaction fees. If you're most looking forward to receiving cash gifts, head to the Cash Funds category when you create your registry. There you'll be able to pick from a range of options such as a gift card to Best Buy, a Home Down Payment, a donation to the ASPCA, and many other similar offerings. You are free to edit the dollar amounts, and — if you'd like to make further customizations — you can also come up with your own cash fund category. When your loved ones pick out a gift, they'll be prompted to pay through Venmo, PayPal, or Cash App without being charged extra for processing.

MyRegistry MyRegistry Sign Up Now Key Specs Completion Discount: Only offered by individual brands

Only offered by individual brands Group Gifting Option? Varies by the registries you sync

Varies by the registries you sync Syncs to Other Registries? Yes Pros & Cons Pros Compiles multiple registries into one big registry

You still qualify for completion discounts and offers

Option to add items from stores that don't offer wedding registries Cons The redirects to third-party sites may get confusing for gift givers

2.5 percent transaction fee on cash gifts Why It Made the List Most people decide against registering at more than one store because having multiple wish lists can quickly get confusing for both guests and couples. Instead of juggling a bunch of different wedding registries or settling on just one, MyRegistry gives you the best of both worlds. The website allows you to import whole registries from other retailers so everything you want is organized in one convenient location. When your guests want to purchase something listed on your registry, they'll be redirected to the corresponding website. Setting up your universal registry doesn't actually start on the MyRegistry website. You'll first need to register directly with the stores of your choice. Once you do that, you can click "create registry" on MyRegistry, and you'll be prompted to sync the external registries you created. Because none of the actual registering is done through MyRegistry, you can still take advantage of all the completion discounts and other perks offered by the different stores. If a store you like doesn't offer wedding registries, you can even add its products using the MyRegistry browser extension or the barcode scanner in the MyRegistry app. There are also cash and charity options, however, there's a 2.5 percent transaction fee on cash gifts.

The Knot The Knot Sign Up Now Key Specs Completion Discount: 20 percent off remaining gifts for up to six months after wedding

20 percent off remaining gifts for up to six months after wedding Group Gifting Option? Yes

Yes Syncs to Other Registries? Yes Pros & Cons Pros Automatically syncs with any registries created through the company's nearly 20 retail partners

Ability to add personalized notes to individual items

No fees for cash fund contributions sent through Venmo Cons 2.5 percent transaction fee for credit card purchases Why It Made the List If you want all of your wedding materials in one place, The Knot has everything from vendor recommendations to wedding website templates, plus, of course, a wedding registry. Couples who know exactly what they want will like the freedom of The Knot's auto-sync registry feature, which allows you to select items from other popular registries on this list, including Amazon, Crate & Barrel, Williams Sonoma, Bloomingdale's, and more. Even if you find something on a non-partner site, you can use The Knot's browser extension to easily add it to your universal registry. The company also offers several features to help steer your guests in the right direction. Must-have items are given a "Top Choice" stamp, and you can leave notes next to individual products explaining why they made the list. Family and friends can also contribute to a cash fund, which doesn't charge a fee on payments sent through Venmo. However, guests who use their credit cards for gifts or cash fund contributions will have to pay a 2.5 percent transaction fee.

Zola Zola Sign Up Now Key Specs Completion Discount: 20 percent off remaining gifts for up to six months after wedding

20 percent off remaining gifts for up to six months after wedding Group Gifting Option? Yes

Yes Syncs to Other Registries? Yes Pros & Cons Pros Any product on the web can be added to your registry

The app has a swipe feature that allows you to build a registry quickly

Bonus gifts available for eligible items Cons 2.5 percent processing fee for non-Venmo cash fund contributions

The huge selection can be overwhelming if you don't have a general idea of what you want Why It Made the List Though it has all the perks of an online registry — convenience and an endless variety of products to choose from — Zola still provides the same level of personal support you get when you register at a brick-and-mortar store. You can fill your registry with items from Zola's massive collection of home goods, experiences, and gift cards. If you still can't find what you want, couples can add cash funds and products from any other website to their registry. Whenever you need guidance, Zola experts are available to help seven days a week, and there's also an entire community of other engaged couples you can chat with on the website. Zola, the website itself, is also very easy to navigate, especially on the app. When you click the registry tab, you're able to switch from regular browsing to Gift Shuffle mode, where you'll get to swipe left or right on thousands of different products until you have an entire registry put together. Zola is just as user-friendly for guests, too, because it won't redirect them to external sites when they click on registry items added from different retailers. Plus, there are zero fees for cash gifts sent through Venmo.

Crate & Barrel Crate and Barrel Sign Up Now Key Specs Completion Discount: 15 percent off for up to six months after wedding date

15 percent off for up to six months after wedding date Group Gifting Option? Yes

Yes Syncs to Other Registries? No Pros & Cons Pros Includes consultations with both interior design experts and registry consultants

Offers one-click registries

Free shipping on registry orders over $49 Cons You can't add a cash option to your registry

Some items can't be returned, and shipping isn't included Why It Made the List For many newlyweds, buying a first house is the next milestone to look forward to after getting married. Register at Crate & Barrel, and you'll be one step closer to a well-decorated dream home. Whether you have an established aesthetic in mind or are starting from scratch, Crate & Barrel gives you one-on-one access to registry consultants and design professionals in person and online, in addition to exclusive invitations to private events to see your potential registry picks in action. This, plus Crate & Barrel's beautiful selection, makes it easy to pick out home goods that combine the design styles of you and your future spouse. During the initial consultation, you'll be given a tour of your local Crate & Barrel store. Based on the types of products you liked and the vision you have for your home, your consultant will help you brainstorm what to register for. To add items to your registry, sign on to your account on the website or app. From there, you can search by department, browse the wedding lookbook, or add curated bundles from the one-click registry category. If you still can't decide what to include, you can book a free appointment with The Design Desk, Crate & Barrel's design service that is included with your wedding registry. While Crate & Barrel doesn't offer any bonus gifts on top of its consultation services or completion discount, couples will be gifted a set of Crate & Barrel's stemless wine glasses after the initial store tour.

Bed Bath & Beyond Bed Bath Beyond Sign Up Now Key Specs Completion Discount: 20 percent off a single purchase for up to 90 days after event date

20 percent off a single purchase for up to 90 days after event date Group Gifting Option? Yes

Yes Syncs to Other Registries? No Pros & Cons Pros No appointment necessary to register in person

Gift wrapping options available in-store and online

Price-match guarantee

Exchanges and returns can be made at any Bed Bath & Beyond for a full year after Cons Shipping is only free for orders over $59 or items that aren't available for store pickup

Doesn't allow you to sync with other registries Why It Made the List Adding items to your wedding registry online is convenient, but if you'd find it more helpful to scout out your items in person, you'll want to register at Bed Bath & Beyond. All you have to do is browse the selection at your local store and scan all the products you'd like to receive using the mobile app. If there's anything you had in mind that you were unable to find after window shopping, you can manually add it to your registry afterward, provided that it's available at another location. Anytime you need assistance with your registry, simply walk into any Bed Bath & Beyond and ask to speak with a registry consultant. No appointment is necessary, though you can call ahead to make one if you prefer. After your wedding, you'll be able to pick up all your gifts in-store or through curbside pickup. Should an item be out of stock, it will be shipped to you for free. One downside is that Bed Bath & Beyond doesn't allow you to sync to other registries or add products from other retailers, but it does have a price match guarantee.

SPUR Experiences SPUR Experiences Sign Up Now Key Specs Completion Discount: None

None Group Gifting Option? Yes

Yes Syncs to Other Registries? No Pros & Cons Pros Every gift is experience-based

Includes experiences in international destinations

5 percent of your registry sales will be donated to the charity of your choosing Cons No option to cash out

Can get confusing to redeem gifts due to third-party booking on everything Why It Made the List Getting wedding gifts is definitely something to look forward to, but the thrill of opening the gifts only happens once. With SPUR Experiences, however, you can spread out that thrill over a longer course of time. That's because the site allows you to create a registry filled with tickets to concerts, sporting events, and other fun date night activities, plenty of which are in popular honeymoon destinations — in case you'd like to save some for that particular occasion. When creating your SPUR registry, you select specific experiences like Macaron Cooking Class in Paris, the US Open, and Surf Lessons for Two. These experiences connect to actual tickets, so when someone makes a purchase through your registry, they're not contributing to an e-wallet that you collect after the wedding. When you're ready to use an experience, you'll be able to select your own booking details like date, time, and seats. Most of these experiences cost several hundred dollars, but partial purchasing does become available for any experience over $100. If one of your registry items isn't fully funded, there's no option to cash out, but SPUR Experiences lets you pay the difference yourself or provides you with a voucher for use toward other experiences.

Collecto Collecto Sign Up Now Key Specs Completion Discount: None

None Group Gifting Option? No

No Syncs to Other Registries? No Pros & Cons Pros Items can be personalized or monogrammed

Collection is made up almost entirely of one-of-a-kind pieces

Includes complimentary bespoke concierge service Cons Shipping times can be slow since many products are custom or are sent from abroad

Return window is only seven days and incurs a 20 percent restocking fee Why It Made the List While you can technically buy yourself monogrammed linens whenever you want, there's just something special about having them gifted to you for your wedding. When you register at Collecto, you'll be able to fill your wish list entirely with one-of-a-kind housewares that you'll always associate with your wedding day and may even become future heirlooms. In addition to adding your monogram to napkins and plates, you can also mix and match colors and styles of glassware and flatware among other customizations that you'll have the opportunity to discuss with Collecto's bespoke concierge service. To register at Collecto, you'll first need to submit your contact information online. Then, someone from the bespoke concierge team will reach out to you to schedule a free phone consultation. If you don't plan on making customizations to any of the items you choose, this consultation is optional. In any case, there are plenty of other already-unique pieces in Collecto's catalog that require no customization, many of which are sourced from around the world or designed exclusively for Collecto by brands like Johanna Ortiz and Ginori 1735.

Amazon Amazon Sign Up Now Key Specs Completion Discount: One-time 20 percent discount on remaining items (up to $1,500)

One-time 20 percent discount on remaining items (up to $1,500) Group Gifting Option? Yes

Yes Syncs to Other Registries? No Pros & Cons Pros Wide variety of products to register for

All registry items are eligible for group gifting

Gifts get sent fast Cons Honeymoon fund can only be exchanged for Amazon gift card

Prices and availability of Amazon products tend to fluctuate Why It Made the List If you already love Amazon for its fast shipping and extensive product selection, turn to the e-commerce giant for your wedding registry too. Couples who register aren't just limited to the home section — everything on the website is fair game, including products from independent sellers if you enable the option. Even without a Prime membership, shipping is free; however, there is a $25 minimum for nonsubscribers. Gifts will come in as little as two days after an order is placed, so last-minute gifters won't have to stress and neither will you. Amazon's wedding registry doesn't function like its wish list feature, meaning you can do more than just compile a list of products. When you create your registry, you'll be prompted to upload pictures and create a custom URL. Once you've registered for everything you had your eye on, you can add notes, highlight your favorites, and enable group gifting on whichever ones you want, allowing your guests to contribute a custom amount on bigger ticket items. If you don't mind receiving Amazon credit instead of cash, guests can also contribute to a honeymoon fund, home fund, or any custom fund of your choosing.

Target Target Sign Up Now Key Specs Completion Discount: 15 percent off remaining items for up to 18 months after wedding

15 percent off remaining items for up to 18 months after wedding Group Gifting Option? No

No Syncs to Other Registries? No Pros & Cons Pros Many practical yet stylish home goods to choose from

Provides complimentary registry announcement cards to send with your wedding invites

Returns and exchanges can be made a whole year after wedding Cons Website looks generic

Limited registry support Why It Made the List It goes without saying that you'll appreciate any wedding gift your loved ones give you, but if you know you probably won't get much use out of a set of fine china or Waterford crystal glassware, registering at Target may be a more practical choice. You'll be able to add everyday essentials from any section of the store, home goods from Target's trendy designer collabs, and any kitchen appliance you've had your eye on for ages but never had the chance to buy yourself. Keep in mind that you're pretty much on your own when you register at Target because even if you decide to create your account in-store, it'll be through a touchscreen kiosk at Guest Services. However, to help you along the way, Target provides you with a comprehensive digital checklist that automatically updates whenever you add items to your registry. Anything you register for that is over $35 will ship for free with two-day shipping, and all items that remain after the wedding can be purchased at a 15 percent discount, making Target's registry a budget-friendly option for both you and your guests.

Bloomingdale's Bloomingdale's Sign Up Now Key Specs Completion Discount: 20 percent off for up to six months after wedding

20 percent off for up to six months after wedding Group Gifting Option? No

No Syncs to Other Registries? No Pros & Cons Pros Access to invitation-only events

Includes complimentary honeymoon planning

Has a built-in thank-you card manager Cons No cash gift option

Bloomingdale's doesn't have locations across the U.S., and all events take place in-store Why It Made the List If you're the kind of couple that wants to soak up every stage of the wedding planning process, you'll love the perks that come along with having a Bloomingdale's registry. In addition to picking out the different items you'd like to receive, you'll also be invited to exclusive events such as cooking classes, spa days, and lingerie fittings. Honeymoon vacation planning through The Travel Siblings, Bloomingdale Registry's official travel partner, is also included. To set up your registry, simply sign up through Bloomingdale's website or book an appointment with a registry consultant. From there, you'll be able to personalize your registry to your liking with housewares, decor, and stylish clothing. If you need further guidance or a helpful checklist after setting up your registry, Bloomingdale's can connect you with a registry consultant through an online chat feature. After you say your "I do's," you'll get a 20 percent discount on the remaining items in your registry, and while this offer is only available six months after your wedding, if you decide to take advantage of it, you'll also receive bonus gifts from partner brands.

Honeyfund Honeyfund Sign Up Now Key Specs Completion Discount: None

None Group Gifting Option? No

No Syncs to Other Registries? Yes Pros & Cons Pros Funds your Honeymoon through cash gifts

Option to add specific expenses like airfare and car rental

Offers you travel discounts when you're ready to book Cons Charges 3.5 percent plus a $0.59 fee if you transfer your funds to a bank account

If you choose PayPal or Venmo, you can only withdraw a maximum of $2,000 at a time Why It Made the List Couples who already live together and have plenty of household items will probably get more out of Honeyfund than they would from a traditional wedding registry. Though you can still add actual products and sync other registries, Honeyfund is designed primarily for those whose main priority is to have the honeymoon of a lifetime. Honeyfund's wedding registries are set up so guests can contribute toward expenses like travel and accommodation, and also include access to tons of exclusive travel deals at partner hotels and travel booking websites. When you register at Honeyfund, it doesn't matter if you have no idea where you're going yet or already have a full travel itinerary in place. Couples who are torn between an island vacation or a European tour can set up a general Honeymoon Fund for their travel expenses, while those who have already marked their calendars can instead fill their registries with more specific options like gift cards to restaurants at their destination, the honeymoon suite at the hotel they're staying at, or a first-class upgrade on plane tickets. When you're ready to cash out your Honeymoon fund, there's a 3.5 percent transaction fee plus a fixed charge of $0.59 for depositing it into your bank account, but the amount can also be exchanged for gift cards or transferred into your PayPal or Venmo account for free.

Williams Sonoma Williams Sonoma Sign Up Now Key Specs Completion Discount: 10 percent off select registry items for up to six months after wedding

10 percent off select registry items for up to six months after wedding Group Gifting Option? No

No Syncs to Other Registries? Yes, but only to Pottery Barn, West Elm, Rejuvenation, and Mark & Graham Pros & Cons Pros Large selection of high-quality kitchenware

Easy to qualify for bonus gifts

Free consultation and invites to private events Cons Most products have a higher price point, but there's no group gifting option

Registry events only held at select stores Why It Made the List Williams Sonoma is the obvious place to register if your idea of wedded bliss consists of hosting dinner parties as a couple and cooking dinner together for a night in. Best known for its premium kitchenware, Williams Sonoma allows you to fill your registry with essentials like pots and pans, high-tech appliances, and even pantry staples from the gourmet food section. Gift cards are also an option, and because Williams Sonoma is owned by the same company as West Elm and Pottery Barn, you'll be able to use them toward non-Williams Sonoma purchases after the wedding. It's easy to create a registry through the mobile app and website, but if you need more guidance, you can also set up an in-store or virtual appointment with one of the store's registry experts. Upon registration, you'll be added to a VIP invite list for private, monthly registry events at select Williams Sonoma locations. There, you'll be able to meet with registry consultants and watch product demos that are ideal for newlyweds. Depending on what brands and products you ultimately add to your registry, you'll also be eligible for bonus gifts.

Blueprint Blueprint Sign Up Now Key Specs Completion Discount: 10 percent off remaining items for up to a year after wedding

10 percent off remaining items for up to a year after wedding Group Gifting Option? No

No Syncs to Other Registries? Yes Pros & Cons Pros Seamlessly integrates your registry into your wedding website

Allows you to register for anything on the web

Provides step-by-step guidance to building your registry Cons Cash gifts are put on hold for five days

Third-party gifts won't get automatically marked as purchased, so you could end up with duplicates Why It Made the List Instead of directing your guests to a separate wedding website and registry, Blueprint merges both into one easy-to-access site. On this site, you'll be able to include RSVP details, pictures, and other important information, but you'll also have a dedicated registry page. Though your registry is integrated into a Blueprint website, you don't have to register exclusively for Blueprint brand products. Blueprint partners with other retailers, such as West Elm and Anthropologie, and allows you to sync external registries too. If you install the Blueprint Button to your browser, you can also add individual items from any website. Upon creating your account, Blueprint guides you through the entire process of building a registry by displaying interactive blueprints of each room of a house one by one. When you click on any part of a room blueprint, you'll be prompted to browse the corresponding items from its collection of over 5,000 products. For example, when you click on the stove in the kitchen, a selection of pots and pans will pop up. In addition to these products and any others from the web, you can also add a cash fund to your registry. There's a 2.5 percent processing fee, but payment options are flexible and include bank account transfer, PayPal, and even gift cards.

CB2 CB2 Sign Up Now Key Specs Completion Discount: None

None Group Gifting Option? No

No Syncs to Other Registries? No Pros & Cons Pros Many furniture options available

Includes complimentary interior design services

You can preview furniture in your home through the augmented reality tool Cons All furniture has a similar aesthetic that some couples may not like

You can't add furniture from the Made to Order section to your registry Why It Made the List A wedding registry doesn't have to be filled with dinner plates, bedsheets, and bath towels. If your home needs fall more into the furnishing category, you'll definitely benefit from registering at CB2. While the Crate & Barrel sister store does sell housewares, items like coffee tables, barstools, and sofas are more its forte. Taking the guesswork out of picking out furniture online, those who don't live near a CB2 can preview registry items in their home by accessing the augmented reality feature on the mobile site. To help you decide on what items to include in your registry, CB2 provides free in-home, in-store, and virtual interior design services. Once an expert has an idea of how you want to furnish your living spaces, they'll then come up with a mood board for you to draw inspiration from as well as a recommended shopping list of furniture and matching decor. When it comes time for someone to gift you one of your registry items, as long as it's in stock, it'll be immediately shipped to the delivery address you've provided.