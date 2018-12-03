Walmart's 20 Days of Deals Is Here With Insane Discounts on Beauty, Toys, and More

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — at Walmart! One of our favorite retail giants is offering yet another chance to score insane deals on some of the most popular wish-listed items this Christmas. Thanks to Walmart’s 20 Days of Deals, which kicked off over the weekend, you can snag major discounts on a small, curated selection of items, including tech, toys, home, and even beauty.

Every day through December 20, Walmart will launch new can’t-miss deals that only last 24 hours — so when the clock strikes midnight, it’s out with the old and in with the new! Today’s best deals at Walmart include this beautiful dining set that’s a whopping $120 off, this set of four slate coasters that you can personalize with your family’s name (which are only $12), and this mini beverage cooler that’s now $60 off (and perfect for Sunday night football parties!).

Best Walmart Deals to Shop Today

Braun FaceSpa 851 – Mini-Facial Epilator with 4 Facial Cleansing Brushes and Beauty Pouch, $44.94 (orig. $89.94); walmart.com

Juicy Couture ViVa La Juicy Eau De Parfum 3.4 Oz, $46 (orig. $98); walmart.com

Personalized Family Name Slate Coasters, $12 (orig. $25); walmart.com

Acme Hachi 5 Piece Counter Height Dining Set, $79 (orig. $199); walmart.com

Galanz 110 Can Beverage Center with Stainless Steel Door Frame, $129.99 (orig. $189.99); walmart.com

Baby Alive Sweet Spoonfuls Baby Doll Boy, $10.27 (orig. $24.96); walmart.com

Little Tikes Adjust ‘n Jam Pro Basketball Set, $35.99 (orig, $49.99); walmart.com

BCA 26-Inch Men’s Margaritaville Multi-Speed Cruiser Bike, $99 ($149); walmart.com

