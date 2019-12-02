The 50 Best Walmart Cyber Monday Deals Worth Shopping This Year — Including AirPods, Samsung TVs, and Fitbits
These deals are so good that they might not be available before the end of the day
This is literally the only Monday we’re happy about! Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale has officially kicked off, and believe it or not, these deals may be even better than the ones from Black Friday. If you were blown away by the retailer’s amazing savings then, be prepared to fall over when you see what it has in store (and online) right now.
You’ll find incredible deals in every single department, including tech, fashion, beauty, home, and more — which just seems overwhelming, right? We know you exhausted yourself with Black Friday shopping, so we’ve done the hard work for you and gone through all of Walmart’s Cyber Monday offerings, rounding up 50 items you can currently snag for less than $200.
We’re talking about getting the Instant Pot Duo 60 for only $49, the 23andMe DNA test for 20 percent off, and a pair of Bose soundsport earbuds for $80 off. You can also nab these adorable ankle booties for nearly half-off and this Dyson V7 cordless vacuum for $100 off. Whether you’re looking to upgrade gadgets in your home or gift-shopping for family and friends, you’re bound to find a discount on almost every item on your list.
But don’t wait too long to add them to your shopping carts, because these deals are set to expire at midnight EST on December 2! Scroll down to shop our top 50 picks under $200 from Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale.
Best TV Deals
- Vizio 40-Inch Class FHD (1080P) Smart LED TV, $196 (orig. $218)
- Samsung 32-Inch Class HD (720P) LED TV, $127.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Sceptre 50-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) LED TV, $189.99 (orig. $399.99)
Best Laptop and Tablet Deals
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 32GB Android P Wifi Black, $149 (orig. $219)
- Lenovo Ideapad 130s 14.0-Inch Laptop, Windows 10, $169.99 (orig. $239)
- RCA Galileo Pro 11.5-Inch 32GB 2-in-1 Tablet with Keyboard Case Android OS, $87.99 (orig. $179.99)
- EVOO 10.1" Android Tablet with Docking Keyboard, $64 (orig. $129.99)
- Acer Aspire 1, 15.6-Inch HD, Intel Celeron N4000, $149 (orig. $199)
Best Headphone and Speaker Deals
- Bose SoundSport Free True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, $169 (orig. $249)
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model), $144 (orig. $159)
- Anker Rave Mini Speaker, $100 (orig. $149)
- Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones - Beats Pop Collection, $89 (orig. $119)
- Beats Pill+ Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $113.99 (orig. $129)
- Bose SoundLink Micro Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $69 (orig. $99)
Best Fashion and Shoe Deals
- Time and Tru Women's Puffer Coat with Hood, $19.99 (orig. $24.96)
- Blue Star Clothing Women's Full Length Plush Body Robe, $9.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Danskin Women's Respect Slip On Sneaker, $18.99 (orig. $50)
- Athletic Works Women's Athleisure Velour Tracksuit, $11.96 (orig. $24.96)
- Circus by Sam Edelman Cumberland Bootie, $39.99 (orig. $90)
Best Kitchen and Home Deals
- Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, $49 (orig. $99.95)
- Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer, $59.49 (orig. $109)
- KitchenAid Classic Plus Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $199 (orig. $279)
- Hamilton Beach 25360 Flavor Searing Indoor Grill, $39.99 (orig. $84.99)
- Coleman Portable Sport Roadtrip Propane Grill, $99.99 (orig. $149.99)
- Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $40 (orig. $59)
- Blue Diamond Ceramic Non-Stick Ultimate Value Cookware Set, $44.99 (orig. $129.99)
Best Vacuum Deals
- Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin Cord-Free Vacuum, $179 (orig. $279)
- Bissell Proheat Advanced Full-Size Carpet Cleaner Carpet Washer, $99 (orig. $259)
- Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away Speed Upright Vacuum, $129 (orig. $259)
- iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, $197 (orig. $329.99)
Best Gaming Deals
- Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition 3 Game Bundle, $149 (orig. $249.99)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition for PlayStation 4, $49.99 (orig. $69.99)
- Netgear Nighthawk AX4 4-Stream AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router, $99 (orig. $199)
- Super Mario Maker 2 for Nintendo Switch, $49.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Sony PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 Controller, Magma Red, $38.99 (orig. $64.99)
- Super Mario Party Digital Download for Nintendo Switch, $39.99 (orig. $59.99)
Best Wearable Deals
- Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch, $98.99 (orig. $159.95)
- Fitbit Inspire HR, Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate, $68.99 (orig. $99.95)
- Samsung Galaxy Fit Activity Tracker + Heart Rate, $69 (orig. $89)
Best Beauty and Wellness Deals
- CHI Original Ceramic Hair Straightening Flat Iron, 1-Inch, $53.49 (orig. $99.98)
- It's A 10 Miracle Leave-In Conditioner Product, $22.50 (orig. $37.99)
- Spa Science NOVA Antimicrobial Electric Facial Cleansing Brush, $23.40 (orig. $45)
- 23andMe - Personal Ancestry + Traits Kit with Lab Fee Included, $79 (orig. $99.99)
- Oral-B 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush with 2 Refills, $29.94 (orig. $64.94)
- Belmint Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager with Heat and Deep Kneading Massage for Neck, $32.99 (orig. $58.99)
Best Toy Deals
- Frozen 2 iTime Interactive Smart Kids Watch 40 MM, $35 (orig. $65)
- Catan Strategy Board Game: 5th Edition, $24.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Disney Baby Peek-A-Boo Plush - Minnie Mouse, $11.99 (orig. $19.88)
- Sky Rider Thunderbird Quadcopter Drone with Wi-Fi Camera, $19.97 (orig. $39.99)
- Barbie DreamHouse, $154 (orig. $199)
