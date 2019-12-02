The 50 Best Walmart Cyber Monday Deals Worth Shopping This Year — Including AirPods, Samsung TVs, and Fitbits

Image zoom Getty

This is literally the only Monday we’re happy about! Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale has officially kicked off, and believe it or not, these deals may be even better than the ones from Black Friday. If you were blown away by the retailer’s amazing savings then, be prepared to fall over when you see what it has in store (and online) right now.

You’ll find incredible deals in every single department, including tech, fashion, beauty, home, and more — which just seems overwhelming, right? We know you exhausted yourself with Black Friday shopping, so we’ve done the hard work for you and gone through all of Walmart’s Cyber Monday offerings, rounding up 50 items you can currently snag for less than $200.

We’re talking about getting the Instant Pot Duo 60 for only $49, the 23andMe DNA test for 20 percent off, and a pair of Bose soundsport earbuds for $80 off. You can also nab these adorable ankle booties for nearly half-off and this Dyson V7 cordless vacuum for $100 off. Whether you’re looking to upgrade gadgets in your home or gift-shopping for family and friends, you’re bound to find a discount on almost every item on your list.

But don’t wait too long to add them to your shopping carts, because these deals are set to expire at midnight EST on December 2! Scroll down to shop our top 50 picks under $200 from Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale.

Best TV Deals

Image zoom Walmart

Best Laptop and Tablet Deals

Image zoom Walmart

Best Headphone and Speaker Deals

Image zoom Walmart

Best Fashion and Shoe Deals

Image zoom Walmart

Best Kitchen and Home Deals

Image zoom Walmart

Best Vacuum Deals

Image zoom Walmart

Best Gaming Deals

Image zoom Walmart

Best Wearable Deals

Image zoom Fitbit

Best Beauty and Wellness Deals

Image zoom Walmart

Best Toy Deals

Image zoom Walmart

More Cyber Monday 2019 News

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.