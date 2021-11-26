Walmart's Black Friday Sale Is Packed with Incredible TV Deals — Up to $300 Off
Walmart has been dropping Black Friday deals since the start of November — but the biggest (and most exciting!) round of sales is finally underway.
It's no secret that Walmart is the go-to destination to snag incredible TV deals during Black Friday. And right now, popular TV brands, including Samsung, Vizio, and LG, are at their lowest prices of the year. So it's an amazing time to shop high-end televisions with crystal-clear picture for less.
Whether you're looking for a holiday gift the whole family can enjoy or an upgrade for your entertainment center, there are a slew of TVs marked down for every space. These hot-ticket finds are bound to go fast, so shop Black Friday TV deals at Walmart before they disappear. But first, check out some of our favorite finds ahead.
Shop Walmart Black Friday TV Deals
- Samsung 50-Inch The Frame QLED Smart TV, $897.99 (orig. $1,197.99)
- TCL 32-Inch Class 1080 FHD LED Roku Smart TV 3 Series, $186 (orig. $249.99)
- LG 75-Inch Class 4K UHD 2160P Smart TV, $848 (orig. $948)
- Samsung 65-Inch Class 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV, $568 (orig. $647.99)
- Samsung 75-Inch Class 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV with HDR, $847.99 (orig. $1,098)
- Vizio 50-Inch Class M6 Series 4K UHD Quantum LED SmartCast Smart TV, $404.44 (orig. $518)
- TCL 43-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV, $279 (orig. $429.99)
For an amazing deal on a customer-favorite investment piece, check out the Samsung 50-Inch The Frame QLED Smart TV. Right now, you can save $300 on The Frame, which doubles as artwork. When you're not watching TV or movies on the high-quality QLED screen, you can switch it to Art Mode to display art from Samsung's huge collection — or your own pieces. You can even mount the slim TV to your wall like you would actual art.
If you're looking for an affordable smart TV that won't take up a ton of space, you can snag the 3-Series TCL Roku Smart TV for less than $200. Its Roku interface makes it so easy to watch your favorite shows and movies using your streaming services — all you need is Wi-Fi. Hundreds of Walmart shoppers have given the small TV a perfect rating, citing its sharp picture and crisp sound quality. They also love that it's easy to set up and navigate.
For unbeatable markdowns on popular TVs, head to Walmart to shop Black Friday TV deals while supplies last.
Buy It! Samsung 50-Inch The Frame QLED Smart TV, $897.99 (orig. $1,197.99); walmart.com
Buy It! TCL 32-Inch Class 1080 FHD LED Roku Smart TV 3 Series, $186 (orig. $249.99); walmart.com
Buy It! Vizio 65-Inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED SmartCast Smart TV, $499 (orig. $598); walmart.com
