Shop

Walmart's Black Friday Sale Is Packed with Incredible TV Deals — Up to $300 Off

Score major savings on Samsung, Vizio, and LG
By Isabel Garcia November 26, 2021 07:00 AM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Walmart has been dropping Black Friday deals since the start of November — but the biggest (and most exciting!) round of sales is finally underway. 

It's no secret that Walmart is the go-to destination to snag incredible TV deals during Black Friday. And right now, popular TV brands, including Samsung, Vizio, and LG, are at their lowest prices of the year. So it's an amazing time to shop high-end televisions with crystal-clear picture for less. 

Whether you're looking for a holiday gift the whole family can enjoy or an upgrade for your entertainment center, there are a slew of TVs marked down for every space. These hot-ticket finds are bound to go fast, so shop Black Friday TV deals at Walmart before they disappear. But first, check out some of our favorite finds ahead. 

Shop Walmart Black Friday TV Deals 

For an amazing deal on a customer-favorite investment piece, check out the Samsung 50-Inch The Frame QLED Smart TV. Right now, you can save $300 on The Frame, which doubles as artwork. When you're not watching TV or movies on the high-quality QLED screen, you can switch it to Art Mode to display art from Samsung's huge collection — or your own pieces. You can even mount the slim TV to your wall like you would actual art. 

RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message.

If you're looking for an affordable smart TV that won't take up a ton of space, you can snag the 3-Series TCL Roku Smart TV for less than $200. Its Roku interface makes it so easy to watch your favorite shows and movies using your streaming services — all you need is Wi-Fi. Hundreds of Walmart shoppers have given the small TV a perfect rating, citing its sharp picture and crisp sound quality. They also love that it's easy to set up and navigate. 

For unbeatable markdowns on popular TVs, head to Walmart to shop Black Friday TV deals while supplies last. 

Credit: Walmart

Buy It! Samsung 50-Inch The Frame QLED Smart TV, $897.99 (orig. $1,197.99); walmart.com

Credit: Walmart

Buy It! TCL 32-Inch Class 1080 FHD LED Roku Smart TV 3 Series, $186 (orig. $249.99); walmart.com

Credit: Walmart

Buy It! Vizio 65-Inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED SmartCast Smart TV, $499 (orig. $598); walmart.com

Shop More Black Friday 2021 Deals:

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com