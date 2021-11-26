Walmart's Black Friday Sale Is Packed with Incredible TV Deals — Up to $300 Off

If you're looking for an affordable smart TV that won't take up a ton of space, you can snag the 3-Series TCL Roku Smart TV for less than $200. Its Roku interface makes it so easy to watch your favorite shows and movies using your streaming services — all you need is Wi-Fi. Hundreds of Walmart shoppers have given the small TV a perfect rating, citing its sharp picture and crisp sound quality. They also love that it's easy to set up and navigate.