This 65-Inch Samsung TV Is $800 Off at Walmart Right Now — but Only Until Midnight

Black Friday is officially here — and Walmart’s highly-anticipated deals did not disappoint! The big-box retailer dropped unbelievable savings on some of the most popular products like the iRobot Roomba vacuum, the Instant Pot Duo 60, and Apple Airpods (which are now sold out!). But the one big-ticket item (and we mean big) we’ve been waiting patiently to score on sale is a new flat screen TV.

Luckily for us, Walmart’s Black Friday deals section is chock-full of 65-inch TVs that are hundreds of dollars off. Some of the best 65-inch TV deals include this Samsung 4K TV that’s $800 off, this Vizio Class V-Series 4K TV that’s 34 percent off, and this LG 4K smart TV that’s just under $480 now.

There has never been a better time to make the investment in a bigger TV — one, because these Black Friday deals are too good to pass up, and two, because you’re likely going to spend more time cozied up on the couch binge-watching TV shows and movies as the cooler temperatures set in.

Scroll down to shop more TV deals you can shop at Walmart on Black Friday — but hurry because they end tonight.

Samsung 65-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart QLED TV

Image zoom Walmart

Samsung fans, rejoice! This sleek 4K smart QLED TV delivers a dazzling range of colors with incredible clarity thanks to Samsung’s revolutionary Quantum Dot technology. Plus, if your home is equipped with smart devices, you can control them through the TV’s dashboard. At just under $1,000, this Samsung TV is definitely more of an investment, but one worth making if you’re a movie buff — especially since it’s $800 off and not likely to be this cheap again for a while.

Buy It! Samsung 65-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD TV (2160P) HDR Smart QLED TV, $997.99 (orig. $1,799.99); walmart.com

LG 65-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV

Image zoom Walmart

If you’ve cut the cord on cable, this LG 65-inch ultra HD smart TV is fully equipped with capabilities to stream Netflix, Hulu, and more. The slim TV also features Ultra Surround, an immersive audio experience from seven virtual channel that delivers heart-pounding sound. During Black Friday, this LG TV has been knocked down to just $478, saving you $172 to spend on other gifts.

Buy It! LG 65-Inch Class 4K (2160P) Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV, $478 (orig. $649.99); walmart.com

Vizio 60-Inch Class V-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

Image zoom Walmart

Clear, crisp quality is the name of this game — this 60-inch Vizio 4K TV comes with smart streaming features so you can browse Disney+, Apple TV, Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video right on your screen. It also has a built-in Google Chromecast so you can control it by voice command, making it a great new addition to your smart home collection. Bonus: It’s $120 off at Walmart for Black Friday.

Buy It! Vizio 60″ Class V-Series 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart LED TV, $448 (orig. $568); walmart.com

RCA 55-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD LED TV

Image zoom Walmart

Get the best bang for your buck with this 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV from RCA that’s now only $230 (marked way down from $700 — over 60 percent off!). With four times the number of pixels as a Full HD display and true 16:9 aspect ratio to watch films as they were intended to be viewed (i.e. on a movie screen), you can have the ultimate movie watching experience from the comfort of your living room.

Buy It! RCA 55-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) LED TV, $229.99 (orig. $699.99); walmart.com

Sceptre 50-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) LED TV

Image zoom Walmart

With four times the number of pixels of a Full HD TV, this Spectre 4K TV delivers breathtakingly realistic picture quality at a very affordable price — which is now even more affordable thanks to Walmart’s Black Friday sale. For only $190, you can create your own epic movie theater experience in your home with this 50-inch TV.

Buy It! Sceptre 50-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) LED TV , $189.99 (orig. $399.99); walmart.com