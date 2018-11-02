Walmart Is Offering Amazing Early Black Friday Deals All Month Long

November just started, but Walmart is already in the spirit of Christmas! The retail giant is celebrating the holidays all month long by offering some can’t-pass-up deals on everything from fashion to tech to home — so you don’t have to wait until Black Friday to do all of your gift shopping.

During its Dashing through the Deals event there will be new price drops daily! Today’s list of seriously discounted items includes the super popular KitchenAid Stand Mixer for just $189 and a 50-inch LED TV for $150 off. To ensure you get to snatch up the best early Walmart Black Friday deals, bookmark this page because we’ll be updating it regularly with its amazing sales!

Best Fashion Deals

Cowl Neck Sweater

Buy It! Poof! Women’s Long Sleeve Cowl Neck Sweater, $11.50 (orig. $17); walmart.com

Fleece Pajama Set

Buy It! Mayfair Women’s Minky Fleece 2-Piece Pajama Set, $19.99 (orig. $40); walmart.com

Best Beauty Deals

Real Techniques Travel Brush Set

Buy It! Real Techniques Travel Essentials Makeup Brush Set with 2-in1 Case + Stand, $8.39 (orig. $11.39); walmart.com

Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Treatment Face Mask

Buy It! Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Treatment Face Mask, $29.97 (orig. $34.97); walmart.com

Best Tech Deals

Apple iPad Mini 4

Buy It! Apple iPad Mini 4 Wi-Fi 128GB in Space Gray, $274.99 (orig. $399.99); walmart.com

Spectre LED TV

Buy It! Spectre 50-Inch FHD (1080P) LED TV, $199.99 (orig. $349.99); walmart.com

Best Home Deals

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve Coffee Maker

Buy It! Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve Coffee Maker K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $49.96 (orig. $59); walmart.com

KitchenAid Stand Mixer

Buy It! KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer in Onyx Black, $189 (orig. $229); walmart.com

Best Gaming Deals

Madden NFL 19 for Xbox One

Buy It! Madden NFL 19 for Xbox One, $29 (orig. $59.99); walmart.com

Turtle Beach Xbox One Headset

Buy It! Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50X Xbox One Headset, $24.95 (orig. $34.99); walmart.com