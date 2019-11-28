Walmart’s Black Friday Sale Is Live! Here Are 15 Deals Worth Shopping — All Under $150

Image zoom

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here (drumroll, please) — Walmart’s highly anticipated Black Friday deals have officially dropped online! So grab your credit cards and head to Walmart.com ASAP.

What we love about Black Friday at Walmart is that those pricey big-ticket items — like the Apple Watch, the Xbox One S, and the Instant Pot — are available for even less than the retailer’s typical “everyday low prices.” And with such incredible savings in every department, including deals on tech, home, toys, and more, you won’t need to shop anywhere else to check everything off your holiday shopping list.

WIth thousands of insane deals available at just Walmart alone, it’s a little overwhelming to find the best ones, especially if you’re prepping for Thanksgiving tomorrow, too. So in the interest of saving you time and lots of money, we combed through Walmart’s massive selection of on-sale items to bring you 15 products under $150 that are totally worth adding to your cart while you can get them for this cheap. The highlights include this Shark Ion Robot Vacuum for $200 off, this Samsung Chromebook 3 for only $99 (down from $229), and this Keurig K-Compact brewer for less than $50.

Keep reading to shop more Walmart Black Friday deals that are sure to bring you (and your wallet) a little extra joy this holiday season!

Best Walmart Black Friday Deals Under $150

Buy It! Shark Ion 750 Wi‑Fi Robot Vacuum, $149 (orig. $349); walmart.com

Buy It! Xbox One S 1TB All‑Digital Edition Console, $149 (orig. $249.99); walmart.com

Buy It! Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 32GB Android P Wifi, $149 (orig. $219); walmart.com

Buy It! Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, $129 (orig. 199); walmart.com

Buy It! Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones, $129 (orig. $299.95); walmart.com

Best Walmart Black Friday Deals Under $100

Buy It! Anker Rave Mini Speaker, $100 (orig. $149); walmart.com

Buy It! Fitbit Versa LITE Edition Smartwatch, $99 (orig. $133.24–$159.95); walmart.com

Buy It! Samsung Chromebook 3, $99 (orig. $229); walmart.com

Buy It! Hover-1 All-Star Hoverboard, $89 (orig. $148); walmart.com

Buy It! Kodak PIXPRO AZ401 Bridge Digital Camera, $99 (orig. $149); walmart.com

Best Walmart Black Friday Deals Under $50

Buy It! Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, $49 (orig. $99.95); walmart.com

Buy It! Keurig K-Compact Brewer Black, $40 (orig. $67); walmart.com

Buy It! Lenovo Smart Clock with the Google Assistant, $39 (orig. $79.99); walmart.com

Buy It! Disney’s Minnie Mouse Toddler Ride-On Toy by Kid Trax, $39 (orig. $59.87); walmart.com

Buy It! Google Smart TV Kit: Google Home Mini and Chromecast, $35 (orig. $74); walmart.com