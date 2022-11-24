Walmart's Black Friday Sale Is Full of Amazing Prices on Apple Watches, Drew Barrymore's Cookware, and More

Black Friday is finally here, and we're running (well, metaphorically, anyways) to Walmart to grab the best deals on electronics, beauty, and home items. Luckily, you don't have to fight through hoards of shoppers to snag the lowest prices this Friday — some of the best sales are happening online right now.

In the week leading up to its massive Black Friday deals, hundreds of products have already been discounted as part of Walmart's Deals for Days, which opened up to members on November 21. Although shoppers who sign up online for Walmart+ have first dibs on discounted goodies, there are still plenty of jaw-dropping deals and steals available online and in-store. You can sign up to become a Walmart+ member for $12.95 per month, or $98 per year.

Who has the time to sit and scour through the hundreds of discounted products on Walmart's website? Well, we do! Read on for the best gifts to score from Walmart's Deals for Days Black Friday Sale so that you don't have to waste your precious holiday time scrolling endlessly.

Walmart Deals for Days Black Friday Sale is an ideal time to snag gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Pinch yourself because you're not dreaming — the Apple Watch Series 8 GPS is on sale for just $379, marked down from $429. With a built-in retina display and advanced health sensors, the Apple Watch 8 has a slew of features to help you track and monitor your health.

Apple Watch Series 8, $379 (orig. $429)

You can also nab brand-name kitchen appliances for incredible prices, like the KitchenAid 11-Cup Food Processor, for 50 percent off. This processor does more than just puree food — it also chops, slices, and dices fruits and vegetables in seconds.

Sit back, relax, and get ready to shop the best Black Friday sales online from Walmart's Deals for Days.

The Best Tech Deals

Calling all tech lovers! Some of the most coveted electronics are on sale right now. We're racing to add the Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones to our carts for 25 percent off before they sell out. Our editors call these over-the-ear headphones the best they've ever tried for their world-class noise cancelation (side note: pop on a pair of these, and you won't even be able to hear your mother-in-law whine this holiday season!)

For the curious photographer in your life, the Canon EOS Rebel T100 Digital SLR Camera is an easy-to-use camera for both beginner and advanced photographers, and it lets you send photos to your smartphone instantly over WiFi.

The Best Toy Deals

Savvy shoppers know that now is the time to fulfill your kid's lengthy holiday wish lists, and Walmart's Black Friday deals have you covered. Find savings on best-selling toys for all ages, like the CoComelon Learning JJ Doll, an interactive toy inspired by the kid-loved show, for a fraction of the original price.

There are also some great stocking stuffers on sale, like this Mirabel Doll from Disney's Encanto for just $10. If you're looking for something larger to delight the toddler in your life, this almost four-foot-tall playhouse is chock-full of interactive details, like a working doorbell and pass-through mailbox.

The Best Home and Kitchen Deals

Some of the best Black Friday deals are on brand-name home appliances, and we've found the deals worth clicking on. Now's the time to snatch up the iRobot Roomba i1 robot vacuum that shoppers love is over 45 percent off.

There are also show-stopping deals on kitchen appliances (that also make great gifts). For the coffee lover, this elegant espresso machine has a built-in frother to make barista-quality lattes.

The Best Fashion Deals

Walmart's Black Friday deals also include some of the coziest styles, like these super comfy Portland Boot Company slippers for just one-third of the usual price and Hanes ComfortSoft sweatpants for half-off.

Believe it or not, Walmart is also the place to find luxury accessories and jewelry on sale this holiday season. A pair of genuine-diamond studs in sterling silver is a classic and timeless gift, and this Michael Kors leather tote bag is marked down to just $138 from its original price of $558!

The Best Holiday Deals

Thanksgiving is here, which means that Christmas is almost here, so it's officially time to put out your holiday decorations and light your tree. Speaking of trees, this artificial pre-lit Christmas Tree with rave reviews on Walmart is on sale for about 50 percent off the regular price.

Make your front yard the talk of the town this holiday season with a two-piece moose family light-up yard decor that looks as elegant as it does eye-catching. This gold, sparkling outdoor decor is over half-off right now.

Best Choice Products 2-Piece Moose Family Lighted Christmas Yard Decor Set, $129.99 (orig. $309.99)

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chrome 14" HD Laptop, $149.99 (orig. $229.99)

Gourmia 6-Qt. Digital Air Fryer with Guided Cooking, $49 (orig. $77.50)

Cate & Chloe McKenzie 18k White Gold Plated Dangling Earrings with Swarovski Crystals, $15.99 (orig. $136)

KidKraft PAW Patrol Adventure Bay Wooden Play Table with Rotating Lookout Tower, $150 (orig. $198)

Dearfoams Cozy Comfort Women's Pile Bootie Slippers, $18.99 (orig. $40)

