Lifestyle Walmart's Black Friday Sale Is Full of Amazing Prices on Apple Watches, Drew Barrymore's Cookware, and More We found the 60 best deals, and they start at just $10 By Cai Cramer Cai Cramer Instagram Twitter Cai Cramer is a Commerce Writer at PEOPLE, covering the best and buzziest products across the beauty, fashion, health, and lifestyle spaces. Previously, Cai worked on the Digital Platforms team at PEOPLE after graduating with a degree in Journalism from Northwestern University. Cai loves to spend time outdoors no matter the weather, and she'll try any craft twice. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 24, 2022 10:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Walmart Black Friday is finally here, and we're running (well, metaphorically, anyways) to Walmart to grab the best deals on electronics, beauty, and home items. Luckily, you don't have to fight through hoards of shoppers to snag the lowest prices this Friday — some of the best sales are happening online right now. In the week leading up to its massive Black Friday deals, hundreds of products have already been discounted as part of Walmart's Deals for Days, which opened up to members on November 21. Although shoppers who sign up online for Walmart+ have first dibs on discounted goodies, there are still plenty of jaw-dropping deals and steals available online and in-store. You can sign up to become a Walmart+ member for $12.95 per month, or $98 per year. Who has the time to sit and scour through the hundreds of discounted products on Walmart's website? Well, we do! Read on for the best gifts to score from Walmart's Deals for Days Black Friday Sale so that you don't have to waste your precious holiday time scrolling endlessly. Walmart Deals for Days Black Friday Sale is an ideal time to snag gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Pinch yourself because you're not dreaming — the Apple Watch Series 8 GPS is on sale for just $379, marked down from $429. With a built-in retina display and advanced health sensors, the Apple Watch 8 has a slew of features to help you track and monitor your health. Walmart Buy It! Apple Watch Series 8, $379 (orig. $429); walmart.com You can also nab brand-name kitchen appliances for incredible prices, like the KitchenAid 11-Cup Food Processor, for 50 percent off. This processor does more than just puree food — it also chops, slices, and dices fruits and vegetables in seconds. Sit back, relax, and get ready to shop the best Black Friday sales online from Walmart's Deals for Days. Walmart The Best Tech Deals Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 45mm, $379 (orig. $429) Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chrome 14″ HD Laptop, $149.99 (orig. $229.99) HP DeskJet 2723e All-in-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer, $49 (orig. $69) Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case, $159 (orig. $179.98) Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones, $249 (orig. $329) Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ Tablet, $249 (orig. $349) Onn. 55" 4K LED Roku Smart TV HDR, $268 (orig. $379) JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $59 (orig. $99) Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch, $99 (orig. $149.95) Canon EOS Rebel T100 Digital SLR Camera, $299 (orig. $379) Google Nest Mini 2nd Generation, $18 (orig. $49) Skonyon 10m LED Color Changing Light Strip with Remote, $11.99 (orig. $17) Hisense 40″ Class 2K LED LCD Roku Smart TV, $178 (orig. $224) Instachew Purechew Automatic Pet Feeder with HD Camera, $99 (orig. $131.94) HP 14″ Touch Chromebook Intel Celeron, $179 (orig. $299) Calling all tech lovers! Some of the most coveted electronics are on sale right now. We're racing to add the Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones to our carts for 25 percent off before they sell out. Our editors call these over-the-ear headphones the best they've ever tried for their world-class noise cancelation (side note: pop on a pair of these, and you won't even be able to hear your mother-in-law whine this holiday season!) For the curious photographer in your life, the Canon EOS Rebel T100 Digital SLR Camera is an easy-to-use camera for both beginner and advanced photographers, and it lets you send photos to your smartphone instantly over WiFi. Celebrities Always Wear Tory Burch, and Its Best Black Friday Deals Start at Just $48 Walmart The Best Toy Deals Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ Camera, $49 (orig. $67) Lego Star Wars 2022 Advent Calendar Building Toy Set, $35.99 (orig. $44.99) CoComelon Deluxe Family House Playset Toy for Kids and Preschoolers, $27.10 (orig. $42.44) Contixo V8-2 Kids Learning Tablet 16GB, $59.99 (orig. $89.99) Paw Patrol Al's Deluxe Big Truck Toy with Moveable Claw Arm, $20 (orig. $39.97) Disney Encanto Mirabel 11-inch Fashion Doll Children Ages 3+, $9.99 (orig. $12.99) VTech Go! Go! Smart Wheels Ultimate Corkscrew Tower, $19.97 (orig. $29.82) Febfoxs Toy Smart RC Robot Interactive with Remote Control, $26.99 (orig. $79.99) Best Choice Products 37-Key Kids Electronic Piano Keyboard w/ Multiple Sounds, Lights Microphone, Stool, $59.99 (orig. $79.99) Huffy 12 in. Rock It Kids Bike, $38 (orig. $58) Step2 Neat & Tidy Cottage Outdoor Playhouse for Kids, $156 (orig. $198) KidKraft PAW Patrol Adventure Bay Wooden Play Table with Rotating Lookout Tower, 73 Pieces, $150 (orig. $198) Kinetic Sand, Swirl N' Surprise Playset with 2lbs of Play Sand, $19.97 (orig. $24.97) Educational Insights Design & Drill Space Circuits Science & STEM Toy, $32.99 (orig. $49.99) LeapFrog Storytime Buddy, $30 (orig. $34.72) Savvy shoppers know that now is the time to fulfill your kid's lengthy holiday wish lists, and Walmart's Black Friday deals have you covered. Find savings on best-selling toys for all ages, like the CoComelon Learning JJ Doll, an interactive toy inspired by the kid-loved show, for a fraction of the original price. There are also some great stocking stuffers on sale, like this Mirabel Doll from Disney's Encanto for just $10. If you're looking for something larger to delight the toddler in your life, this almost four-foot-tall playhouse is chock-full of interactive details, like a working doorbell and pass-through mailbox. Walmart The Best Home and Kitchen Deals Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Pod & Carafe Coffee Maker, $79 (orig. $109) KitchenAid 11-Cup Food Processor with ExactSlice, $99.99 (orig. $199.99) Gourmia 6-Qt. Digital Air Fryer with Guided Cooking, $49 (orig. $77.50) iRobot Roomba i1+ Wi-Fi Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, $288 (orig. $529.99) Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum with Self-Cleaning Brushroll, $98 (orig. $199) Jianna Faux Leather Sofa, Saddle Brown, $300 (orig. $381) Beautiful 8-qt Slow Cooker by Drew Barrymore, $35 (orig. $49.96) Galanz 4.6 Cu ft Two Door Mini Fridge with Freezer, $218 (orig. $249) KitchenAid 2-Speed Hand Blender, $34.88 (orig. $51.88) Gevi White Espresso Machine 20-Bar Latte Cappuccino Maker with Frother, $129.99 (orig. $165.99) Ninja Professional Food Processor, 850 Watts, 9-Cup Capacity, $79 (orig. $99) Breville Smart Oven Pro Toaster Oven, $291.51 (orig. $364.39) Sunbeam Heated Electric Throw Blanket, $34.98 (orig. $44.98) Some of the best Black Friday deals are on brand-name home appliances, and we've found the deals worth clicking on. Now's the time to snatch up the iRobot Roomba i1 robot vacuum that shoppers love is over 45 percent off. There are also show-stopping deals on kitchen appliances (that also make great gifts). For the coffee lover, this elegant espresso machine has a built-in frother to make barista-quality lattes. Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Walmart The Best Fashion Deals Michael Kors Saffiano Leather Large Jet Set Shoulder Tote Bag with Chain, $138 (orig. $558) SuperJeweler 1/4 Carat Diamond Stud Earrings in Sterling Silver, $59.97 (orig. $99.97) Genuine Dickies Men's Canvas Hooded Heavyweight Workwear Shirt Jacket, $29.99 (orig. $39.99) Dearfoams Cozy Comfort Women's Pile Bootie Slippers, $18.99 (orig. $40) Hanes ComfortSoft Women's Cinch Bottom Leg Sweatpant, $12.50 (orig. $25) Cate & Chloe McKenzie 18k White Gold Plated Dangling Earrings with Swarovski Crystals, $15.99 (orig. $136) SuperJeweler 1 Carat Moissanite Necklace in Solid 14K Yellow Gold, $89.97 (orig. $999.99) Big Chill Women's Short Packable Puffer Jacket, $41.67 (orig. $70) Time and Tru Women's and Plus Reversible Quilted Vest, $19.98 (orig. $29.98) RockDove Men's Original Two-Tone Memory Foam Slipper, $19.99 (orig. $45) Invicta Pro Diver Mens 40mm Two Tone Quartz Watch, $56.22 (orig. $199) Walmart's Black Friday deals also include some of the coziest styles, like these super comfy Portland Boot Company slippers for just one-third of the usual price and Hanes ComfortSoft sweatpants for half-off. Believe it or not, Walmart is also the place to find luxury accessories and jewelry on sale this holiday season. A pair of genuine-diamond studs in sterling silver is a classic and timeless gift, and this Michael Kors leather tote bag is marked down to just $138 from its original price of $558! Walmart The Best Holiday Deals Costway 6-foot Pre-Lit Christmas Tree with LED Lights & Stand, $129.99 (orig. $272) Best Choice Products 6-foot Premium White Christmas Tree, $64.99 (orig. $99.99) Best Choice Products 2-Piece Moose Family Lighted Christmas Yard Decor Set, $129.99 (orig. $309.99) Hallmark Recyclable Christmas Wrapping Paper, $14.53 (orig. $16.99) Rite Lite LED Menorah, $24.20 (orig. $33.15) Thanksgiving is here, which means that Christmas is almost here, so it's officially time to put out your holiday decorations and light your tree. Speaking of trees, this artificial pre-lit Christmas Tree with rave reviews on Walmart is on sale for about 50 percent off the regular price. Make your front yard the talk of the town this holiday season with a two-piece moose family light-up yard decor that looks as elegant as it does eye-catching. This gold, sparkling outdoor decor is over half-off right now. Walmart Buy It! Best Choice Products 2-Piece Moose Family Lighted Christmas Yard Decor Set, $129.99 (orig. $309.99); walmart.com Walmart Buy It! Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chrome 14" HD Laptop, $149.99 (orig. $229.99); walmart.com Walmart Buy It! Gourmia 6-Qt. Digital Air Fryer with Guided Cooking, $49 (orig. $77.50); walmart.com Walmart Buy It! Cate & Chloe McKenzie 18k White Gold Plated Dangling Earrings with Swarovski Crystals, $15.99 (orig. $136); walmart.com Walmart Buy It! KidKraft PAW Patrol Adventure Bay Wooden Play Table with Rotating Lookout Tower, $150 (orig. $198); walmart.com Walmart Buy It! Dearfoams Cozy Comfort Women's Pile Bootie Slippers, $18.99 (orig. $40); walmart.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Whoa! Amazon Launched Its Black Friday Sale on Thanksgiving — and These Are the 135 Best Deals The 36 Best Black Friday Television Deals at Amazon Right Now — Starting at $80 40 Thanksgiving Deals from Target's Black Friday Sale to Add to Your Cart Today — Including Apple AirPods