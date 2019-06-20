Scavenger Hunts, Hot Dogs & Home Depot: 14 of the Most Over-the-Top Proposals

MOST EXTRA
Marissa Fuchs, the budding fashion influencer behind the account Fashion Ambitionist, received a video message from her boyfriend Gabriel Grossman in June 2019 that kicked off an epic proposal scavenger hunt.
The blogger was sent to a spin class, where her friends celebrated her, then home for a hair and makeup session. Her boyfriend even sent her clothes — including a white maxi dress that looked suspiciously like a wedding gown — and a new suitcase to pack before a car picked her up to take her to Montauk, New York. There, she was instructed to find three pieces of jewelry, before flying to Miami.
Walking into a dinner in Miami, she expected to see her boyfriend, but instead was surprised by family and friends. Next stop: Paris, followed by Madrid.
Though thousands are following the presumed engagement as it plays out, some are suspicious the entire scavenger hunt was staged. TBD.
MOST HISTORIC
Jake Conrad went all out for his proposal to boyfriend Michael Holtzman at a Chicago Bulls game on Dec. 8, 2016, which marked the first ever same-sex proposal at an NBA game. The video, posted to the Bulls’ Facebook page, shows the Bulls mascot Benny taking Holtzman onto the court as Conrad prepared for the big moment and “Do You Love Me” played from the speakers. Then, the Bulls’ dancers provided an aisle for Conrad, who met his boyfriend and got down on one knee.
MOST BOTCHED
This one didn’t go quite as planned. Matthew Picca probably didn’t plan to be soaking wet (and smelling) of fish when he proposed to his girlfriend, Kayla Harrity, by the sea, but that’s exactly what happened when, as he was getting down on one knee, the ring fell out of the box and into the water. “I covered my face and began to cry because I knew my boyfriend was devastated,” Harrity said. “Matthew did not even get to say anything to me before the ring fell into the ocean.” (Don’t worry – After he fished the ring out, the proposal went smoothly.)
MOST LITERAL
“At one point in time you had mentioned to me that life is like a roller coaster,” Austin Crecelius said to his longtime girlfriend while riding the Voyage, a wooden roller coaster in Indiana. “And it’s got up and downs, it’s got twists and turns, and it even throws you for a loop sometimes. And though you can go by yourself, it’s a lot more fun to go with another person…So I wanted to ask you if you wanted to be my roller coaster buddy. Allie, will you marry me?”
MOST EMOTIONAL/BEAUTIFUL/GOOSE-BUMP INDUCING
Taylor wanted to propose to his girlfriend of seven years, Haylee, but there was one major issue – he had always wanted to get her father Greg’s blessing, but he passed away the year before. So instead, he asked her siblings for their individual blessings and documented everything in a video that was dedicated to her father. In the video, he tells her late father: “I’m going to marry your daughter. I always thought of how I was going to ask for your blessing one day, and now that day is here. I wish you were here to hand your baby girl off to me, so I promise to be more than you would ever want me to be.”
MOST TIME-CONSUMING
You know that line from Corinthians, “Love is patient,” that’s always read at weddings? Dean Smith’s love was nothing if not patient. The guy held up a whiteboard asking his now-fiancée to marry him for 365 days in a row, unbeknownst to her. After a year, the buildup paid off when he popped the question face-to-face and she agreed.
MEATIEST
Nothing says love like hot dogs. Literally, in the case of 28-year-old Wang Han who proposed to his girlfriend 1,001 days after they met with 1,001 hot dogs spelling out “LOVE.” We’re just thankful they hadn’t been dating for longer.
MOST ELABORATE
Perhaps unsurprisingly, this superlative goes to a wedding planner. Jack put his know-how to use by staging a mock ceremony for a fake couple (with a cake and guests and everything). Then, during the pretend-married couple’s first dance, he stole that pretend-married couple’s pretend thunder by getting on the dance floor and asking his girlfriend to be his wife.
SCARIEST
As if skydiving weren’t terrifying enough, when Brandon Strohbehn took to the sky to propose to his girlfriend Nicole, he pretended to drop the ring. Fortunately, it was a gag ring and the real one was waiting for her on the ground, safe and sound.
PUGGIEST
In all fairness, there wasn’t much competition for this title. But if there had been, the London man who asked for his girlfriend’s hand with the help of 16 pugs would still have won. She said yes. We said awww.
MOST STAR-POWERED
Getting Justin Timberlake involved in your proposal is a risk – what if your girlfriend decides to go after him instead? Fortunately, everything worked out for a JT fan named Josh, who was invited onstage with his girlfriend Kim at a concert in Louisville, Kentucky, where he got down on one knee and broke out a ring.
MOST MUSICAL
When you think of the Home Depot, you probably don’t think of romance and dancing, but Spencer Stout changed that when he organized an elaborate flash mob routine – to the song “Somebody Loves You” by Betty Who – to ask his boyfriend to marry him.
BEST USE OF AN EXOTIC ANIMAL
Mitch and Casey have an emperor penguin to thank for their marriage. Mitch planned an elaborate day at the Pittsburgh Zoo, telling Casey she’d won a behind-the-scenes penguin visit (um, is that a thing?). When they got to Mickey the emperor penguin, he waddled out wearing a bow with a ring on it.
MOST ALARMING
Alarms blasted as volunteer firefighter Marshall Griffin went down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend, Lia. “Lia thought the city was filming a training video for the fire department. Little did she know we were filming her and the big proposal,” reads the caption for the video of the *fire* proposal.