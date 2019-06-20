Scavenger Hunts, Hot Dogs & Home Depot: 14 of the Most Over-the-Top Proposals

Marissa Fuchs, the budding fashion influencer behind the account Fashion Ambitionist, received a video message from her boyfriend Gabriel Grossman in June 2019 that kicked off an epic proposal scavenger hunt.

The blogger was sent to a spin class, where her friends celebrated her, then home for a hair and makeup session. Her boyfriend even sent her clothes — including a white maxi dress that looked suspiciously like a wedding gown — and a new suitcase to pack before a car picked her up to take her to Montauk, New York. There, she was instructed to find three pieces of jewelry, before flying to Miami.

Walking into a dinner in Miami, she expected to see her boyfriend, but instead was surprised by family and friends. Next stop: Paris, followed by Madrid.

Though thousands are following the presumed engagement as it plays out, some are suspicious the entire scavenger hunt was staged. TBD.