Ulta Is Deeply Discounting Over 180 Beauty Products for Cyber Monday

Looking to treat all the beauty enthusiasts on your list this holiday season? Or just to get a re-up on your favorite beauty products while they’re deeply discounted? Whatever the case may be, Ulta is the place right now, with Cyber Monday sales that are sure to thrill. There are over 180 offers going on currently (active until Tuesday, 11/27, at 2 a.m. Central Time), and there’s never been a better time to score some of your favorite brands, like Urban Decay, Tarte, Benefit, and Mario Badescu at a major discount.

Some of the most enticing deals include up to 50 percent off a vast collection of makeup items, including staples like mascara, as well as $10 off qualifying purchases of $50 or more with the coupon code CYBERMON18. There’s also free shipping on orders of over $35. What’s more, there’s another deal by which you can get $5 off qualifying purchases of $15 or more with the code 622186, now through December 24.

Scroll through to see what we’re adding to our cart, or head straight over to Ulta and get shopping!

Volumizing Mascara

Buy It! Tarte Maneater Voluptuous Mascara, $10 (orig. $23); ulta.com

Highlighter Kit

Buy It! Anastasia Beverly Hills Dream Glow Kit, $25 (orig. $45); ulta.com

Hair Dryer

Buy It! T3 Cura Luxe Hair Dryer, $229 (orig. $285); ulta.com

Eye Makeup Essentials

Buy It! Clinique Eye Favorites Set, $14.63 (orig. $19.50); ulta.com

Flat Iron

Buy It! Conair Infiniti Pro Rainbow Titanium Flat Iron, $39.99 (orig. $44.99); ulta.com