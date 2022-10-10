Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale is nearly here, and if you've been thinking about investing in a brand new TV, it's the perfect time to add one to your cart so you can take advantage of the markdowns happening right now.

The two-day-long event taking place October 11 and 12 gives shoppers a bunch of opportunities to save ahead of the upcoming holiday season. A majority of the deals are only available to Prime members, so if you're looking to start tackling your gift-giving to-do list or simply want to upgrade your home in preparation for holiday parties at discount, make sure you sign up for Prime membership to get in on all the Prime Early Access Sale deals.

The Prime Day 2.0 sale includes markdowns on televisions of different sizes and with different types of screens, across a range of popular brands, such as Samsung, LG, and Sony. With both the Halloween bewitching movie season and the wintertime holiday movie season just around the corner, now's a great time to invest in a new TV that can bring you a better cinematic experience.

Check out some of the best Prime Early Access Sale TV deals below, and score up to nearly $1,500 off a new addition to your entertainment setup.

Best Prime Early Access Sale TV Deals at Amazon:

One of the lowest-priced TVs in our roundup is the TCL 50-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV, which is 40 percent off, bringing the price from $500 to $300. This best-selling TV offers support for 4K content and has great color and image quality for its price point. Also, since it is a Roku TV, it relies on Roku's straightforward interface, so navigating to your favorite apps and TV shows should be effortless.

One five-star reviewer praised the TV's value and shared, "I did not expect the quality and features for the price. This is a great deal." Complimenting the TV's image quality simply, another customer said that it has "great sharpness."

If you're looking to really splurge on a top-notch TV, there's the LG 65-Inch OLED C1 Series Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV. The television is currently $1,669, a nice markdown from its typical $2,500 price tag. The TV has Alexa and Google Assistant built-in, so you can use voice commands to easily navigate your TV and streaming services without needing to set up any extra devices. The device is especially great for anyone who likes to play video games since it has a Game Optimizer option for low-latency gameplay.

The TV relies on an OLED display, which means it brings you a deeper color contrast and better brightness for all-around great image quality. Plenty of customers praise the TVs image quality, and one shopper even claimed it's "the best TV I have ever owned," and added that it's a "great all-around performer for movies, TV, and gaming." Another five-star reviewer said, "Every game I have played has looked great on this TV. Picture quality is awesome."

If you're looking for a big screen with a bright display, the Sony 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X90K Series Smart TV is $302 of its original $1,300 price, so you can bring it home for $998. This TV's color range and contrast are impressive. One shopper noted the "picture quality is super high" and that its "operation is very responsive and smooth," and another customer claimed using the TV is "better than going to the movies."

This is another good television option for gaming, specifically for PlayStation 5 owners since it has PlayStation 5-specific features. It is a Google TV, which means it benefits from Google's neat, easy-to-use interface and Google Assistant. And for those who prefer to rely on Alexa for voice commands, the TV is Alexa-compatible if you own the appropriate Alexa-enabled device.

The Hisense 55-Inch Class R6 Series Roku Smart TV is an impressive 48 percent off its usual price. Normally $600, you can add this TV to your cart for $310 right now. This is another TV that uses Roku's user-friendly interface, so accessing your favorite shows and movies should be quick and easy. Plus, it's Google Assistant and Alexa-compatible, so you can conveniently rely on voice controls when connected to the appropriate device. Plus, it has a Game Mode for improved, low-latency gaming experiences.

On the visual end of things, this TV supports streaming of 4K Ultra High Definition content. It brings you high brightness and great color contrast on a LED display. A five-star reviewer wrote, "This TV is worth every penny I paid for it. It has great sound. Excellent imagery." Sharing their personal experiences setting the TV up, an additional shopper explained, "I am a senior woman and I set it up myself from out of the box to actual viewing. Exceptionally easy to set up and program."

The largest of the TVs in our roundup, the Samsung Class Neo QLED 4K QN90B Smart TV, is a whopping 85-inch screen that is marked down by nearly $1,500. It has a QLED display, so you can trust it will deliver top-tier image quality with impressive brightness. The TV has great color contrast, too, and it utilizes effective anti-glare technology to improve your viewing experiences further.

The TV has various voice assistants built in too, including Bixby, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant. It also supports 4K content, as well as Dolby Atmos, which is 3D sound technology that allows for more immersive movie-watching sessions. One customer said they were "surprised by the sound quality" considering the TV's "thin display." Another shopper praised the TV's visuals and said, "Not only is this the best TV that I've ever looked at (OLED comparable blacks, vivid colors, amazing real scene brightness, and HDR) it's also the best screen I've ever used for gaming."

If you don't necessarily have the space for such a large television and you're looking for a more modest size, there's a 43-inch Amazon Fire Smart TV you can score for $300 right now. Thanks to its 4K display, the brand promises a more vibrant and clearer picture with brighter colors. Plus, as a Fire TV, it comes with an Alexa voice remote, so you can simply just press a button and ask it to pull up your favorite apps, like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, movies, and shows, plus check the weather, sports scores, play music, and more.

The TV has nearly 19,000 perfect ratings from shoppers, and has left many "impressed." As one reviewer explained, they were "a bit skeptical" that the TV wouldn't be anything all that special, but the device proved them wrong, able to hold its own compared to other models. "The picture quality is superb. Competes with my much larger 70-inch 4K Samsung TV," they wrote.

Check out some more of the can't-miss TV deals you can shop during the Prime Early Access Sale below, and remember to act fast before the sales event ends tomorrow.

Shop More Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022 Deals:

