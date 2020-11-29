Shop

Target’s Cyber Monday Sale Is Already Live with Incredible Deals on Dyson, Bose, Apple, and More

The discounts end Monday, November 30

By Kami Phillips
November 29, 2020 10:17 AM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.
Advertisement
Credit: Target

If you missed out on shopping all of the incredible sales happening on Black Friday, don’t stress! Target just dropped its Cyber Monday sale, and it has thousands of deals that will get you ahead of your holiday shopping list without breaking the bank.

Target is already known for offering some of the best deals on the most sought-after items year-round, but its Cyber Monday Sale might just be one of the best of the season. No matter what you’re in the market for, you’re sure to find it at a price that both you (and your wallet) will love. Shoppers, this is your chance to score big on home decor, kitchenware, fashion, electronics, toys, video games, and so much more. There are major markdowns on popular items like the Instant Pot Duo Nova for just $69.99, the iRobot Roomba for $211.99, and the Ninja Foodi Grill and Air Fryer for $169.99. You can also get this chic Hearth & Hand by Magnolia evergreen-colored KitchenAid Stand Mixer designed by Joanna Gaines for under $300!

Looking for incredible markdowns on electronics? Target has got you covered! Snag a pair of Apple AirPods Pro for only $199.99, the popular Facebook Portal for just $129, or an Amazon Echo Dot for as little as $28.99. You’ll even find the Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling headphones on sale for $174 off their original price, too.

Don’t sleep on all of the amazing clothing, shoes, and accessories on sale at Target, either. Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for the fashionista on your holiday shopping list or stocking up on comfy work-from-home wear for yourself, you don’t want to miss out on these deals. We’re especially excited about adding this $12.60 pair of high-waist joggers and ultra-soft wrap cardigan for just $27.99 to our shopping carts. Plus, there’s a fabulous selection of Lucky Brand jeans on sale for both men and women starting at just $39.99.

Target’s Cyber Monday sale ends on Monday, November 30, so scroll down to check out 32 of our top picks and more before it’s gone.

Best Home & Kitchen Deals

Credit: Target

Best Electronics Deals

Credit: Target

Best Toys & Video Game Deals

Credit: Target

Best Clothing and Shoe Deals

Credit: Target

Shop More Cyber Monday 2020 Sales:

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Shop
View All
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com