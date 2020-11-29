Target’s Cyber Monday Sale Is Already Live with Incredible Deals on Dyson, Bose, Apple, and More
The discounts end Monday, November 30
If you missed out on shopping all of the incredible sales happening on Black Friday, don’t stress! Target just dropped its Cyber Monday sale, and it has thousands of deals that will get you ahead of your holiday shopping list without breaking the bank.
Target is already known for offering some of the best deals on the most sought-after items year-round, but its Cyber Monday Sale might just be one of the best of the season. No matter what you’re in the market for, you’re sure to find it at a price that both you (and your wallet) will love. Shoppers, this is your chance to score big on home decor, kitchenware, fashion, electronics, toys, video games, and so much more. There are major markdowns on popular items like the Instant Pot Duo Nova for just $69.99, the iRobot Roomba for $211.99, and the Ninja Foodi Grill and Air Fryer for $169.99. You can also get this chic Hearth & Hand by Magnolia evergreen-colored KitchenAid Stand Mixer designed by Joanna Gaines for under $300!
Looking for incredible markdowns on electronics? Target has got you covered! Snag a pair of Apple AirPods Pro for only $199.99, the popular Facebook Portal for just $129, or an Amazon Echo Dot for as little as $28.99. You’ll even find the Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling headphones on sale for $174 off their original price, too.
Don’t sleep on all of the amazing clothing, shoes, and accessories on sale at Target, either. Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for the fashionista on your holiday shopping list or stocking up on comfy work-from-home wear for yourself, you don’t want to miss out on these deals. We’re especially excited about adding this $12.60 pair of high-waist joggers and ultra-soft wrap cardigan for just $27.99 to our shopping carts. Plus, there’s a fabulous selection of Lucky Brand jeans on sale for both men and women starting at just $39.99.
Target’s Cyber Monday sale ends on Monday, November 30, so scroll down to check out 32 of our top picks and more before it’s gone.
Best Home & Kitchen Deals
- Instant Pot Duo Nova 8-Quart, $69.99 (orig. $119.99)
- Hearth & Hand with Magnolia KitchenAid Artisan 10-Speed Stand Mixer, $299.99 (orig. $379.99)
- iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $211.99 (orig. $279.99)
- Ninja Foodi 4qt 5-in-1 Indoor Grill and Air Fryer, $169.99 (orig. $229.99)
- Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine and Upright Shampooer, $149.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Cuisinart AirFryer Toaster Oven, $139.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum, $399.99 (orig. $499.99)
- Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $79.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Oster Classic Series 5-Speed Blender, $19.99 (orig. $24.99)
Best Electronics Deals
- Apple AirPods Pro, $199.99 (orig. $249)
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones, $174.99 (orig. $349)
- Apple Watch Series 6, $379.99 (orig. $429)
- Amazon Echo Dot, $28.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Ring Video Doorbell 3, $139.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Facebook Portal, $129 (orig. $179)
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, $59.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Bose Sport True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, $159.99 (orig. $179.99)
Best Toys & Video Game Deals
- Ryan's World Micro Figure Mighty Mega Pack, $20 (orig. $40)
- Super Mario Bros. U: Deluxe for Nintendo Switch, $34.99 (orig. $49.99)
- LEGO Super Heroes Marvel Avengers Movie 4 Captain America: Outriders Attack, $9.59 (orig. $15.99)
- L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. House, $149.99 (orig. $199.99)
- HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset, $39.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Razor Party Pop Electric Scooter, $103.99 (orig. $129.99)
- Osmo New Little Genius Starter Kit for iPad, $59.99 (orig. $79.99)
- Schwinn Iris 16-Inch Kids Bike, $79.99 (orig. $99.99)
Best Clothing and Shoe Deals
- A New Day All Day Fleece Sweatshirt, $12.60 (orig. $18)
- Wild Fable High-Rise Vintage Jogger Sweatpants, $12.60 (orig. $18)
- Lucky Brand Women's Mid Rise Sweet Straight Jean, $39.99 (orig. $69.99)
- Universal Thread Open Neck Cardigan, $27.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Softies Women's Ankle PJ Set with Contrast Piping, $73.50 (orig. $105)
- Wild Fable High-Waisted Leggings, $9.80 (orig. $14)
- A New Day Betsy Faux Fur Hiking Boots, $27.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Universal Thread Campbell Double Gore Studded Chelsea Boots, $24.49 (orig. $39.99)
