Thanksgiving may still be some weeks out, but Black Friday mania is already upon us, thanks to retailers like Target offering early-bird Black Friday preview savings, effective immediately. Here’s the deal with Target’s deals: Starting November 1st, they’ll be unveiling select one-day-only discounts under the auspices of the Black Friday Sneak Peek.

Today’s best finds range from tech items like wireless Beats headphones to kitchen appliances like the beloved KitchenAid stand mixer to kids’ toys (Paw Patrol for the little ones on your list, perhaps?). The best part? The savings are deep, with discounts up to 50 percent off. These deals are available until 11:59 p.m. PST, or until they sell out — whichever comes first, so act fast. Pro tip: Bookmark this page because we’ll be updating it with all of Target’s best sales!

Best Tech Deals

Beats Wireless Headphones

Buy It! Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones – Neighborhood Collection, $179.99 (orig. $299.99); target.com

Beats Wireless Earbuds

Buy It! Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones – Neighborhood Collection, $89.99 (orig. $199.99); target.com

Best Home Deals

KitchenAid Stand Mixer

Buy It! KitchenAid Professional 5 Qt. Mixer, $219.99 (orig. $449.99); target.com

Instant Pot

Buy It! Instant Pot Duo 6 Qt 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker, $69.95 (orig. $99.95); target.com

Best Toy Deals

Hatchimals Surprise Egg

Buy It! Hatchimals Surprise Peacat Hatching Egg with Surprise Twin by Spin Master, $34.99 (orig. $69.99); target.com

Star Wars Interactive Droid

Buy It! Star Wars Hero Droid BB8 Fully Interactive Droid, $49.99 (orig. $99.99); target.com