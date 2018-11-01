Thanksgiving may still be some weeks out, but Black Friday mania is already upon us, thanks to retailers like Target offering early-bird Black Friday preview savings, effective immediately. Here’s the deal with Target’s deals: Starting November 1st, they’ll be unveiling select one-day-only discounts under the auspices of the Black Friday Sneak Peek.
Today’s best finds range from tech items like wireless Beats headphones to kitchen appliances like the beloved KitchenAid stand mixer to kids’ toys (Paw Patrol for the little ones on your list, perhaps?). The best part? The savings are deep, with discounts up to 50 percent off. These deals are available until 11:59 p.m. PST, or until they sell out — whichever comes first, so act fast. Pro tip: Bookmark this page because we’ll be updating it with all of Target’s best sales!
Best Tech Deals
Beats Wireless Headphones
Buy It! Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones – Neighborhood Collection, $179.99 (orig. $299.99); target.com
Beats Wireless Earbuds
Buy It! Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones – Neighborhood Collection, $89.99 (orig. $199.99); target.com
Best Home Deals
KitchenAid Stand Mixer
Buy It! KitchenAid Professional 5 Qt. Mixer, $219.99 (orig. $449.99); target.com
Instant Pot
Buy It! Instant Pot Duo 6 Qt 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker, $69.95 (orig. $99.95); target.com
Best Toy Deals
Hatchimals Surprise Egg
Buy It! Hatchimals Surprise Peacat Hatching Egg with Surprise Twin by Spin Master, $34.99 (orig. $69.99); target.com
Star Wars Interactive Droid
Buy It! Star Wars Hero Droid BB8 Fully Interactive Droid, $49.99 (orig. $99.99); target.com