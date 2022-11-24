40 Thanksgiving Deals from Target's Black Friday Sale to Add to Your Cart Today — Including Apple AirPods

Save big on electronics, kitchen appliances, and fashion

Published on November 24, 2022 07:00 AM

Target Deals Roundup Black Friday
We know it's a marathon to complete your holiday shopping, and you don't want to miss out on the season's best deals when buying gifts for friends and family (or treating yourself — you deserve it). But there's no need to stress or scramble in order to check off your gift list.

Target has thousands of items to choose from, and on Thanksgiving, you can shop its vast Black Friday sale — that's right, it's already started! We've done the searching for you and pulled out the best deals from Target's sale in four categories: kitchen appliances, electronics, home goods, and women's fashion.

Read on for more details on Target's Thanksgiving deals, then start shopping before things inevitably sell out on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Target's Thanksgiving Deals on Kitchen Appliances

​​Kitchen appliances get some of their biggest discounts on Black Friday, even super popular products like this KitchenAid stand mixer, which is currently $200 off. On sale in four colors, it comes with a 5-quart bowl, 10 attachments, and a bowl-lift design. If you're looking to spend a little less, check out this mixer by Cuisinart.

Looking for an air fryer on sale? This dual basket air fryer is half-off and just $100. The separate baskets allow you to cook two different things at the same time; it also comes with a 10-quart basket for larger dishes.

For those who love slow-cooked stews, this Instant Pot pressure cooker bundle is currently 54 percent off and on sale for $60. A reviewer said that their meals come out "delicious" and "tender" after using the Instant Pot.

And now is the time to upgrade your coffee machine. This sleek Keurig coffee maker can squeeze onto just any kitchen countertop since it's less than 5 inches wide. One shopper said that it's great for a quick brew and "perfect for entertaining."

​​Target's Thanksgiving Deals on Electronics

Electronics are another category that boast major Black Friday savings, and tech gifts are a safe bet for tricky recipients. Target carries major brands like Beats, Apple, and Sony, all of which are on sale for Thanksgiving.

You can save $200 on these wireless over-ear Beats headphones. The Bluetooth headphones are noise-canceling, just like these Sony headphones that are 53 percent off right now. And yes, Apple put AirPods on sale at Target too, including the 2nd Generation model that's going in and out of stock at Amazon.

Let's not forget about other cool electronics to save on this year. On sale for $150, the Fitbit Versa 4 has a ton of features, including more than 40 exercise modes and a built-in GPS for pacing and tracking your distance. One reviewer, who identified as a longtime Fitbit user, shared that this model is "simple to set up" and added that they're "amazed" at the battery life.

If you know someone who's into all things outdoor adventures, this GoPro camera is on sale too. It's ideal for catching fast-action sports like snowboarding and mountain biking.

​​Target's Thanksgiving Deals on Home Goods

Target has some insanely good deals on home appliances right now. Originally almost $600, this Shark robot vacuum is only $300 right now. It has a self-emptying base, so that's one less task for you to do over the holiday season. And with your rugs likely seeing more traffic than usual, this deluxe carpet cleaner by Hoover is key to shampooing and removing dirt and stains after holiday parties. One shopper said they like that this cleaner can "refresh and maintain" their carpets.

Looking for gifts for new homeowners? This 12-piece knife block by Ninja has a built-in sharpener, and Calphalon's eight-piece nonstick cookware set is on sale for just $100. These dishwasher-safe pots and pans are oven-safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and have silicone handles that won't ever get too hot to hold with bare hands. And these glass food storage containers would certainly come in handy for holding leftovers.

And while Dyson products don't often go on sale, Target knocked $200 off this air purifier by Dyson. This device automatically senses and captures pollutants so that your home can have cleaner air, and it doubles as a bladeless fan. One shopper loved how the Dyson purifier "quietly" takes care of their kitchen odors, while another raved about how it's "easy to use."

​​Target's Thanksgiving Deals on Women's Fashion

The holidays usher in the season for thick jackets and comfy sweaters, and Target has deals on women's fashion — up to 40 percent off. This cute puffer jacket, available in solid colors and prints, can be your go-to this winter. A more heavy-duty option would be the Universal Thread Arctic Parka Jacket, a mid-length jacket that has a removable faux fur-trimmed hood and four spacious pockets to hold your gloves, phone, and lip balm.

And this fuzzy cardigan can be worn alone or layered up. On sale for $21, it would make a good gift for a trendy fashion lover on your list. One shopper shared that this cardigan is the "softest, coziest" cardigan they've ever owned. To go with that cardigan (or nearly any outfit), pick up these black high-rise skinny jeans for $20. Dress them up with heels for the holidays or keep it casual with flats or sneakers.

Winter shoes are also a part of Target's Thanksgiving sale. You can save 40 percent on these winter boots that have a puffy outer shell and memory foam insole, which one shopper said is "incredibly comfortable." For something a little edgier, these lace-up lug sole boots are on sale for $27. Reviewers shared that, on top of being comfortable, these boots look "expensive" and "luxurious."

Check out more of Target's Thanksgiving deals ahead of Black Friday.

