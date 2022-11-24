Lifestyle 40 Thanksgiving Deals from Target's Black Friday Sale to Add to Your Cart Today — Including Apple AirPods Save big on electronics, kitchen appliances, and fashion By Sarah Byron Sarah Byron Instagram Sarah Byron is the Partnerships Commerce Writer on the Commerce News & Deals team. Her work includes writing online articles about products, new collection launches, and deals for Dotdash Meredith brands. She's always looking for quality products and sales in fashion, home goods, beauty, and more. She's also a millennial mom who's contributed personal stories and parenting pieces to Motherly. Prior to becoming a writer, Sarah worked in live daytime television at The Wendy Williams Show in New York City for over five years. We've done the searching for you and pulled out the best deals from Target's sale in four categories: kitchen appliances, electronics, home goods, and women's fashion. Read on for more details on Target's Thanksgiving deals, then start shopping before things inevitably sell out on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Target Target's Thanksgiving Deals on Kitchen Appliances PowerXL 10qt Dual Basket Air Fryer, $99.99 (orig. $199.99) Cuisinart Precision Master 5.5qt Stand Mixer, $199.99 (orig. $249.99) Keurig K-Slim Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $79.99 (orig. $129.99) Hamilton Beach 12 Cup Programmable Coffee Maker, $19.99 (orig. $32.99) Ninja Kitchen System with Auto IQ Boost and 7-Speed Blender, $99.99 (orig. $199.99) Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven with Convection, $149.99 (orig. $239.99) Black+Decker Family-Sized Electric Griddle, $22 (orig. $28.99) Instant Pot 6qt 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker Bundle, $59.99 (orig. $129.99) Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi, $139.99 (orig. $199.99) KitchenAid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer, $249.99 (orig. $449.99) Kitchen appliances get some of their biggest discounts on Black Friday, even super popular products like this KitchenAid stand mixer, which is currently $200 off. On sale in four colors, it comes with a 5-quart bowl, 10 attachments, and a bowl-lift design. If you're looking to spend a little less, check out this mixer by Cuisinart. Looking for an air fryer on sale? This dual basket air fryer is half-off and just $100. The separate baskets allow you to cook two different things at the same time; it also comes with a 10-quart basket for larger dishes. For those who love slow-cooked stews, this Instant Pot pressure cooker bundle is currently 54 percent off and on sale for $60. A reviewer said that their meals come out "delicious" and "tender" after using the Instant Pot. And now is the time to upgrade your coffee machine. This sleek Keurig coffee maker can squeeze onto just any kitchen countertop since it's less than 5 inches wide. One shopper said that it's great for a quick brew and "perfect for entertaining." Target Buy It! PowerXL 10qt Dual Basket Air Fryer, $99.99 (orig. $199.99); target.com Target Target's Thanksgiving Deals on Electronics Beats Studio3 Over-Ear Noise Canceling Bluetooth Wireless Headphones, $149.99 (orig. $349.99) Apple AirPods True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones (2nd Generation) with Charging Case, $89.99 (orig. $129.99) Fitbit Versa 4 Smartwatch Aluminum, $149.95 (orig. $229.95) Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Streaming Device, $34.99 (orig. $54.99) Sony WHCH710N Noise Canceling Over-Ear Bluetooth Wireless Headphones, $69.99 (orig. $149.99) Ring 1080p Wireless Video Doorbell 3, $139.99 (orig. $199.99) Epson EcoTank ET-2400 All-in-One Cartridge-Free Supertank Printer, Copier, Scanner, $179.99 (orig. $249.99) Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular Aluminum Case with Sport Band, $449.99 (orig. $499.99) GoPro HERO8 Black, $229.99 (orig. $299.99) Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones, $149.99 (orig. $249.99) Electronics are another category that boast major Black Friday savings, and tech gifts are a safe bet for tricky recipients. Target carries major brands like Beats, Apple, and Sony, all of which are on sale for Thanksgiving. You can save $200 on these wireless over-ear Beats headphones. The Bluetooth headphones are noise-canceling, just like these Sony headphones that are 53 percent off right now. And yes, Apple put AirPods on sale at Target too, including the 2nd Generation model that's going in and out of stock at Amazon. Let's not forget about other cool electronics to save on this year. On sale for $150, the Fitbit Versa 4 has a ton of features, including more than 40 exercise modes and a built-in GPS for pacing and tracking your distance. One reviewer, who identified as a longtime Fitbit user, shared that this model is "simple to set up" and added that they're "amazed" at the battery life. If you know someone who's into all things outdoor adventures, this GoPro camera is on sale too. It's ideal for catching fast-action sports like snowboarding and mountain biking. Target Buy It! Originally almost $600, this Shark robot vacuum is only $300 right now. It has a self-emptying base, so that's one less task for you to do over the holiday season. And with your rugs likely seeing more traffic than usual, this deluxe carpet cleaner by Hoover is key to shampooing and removing dirt and stains after holiday parties. One shopper said they like that this cleaner can "refresh and maintain" their carpets. Looking for gifts for new homeowners? This 12-piece knife block by Ninja has a built-in sharpener, and Calphalon's eight-piece nonstick cookware set is on sale for just $100. These dishwasher-safe pots and pans are oven-safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and have silicone handles that won't ever get too hot to hold with bare hands. And these glass food storage containers would certainly come in handy for holding leftovers. And while Dyson products don't often go on sale, Target knocked $200 off this air purifier by Dyson. This device automatically senses and captures pollutants so that your home can have cleaner air, and it doubles as a bladeless fan. One shopper loved how the Dyson purifier "quietly" takes care of their kitchen odors, while another raved about how it's "easy to use." Target Buy It! Dyson Cool Autoreact Air Purifier TP7A, $349.99 (orig. $549.99); target.com Target Target's Thanksgiving Deals on Women's Fashion Universal Thread Puffer Jacket, $27 (orig. $45) Universal Thread Arctic Parka Jacket, $39 (orig. $65) A New Day Crewneck Slogan Sweater, $21 (orig. $30) A New Day Leighton Hiking Boots, $26.99 (orig. $44.99) A New Day Fuzzy Cardigan, $21 (orig. $30) Universal Thread High-Rise Skinny Jeans, $20 (orig. $28) A New Day Long Sleeve Ribbed T-Shirt, $10 (orig. $12) A New Day Button-Front Cardigan, $19.60 (orig. $28) A New Day Bertie Winter Boots, $ 26.99 (orig. $44.99) A New Day Hooded Rain Coat, $27 (orig. $45) The holidays usher in the season for thick jackets and comfy sweaters, and Target has deals on women's fashion — up to 40 percent off. This cute puffer jacket, available in solid colors and prints, can be your go-to this winter. A more heavy-duty option would be the Universal Thread Arctic Parka Jacket, a mid-length jacket that has a removable faux fur-trimmed hood and four spacious pockets to hold your gloves, phone, and lip balm. And this fuzzy cardigan can be worn alone or layered up. On sale for $21, it would make a good gift for a trendy fashion lover on your list. One shopper shared that this cardigan is the "softest, coziest" cardigan they've ever owned. To go with that cardigan (or nearly any outfit), pick up these black high-rise skinny jeans for $20. Dress them up with heels for the holidays or keep it casual with flats or sneakers. Winter shoes are also a part of Target's Thanksgiving sale. You can save 40 percent on these winter boots that have a puffy outer shell and memory foam insole, which one shopper said is "incredibly comfortable." For something a little edgier, these lace-up lug sole boots are on sale for $27. Reviewers shared that, on top of being comfortable, these boots look "expensive" and "luxurious." Check out more of Target's Thanksgiving deals ahead of Black Friday. Target Buy It! Cuisinart Precision Master 5.5qt Stand Mixer, $199.99 (orig. $249.99); target.com Target Buy It! Ninja Kitchen System with Auto IQ Boost and 7-Speed Blender, $99.99 (orig. $199.99); target.com Target Buy It! Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Streaming Device, $34.99 (orig. $54.99); target.com Target Buy It! Ring 1080p Wireless Video Doorbell 3, $139.99 (orig. $199.99); target.com Target Buy It! Select by Calphalon with AquaShield Nonstick 8pc Cookware Set, $99.99 (orig. $169.99); target.com Target Buy It! Rubbermaid 10-Piece Brilliance Glass Food Storage Set, $29.99 (orig. $46.99); target.com Target Buy It! A New Day Crewneck Slogan Sweater, $21 (orig. $30); target.com Target Buy It! Universal Thread Arctic Parka Jacket, $39 (orig. $65); target.com Target Buy It! 