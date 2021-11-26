Target's Massive Black Friday Sale Features Deals on Bose, Dyson, and Instant Pot — Up to 60% Off

This year's sale is packed with standout deals on all things home and kitchen, including the top-rated Shark stick vacuum that's marked down from $200 to just $100. Also on sale is this reversible electric throw blanket that will keep you warm and cozy all winter long. There are deals on hot-ticket kitchen gadgets, like this PowerXL Dual Basket Air Fryer that's $100 off, and this KitchenAid Stand Mixer, which is a must-have for home chefs and bakers and is currently $80 off.