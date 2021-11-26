Target's Massive Black Friday Sale Features Deals on Bose, Dyson, and Instant Pot — Up to 60% Off
Target's Black Friday sale is officially here — and it features the steepest discounts of the season.
Through November 27, Target has thousands of deals across home, kitchen, electronics, beauty, and so much more. Over the holiday weekend, shoppers can save up to 60 percent on popular brands and products, including Dyson, Keurig, and Apple — but only while supplies last.
This year's sale is packed with standout deals on all things home and kitchen, including the top-rated Shark stick vacuum that's marked down from $200 to just $100. Also on sale is this reversible electric throw blanket that will keep you warm and cozy all winter long. There are deals on hot-ticket kitchen gadgets, like this PowerXL Dual Basket Air Fryer that's $100 off, and this KitchenAid Stand Mixer, which is a must-have for home chefs and bakers and is currently $80 off.
There are also can't-miss discounts on electronics, like the TCL 55-Inch Smart Roku TV that's $140 off. Featuring built-in access to major streaming services, it makes it a breeze to watch shows and movies. Another major tech deal you should have on your radar is the Apple Airpods Pro that are marked down from $250 to $190.
Even better, the sale has something for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Between Bose headphones, smart home devices, and cozy sweatshirts, there are plenty of giftable finds. Plus, you can score savings on items that make great stocking stuffers, including beauty products, toys, and more.
Ready to start shopping? Head to Target to browse its massive Black Friday sale. And if you need some help getting started, we pulled together some of our favorite offers ahead. Just be sure to act fast, as popular items are likely to sell out before the sale ends.
Best Home and Kitchen Deals
- Shark Ultra-Light Corded Stick Vacuum, $99.99 (orig. $199.99)
- KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $299.99 (orig. $379.99)
- PowerXL 10-Quart Dual Basket Air Fryer, $99.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Instant Pot 6-Quart 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker Bundle, $59.99 (orig. $129.99)
- Dyson V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum, $399.99 (orig. $499.99)
- Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $49.99 (orig. $89.99)
- iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum, $174.99 (orig. $249.99)
- Threshold Electric Microplush Reversible Throw Blanket, $20 (orig. $29)
- Hoover WindTunnel Cord Rewind Upright Vacuum, $69.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Farberware Reliance 19-Piece Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set, $49.99 (orig. $109.99)
Best Clothing Deals
- Universal Thread Women's Crewneck Pullover, $10 (orig. $20)
- Levi's Women's Original Faux Shearling Long Sleeve Jacket, $58.99 (orig. $89.99)
- All in Motion Men's Cotton Fleece Cargo Joggers, $18 (orig. $24)
- Hanes Men's Crew Neck 6-Pack T-Shirt with Fresh IQ, $12 (orig. $16.99)
- Wild Fable Women's Crafted Chunky Knit Cardigan, $24.50 (orig. $35)
- All in Motion Women's Cozy Cowl Pullover Neck Sweatshirt, $15 (orig. $30)
- Goodfellow and Co. Men's Regular Fit Crewneck Pullover Sweater, $24.49 (orig. $34.99)
- Beauty by Bali Women's 2-Pack T-Shirt Bra, $15 (orig. $29.99)
- A New Day Women's Button-Front Cardigan $17.50 (orig. $25)
- Wild Fable Women's Super-High Rise Distressed Skinny Jean, $15 (orig. $20)
Best Electronics Deals
- Apple AirPods Pro, $189.99 (orig. $249.99)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones II, $179.99 (orig. $299.99)
- TCL 32-Inch Classic 3-Series HD Smart Roku TV, $159.99 (orig. $209.99)
- Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation), $24.99 (orig. $49)
- Apple Watch Series 3, $169.99 (orig. $199.99)
- HP 14-Inch Touchscreen Chromebook Laptop with Chrome OS, $239.99 (orig. $359.99)
- Marshall Acton II Bluetooth Speaker, $199.99 (orig. $245.99)
- Google Nest Cam with Floodlight, $229.99 (orig. $279.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Tablet, $119.99 (orig. $149.99)
- Fitbit Charge 5 Activity Tracker, $129.95 (orig. $179.95)
