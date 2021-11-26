Shop

Target's Massive Black Friday Sale Features Deals on Bose, Dyson, and Instant Pot — Up to 60% Off

Save big on TVs, air fryers, vacuums, and more
By Isabel Garcia November 26, 2021 06:30 AM
Target's Black Friday sale is officially here — and it features the steepest discounts of the season.

Through November 27, Target has thousands of deals across home, kitchen, electronics, beauty, and so much more. Over the holiday weekend, shoppers can save up to 60 percent on popular brands and products, including Dyson, Keurig, and Apple — but only while supplies last.

This year's sale is packed with standout deals on all things home and kitchen, including the top-rated Shark stick vacuum that's marked down from $200 to just $100. Also on sale is this reversible electric throw blanket that will keep you warm and cozy all winter long. There are deals on hot-ticket kitchen gadgets, like this PowerXL Dual Basket Air Fryer that's $100 off, and this KitchenAid Stand Mixer, which is a must-have for home chefs and bakers and is currently $80 off. 

There are also can't-miss discounts on electronics, like the TCL 55-Inch Smart Roku TV that's $140 off. Featuring built-in access to major streaming services, it makes it a breeze to watch shows and movies. Another major tech deal you should have on your radar is the Apple Airpods Pro that are marked down from $250 to $190.   

Even better, the sale has something for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Between Bose headphones, smart home devices, and cozy sweatshirts, there are plenty of giftable finds. Plus, you can score savings on items that make great stocking stuffers, including beauty products, toys, and more. 

Ready to start shopping? Head to Target to browse its massive Black Friday sale. And if you need some help getting started, we pulled together some of our favorite offers ahead. Just be sure to act fast, as popular items are likely to sell out before the sale ends. 

Best Home and Kitchen Deals

Best Clothing Deals 

Best Electronics Deals 

