Target’s Black Friday Sale Has Instant Pot, Dyson, Apple, Bose, and More on Major Sale
Shop 35 of the best deals including toys, kitchenware, fashion, electronics, and more
Shopping at Target usually results in leaving (or checking out of your online shopping cart) with way more than you originally planned. Why? Not only is Target chock-full of the most sought-after items season after season, but it also offers them at some of the best prices around. Case in point: its Black Friday Sale, which is going on right now and happens to have thousands of can’t-miss deals.
As if shopping Target’s early Black Friday deals at the beginning of the month wasn’t exciting enough, the retailer has now dropped even more incredible deals in honor of the holiday weekend, meaning you can score even bigger savings on everything from kitchenware and home decor to electronics, games, and toys. Of course, there are tons of discounts on fashion and accessories for the whole family, too. We’re especially excited about snagging these adorable matching plaid pajamas, which start at just $9.
Looking to save on the season’s best home and kitchen items? You can’t go wrong filling your Target shopping cart with the Instant Pot Duo Nova, which is on sale for just $70, the KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus Stand Mixer for a whopping $120 off its original price, and the popular iRobot Roomba vacuum that’s on sale for $180. And while you’re shopping, don’t forget to snag this comfy Tranquility Weighted Blanket on sale for only $29, either.
No matter who’s on your holiday shopping list this year, finding the perfect gifts for your loved ones is easy thanks to Target. From major savings on Nintendo Switch games and Harry Potter Lego sets to a pair of Bose noise-cancelling headphones and a trendy puff-sleeve sweater, you’re sure to find deals on just about anything and everything you could possibly need at Target’s Black Friday Sale.
Scroll down to check out 35 of the best Target Black Friday deals now.
Best Target Black Friday Kitchen and Home Deals
- Instant Pot Duo Nova 8-Quart, $69.99 (orig. $119.99)
- KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $229.99 (orig. $349.99)
- Ninja Kitchen System with Auto IQ Boost and 7-Speed Blender, $99.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Cuisinart AirFryer Toaster Oven, $139.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi, $125.30 (orig. $199)
- Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum, $229.99 (orig. $379.99)
- iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $179.99 (orig. $279.99)
- Tranquility 12lbs Weighted Blanket, $29 (orig. $49)
- Farberware 3pc Nonstick Aluminum Reliance Skillet and Griddle Cookware Set, $10 (orig. $19.99)
- Oster Classic Series Blender with Travel Smoothie Cup, $20 (orig. $34.99)
Best Target Black Friday Electronics Deals
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones II, $199.99 (orig. $229.99)
- Theragun Elite Handheld Percussive Massage Device, $299.99 (orig. $399.99)
- Fitbit Charge 4, $99.95 (orig. $149.95)
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case, $119.99 (orig. $159.99)
- Amazon Echo Show 8, $64.99 (orig. $129.99)
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones, $174.99 (orig. $349.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, $27.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Sony 65 Inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Android TV, $629.99 (orig. $799.99)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet 8 Inch 32GB, $79.99 (orig. $139.99)
Best Target Black Friday Toys and Games Deals
- Jenga Game, $6.49 (orig. $12.99)
- LEGO Harry Potter Quidditch Match, $23.99 (orig. $39.99)
- L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. House, $159 (orig. $199.99)
- Jetson Sphere Hoverboard, $89.99 (orig. $149.99)
- Little Tikes 3-in-1 Sports Zone, $23.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Super Mario Bros. U: Deluxe Nintendo Switch, $34.99 (orig. $49.99)
- NBA 2K21 Xbox One, $29.99 (orig. $59.99)
Best Target Black Friday Clothing and Accessories Deals
- Holiday Red Buffalo Check Flannel Matching Family Pajamas Collection, $9–$15 (orig. $10–$25)
- Wild Fable Women's Puff Sleeve Crewneck Pullover Sweater, $14 (orig. $20)
- A New Day Women's V-Neck Cable Knit Button-Front Cardigan, $19.59 (orig. $27.99)
- Goodfellow & Co. Men's Striped Regular Fit Crewneck Sweater, $17.49 (orig. $24.99)
- Universal Thread Women's Kamryn Lace Up Combat Boot, $24.49 (orig. $34.99)
- Goodfellow & Co. Men's Brantley Genuine Leather Chukka Boots, $34.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Ray-Ban Unisex Irregular Lifestyle Sunglasses Gold, $115.50 (orig. $165)
- Lucky Brand Women's Low Rise Lolita Skinny Jean, $39.99 (orig. $69.99)
- Stars Above Women's Thermal Pajama Set, $20 (orig. $25)
Shop More Black Friday 2020 Deals:
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Zappos’ Black Friday Sale Has Clothes and Shoes for Up to 50% Off — Including Kate Middleton’s Superga Sneakers for Under $50
- The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Is $360 Off Right Now — Plus More Black Friday Laptop Deals
- Old Navy’s Black Friday Deals Include $3 Cozy Socks, $6 Face Mask Sets, and $6 Jewelry
- Nordstrom Rack’s Big Black Friday Sale Is Here — and It Includes This Oprah-Loved Boot Brand