Target’s Black Friday Sale Has Instant Pot, Dyson, Apple, Bose, and More on Major Sale

Shop 35 of the best deals including toys, kitchenware, fashion, electronics, and more

By Kami Phillips
November 27, 2020 08:30 AM
Shopping at Target usually results in leaving (or checking out of your online shopping cart) with way more than you originally planned. Why? Not only is Target chock-full of the most sought-after items season after season, but it also offers them at some of the best prices around. Case in point: its Black Friday Sale, which is going on right now and happens to have thousands of can’t-miss deals.

As if shopping Target’s early Black Friday deals at the beginning of the month wasn’t exciting enough, the retailer has now dropped even more incredible deals in honor of the holiday weekend, meaning you can score even bigger savings on everything from kitchenware and home decor to electronics, games, and toys. Of course, there are tons of discounts on fashion and accessories for the whole family, too. We’re especially excited about snagging these adorable matching plaid pajamas, which start at just $9.

Looking to save on the season’s best home and kitchen items? You can’t go wrong filling your Target shopping cart with the Instant Pot Duo Nova, which is on sale for just $70, the KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus Stand Mixer for a whopping $120 off its original price, and the popular iRobot Roomba vacuum that’s on sale for $180. And while you’re shopping, don’t forget to snag this comfy Tranquility Weighted Blanket on sale for only $29, either.

No matter who’s on your holiday shopping list this year, finding the perfect gifts for your loved ones is easy thanks to Target. From major savings on Nintendo Switch games and Harry Potter Lego sets to a pair of Bose noise-cancelling headphones and a trendy puff-sleeve sweater, you’re sure to find deals on just about anything and everything you could possibly need at Target’s Black Friday Sale.

Scroll down to check out 35 of the best Target Black Friday deals now.

Best Target Black Friday Kitchen and Home Deals

Best Target Black Friday Electronics Deals

Best Target Black Friday Toys and Games Deals

Best Target Black Friday Clothing and Accessories Deals

