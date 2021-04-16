Shop Our Editors' Favorite Sustainable Brands
No greenwashing here! These eco-conscious labels put the environment at the forefront of their businesses. In honor of Earth Day, check out what our favorite brands are doing to make a difference
Reformation
Since Reformation launched in 2015, the carbon-neutral company has been at the forefront of the sustainable fashion conversation. According to Kathleen Talbot, Reformation Chief Sustainability Officer and VP of Operations, the brand plans to be "climate-positive" (which means they plan to save more greenhouse gas emissions than they generate) by 2025.
"With this commitment, we’re going further to actively reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and invest in solutions that have a net-positive impact," Talbot told Forbes earlier this year.
How will the company reach this goal? By getting the REF fam involved.
Reformation offers customers the option to switch their electric bill to wind energy through Arcadia Power — a company designed to give easy access to renewable energy. In exchange, consumers get a $125 shopping credit.
The brand also launched "Climate Credits" which Ref customers can buy to support verified carbon-offset opportunities "like encouraging renewable energy and forestry projects that actively reduce CO2 emissions," according to Talbot.
And most recently, the brand debuted Ref Active, its debut activewear line sustainably made with the recycled fiber Repreve, which is composed of 100% post-consumer recycled plastic bottles.
Buy It! Ivy Ecostretch Cropped Tank, $48; reformation.com
Buy It! Ecostretch High Rise Legging, $88; reformation.com
Buy It! Individual 6-Month Climate Credit, $60; reformation.com
Teva
The sporty, heritage sandal company that's rooted in outdoor adventure and has evolved into a hypebeast favorite in recent years has committed to reducing its carbon footprint in a big way.
In 2020, the straps across the entire footwear product line switched to a yarn made of recycled plastic. And this year the company partnered with TerraCycle on its new TevaForever Recycling program, which encourages Teva customers to mail in their retired sandals to TerraCycle at no cost. The shoes will then be deconstructed by manufacturers to make a number of new products including playgrounds, athletic fields and track ground cover, according to the brand.
Curious to learn morn? Check out actress Rosario Dawson's take on the recycling program. Spoiler: She's pumped!
Buy it! Teva Original Universal Sandal, $50; teva.com
Pact
The eco-driven company exclusively uses organic cotton, which conserves 91% more water compared with conventional cotton, for its apparel lines (spanning women, men, kids, baby and maternity) and home goods collection. Just in 2020, Pact purchases conserved over 35.5 million gallons of water, according to the brand, which produces all product in Fair Trade factories to support local communities and help protect the environment.
In honor of Earth Day, Pact is offering customers 20% off the entire site on April 22nd.
Buy it! Pact Textured Slub Pocket Maxi Dress, $52; pact.com
b new york
This apparel line doesn't think style should sacrifice sustainability. In its incredibly chic line-up of wardrobe staples (from office wear to casual basics), each item is created with organic materials wherever possible. That includes using recycled or recyclable fabric like BCI Cotton, Lenzing, Ecovero, Tencel and Repreve and using digital printing, which reduces the amount of water and ink that traditional screen printing requires.
Buy it! b new york Recycled Oversized Jacket, $260; bnewyorkbrand.com
Rothy's
Rothy's made a name for itself for its celeb-loved flats and for its sustainable practices. All of its items (which includes shoes, bags and face masks) are 100% sustainably crafted from discarded plastic water bottles and marine plastic, which is transformed into the yarn used in the products. Since the brand launched in 2012, it has repurposed nearly 100 million plastic water bottles and 100 pounds of marine plastic to-date.
Next up for the company? It just launched new sandal styles and three new perfect-for-summer tote bags. Plus, it rolled out some impressive new sustainable goals for itself. This year it will introduce its first-ever recycling program in an effort to keep Rothy's out of landfills. By 2022, the brand will achieve zero-waste at factories and will incorporate twice-recycled materials into its new products. And by 2023, it hopes to achieve cirural production and carbon neutral status.
Buy it! Rothy's The Pail, $225; rothys.com
Grove Collaborative
Grove aims to be your one-stop shop for greener home and beauty products, including their own cleaning concentrates to go in glass bottles (just add water) and laundry refill system that eliminates those huge plastic tubs — plus a curated selection of "better for the environment" products from brands including Mrs. Meyers and Stasher. Sign up for monthly deliveries or buy a la carte; the site aims to be 100% plastic free by 2025.
Cuyana
The brand that's foundation is based on having fewer — but better — pieces, is rethinking what we know about silks. The usually dry clean-only garment has been given a full upgrade, from its material make-up to machine-wash capabilities.
The four-piece silk collection (consisting of a pocket tee, muscle tee, bomber and jogger) is made from Bluesign-Certified silk crepe de Chine. Where typical synthetic silks pollute the environment and deepen a dependence on fossil fuels, Bluesign Certified ensures the lowest possible impact on the environment. Plus, Cuyana's washable silk still has the same soft-to-the-touch properties as conventional silk, but is easier to wear, wash and repeat.
Buy it! Cuyana Washable Silk Muscle Tee, $125; Cuyana Washable Silk Jogger, $165; cuyana.com
Plus
Concerned about the amount of plastic in her beauty routine, former Elle beauty director Julie Schott teamed up with some pros to devise Plus, which delivers a single serving of dehydrated body wash in a paper envelope that disintegrates in water. It's ideal to replace the product minis in your travel bag.
Imperfect Foods
If you're already upping your plant intake and shopping local whenever you can, you're well on your way to a greener diet. Imperfect Foods delivers produce that may be not be "pretty" enough for store shelves to your house weekly. They've added other grocery items produced in surplus, and you can edit your order, all of which cuts down on the huge amount of food waste at different points in the supply chain.
AUrate New York
This fine jewelry line was built around eco-friendly practices and ethics, from using 100 percent recycled gold from the start to only sourcing pearls from family-run, sustainable farms. They started with the classics (like these earrings) and have expanded to include something for everyone (including Kerry Washington, now an investor with her own collection).
Levi's
There's something about a pair of broken-in Levi's that fit and feel different than any other. As part of the brand's commitment to make fashion sustainable and circular, it introduced its SecondHand collection in October as a first-of-its-kind buy-back program that lets customers purchase second-hand jeans and jackets on Levi.com. Customers can also contribute to the program by turning in their worn jeans and jackets for credit towards their next purchase. When Hailey Baldwin leads the fashion campaign, you know Secondhand is the cool thing to do.
Buy it! Levi's Secondhand Jeans and Jackets; levi.com
Nothing New
They're incredibly cute, comfortable and versatile sneakers that just happen to be made out of almost entirely recycled material, including water bottles, cork and fishing nets.
Green Toys
It can feel daunting to practice eco-friendly parenting (turns out babies need a lot of stuff) but Green Toys does their part by creating toys out of 100% recycled plastic and producing them in the U.S.
Buru
This brand (which recently released a collaboration with Brooklyn Decker, pictured) cuts many of its products on-demand, often from deadstock or upcycled textiles, which means no large style runs that can go to waste.
Bathing Culture
This bodywash brand is super natural, right down to its redwood forest-after-the-rain scent. All the packaging is post-consumer recycled and recyclable and made locally to the factory (right down to only sourcing recycling from blue bins in California).
Beautycounter
So much of a beauty product is packaging, and it often goes right into the trash. Beautycounter (which is committed to cleaner beauty products across the board) launched an aluminum-free deodorantin a refillable container for a safer (and more earth-friendly) underarm experience.