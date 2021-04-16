Shop Our Editors' Favorite Sustainable Brands

Since Reformation launched in 2015, the carbon-neutral company has been at the forefront of the sustainable fashion conversation. According to Kathleen Talbot, Reformation Chief Sustainability Officer and VP of Operations, the brand plans to be "climate-positive" (which means they plan to save more greenhouse gas emissions than they generate) by 2025.

"With this commitment, we’re going further to actively reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and invest in solutions that have a net-positive impact," Talbot told Forbes earlier this year.

How will the company reach this goal? By getting the REF fam involved.

Reformation offers customers the option to switch their electric bill to wind energy through Arcadia Power — a company designed to give easy access to renewable energy. In exchange, consumers get a $125 shopping credit.

The brand also launched "Climate Credits" which Ref customers can buy to support verified carbon-offset opportunities "like encouraging renewable energy and forestry projects that actively reduce CO2 emissions," according to Talbot.

And most recently, the brand debuted Ref Active, its debut activewear line sustainably made with the recycled fiber Repreve, which is composed of 100% post-consumer recycled plastic bottles.

