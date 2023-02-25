The 20 Best Subscription Boxes for Beauty, Fashion, Self-Care, and More

The best boxes, in general, are the ones that offer quality products and great customer service at a reasonable price; the rest is just personal preference. With regular deliveries of the latest style, home, food, and self-care products, there's always something new and exciting to enjoy.

The best subscription boxes for women offer a wide range of gifts , to either give to someone in your life or to treat yourself. Women can enjoy subscriptions that align with any interests imaginable, whether that's classic fashion and beauty items or something more creative and niche. It can feel a little overwhelming to look at the enormous number of subscription boxes out there and try to choose just one (or a few). That same variety, however, means that everyone can find something that works for them.

Best Overall: JourneeBox by Kevia JourneeBox by Kevia Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $60 per quarter

$60 per quarter Free Shipping? No

No Products Include: Home goods, apparel, accessories, and beauty products Pros & Cons Pros Plenty of customization options

Ethically and sustainably sourced

High-quality and unique products Cons Only quarterly deliveries

Auto-renews subscriptions Why It Made the List With creative, high-quality products and a commitment to sustainable, ethical sourcing, JourneeBox by Kevia is a step above in the world of subscription boxes. As the name suggests, each box is all about taking you on a "journey" to a destination around the world. Quarterly deliveries feature themed boxes filled with six or more items inspired by the world's most beautiful locations. The items themselves vary but will often be a combination of jewelry, home goods, beauty products, and accessories. Each box allows subscribers to customize boxes to fit their own personal style. You can choose items, customize for sizes and colors, and much more, and you can skip a box if you don't see something you like in a particular quarter. The items are produced with sustainability in mind, with a short and ethical supply chain to provide great quality without astronomical prices.

Best for Everyday Style: Armoire Armoire Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $79 per month

$79 per month Free Shipping? Yes

Yes Products Include: Clothing Pros & Cons Pros Pick your own specific pieces

Monthly one-on-one consultation

Cleaning included and guaranteed Cons Accessories not included

Can run expensive Why It Made the List Test out a new capsule wardrobe without committing to permanent purchases with Armoire. Another entry in the clothing-rental game, it sets itself apart with a wide variety of pieces and the ability to customize your own box. Where other subscriptions typically curate the pieces for you, Armoire goes a step further and allows you to personally select items from among the curated options. To further help you hone your own style sense, every subscription includes a monthly one-on-one virtual consultation with a stylist. Subscriptions come at three levels, with the number of items per shipment increasing at each level, and the highest level allowing unlimited shipments. Accessories are not included, and if you choose to purchase items, they can occasionally run to the expensive side. However, they're high quality, making many of them a worthwhile investment.

Best for Hair Care: Prose Prose Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: Varies

Varies Free Shipping? Yes

Yes Products Include: Hair care products and accessories Pros & Cons Pros Hair routine customized for you

Discounts and freebies available

Clean, sustainable formulas Cons Higher prices on items

Need a new consultation to change products Why It Made the List Nailing the right hair routine can be tricky, but Prose aims to make it as personal as possible. Rather than just choosing from among existing products, Prose offers true customization, with formulas made just for you after an in-depth hair questionnaire. All products are made with clean, sustainable, and botanical ingredients and formulated specifically for your hair's needs, your lifestyle, and more. Because of the high level of customization, the cost of keeping Prose products stocked varies widely. You can subscribe for no extra cost while getting a discount on every order and free shipping that isn't offered to nonmembers. Adjust your refill frequency to match how quickly you use each product, and "snooze" your refills if you need more time to use something up. The result is a hair routine that feels made for you in every possible way.

Best for Plants: Horti Horti Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $24 per month

$24 per month Free Shipping? Yes (for some plans)

Yes (for some plans) Products Include: Plants and plant accessories Pros & Cons Pros Several different subscriptions

Quality pots are included

Allows you to start with easier plants Cons No free shipping at basic tier

Can't choose individual plants Why It Made the List For novices and plant aficionados alike, Horti offers a fun, curated experience to grow your plant collection naturally. Every month, you'll receive a shipment with at least one new plant, a pot, and plenty of information to learn about the plant and how to best care for it. Your boxes will also occasionally include surprise plant accessories and other fun bonuses. Shipping is included, but only for the six-month and annual subscriptions — not for the "basic" level. Most subscriptions will start with an "easy" plant to care for, then work up to more complicated or challenging species. For subscribers with a green thumb already, there's even a separate subscription focused entirely on rare and unusual plants, allowing every customer to feel successful and truly enjoy the planting experience.

Best for Flowers: BloomsyBox BloomsyBox Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $45 per month

$45 per month Free Shipping? Yes

Yes Products Include: Flower bouquets Pros & Cons Pros Handcrafted, seasonal bouquets

Plenty of schedule options

Specialty subscriptions offered Cons Cannot personally choose flowers

Can run expensive Why It Made the List If you love fresh flowers to fill your space, then BloomsyBox is the perfect subscription for you. Every delivery features a new, creative, and beautiful bouquet, hand-assembled with thoughtfully chosen, in-season flowers. Choose from monthly, biweekly, or weekly deliveries, as well as different subscription levels for larger or smaller bouquets to always get the kind of bouquet you want, when you want. Although there are no options to customize the regular subscription bouquets, BloomsyBox does offer a handful of specialized bouquets. Get a bouquet of just roses, pick a non-floral plant, let the New York Botanical Garden experts select your flowers, or get a bouquet safe to be around your pets. The costs run higher than your typical store-bought flowers, but you'll always get fresh, seasonal flowers with over 20 stems per bouquet.

Best for Food: Thrive Market Thrive Market Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $12 per month

$12 per month Free Shipping? Yes (on orders over $49)

Yes (on orders over $49) Products Include: Groceries, frozen food, and wine Pros & Cons Pros Great variety of products

Options for diverse dietary needs

Healthy and sustainable items Cons No fresh produce or dairy

Subscription is just for access Why It Made the List A Thrive Market subscription is the perfect choice for anyone with a love for food and cooking. Unlike subscriptions with a set per-box price, a Thrive Market subscription is more of a membership fee. You can either pay monthly or annually (with the annual option lowering the price to just $5 per month) to get access to its online grocery store, with quality products sold at a discount from the typical retail price. Thrive offers products to meet a wide variety of dietary needs and preferences, including organic, keto, dairy-free, and gluten-free foods. The only food groups not represented are fresh produce, dairy, and eggs — Thrive even offers meat and seafood, frozen for easy delivery. And it's easy to customize your Thrive orders at any point. You can assemble recurring shipment boxes with your most-ordered items to be delivered on a regular schedule, and you can also place individual orders at any time.

Best for Coffee: Trade Coffee Trade Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $15.75 per bag

$15.75 per bag Free Shipping? Yes

Yes Products Include: Coffee beans Pros & Cons Pros Customized coffee recommendations

Wide variety of options

Choose your delivery schedule Cons Pricier than some other coffees

Only sells beans, not grounds Why It Made the List Whether you're a coffee expert already or just starting to learn about coffee beans, the wide and delicious variety offered by Trade Coffee will appeal to anyone. With a seemingly endless variety of coffee roasts and sources, subscribers will get to sample some of the best and most interesting coffees available, produced mostly by smaller, independent roasters. A subscription starts with a survey about your coffee preferences and habits, and Trade Coffee will then provide recommendations for specific bags of beans that its coffee experts think you'll like. Although Trade provides plenty of suggestions, you're not locked into purchasing those coffees. You can easily customize your orders so that you get exactly the beans you want, whether it's a new bag or an old favorite. Subscriptions start with two main options: the "Fan Favorites," which recommends bestsellers and featured blends, and the "Trade's Top Shelf," which offers more unusual or unexpected coffees. All coffees are ethically sourced, and Trade allows you to skip or pause shipments at any time to match your coffee consumption preferences.

Best for Fashion: Rent the Runway Rent the Runway Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $94 per month

$94 per month Free Shipping? Yes

Yes Products Include: Clothing and fashion accessories Pros & Cons Pros Wide variety of recognizable brands

Can keep or return items on your schedule

Items available to purchase after rental Cons Relatively expensive

Keeping items costs extra

Some items off-limits for basic subscription Why It Made the List Whether you want to spruce up your wardrobe regularly or just find the perfect outfit for a special event, Rent the Runway does exactly what it says and allows anyone to rent outfits that might not be in their budget to buy outright. The model is fairly simple: pay a monthly membership fee for access to a certain number of items each month. Wear them as much as you'd like, then return them to get your next shipment — or, if you love an item, purchase it to keep at a discounted price. A "basic" subscription does come with some limitations: The retail value of items available is much lower than at the higher tiers, and you'll get access to fewer items per month. The subscription also doesn't leave you with anything permanently; the fee is solely for rentals, and you'll pay additional costs to purchase something. Still, if you're a fashionista on a budget, it's a fantastic option to try on big-name brands and try out new styles without committing hundreds of dollars or valuable closet space.

Best for Jewelry: Rocksbox Rocksbox Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $21 per month

$21 per month Free Shipping? Yes

Yes Products Include: Earrings, bracelets, necklaces, and other jewelry Pros & Cons Pros Customized selections

Unlimited new sets to try

Monthly fee can be used for purchasing Cons Purchasing pieces costs extra

Styles tend toward trendy contemporary Why It Made the List Try out a seemingly unlimited supply of jewelry with Rocksbox. Where most subscription boxes focus on purchased goods, Rocksbox is a rental service. Subscribers pay a monthly fee to rent three-piece jewelry sets, exchanging them as rarely or as frequently as they'd like. Once you've decided you're done with a particular set, you can send it back in a prepaid envelope, and a new set will be on its way to your doorstep shortly. Each set is chosen specifically for you, based on the preferences you input and the feedback you leave after each successive delivery. When you receive a piece that you'd like to keep permanently, Rocksbox offers the option to purchase it outright. Your monthly fee can be applied as a credit toward the purchase, and you only pay the balance. As a subscriber, you'll also get access to the full Rocksbox online store, with a variety of jewelry pieces at lower-than-retail prices. The designs do tend to be more "trending" or contemporary, as opposed to more classic styles, but if you find that these pieces mesh well with your style, you've got a huge selection at your fingertips.

Best for Fitness: P.volve P.volve Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $20 per month

$20 per month Free Shipping? N/A

N/A Products Include: Streaming workout classes Pros & Cons Pros Large library of classes

Both live and pre-recorded options

Includes a personal trainer consult Cons Subscription is mostly self-guided

Equipment sold separately Why It Made the List If you're tired of going to the gym but don't have the budget or space for a deluxe workout system, P.volve is the fitness subscription for you. Membership offers access to a large and continually growing library of streaming fitness classes, both prerecorded and live on Zoom. Choose from individual classes, or check out its recommendations for a "tailored series" of workouts to target your specific goals. P.volve subscriptions do come with an initial consultation with a personal trainer to discuss your fitness goals. Membership does not include any equipment (you can, however, get a few months of membership for free when you purchase certain equipment kits). If you prepay for an entire year, the cost goes down to just $12.50 per month. It's a great way to explore fitness options from the comfort of home, although you do have to do a lot of the personalization on your own.

Best for Home Decor: Decocrated Decocrated Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $90 per quarter

$90 per quarter Free Shipping? Yes

Yes Products Include: Seasonal home decor Pros & Cons Pros Seasonally curated decor

Includes home styling tips

Access to sales and discounts Cons Can't choose your own items

Not much variety in style Why It Made the List Take the stress out of seasonal decor with Decocrated, a quarterly subscription box with fresh items to spruce up your home throughout the year. Each box is themed for a particular season and includes several decorative items (usually around six or so pieces per box). The specific types of items vary widely and may include things like art prints, table decor, pillow covers, shelves and wall racks, faux greenery, and much more. The variety in terms of item types is great, although the actual style of the decor doesn't vary as much. Most of the decor in the boxes is geared toward fans of "farmhouse" or "cozy" decor styles. You also don't get any customization options within the box, but members have exclusive access to purchase individual items or "add-on boxes" to give themselves more styling choices.

Best Variety: FabFitFun FabFitFun Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $60 per quarter

$60 per quarter Free Shipping? Yes

Yes Products Include: Beauty, fashion, fitness, home goods, tech, and wellness Pros & Cons Pros Wide variety of products

Curated plus customization options

Extra perks for members Cons Only has quarterly boxes

Seasonal members get later access to add-ons Why It Made the List Looking for variety in your subscription box? You can't go wrong with FabFitFun. Where some subscriptions are dedicated to just one topic area, FabFitFun curates best-of items from fashion, lifestyle and home, tech, beauty, and more. Boxes include between four and eight items quarterly, with a mix of items selected by the service and items you can choose and/or customize yourself. Members also will get access to exclusive sales, special content, a community section, and more. When you sign up, you'll choose between two subscription types: annual and seasonal (quarterly). An annual subscription comes with a few dollars' savings per box, along with unlimited customizations and first access to each quarter's exclusive add-ons and bonuses. Seasonal members will have to wait, usually for about a week longer, to access the same perks, and they only can handpick some (not all) of the items in each box, but the quality and variety of items are still the same.

Best for Cocktails: Shaker & Spoon Shaker & Spoon Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $59 per month

$59 per month Free Shipping? No

No Products Include: Cocktail ingredients (minus alcohol) and recipes Pros & Cons Pros Includes every nonalcohol ingredient

Creative cocktails and instructions

How-to videos included Cons Does not include drink-making equipment

Can't make your own selections

No free shipping Why It Made the List If you're interested in expanding your drink-making horizons, Shaker & Spoon has exactly what you need. Every month, subscribers will get a box themed around how to make cocktails with one particular spirit. Along with written instructions, a glossary, and a link to how-to videos, boxes contain enough syrups, garnishes, bitters, and more to make four servings each of three different cocktails. Pay month to month, or shave off a few dollars with a multi-month prepaid plan. Shaker & Spoon boxes don't include the actual alcohol, but you are allowed to choose your own favorite brands if you have any. It also doesn't include bar equipment, but you can purchase it separately from the online shop. Individual cocktail kits are also available for separate purchase. Even after the ingredients shipped in the box are long gone, you'll have the recipes permanently, which makes this subscription box a particularly great investment.

Best for Curly Hair: CurlBox CurlBox Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $25 per month

$25 per month Free Shipping? No

No Products Include: Hair care products Pros & Cons Pros Great value for the price

Full-size products

Variety of products and brands Cons Can't purchase items separately

Can't choose your own items Why It Made the List Curly hair requires its own unique level of care, and CurlBox is a subscription dedicated to giving "curl girls" exactly the products they need. Each monthly box will include four to six curated hair products, specifically chosen to meet the hydration, cleaning, and styling needs of curly hair. Even more exciting: The products are all full-size — unlike many other "beauty boxes" — making the subscription a truly great value for its relatively low price. Subscribers can't personally choose the individual items in each box, and CurlBox doesn't sell the products separately, either. There is one option for self-selected products, though; the "non-subscription" box, which is a first-come, first-served curated box each month that is sold separately from the subscriptions and built around a particular theme.

Best for Beauty: Tribe Beauty Box Tribe Beauty Box Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $40 per bimonthly box

$40 per bimonthly box Free Shipping? No

No Products Include: Makeup and skin care Pros & Cons Pros Variety of products in each box

Full-size items

Prioritizes trending and female-owned brands Cons Can't make your own selections

No swaps or returns Why It Made the List Makeup lovers will definitely appreciate a subscription to Tribe Beauty Box, a bimonthly subscription packed with the latest and trendiest makeup products. Each box includes at least five full-size products, predominantly makeup products with a few skin care items and beauty tools scattered in. You'll get the chance to try out a wide range of products from an equally wide range of brands, including small, trending, up-and-coming, and women-owned and indie brands. There are no options to customize your box or input any preferences, though, and there are no returns except for damaged products. However, if you love a particular product, a limited number are sold separately in the online store, so you can buy extra and stock up.

Best for Self-Care: TheraBox TheraBox Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $40 per month

$40 per month Free Shipping? No

No Products Include: Skin care, body care, hair care, stationery, and more Pros & Cons Pros Great variety of items

Clear pricing breakdown to show value

Easy to skip a shipment Cons Can't choose or customize items

No free shipping Why It Made the List When you need a little calm and self-care, TheraBox has just what you need. Every month, subscribers will receive a box aimed at achieving calmness, relaxation, and joy. The main products include a variety of personal care items, such as skin care and body care. Each box also includes an "activity," such as journaling, brain-training exercises, and more, designed to exercise creativity and focus on happiness practices. TheraBox is all about finding ways to bring more joy and calm into your life, so it's unfortunate that the box doesn't have options to customize or handpick items. With that being said, the variety of items is wide enough that most people should find things they like in every box. You'll also get "spoilers" before each box is shipped, so if you're truly not feeling a particular box, it's easy to skip that month and restart your subscription the next time around.

Best for Bath Products: Bath Bevy Bath Bevy Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $43 per month

$43 per month Free Shipping? No

No Products Include: Bath and shower products Pros & Cons Pros Fun and seasonal themes

Options for baths and showers

Cute themed packaging Cons Can't choose your own items

Shipping not included Why It Made the List Turn baths into a truly luxurious experience with a subscription to Bath Bevy. Choose between two types of subscriptions: the "original" Bath Bevy Box, packed with supplies for a spa-like bath experience, or the TUBLESS Bath Bevy Box, designed to transform even an ordinary shower into a five-star feeling. Both boxes usually contain around five to seven items that include bath bombs, salt scrubs, shower gels, soaps, and more. Subscribers can also save a few dollars per month by prepaying in three-, six-, or 12-month increments. Boxes are curated with creative and sometimes seasonal themes, with past boxes available for separate purchases (while supplies last) in the online store. Subscribers can't customize boxes beyond choosing which of the two box types they prefer, and shipping is not included. You can also shop individual products if you find something in a box that you'd like more of.

Best for Spiritual Practice: Goddess Provisions Goddess Provisions Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $33 per month

$33 per month Free Shipping? No

No Products Include: Self-care items, crystals, ritual tools, decor, jewelry, and books Pros & Cons Pros Varied and exclusive products

Most items are full-size

All vegan and cruelty-free Cons No customization options

Shipping not included Why It Made the List Goddess Provisions is a subscription box designed for those interested in exploring a range of spiritual practices, focusing on some of the most popular "pagan" traditions and practices. Boxes typically include between five to seven items, including crystals, divination and ritual tools, home and altar decor, teas, jewelry, self-care items, books, and more. With almost entirely full-size items, the box provides good value for the cost. It also features vegan and cruelty-free products that are often Goddess Provisions exclusives, some of which can be purchased separately in the boutique. The downside is that the boxes are "one size fits all," with no customization or personalization options, and shipping — though not excessive — is not included.

Best for Books: Book of the Month Book of the Month Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $17 per month

$17 per month Free Shipping? Yes

Yes Products Include: Hardcover books Pros & Cons Pros Multiple selections each month

Option to add books to orders

Free shipping Cons Can only get one copy per book

Not many "undiscovered" titles Why It Made the List Keep yourself up-to-date on the latest trending books with Book of the Month, a subscription that adds new books to your shelves every month. Subscribers can select a new book on a monthly basis, with typically five to seven new hardcover releases, across several genres. If a particular month features more than one book you'd like to read, you also have the option to add up to two extra books per month, either from that month's picks or from past months. With a wide range of genres and subjects each month, there is likely to be at least one title in each batch that everyone can enjoy. If you just don't find something you like, you can skip a particular month (and not be charged for it), and your subscription will restart the following month. BOTM also offers additional perks to subscribers, including book-themed merchandise and occasional discounts to support your reading habits all the time.