Lifestyle The 20 Best Subscription Boxes for Beauty, Fashion, Self-Care, and More Treat yourself to a monthly shipment of goodies By Amanda Prahl Published on February 25, 2023 06:18 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Vera_Simon / Getty Images The best subscription boxes for women offer a wide range of gifts, to either give to someone in your life or to treat yourself. Women can enjoy subscriptions that align with any interests imaginable, whether that's classic fashion and beauty items or something more creative and niche. It can feel a little overwhelming to look at the enormous number of subscription boxes out there and try to choose just one (or a few). That same variety, however, means that everyone can find something that works for them. The best boxes, in general, are the ones that offer quality products and great customer service at a reasonable price; the rest is just personal preference. With regular deliveries of the latest style, home, food, and self-care products, there's always something new and exciting to enjoy. The 20 Best Subscription Boxes for Women in 2023 Best Overall: JourneeBox by Kevia Best for Everyday Style: Armoire Best for Hair Care: Prose Best for Plants: Horti Best for Flowers: BloomsyBox Best for Food: Thrive Market Best for Coffee: Trade Coffee Best for Fashion: Rent the Runway Best for Jewelry: Rocksbox Best for Fitness: P.volve Best for Home Decor: Decocrated Best Variety: FabFitFun Best for Cocktails: Shaker & Spoon Best for Curly Hair: CurlBox Best for Beauty: Tribe Beauty Box Best for Self-Care: TheraBox Best for Bath Products: Bath Bevy Best for Spiritual Practice: Goddess Provisions Best for Books: Book of the Month Best for Candles: Vellabox Best Overall: JourneeBox by Kevia JourneeBox by Kevia Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $60 per quarterFree Shipping? NoProducts Include: Home goods, apparel, accessories, and beauty productsPros & Cons Pros Plenty of customization optionsEthically and sustainably sourcedHigh-quality and unique products Cons Only quarterly deliveriesAuto-renews subscriptions Why It Made the List With creative, high-quality products and a commitment to sustainable, ethical sourcing, JourneeBox by Kevia is a step above in the world of subscription boxes. As the name suggests, each box is all about taking you on a "journey" to a destination around the world. Quarterly deliveries feature themed boxes filled with six or more items inspired by the world's most beautiful locations. The items themselves vary but will often be a combination of jewelry, home goods, beauty products, and accessories. Each box allows subscribers to customize boxes to fit their own personal style. You can choose items, customize for sizes and colors, and much more, and you can skip a box if you don't see something you like in a particular quarter. The items are produced with sustainability in mind, with a short and ethical supply chain to provide great quality without astronomical prices. Best for Everyday Style: Armoire Armoire Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $79 per monthFree Shipping? YesProducts Include: ClothingPros & Cons Pros Pick your own specific pieces Monthly one-on-one consultationCleaning included and guaranteed Cons Accessories not includedCan run expensive Why It Made the List Test out a new capsule wardrobe without committing to permanent purchases with Armoire. Another entry in the clothing-rental game, it sets itself apart with a wide variety of pieces and the ability to customize your own box. Where other subscriptions typically curate the pieces for you, Armoire goes a step further and allows you to personally select items from among the curated options. To further help you hone your own style sense, every subscription includes a monthly one-on-one virtual consultation with a stylist. Subscriptions come at three levels, with the number of items per shipment increasing at each level, and the highest level allowing unlimited shipments. Accessories are not included, and if you choose to purchase items, they can occasionally run to the expensive side. However, they're high quality, making many of them a worthwhile investment. Best for Hair Care: Prose Prose Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: VariesFree Shipping? YesProducts Include: Hair care products and accessoriesPros & Cons Pros Hair routine customized for youDiscounts and freebies availableClean, sustainable formulas Cons Higher prices on itemsNeed a new consultation to change products Why It Made the List Nailing the right hair routine can be tricky, but Prose aims to make it as personal as possible. Rather than just choosing from among existing products, Prose offers true customization, with formulas made just for you after an in-depth hair questionnaire. All products are made with clean, sustainable, and botanical ingredients and formulated specifically for your hair's needs, your lifestyle, and more. Because of the high level of customization, the cost of keeping Prose products stocked varies widely. You can subscribe for no extra cost while getting a discount on every order and free shipping that isn't offered to nonmembers. Adjust your refill frequency to match how quickly you use each product, and "snooze" your refills if you need more time to use something up. The result is a hair routine that feels made for you in every possible way. Best for Plants: Horti Horti Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $24 per monthFree Shipping? Yes (for some plans)Products Include: Plants and plant accessoriesPros & Cons Pros Several different subscriptionsQuality pots are includedAllows you to start with easier plants Cons No free shipping at basic tierCan't choose individual plants Why It Made the List For novices and plant aficionados alike, Horti offers a fun, curated experience to grow your plant collection naturally. Every month, you'll receive a shipment with at least one new plant, a pot, and plenty of information to learn about the plant and how to best care for it. Your boxes will also occasionally include surprise plant accessories and other fun bonuses. Shipping is included, but only for the six-month and annual subscriptions — not for the "basic" level. Most subscriptions will start with an "easy" plant to care for, then work up to more complicated or challenging species. For subscribers with a green thumb already, there's even a separate subscription focused entirely on rare and unusual plants, allowing every customer to feel successful and truly enjoy the planting experience. Best for Flowers: BloomsyBox BloomsyBox Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $45 per monthFree Shipping? YesProducts Include: Flower bouquetsPros & Cons Pros Handcrafted, seasonal bouquetsPlenty of schedule optionsSpecialty subscriptions offered Cons Cannot personally choose flowersCan run expensive Why It Made the List If you love fresh flowers to fill your space, then BloomsyBox is the perfect subscription for you. Every delivery features a new, creative, and beautiful bouquet, hand-assembled with thoughtfully chosen, in-season flowers. Choose from monthly, biweekly, or weekly deliveries, as well as different subscription levels for larger or smaller bouquets to always get the kind of bouquet you want, when you want. Although there are no options to customize the regular subscription bouquets, BloomsyBox does offer a handful of specialized bouquets. Get a bouquet of just roses, pick a non-floral plant, let the New York Botanical Garden experts select your flowers, or get a bouquet safe to be around your pets. The costs run higher than your typical store-bought flowers, but you'll always get fresh, seasonal flowers with over 20 stems per bouquet. Best for Food: Thrive Market Thrive Market Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $12 per monthFree Shipping? Yes (on orders over $49)Products Include: Groceries, frozen food, and winePros & Cons Pros Great variety of productsOptions for diverse dietary needsHealthy and sustainable items Cons No fresh produce or dairySubscription is just for access Why It Made the List A Thrive Market subscription is the perfect choice for anyone with a love for food and cooking. Unlike subscriptions with a set per-box price, a Thrive Market subscription is more of a membership fee. You can either pay monthly or annually (with the annual option lowering the price to just $5 per month) to get access to its online grocery store, with quality products sold at a discount from the typical retail price. Thrive offers products to meet a wide variety of dietary needs and preferences, including organic, keto, dairy-free, and gluten-free foods. The only food groups not represented are fresh produce, dairy, and eggs — Thrive even offers meat and seafood, frozen for easy delivery. And it's easy to customize your Thrive orders at any point. You can assemble recurring shipment boxes with your most-ordered items to be delivered on a regular schedule, and you can also place individual orders at any time. Best for Coffee: Trade Coffee Trade Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $15.75 per bagFree Shipping? YesProducts Include: Coffee beansPros & Cons Pros Customized coffee recommendations Wide variety of optionsChoose your delivery schedule Cons Pricier than some other coffeesOnly sells beans, not grounds Why It Made the List Whether you're a coffee expert already or just starting to learn about coffee beans, the wide and delicious variety offered by Trade Coffee will appeal to anyone. With a seemingly endless variety of coffee roasts and sources, subscribers will get to sample some of the best and most interesting coffees available, produced mostly by smaller, independent roasters. A subscription starts with a survey about your coffee preferences and habits, and Trade Coffee will then provide recommendations for specific bags of beans that its coffee experts think you'll like. Although Trade provides plenty of suggestions, you're not locked into purchasing those coffees. You can easily customize your orders so that you get exactly the beans you want, whether it's a new bag or an old favorite. Subscriptions start with two main options: the "Fan Favorites," which recommends bestsellers and featured blends, and the "Trade's Top Shelf," which offers more unusual or unexpected coffees. All coffees are ethically sourced, and Trade allows you to skip or pause shipments at any time to match your coffee consumption preferences. Best for Fashion: Rent the Runway Rent the Runway Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $94 per monthFree Shipping? YesProducts Include: Clothing and fashion accessoriesPros & Cons Pros Wide variety of recognizable brandsCan keep or return items on your scheduleItems available to purchase after rental Cons Relatively expensiveKeeping items costs extraSome items off-limits for basic subscription Why It Made the List Whether you want to spruce up your wardrobe regularly or just find the perfect outfit for a special event, Rent the Runway does exactly what it says and allows anyone to rent outfits that might not be in their budget to buy outright. The model is fairly simple: pay a monthly membership fee for access to a certain number of items each month. Wear them as much as you'd like, then return them to get your next shipment — or, if you love an item, purchase it to keep at a discounted price. A "basic" subscription does come with some limitations: The retail value of items available is much lower than at the higher tiers, and you'll get access to fewer items per month. The subscription also doesn't leave you with anything permanently; the fee is solely for rentals, and you'll pay additional costs to purchase something. Still, if you're a fashionista on a budget, it's a fantastic option to try on big-name brands and try out new styles without committing hundreds of dollars or valuable closet space. Best for Jewelry: Rocksbox Rocksbox Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $21 per monthFree Shipping? YesProducts Include: Earrings, bracelets, necklaces, and other jewelryPros & Cons Pros Customized selectionsUnlimited new sets to try Monthly fee can be used for purchasing Cons Purchasing pieces costs extraStyles tend toward trendy contemporary Why It Made the List Try out a seemingly unlimited supply of jewelry with Rocksbox. Where most subscription boxes focus on purchased goods, Rocksbox is a rental service. Subscribers pay a monthly fee to rent three-piece jewelry sets, exchanging them as rarely or as frequently as they'd like. Once you've decided you're done with a particular set, you can send it back in a prepaid envelope, and a new set will be on its way to your doorstep shortly. Each set is chosen specifically for you, based on the preferences you input and the feedback you leave after each successive delivery. When you receive a piece that you'd like to keep permanently, Rocksbox offers the option to purchase it outright. Your monthly fee can be applied as a credit toward the purchase, and you only pay the balance. As a subscriber, you'll also get access to the full Rocksbox online store, with a variety of jewelry pieces at lower-than-retail prices. The designs do tend to be more "trending" or contemporary, as opposed to more classic styles, but if you find that these pieces mesh well with your style, you've got a huge selection at your fingertips. Best for Fitness: P.volve P.volve Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $20 per monthFree Shipping? N/AProducts Include: Streaming workout classesPros & Cons Pros Large library of classesBoth live and pre-recorded optionsIncludes a personal trainer consult Cons Subscription is mostly self-guidedEquipment sold separately Why It Made the List If you're tired of going to the gym but don't have the budget or space for a deluxe workout system, P.volve is the fitness subscription for you. Membership offers access to a large and continually growing library of streaming fitness classes, both prerecorded and live on Zoom. Choose from individual classes, or check out its recommendations for a "tailored series" of workouts to target your specific goals. P.volve subscriptions do come with an initial consultation with a personal trainer to discuss your fitness goals. Membership does not include any equipment (you can, however, get a few months of membership for free when you purchase certain equipment kits). If you prepay for an entire year, the cost goes down to just $12.50 per month. It's a great way to explore fitness options from the comfort of home, although you do have to do a lot of the personalization on your own. Best for Home Decor: Decocrated Decocrated Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $90 per quarterFree Shipping? YesProducts Include: Seasonal home decorPros & Cons Pros Seasonally curated decorIncludes home styling tipsAccess to sales and discounts Cons Can't choose your own itemsNot much variety in style Why It Made the List Take the stress out of seasonal decor with Decocrated, a quarterly subscription box with fresh items to spruce up your home throughout the year. Each box is themed for a particular season and includes several decorative items (usually around six or so pieces per box). The specific types of items vary widely and may include things like art prints, table decor, pillow covers, shelves and wall racks, faux greenery, and much more. The variety in terms of item types is great, although the actual style of the decor doesn't vary as much. Most of the decor in the boxes is geared toward fans of "farmhouse" or "cozy" decor styles. You also don't get any customization options within the box, but members have exclusive access to purchase individual items or "add-on boxes" to give themselves more styling choices. Best Variety: FabFitFun FabFitFun Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $60 per quarterFree Shipping? YesProducts Include: Beauty, fashion, fitness, home goods, tech, and wellnessPros & Cons Pros Wide variety of products Curated plus customization optionsExtra perks for members Cons Only has quarterly boxesSeasonal members get later access to add-ons Why It Made the List Looking for variety in your subscription box? You can't go wrong with FabFitFun. Where some subscriptions are dedicated to just one topic area, FabFitFun curates best-of items from fashion, lifestyle and home, tech, beauty, and more. Boxes include between four and eight items quarterly, with a mix of items selected by the service and items you can choose and/or customize yourself. Members also will get access to exclusive sales, special content, a community section, and more. When you sign up, you'll choose between two subscription types: annual and seasonal (quarterly). An annual subscription comes with a few dollars' savings per box, along with unlimited customizations and first access to each quarter's exclusive add-ons and bonuses. Seasonal members will have to wait, usually for about a week longer, to access the same perks, and they only can handpick some (not all) of the items in each box, but the quality and variety of items are still the same. Best for Cocktails: Shaker & Spoon Shaker & Spoon Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $59 per monthFree Shipping? NoProducts Include: Cocktail ingredients (minus alcohol) and recipesPros & Cons Pros Includes every nonalcohol ingredientCreative cocktails and instructionsHow-to videos included Cons Does not include drink-making equipmentCan't make your own selectionsNo free shipping Why It Made the List If you're interested in expanding your drink-making horizons, Shaker & Spoon has exactly what you need. Every month, subscribers will get a box themed around how to make cocktails with one particular spirit. Along with written instructions, a glossary, and a link to how-to videos, boxes contain enough syrups, garnishes, bitters, and more to make four servings each of three different cocktails. Pay month to month, or shave off a few dollars with a multi-month prepaid plan. Shaker & Spoon boxes don't include the actual alcohol, but you are allowed to choose your own favorite brands if you have any. It also doesn't include bar equipment, but you can purchase it separately from the online shop. Individual cocktail kits are also available for separate purchase. Even after the ingredients shipped in the box are long gone, you'll have the recipes permanently, which makes this subscription box a particularly great investment. Best for Curly Hair: CurlBox CurlBox Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $25 per monthFree Shipping? NoProducts Include: Hair care productsPros & Cons Pros Great value for the priceFull-size productsVariety of products and brands Cons Can't purchase items separatelyCan't choose your own items Why It Made the List Curly hair requires its own unique level of care, and CurlBox is a subscription dedicated to giving "curl girls" exactly the products they need. Each monthly box will include four to six curated hair products, specifically chosen to meet the hydration, cleaning, and styling needs of curly hair. Even more exciting: The products are all full-size — unlike many other "beauty boxes" — making the subscription a truly great value for its relatively low price. Subscribers can't personally choose the individual items in each box, and CurlBox doesn't sell the products separately, either. There is one option for self-selected products, though; the "non-subscription" box, which is a first-come, first-served curated box each month that is sold separately from the subscriptions and built around a particular theme. Best for Beauty: Tribe Beauty Box Tribe Beauty Box Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $40 per bimonthly boxFree Shipping? NoProducts Include: Makeup and skin carePros & Cons Pros Variety of products in each boxFull-size itemsPrioritizes trending and female-owned brands Cons Can't make your own selectionsNo swaps or returns Why It Made the List Makeup lovers will definitely appreciate a subscription to Tribe Beauty Box, a bimonthly subscription packed with the latest and trendiest makeup products. Each box includes at least five full-size products, predominantly makeup products with a few skin care items and beauty tools scattered in. You'll get the chance to try out a wide range of products from an equally wide range of brands, including small, trending, up-and-coming, and women-owned and indie brands. There are no options to customize your box or input any preferences, though, and there are no returns except for damaged products. However, if you love a particular product, a limited number are sold separately in the online store, so you can buy extra and stock up. Best for Self-Care: TheraBox TheraBox Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $40 per monthFree Shipping? NoProducts Include: Skin care, body care, hair care, stationery, and morePros & Cons Pros Great variety of items Clear pricing breakdown to show valueEasy to skip a shipment Cons Can't choose or customize itemsNo free shipping Why It Made the List When you need a little calm and self-care, TheraBox has just what you need. Every month, subscribers will receive a box aimed at achieving calmness, relaxation, and joy. The main products include a variety of personal care items, such as skin care and body care. Each box also includes an "activity," such as journaling, brain-training exercises, and more, designed to exercise creativity and focus on happiness practices. TheraBox is all about finding ways to bring more joy and calm into your life, so it's unfortunate that the box doesn't have options to customize or handpick items. With that being said, the variety of items is wide enough that most people should find things they like in every box. You'll also get "spoilers" before each box is shipped, so if you're truly not feeling a particular box, it's easy to skip that month and restart your subscription the next time around. Best for Bath Products: Bath Bevy Bath Bevy Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $43 per monthFree Shipping? NoProducts Include: Bath and shower productsPros & Cons Pros Fun and seasonal themesOptions for baths and showersCute themed packaging Cons Can't choose your own itemsShipping not included Why It Made the List Turn baths into a truly luxurious experience with a subscription to Bath Bevy. Choose between two types of subscriptions: the "original" Bath Bevy Box, packed with supplies for a spa-like bath experience, or the TUBLESS Bath Bevy Box, designed to transform even an ordinary shower into a five-star feeling. Both boxes usually contain around five to seven items that include bath bombs, salt scrubs, shower gels, soaps, and more. Subscribers can also save a few dollars per month by prepaying in three-, six-, or 12-month increments. Boxes are curated with creative and sometimes seasonal themes, with past boxes available for separate purchases (while supplies last) in the online store. Subscribers can't customize boxes beyond choosing which of the two box types they prefer, and shipping is not included. You can also shop individual products if you find something in a box that you'd like more of. Best for Spiritual Practice: Goddess Provisions Goddess Provisions Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $33 per monthFree Shipping? NoProducts Include: Self-care items, crystals, ritual tools, decor, jewelry, and booksPros & Cons Pros Varied and exclusive productsMost items are full-sizeAll vegan and cruelty-free Cons No customization optionsShipping not included Why It Made the List Goddess Provisions is a subscription box designed for those interested in exploring a range of spiritual practices, focusing on some of the most popular "pagan" traditions and practices. Boxes typically include between five to seven items, including crystals, divination and ritual tools, home and altar decor, teas, jewelry, self-care items, books, and more. With almost entirely full-size items, the box provides good value for the cost. It also features vegan and cruelty-free products that are often Goddess Provisions exclusives, some of which can be purchased separately in the boutique. The downside is that the boxes are "one size fits all," with no customization or personalization options, and shipping — though not excessive — is not included. Best for Books: Book of the Month Book of the Month Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $17 per monthFree Shipping? YesProducts Include: Hardcover booksPros & Cons Pros Multiple selections each monthOption to add books to ordersFree shipping Cons Can only get one copy per bookNot many "undiscovered" titles Why It Made the List Keep yourself up-to-date on the latest trending books with Book of the Month, a subscription that adds new books to your shelves every month. Subscribers can select a new book on a monthly basis, with typically five to seven new hardcover releases, across several genres. If a particular month features more than one book you'd like to read, you also have the option to add up to two extra books per month, either from that month's picks or from past months. With a wide range of genres and subjects each month, there is likely to be at least one title in each batch that everyone can enjoy. If you just don't find something you like, you can skip a particular month (and not be charged for it), and your subscription will restart the following month. BOTM also offers additional perks to subscribers, including book-themed merchandise and occasional discounts to support your reading habits all the time. Best for Candles: Vellabox Vellabox Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $12Free Shipping? YesProducts Include: Candles and related accessoriesPros & Cons Pros Curated for your scent preferencesBonus item and playlist includedArtisan, creative candles Cons Can't select individual itemsScents tend to be mild Why It Made the List For anyone who is looking to upgrade the ambiance in their space, Vellabox is a fantastic subscription choice. Each monthly box contains one of three "candles of the month," with your selections chosen by Vellabox based on your scent preferences. The candles are made mostly by artisan candlemakers and are clean-burning and free of some of the most common toxic ingredients. Boxes also include a surprise bonus item each month and a themed playlist, all delivered in themed, eco-friendly, reusable packaging. Vellabox comes in three variations: The Lucerna: 4-oz. candle with 25-hour burn time for $12 to $18The Ignis: 8-oz. candle with 50-hour burn time for $22 to $28The Vivere: 16-oz. candle with 80-hour burn time for $29 to $38 Along with your subscription, you can purchase individual candles separately, if you want to stock up on a new favorite. The combination of creative scents and fun bonus items makes it an ideal subscription to bring more of your personality into your living space without making huge purchases. Final Verdict Choosing the best subscription box for women is all about combining personal taste with great value. When making a selection, it's important to consider several factors, from the types of items included in each box to the opportunities to customize and much more. Keeping all of that in mind, JourneeBox by Kevia earns the top spot among these selections. JourneeBox by Kevia starts with a base of thoughtfully curated, creative, and varied items, then offers some of the best customization options out there. It's packed with quality products that can't necessarily be easily found elsewhere, and its creative theming makes it a true joy to receive every quarter. Frequently Asked Questions What is the average price of subscription boxes? Subscription boxes can range in price widely. Determining factors can include the type(s) of products included, how many products are in each shipment, and the frequency of shipments. The subscriptions recommended here can run as low as $20 per box or less, while others run as high as $90 or more per shipment. What size is the average subscription box? Different subscription boxes come in different sizes, and many services offer several different tiers or box sizes. An average, basic box for many subscriptions often includes somewhere between four and eight items, but the value of those items can vary widely. Be sure to check the details of your subscription tier before deciding which works best for your lifestyle. Do you have to get a subscription box every month? You definitely don't have to get a new box every month. Some subscriptions offer plans for quarterly deliveries instead of monthly ones or are on a quarterly system to begin with. Many monthly subscriptions also allow you to "skip" a month if you want to, and most won't charge you for the skipped month. What types of subscription boxes save you money? For the most part, any subscription box can save you money if you think you'd regularly buy the items in the box. Most subscriptions are cheaper than the cost of the individual items totaled up. In some cases, subscriptions also come with exclusive access or discounts for purchasing individual items outside of the main subscription, saving you even more. Is it cheaper to sign up for a yearly subscription plan? In most cases, if a subscription box offers an annual plan, it comes with some level of a discount. This could be as small as shaving a few dollars off the average price per delivery, or it could add up to enough savings to equal the cost of a base-price box or more. Some subscriptions may also offer extra perks or access for annual subscribers, adding even more value. Methodology To find the best subscription boxes for women, our team reviewed over 30 services. Companies were evaluated based on the following criteria: Average priceNumber of subscription plansNumber of items per boxVariety of itemsShipping feesAvailable discountsCustomer serviceCustomer reviews Subscriptions that offer multiple items at a discounted price and the option to handpick pieces tended to rank highly. Companies with free shipping and flexible plans were also given extra points in the scoring phase. Services with a limited delivery scope did not make it past the initial research stage.