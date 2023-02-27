Lifestyle 20 Subscription Boxes Men Are Signing Up for Right Now Popular items include clothing, liquor, gadgets, and more By Amanda Prahl Updated on February 27, 2023 05:14 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Riska / Getty Images The best subscription boxes for men are creative gifts that give guys the chance to explore their interests and hobbies. Men can find subscriptions to supply them with the latest and greatest in any niche, whether that's clothes, cologne, food and drink, books, tech, or something else. Regular deliveries keep the fun going and ensure subscribers never get bored. There's a seemingly endless array of subscription boxes out there, but the best offer good value, quality products, and lots of thoughtful surprises. Here are the best subscription boxes for just about every interest imaginable. The 20 Best Subscription Boxes for Men in 2023 Best Variety: Bespoke Post Best for Clothing: Stitch Fix Best for Cologne: Scentbird Best for Wellness: Hims Best for Beer: Beer of the Month Club Best for Wine: Winc Best for Spirits: Flaviar Best for Coffee: Trade Coffee Best for Meat: ButcherBox Best for Plants: Horti Best for Shaving Supplies: Harry's Best for Basics: Stance Best for Fashion Accessories: Gentleman's Box Best for Watches: Watch Gang Best for Skin Care: Lumin Best for Grilling: Grill Masters Club Best for Snacks: SnackCrate Best for Books: Book of the Month Best for Tech: Breo Box Best for Outdoor Gear: The Nomadik Best Variety: Bespoke Post Bespoke Post Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $49 per monthFree Shipping? Yes, on orders over $95Products Include: Apparel, accessories, food and drink, personal care, home decorPros & Cons Pros Wide variety of itemsCan choose between boxesCan customize items Cons On the pricey sideNo standard free shipping Why It Made the List Men with a wide range of interests and boundless curiosity can't go wrong with Bespoke Post. When you sign up for a subscription, you'll start by taking a short quiz to give the company an idea of your tastes. Then, each month, you'll get new recommendations from among multiple box options. Boxes vary widely, with themes covering everything from hobbies and home goods to clothing and outdoor accessories. Although the subscription is on the higher end of the price range (and only offers free shipping on orders over $95 within the continental U.S.), the customization Bespoke Post offers is unmatched. You can switch which box you want each month, customize some items by color and size, and skip a month if you don't like any of the options. You can also purchase multiple boxes per month if they appeal to you or buy individual items from the company's virtual store. Bespoke Post sources the vast majority of its items from small businesses, so there's a real sense of discovery to its service, too. Best for Clothing: Stitch Fix Stitch Fix Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $20 initial styling feeFree Shipping? YesProducts Include: Shirts, sweaters, pants, footwear, outerwearPros & Cons Pros Styling fee is credited toward purchasesFree shipping and returnsOngoing personalization Cons Items can be expensiveCuration can vary in accuracy Why It Made the List Whether you're trying to figure out your style or just want the hassle taken out of choosing clothes, Stitch Fix offers the fashion guidance you need. The company functions as a rent-to-buy option, letting you try pieces before committing to them and saving you from filling your closet with things that, later on, you decide you don't really like after all. Once you pay an initial styling fee, a Stitch Fix stylist will send you a box of clothing to try out. If you like something, you can buy it outright (with the styling fee being credited toward your purchase), and anything you don't like you can send back for free. You'll get practically unlimited try-ons, and items are curated for you based on your stated preferences, ongoing feedback, and Stitch Fix stylists' expertise. You can set up automatic clothing deliveries or order boxes whenever you want, so you can try new clothes and see what works at your own pace. Best for Cologne: Scentbird Scentbird Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $16.95 per monthFree Shipping? YesProducts Include: ColognePros & Cons Pros Wide variety of colognesSuggestions for similar scentsReusable, refillable bottles Cons Can't make selections directlyBottles are sample size Why It Made the List A well-chosen cologne can go a long way, and Scentbird is a gateway to finding your perfect fragrance. Upon signing up, you'll choose your starter scent from among the site's curated bestsellers, which will then arrive in an 8 mL bottle together with an atomizer case. Every month, you'll get a new sample-size bottle of the scent of the month, along with info on its featured notes and recommendations for similar scents. If you find a scent that suits you, you can purchase a full-size bottle. While there are no customization options, and the bottles are small, a Scentbird subscription is a great way to try different fragrances without spending a lot of money on luxury colognes you aren't quite sure about. Best for Wellness: Hims Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: VariesFree Shipping? YesProducts Include: Wellness aids, hair and skin care, medicationPros & Cons Pros Broad range of productsEasy access to medical professionalsDiscreet packaging Cons Not all products covered by insuranceTelehealth options only Why It Made the List Hims offers a convenient, discreet solution for a variety of men's health and wellness needs. The service offers both prescription and nonprescription products for hair loss, skin care, sexual health, mental health, and overall wellness. You'll start with a free online consultation with a medical expert and then get a personalized treatment plan (costs will vary), all while feeling confident your data is kept secure and private. Convenience is Hims' biggest plus. If you struggle with finding the time to make appointments or would rather avoid buying personal care items in a store, you'll love how Hims lets you get start-to-finish care from the comfort of your home. Note that not every prescription is covered by insurance, so be sure to carefully check with your insurance provider to avoid any surprises. Best for Beer: Beer of the Month Club Beer of the Month Club Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $35.95 per monthFree Shipping? NoProducts Include: BeerPros & Cons Pros Five subscriptions to choose fromGives detailed info about each beerIncludes both domestic and international beers Cons Can't customize most selections$15-$24 shipping fees Why It Made the List The Microbrewed Beer of the Month Club is exactly what it says it is: a monthly subscription dedicated to excellent, creative, and unusual beers from craft brewers around the world. You can choose from among five different plans. Subscriptions dedicated to domestic, international, and hoppy beers will provide you with a dozen 12 oz. bottles each month, while the Rare Beer Club sends you two limited-release brews and lets you decide if you want one, two, or three 750 mL bottles of each. Subscriptions go beyond just sending you beer to drink. They're also dedicated to helping you learn more about the beers and the breweries they come from. Every shipment comes with brewery information and in-depth tasting notes. While subscriptions can be a little pricey, especially once shipping fees are included, and most don't allow customization, they definitely provide plenty of value for beer lovers. Best for Wine: Winc Winc Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $60 per monthFree Shipping? Yes, on orders of four or more bottlesProducts Include: WinePros & Cons Pros Can choose your winesProvides expert recommendationsCredits roll over month-to-month Cons Purchase model is complicatedShipping only free on some orders Why It Made the List Wine lovers will appreciate the quality and creativity found in a Winc subscription, which works a little differently than many other wine clubs. Instead of purchasing individual products, your subscription goes toward credits, which you can then use to purchase bottles of wine. You'll get recommendations from the Winc wine club experts every month, and you can go along with their suggestions or just choose whatever you want to go in your shipment. Winc offers a variety of wines from around the world, including wines that are sustainably made, organic, vegan, low-sugar, and low-sulfur. A subscription is a great way to learn more about wine and develop your palate and preferences while also supporting diverse winemakers and innovative winemaking techniques. Best for Spirits: Flaviar Flaviar Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $60 per monthFree Shipping? YesProducts Include: SpiritsPros & Cons Pros Curated based on your preferencesQuality productsTasting notes to help you learn more Cons Can't personally select itemsOn the expensive side Why It Made the List If you're interested in expanding your drinks palate, Flaviar is a great subscription option. Each month, you'll get to sample a wide variety of the world's best and most creative spirits, while also learning about what makes them special. Flaviar offers three membership plans. For a $60 monthly membership, you'll get either a full-size bottle of your choice or a curated Tasting Box containing 50 mL samples of three different spirits. For a $110 three-month membership, you can choose two Tasting Boxes or bottles to be delivered at any point. For a $315 annual membership, you get eight bottles or Tasting Boxes, again delivered according to your schedule. Memberships are a great way to try new products without commitment, and since subscribers get discounts on the purchase of full-size bottles, they also help you save on new favorites. Best for Coffee: Trade Coffee Trade Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $15.75 per bagFree Shipping? YesProducts Include: Coffee beansPros & Cons Pros Wide variety of roasts and sourcesChosen according to your preferencesCustomized delivery schedules Cons No ground coffee optionCan be expensive Why It Made the List Coffee lovers of every stripe will enjoy the enormous variety that Trade Coffee offers. With customization options galore, it's a fantastic subscription for guys who want to try a wide array of coffees produced by small, independent roasters from across the country. You'll start by completing a survey to give the Trade team insights into your coffee habits, from what kind of machine you use to what your flavor and roast preferences are. Then, you'll get recommendations for specific beans that best fit your tastes. You're not limited to just the company's suggestions, though. It's easy to swap bags and customize your orders to get exactly what you want every time. Trade Coffee offers two subscription plans: Fan Favorites, with beans drawn from among Trade's bestsellers and featured blends, and Trade's Top Shelf, for more obscure and unusual coffees. All of Trade's coffee is ethically sourced, and you can pause or skip shipments at any time. Best for Meat: ButcherBox ButcherBox Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $146 per monthFree Shipping? YesProducts Include: Pork, chicken, beefPros & Cons Pros Great variety of cutsFree shippingHigh-quality products Cons On the expensive sideCosts extra to choose your own cuts Why It Made the List It may be one of the most expensive subscriptions on this list, but ButcherBox packs a lot of product and quality into each shipment. The service offers subscriptions on fresh cuts of chicken, pork, and beef, either curated by the company's expert butchers or personally selected by you. Every box contains between 8 and 11 lbs. of free-range organic chicken, grass-fed beef, and/or crate-free pork, depending on which box option you subscribe to. If you're already something of a meat expert, you may want to opt for ButcherBox's Custom Box. For a slightly higher fee, you'll be able to select the cuts yourself, and you'll get around 20 percent more meat. All meat is shipped in eco-friendly insulated boxes, ensuring that it makes it to your front door in perfect condition. Best for Plants: Horti Horti Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $24 per monthFree Shipping? Yes, for six- and 12-month subscriptionsProducts Include: Plants and plant accessoriesPros & Cons Pros Multiple plan optionsStarts with easy-to-grow plantsIncludes quality pots Cons Can't make detailed selectionsNo free shipping for base plan Why It Made the List Whether you're a first-time plant parent or an experienced gardener, Horti provides a fun and creative way to grow your plant collection. Each shipment contains at least one new and interesting plant, information about it, care instructions, and a pot of your choosing. Some boxes even include a surprise tool or accessory, and shipping is included for the six-month and 12-month subscriptions. Because everyone has different levels of plant care experience, Horti tailors its subscriptions to ensure everyone gets plants they can handle. Subscriptions start with the "easiest" plants and work up to more intricate and demanding ones. Guys with green thumbs may want to try Horti's Rare Plant subscription, which will give them the chance to broaden their horticultural horizons. Best for Shaving Supplies: Harry's Harry's Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $16 per shipmentFree Shipping? YesProducts Include: Shaving supplies and accessoriesPros & Cons Pros Affordable, quality productsRefills on your scheduleFree shipping Cons Most products sold separatelyMinimal subscription options Why It Made the List A Harry's subscription can make shaving and personal care easy, not to mention affordable. Harry's sells a wide array of men's personal care products: razors and shaving supplies, skin and body care essentials, and hair care products. Once you've purchased a shaving kit, or even just a razor, you can sign up for auto-refills of blades or blades and shaving gel. Then decide if you want to get them every two, three, or four months. It's that simple. While Harry's only traditional subscription is for blades and shaving gel, the company also offers something it calls Core Membership. For a $15 annual fee, you'll receive discounts, faster shipping, access to members-only products, and other benefits. Best for Basics: Stance Stance Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $17.95 (socks) or $18.95 (underwear) per monthFree Shipping? YesProducts Include: Socks, underwearPros & Cons Pros Can pick your own itemsCurated selectionsShipping is included Cons Only offers subscriptions for socks and underwearNo returns allowed Why It Made the List Stay stocked up on high-quality essentials with a subscription to Stance. The company specializes in socks, underwear, and other basics, like T-shirts, hoodies, and sweatpants, but its subscription offerings are limited to socks and underwear only. A subscription will provide you with new pieces based on your stated style and cut preferences on a monthly or quarterly basis. Sock plans range from one to four pairs per month, and underwear plans offer one to three pairs per month. You can also customize your own unique plan. If you find an item you love, you can purchase additional pieces from Stance's online store. Best for Fashion Accessories: Gentleman's Box Gentleman's Box Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $35 per monthFree Shipping? YesProducts Include: Socks, ties, suspenders, cuff links, other accessoriesPros & Cons Pros Affordable and good valueCoordinating itemsBonus content and individual items available Cons Relatively narrow range of productsCan't purchase past boxes Why It Made the List Any man looking to up his style game will appreciate the curated accessories from Gentleman's Box. The monthly shipments contain an array of fashion accessories, including ties, socks, suspenders, tie clips, and cuff links. The four to six items in each box are sourced from quality suppliers and often coordinate with one another. Boxes are curated by experts and don't allow for personal customization. Along with a basic month-by-month subscription, you can also prepay on a quarterly, biannual, or annual basis for a lower per-box cost. While the range of items Gentleman's Box supplies is relatively narrow, the pieces are useful and fashionable — perfect for guys who are interested in developing their style without having to spend ages shopping. Best for Watches: Watch Gang Watch Gang Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $37.50 per watchFree Shipping? NoProducts Include: WatchesPros & Cons Pros Selections based on your preferencesQuality products and communityChance to win luxury watches Cons Can't choose your itemsNo free shipping Why It Made the List Want to explore the world of deluxe watches but don't know where to begin? Take a look at Watch Gang, a subscription service dedicated exclusively to beautiful, high-quality watches. You start by completing a brief survey about your style and interests before choosing from three subscription levels: Original; Black, which offers more variety and higher-priced watches; and Platinum, which emphasizes luxury products. Plans can be set up on a monthly, quarterly, or on-demand schedule. When it's time for your delivery, you'll receive a mystery watch chosen based on your tier and preferences. You'll also get access to the Watch Gang community, flash sales, discounts, and weekly chances to win watches from iconic brands. It's a great way to grow your watch collection and try out different styles, all at a lower price than retail. Best for Skin Care: Lumin Lumin Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $6 per monthFree Shipping? Yes, on orders over $100Products Include: Skin care, hair care, body carePros & Cons Pros Excellent product varietyCan choose your own itemsOffers a free trial Cons None of a typical subscription box's surprisesLimited refunds and returns Why It Made the List Lumin carries a wide range of quality skin and hair care products that are designed with men's most common personal care concerns in mind. You can start with a quiz to get product recommendations and a free trial or just skip straight to shopping. The company's primary subscriptions are for its bundles of two to five products. Many are curated to address specific concerns, whether that's aging, blemishes, hydration, or something else, while others include a variety of bathroom basics. You can also subscribe to recurring shipments of many of your favorite individual products. Lumin's model is a bit of a double-edged sword: You have total control over the products you receive, but you won't discover surprising new favorites like you can with more traditional curated subscription boxes. Best for Grilling: Grill Masters Club Grill Masters Club Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $50 per boxFree Shipping? YesProducts Include: Barbecue spices, rubs, sauces, grill suppliesPros & Cons Pros Great variety of productsFree shippingAdditional recipes, discounts, and content Cons Can't customize boxesSomewhat expensive Why It Made the List For guys looking to take their grill skills to the next level, Grill Masters Club offers a constant stream of new items and fresh ideas. Each box contains five or more items carefully selected by a team of expert pitmasters. Curated around a monthly theme, boxes include multiple food products (spice blends, sauces, marinades, and rubs), as well as grilling tools and accessories. You'll also get recipes, tips, and exclusive deals from the brands included. The club's boxes can't be customized, but the selections vary widely, and there's a new and exciting theme to test out every month. You can also save money by prepaying for a three-, six-, or 12-month subscription, and there are bimonthly and quarterly options as well. And if you need to take a break, it's easy to pause a subscription and restart it anytime. Best for Snacks: SnackCrate SnackCrate Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $16 per boxFree Shipping? YesProducts Include: Snacks from around the worldPros & Cons Pros Great variety of international snacksThree size optionsBonuses and discounts available Cons Can't make your own selectionsDoesn't accommodate dietary restrictions Why It Made the List A subscription to SnackCrate gives you the chance to explore the world — or at least its snacks. Every month, subscribers receive a box full of unique snacks from a different country. You'll start by taking a brief survey to nail down your snack preferences before choosing a country to start with. SnackCrate will take it from there, sending you goodies from Germany, Pakistan, South Korea, and beyond. SnackCrate offers three subscription sizes: Mini (five to six snacks), Original (10 to 12 snacks), and Family (18 to 20 snacks). While SnackCrate offers tons of variety, it comes with a couple of caveats: You can't choose your own snacks or request a particular country after the first box, and you can't customize for any dietary needs or restrictions. Best for Books: Book of the Month Book of the Month Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $17 per monthFree Shipping? YesProducts Include: Hardcover booksPros & Cons Pros Can choose from several optionsCan add multiple books to orderFree shipping and skip months Cons Selections tend to be big-name titlesCan't order multiple copies of one book Why It Made the List Readers of all ages and tastes will enjoy the offerings of Book of the Month, a subscription service that's sure to keep you well-read. Each month, subscribers get to choose from a selection of five to seven new releases across a wide array of genres. If you see more than one book you like in a month, no problem — you can purchase up to two extra books each month and can even pull from past months' picks. Each month's selections are curated in the hope that everyone will be able to find at least one title they're interested in. If that's not the case, it's easy to skip a month from time to time; your subscription will pick right back up again the next month. Book of the Month also rewards subscribers with extra benefits, including discounts and book-themed items to make reading even more fun. Best for Tech: Breo Box Breo Box Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $159 per quarterFree Shipping? YesProducts Include: Tech gadgets and lifestyle productsPros & Cons Pros Well-curated across several nichesQuality productsFun, creative packaging Cons No customization optionsMay need to buy batteries separately Why It Made the List Breo Box keeps tech aficionados everywhere up to date with innovative new products. For $159 (or slightly less if you prepay for an annual subscription), you'll get quarterly boxes filled with a variety of the latest tech, home gadgets, and more. Each box features curated items that range from the useful to the just-for-fun but that always have a cutting-edge aspect to them. You'll definitely be leaning on the Breo Box staff's expertise with this subscription because there aren't really any customization options. In fact, aside from a few spoilers revealed early, most of the boxes' contents will be a surprise. Some may need additional parts purchased separately, like memory cards or batteries, but even with that caveat, the variety and creativity of the boxes make this a great pick for the tech-obsessed. Best for Outdoor Gear: The Nomadik The Nomadik Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $35 per monthFree Shipping? NoProducts Include: Outwear, hiking and camping gear, related outdoor productsPros & Cons Pros Multiple subscription optionsMonthly and quarterly boxesWide variety of gear Cons Shipping not includedCan't personally choose itemsAuto-renewal requires careful attention Why It Made the List A Nomadik subscription is perfect for men who love spending time in the great outdoors. Each box is filled with a variety of outdoor gear, from outerwear to camping, hiking, and fishing essentials, fun gadgets, and much more. When you sign up, you'll choose your first box from among the current options, and then future boxes will be curated for you based on your preferences and the current season. If you choose to prepay for multiple months, you'll also get a small discount. As an alternative to the monthly boxes, Nomadik offers a quarterly subscription. These boxes are more expensive ($150 base price, with discounts offered) and typically include larger and more expensive items, along with the usual small gadgets. You might even want to sign up for both monthly and quarterly boxes, since there's no overlap in products. Final Verdict Selecting the best subscription box for a man means weighing several factors, such as cost and the opportunity for customization, but ultimately the most important thing is finding a subscription that matches his interests. The above services are the best options for their particular niche, but if you just can't decide, Bespoke Post is a fail-safe option, thanks to its variety, quality, and curation. It's the kind of box that guys will look forward to getting every month for a long time. Frequently Asked Questions What's the most popular type of subscription box for men? Subscription boxes for men cover a broad array of types and products. In general, the most popular boxes are the ones that provide something the recipient can truly use, whether that's apparel, personal care supplies, hobby gear, or food. Every man's taste is different, so what's a hit with one guy might not work for another. How much do monthly subscription boxes cost? Prices for monthly subscription boxes vary widely and depend on how many items they contain and what type of product they're supplying. Naturally, a tech subscription box is going to cost more than a coffee subscription box. Among the picks listed here, boxes range from less than $20 to more than $150 per shipment. Which subscription boxes for men offer free shipping? Many, but not all, subscription boxes include free shipping. In some cases, free shipping is only offered at certain subscription tiers or after reaching a certain spending threshold. Some of the boxes that include free shipping in some way are: Bespoke PostStitch FixStanceGentleman's BoxScentbirdHarry'sLuminHimsWincFlaviarTrade CoffeeButcherBoxGrill Masters ClubSnackCrateBook of the MonthBreo BoxHorti How many items do you get in a subscription box? Different subscriptions provide different numbers of items. Some, such as Book of the Month, Scentbird, and Horti, may send just one or two items in each shipment. Others, like Bespoke Post, Stitch Fix, and ButcherBox, include up to a dozen or more items. How often do subscription boxes get delivered? Most subscription boxes are delivered on a monthly basis. Some may also have less frequent options, with quarterly deliveries being the most common alternate schedule. A few work on less strict schedules, with deliveries either customized or sent out whenever you finish up with the previous shipment. Methodology To find the best subscription boxes for men, our team reviewed over 30 services. Companies were evaluated based on the following criteria: Average priceNumber of subscription plansNumber of items per boxVariety of itemsShipping feesAvailable discountsCustomer serviceCustomer reviews Subscriptions that offer multiple items at a discounted price and the option to handpick pieces ranked particularly well. Companies with free shipping and flexible plans were also given extra points in the scoring phase. Services with a limited delivery scope did not make it past the initial research stage.