20 Subscription Boxes Men Are Signing Up for Right Now

There's a seemingly endless array of subscription boxes out there, but the best offer good value, quality products, and lots of thoughtful surprises. Here are the best subscription boxes for just about every interest imaginable.

The best subscription boxes for men are creative gifts that give guys the chance to explore their interests and hobbies. Men can find subscriptions to supply them with the latest and greatest in any niche, whether that's clothes, cologne, food and drink, books, tech, or something else. Regular deliveries keep the fun going and ensure subscribers never get bored.

Best Variety: Bespoke Post Bespoke Post Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $49 per month

$49 per month Free Shipping? Yes, on orders over $95

Yes, on orders over $95 Products Include: Apparel, accessories, food and drink, personal care, home decor Pros & Cons Pros Wide variety of items

Can choose between boxes

Can customize items Cons On the pricey side

No standard free shipping Why It Made the List Men with a wide range of interests and boundless curiosity can't go wrong with Bespoke Post. When you sign up for a subscription, you'll start by taking a short quiz to give the company an idea of your tastes. Then, each month, you'll get new recommendations from among multiple box options. Boxes vary widely, with themes covering everything from hobbies and home goods to clothing and outdoor accessories. Although the subscription is on the higher end of the price range (and only offers free shipping on orders over $95 within the continental U.S.), the customization Bespoke Post offers is unmatched. You can switch which box you want each month, customize some items by color and size, and skip a month if you don't like any of the options. You can also purchase multiple boxes per month if they appeal to you or buy individual items from the company's virtual store. Bespoke Post sources the vast majority of its items from small businesses, so there's a real sense of discovery to its service, too.

Best for Clothing: Stitch Fix Stitch Fix Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $20 initial styling fee

$20 initial styling fee Free Shipping? Yes

Yes Products Include: Shirts, sweaters, pants, footwear, outerwear Pros & Cons Pros Styling fee is credited toward purchases

Free shipping and returns

Ongoing personalization Cons Items can be expensive

Curation can vary in accuracy Why It Made the List Whether you're trying to figure out your style or just want the hassle taken out of choosing clothes, Stitch Fix offers the fashion guidance you need. The company functions as a rent-to-buy option, letting you try pieces before committing to them and saving you from filling your closet with things that, later on, you decide you don't really like after all. Once you pay an initial styling fee, a Stitch Fix stylist will send you a box of clothing to try out. If you like something, you can buy it outright (with the styling fee being credited toward your purchase), and anything you don't like you can send back for free. You'll get practically unlimited try-ons, and items are curated for you based on your stated preferences, ongoing feedback, and Stitch Fix stylists' expertise. You can set up automatic clothing deliveries or order boxes whenever you want, so you can try new clothes and see what works at your own pace.

Best for Cologne: Scentbird Scentbird Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $16.95 per month

$16.95 per month Free Shipping? Yes

Yes Products Include: Cologne Pros & Cons Pros Wide variety of colognes

Suggestions for similar scents

Reusable, refillable bottles Cons Can't make selections directly

Bottles are sample size Why It Made the List A well-chosen cologne can go a long way, and Scentbird is a gateway to finding your perfect fragrance. Upon signing up, you'll choose your starter scent from among the site's curated bestsellers, which will then arrive in an 8 mL bottle together with an atomizer case. Every month, you'll get a new sample-size bottle of the scent of the month, along with info on its featured notes and recommendations for similar scents. If you find a scent that suits you, you can purchase a full-size bottle. While there are no customization options, and the bottles are small, a Scentbird subscription is a great way to try different fragrances without spending a lot of money on luxury colognes you aren't quite sure about.

Best for Wellness: Hims Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: Varies

Varies Free Shipping? Yes

Yes Products Include: Wellness aids, hair and skin care, medication Pros & Cons Pros Broad range of products

Easy access to medical professionals

Discreet packaging Cons Not all products covered by insurance

Telehealth options only Why It Made the List Hims offers a convenient, discreet solution for a variety of men's health and wellness needs. The service offers both prescription and nonprescription products for hair loss, skin care, sexual health, mental health, and overall wellness. You'll start with a free online consultation with a medical expert and then get a personalized treatment plan (costs will vary), all while feeling confident your data is kept secure and private. Convenience is Hims' biggest plus. If you struggle with finding the time to make appointments or would rather avoid buying personal care items in a store, you'll love how Hims lets you get start-to-finish care from the comfort of your home. Note that not every prescription is covered by insurance, so be sure to carefully check with your insurance provider to avoid any surprises.

Best for Beer: Beer of the Month Club Beer of the Month Club Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $35.95 per month

$35.95 per month Free Shipping? No

No Products Include: Beer Pros & Cons Pros Five subscriptions to choose from

Gives detailed info about each beer

Includes both domestic and international beers Cons Can't customize most selections

$15-$24 shipping fees Why It Made the List The Microbrewed Beer of the Month Club is exactly what it says it is: a monthly subscription dedicated to excellent, creative, and unusual beers from craft brewers around the world. You can choose from among five different plans. Subscriptions dedicated to domestic, international, and hoppy beers will provide you with a dozen 12 oz. bottles each month, while the Rare Beer Club sends you two limited-release brews and lets you decide if you want one, two, or three 750 mL bottles of each. Subscriptions go beyond just sending you beer to drink. They're also dedicated to helping you learn more about the beers and the breweries they come from. Every shipment comes with brewery information and in-depth tasting notes. While subscriptions can be a little pricey, especially once shipping fees are included, and most don't allow customization, they definitely provide plenty of value for beer lovers.

Best for Wine: Winc Winc Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $60 per month

$60 per month Free Shipping? Yes, on orders of four or more bottles

Yes, on orders of four or more bottles Products Include: Wine Pros & Cons Pros Can choose your wines

Provides expert recommendations

Credits roll over month-to-month Cons Purchase model is complicated

Shipping only free on some orders Why It Made the List Wine lovers will appreciate the quality and creativity found in a Winc subscription, which works a little differently than many other wine clubs. Instead of purchasing individual products, your subscription goes toward credits, which you can then use to purchase bottles of wine. You'll get recommendations from the Winc wine club experts every month, and you can go along with their suggestions or just choose whatever you want to go in your shipment. Winc offers a variety of wines from around the world, including wines that are sustainably made, organic, vegan, low-sugar, and low-sulfur. A subscription is a great way to learn more about wine and develop your palate and preferences while also supporting diverse winemakers and innovative winemaking techniques.

Best for Spirits: Flaviar Flaviar Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $60 per month

$60 per month Free Shipping? Yes

Yes Products Include: Spirits Pros & Cons Pros Curated based on your preferences

Quality products

Tasting notes to help you learn more Cons Can't personally select items

On the expensive side Why It Made the List If you're interested in expanding your drinks palate, Flaviar is a great subscription option. Each month, you'll get to sample a wide variety of the world's best and most creative spirits, while also learning about what makes them special. Flaviar offers three membership plans. For a $60 monthly membership, you'll get either a full-size bottle of your choice or a curated Tasting Box containing 50 mL samples of three different spirits. For a $110 three-month membership, you can choose two Tasting Boxes or bottles to be delivered at any point. For a $315 annual membership, you get eight bottles or Tasting Boxes, again delivered according to your schedule. Memberships are a great way to try new products without commitment, and since subscribers get discounts on the purchase of full-size bottles, they also help you save on new favorites.

Best for Coffee: Trade Coffee Trade Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $15.75 per bag

$15.75 per bag Free Shipping? Yes

Yes Products Include: Coffee beans Pros & Cons Pros Wide variety of roasts and sources

Chosen according to your preferences

Customized delivery schedules Cons No ground coffee option

Can be expensive Why It Made the List Coffee lovers of every stripe will enjoy the enormous variety that Trade Coffee offers. With customization options galore, it's a fantastic subscription for guys who want to try a wide array of coffees produced by small, independent roasters from across the country. You'll start by completing a survey to give the Trade team insights into your coffee habits, from what kind of machine you use to what your flavor and roast preferences are. Then, you'll get recommendations for specific beans that best fit your tastes. You're not limited to just the company's suggestions, though. It's easy to swap bags and customize your orders to get exactly what you want every time. Trade Coffee offers two subscription plans: Fan Favorites, with beans drawn from among Trade's bestsellers and featured blends, and Trade's Top Shelf, for more obscure and unusual coffees. All of Trade's coffee is ethically sourced, and you can pause or skip shipments at any time.

Best for Meat: ButcherBox ButcherBox Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $146 per month

$146 per month Free Shipping? Yes

Yes Products Include: Pork, chicken, beef Pros & Cons Pros Great variety of cuts

Free shipping

High-quality products Cons On the expensive side

Costs extra to choose your own cuts Why It Made the List It may be one of the most expensive subscriptions on this list, but ButcherBox packs a lot of product and quality into each shipment. The service offers subscriptions on fresh cuts of chicken, pork, and beef, either curated by the company's expert butchers or personally selected by you. Every box contains between 8 and 11 lbs. of free-range organic chicken, grass-fed beef, and/or crate-free pork, depending on which box option you subscribe to. If you're already something of a meat expert, you may want to opt for ButcherBox's Custom Box. For a slightly higher fee, you'll be able to select the cuts yourself, and you'll get around 20 percent more meat. All meat is shipped in eco-friendly insulated boxes, ensuring that it makes it to your front door in perfect condition.

Best for Plants: Horti Horti Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $24 per month

$24 per month Free Shipping? Yes, for six- and 12-month subscriptions

Yes, for six- and 12-month subscriptions Products Include: Plants and plant accessories Pros & Cons Pros Multiple plan options

Starts with easy-to-grow plants

Includes quality pots Cons Can't make detailed selections

No free shipping for base plan Why It Made the List Whether you're a first-time plant parent or an experienced gardener, Horti provides a fun and creative way to grow your plant collection. Each shipment contains at least one new and interesting plant, information about it, care instructions, and a pot of your choosing. Some boxes even include a surprise tool or accessory, and shipping is included for the six-month and 12-month subscriptions. Because everyone has different levels of plant care experience, Horti tailors its subscriptions to ensure everyone gets plants they can handle. Subscriptions start with the "easiest" plants and work up to more intricate and demanding ones. Guys with green thumbs may want to try Horti's Rare Plant subscription, which will give them the chance to broaden their horticultural horizons.

Best for Shaving Supplies: Harry's Harry's Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $16 per shipment

$16 per shipment Free Shipping? Yes

Yes Products Include: Shaving supplies and accessories Pros & Cons Pros Affordable, quality products

Refills on your schedule

Free shipping Cons Most products sold separately

Minimal subscription options Why It Made the List A Harry's subscription can make shaving and personal care easy, not to mention affordable. Harry's sells a wide array of men's personal care products: razors and shaving supplies, skin and body care essentials, and hair care products. Once you've purchased a shaving kit, or even just a razor, you can sign up for auto-refills of blades or blades and shaving gel. Then decide if you want to get them every two, three, or four months. It's that simple. While Harry's only traditional subscription is for blades and shaving gel, the company also offers something it calls Core Membership. For a $15 annual fee, you'll receive discounts, faster shipping, access to members-only products, and other benefits.

Best for Basics: Stance Stance Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $17.95 (socks) or $18.95 (underwear) per month

$17.95 (socks) or $18.95 (underwear) per month Free Shipping? Yes

Yes Products Include: Socks, underwear Pros & Cons Pros Can pick your own items

Curated selections

Shipping is included Cons Only offers subscriptions for socks and underwear

No returns allowed Why It Made the List Stay stocked up on high-quality essentials with a subscription to Stance. The company specializes in socks, underwear, and other basics, like T-shirts, hoodies, and sweatpants, but its subscription offerings are limited to socks and underwear only. A subscription will provide you with new pieces based on your stated style and cut preferences on a monthly or quarterly basis. Sock plans range from one to four pairs per month, and underwear plans offer one to three pairs per month. You can also customize your own unique plan. If you find an item you love, you can purchase additional pieces from Stance's online store.

Best for Fashion Accessories: Gentleman's Box Gentleman's Box Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $35 per month

$35 per month Free Shipping? Yes

Yes Products Include: Socks, ties, suspenders, cuff links, other accessories Pros & Cons Pros Affordable and good value

Coordinating items

Bonus content and individual items available Cons Relatively narrow range of products

Can't purchase past boxes Why It Made the List Any man looking to up his style game will appreciate the curated accessories from Gentleman's Box. The monthly shipments contain an array of fashion accessories, including ties, socks, suspenders, tie clips, and cuff links. The four to six items in each box are sourced from quality suppliers and often coordinate with one another. Boxes are curated by experts and don't allow for personal customization. Along with a basic month-by-month subscription, you can also prepay on a quarterly, biannual, or annual basis for a lower per-box cost. While the range of items Gentleman's Box supplies is relatively narrow, the pieces are useful and fashionable — perfect for guys who are interested in developing their style without having to spend ages shopping.

Best for Watches: Watch Gang Watch Gang Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $37.50 per watch

$37.50 per watch Free Shipping? No

No Products Include: Watches Pros & Cons Pros Selections based on your preferences

Quality products and community

Chance to win luxury watches Cons Can't choose your items

No free shipping Why It Made the List Want to explore the world of deluxe watches but don't know where to begin? Take a look at Watch Gang, a subscription service dedicated exclusively to beautiful, high-quality watches. You start by completing a brief survey about your style and interests before choosing from three subscription levels: Original; Black, which offers more variety and higher-priced watches; and Platinum, which emphasizes luxury products. Plans can be set up on a monthly, quarterly, or on-demand schedule. When it's time for your delivery, you'll receive a mystery watch chosen based on your tier and preferences. You'll also get access to the Watch Gang community, flash sales, discounts, and weekly chances to win watches from iconic brands. It's a great way to grow your watch collection and try out different styles, all at a lower price than retail.

Best for Skin Care: Lumin Lumin Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $6 per month

$6 per month Free Shipping? Yes, on orders over $100

Yes, on orders over $100 Products Include: Skin care, hair care, body care Pros & Cons Pros Excellent product variety

Can choose your own items

Offers a free trial Cons None of a typical subscription box's surprises

Limited refunds and returns Why It Made the List Lumin carries a wide range of quality skin and hair care products that are designed with men's most common personal care concerns in mind. You can start with a quiz to get product recommendations and a free trial or just skip straight to shopping. The company's primary subscriptions are for its bundles of two to five products. Many are curated to address specific concerns, whether that's aging, blemishes, hydration, or something else, while others include a variety of bathroom basics. You can also subscribe to recurring shipments of many of your favorite individual products. Lumin's model is a bit of a double-edged sword: You have total control over the products you receive, but you won't discover surprising new favorites like you can with more traditional curated subscription boxes.

Best for Grilling: Grill Masters Club Grill Masters Club Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $50 per box

$50 per box Free Shipping? Yes

Yes Products Include: Barbecue spices, rubs, sauces, grill supplies Pros & Cons Pros Great variety of products

Free shipping

Additional recipes, discounts, and content Cons Can't customize boxes

Somewhat expensive Why It Made the List For guys looking to take their grill skills to the next level, Grill Masters Club offers a constant stream of new items and fresh ideas. Each box contains five or more items carefully selected by a team of expert pitmasters. Curated around a monthly theme, boxes include multiple food products (spice blends, sauces, marinades, and rubs), as well as grilling tools and accessories. You'll also get recipes, tips, and exclusive deals from the brands included. The club's boxes can't be customized, but the selections vary widely, and there's a new and exciting theme to test out every month. You can also save money by prepaying for a three-, six-, or 12-month subscription, and there are bimonthly and quarterly options as well. And if you need to take a break, it's easy to pause a subscription and restart it anytime.

Best for Snacks: SnackCrate SnackCrate Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $16 per box

$16 per box Free Shipping? Yes

Yes Products Include: Snacks from around the world Pros & Cons Pros Great variety of international snacks

Three size options

Bonuses and discounts available Cons Can't make your own selections

Doesn't accommodate dietary restrictions Why It Made the List A subscription to SnackCrate gives you the chance to explore the world — or at least its snacks. Every month, subscribers receive a box full of unique snacks from a different country. You'll start by taking a brief survey to nail down your snack preferences before choosing a country to start with. SnackCrate will take it from there, sending you goodies from Germany, Pakistan, South Korea, and beyond. SnackCrate offers three subscription sizes: Mini (five to six snacks), Original (10 to 12 snacks), and Family (18 to 20 snacks). While SnackCrate offers tons of variety, it comes with a couple of caveats: You can't choose your own snacks or request a particular country after the first box, and you can't customize for any dietary needs or restrictions.

Best for Books: Book of the Month Book of the Month Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $17 per month

$17 per month Free Shipping? Yes

Yes Products Include: Hardcover books Pros & Cons Pros Can choose from several options

Can add multiple books to order

Free shipping and skip months Cons Selections tend to be big-name titles

Can't order multiple copies of one book Why It Made the List Readers of all ages and tastes will enjoy the offerings of Book of the Month, a subscription service that's sure to keep you well-read. Each month, subscribers get to choose from a selection of five to seven new releases across a wide array of genres. If you see more than one book you like in a month, no problem — you can purchase up to two extra books each month and can even pull from past months' picks. Each month's selections are curated in the hope that everyone will be able to find at least one title they're interested in. If that's not the case, it's easy to skip a month from time to time; your subscription will pick right back up again the next month. Book of the Month also rewards subscribers with extra benefits, including discounts and book-themed items to make reading even more fun.

Best for Tech: Breo Box Breo Box Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $159 per quarter

$159 per quarter Free Shipping? Yes

Yes Products Include: Tech gadgets and lifestyle products Pros & Cons Pros Well-curated across several niches

Quality products

Fun, creative packaging Cons No customization options

May need to buy batteries separately Why It Made the List Breo Box keeps tech aficionados everywhere up to date with innovative new products. For $159 (or slightly less if you prepay for an annual subscription), you'll get quarterly boxes filled with a variety of the latest tech, home gadgets, and more. Each box features curated items that range from the useful to the just-for-fun but that always have a cutting-edge aspect to them. You'll definitely be leaning on the Breo Box staff's expertise with this subscription because there aren't really any customization options. In fact, aside from a few spoilers revealed early, most of the boxes' contents will be a surprise. Some may need additional parts purchased separately, like memory cards or batteries, but even with that caveat, the variety and creativity of the boxes make this a great pick for the tech-obsessed.