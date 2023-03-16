The 75 Best Deals We Found at Amazon for St. Patrick's Day — Prices Start at $7

You may not be able to find a real pot of gold this St. Patrick's Day weekend, but there are plenty of proverbial treasures that can fill your online cart. In fact, you don't have to look further than Amazon for stellar finds from all categories. The best part? You can snag these hidden gems on sale.

Amazon dropped thousands of deals across home, fashion, tech, beauty, and more. There are markdowns on reviewer-loved brands like Apple, Roomba, New Balance, and Revlon with prices up to 84 percent off. What's more, the best deals we found start at just $7.

If you don't want to sift through the pages upon pages of discounts, we've got you covered with the 10 best deals from Amazon's impressive sale section. The Apple AirPods Pro are 20 percent off — which is the lowest price they've been this year. You'll also find best-sellers like this Revlon blow dry brush that's 43 percent off, as well as a $150-off Breville espresso machine.

Best Deals Overall

Keep reading to see our picks for even more steals and deals across all categories. And if you're not a member already, be sure to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime to access perks like free two-day shipping and Try Before You Buy.

Best Home Deals

In the home department, you'll discover markdowns on everything from cleaning products to bedding. Scoop up a pair of top-rated satin pillowcases while they're under $10; one reviewer said they "helped" their skin and hair. You can also grab a quilted mattress topper on sale for some additional comfort, along with a discounted flannel throw blanket for a pop of cozy color.

And if spring cleaning is on the brain, don't miss the deals on best-selling gadgets. There's a 10-in-1 steam mop from PurSteam that can be used on all types of flooring, along with clothing and upholstery. Plus, the customer-loved Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner is on sale for $110.

Best Vacuum Deals

For even more cleaning gems, check out our picks for the best vacuum deals at Amazon this weekend. You can save 80 percent on this Inse Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, along with other can't miss deals on handheld vacuums, robot vacuum mops, and more.

Best Fashion Deals

There are tons of spring styles to shop on sale in Amazon's fashion department. This gorgeous tiered midi sundress from PrettyGarden can easily be dressed up or down and is on sale with double discounts, while these reliable Levi's jeans are up to 70 percent off.

For functional fashion, opt for a pair of New Balance 237 V1 Classic Sneakers while they're up to 30 percent off. One five-star reviewer called them "super comfortable" and "a great color for spring and summer," finishing off by saying they pair well with "leggings, jeans, [and] skirts." You'll also find deals on loungewear, outerwear, and accessories to boot.

Best Kitchen Deals

You'll want to take advantage of all of the juicy kitchen deals happening this weekend, especially since you can save over 50 percent on appliances, cookware, and storage solutions from brands like Ninja and Lodge. The Instant Pot 11-in-1 Air Fryer and Multicooker quite literally boasts all of the bells and whistles you could ever want in the kitchen, since it can cook food any which way. One shopper wrote that all of their food came out "perfectly cooked" when they used the device to air-fry chicken, sous-vide steak, and pressure-cook soup.

You can also get handy gadgets like this digital meat thermometer for 85 percent off and a Proctor Silex Electric Kettle for under $20. And be sure to snag the best-selling Lodge Cast Enameled Iron Dutch Oven while it's 40 percent off; the hardest part will be selecting a style from its kaleidoscope of color options.

Best Tech and Electronics Deals

Who knew St. Patrick's Day would host so many tech and electronics deals on Amazon? Buckle up, because these markdowns are major.

From Apple, you can save $200 on a best-selling 13-inch MacBook Air that boasts over 16,000 five-star ratings. And be sure to grab the 2nd Generation AirPods while they're just $99 — but act fast, because these headphones are in-demand.

You'll also find tech treasures like these Beats by Dre Studio 3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones for $100 off — which is the lowest price they've been in 30 days — along with a Logitech Wireless Mouse and a USB Charging Hub from Anker that are both on sale for under $20.

Best Beauty Deals

Stock up your vanity with these must-have beauty deals. For makeup, you can snag Amazon's best-selling lipstick along with the highly rated L'Oréal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara, both for under $7. And for skincare, pick up a shopper-loved sonic cleansing brush that one user said "effectively unclogs all the yuck" from their face.

And for hair care deals, get the Shark HypeAir Hair Dryer and Styler that one shopper called an "awesome substitution for a fraction of the price" of the Dyson Airwrap. There's also an ionic hair straightening brush for 84 percent off, as well as a variety of finds that are under $20.

Best Under-$30 Deals

For anyone shopping on a budget, we've pulled together some cheaper deals across different categories, all with prices under $30. Stock up on your favorite warm-weather scent while the Pink Sands Yankee Candle is just $15, or buy in bulk and get a 10-pack of reusable Swedish dishcloths for just $20. You'll also find reviewer-revered storage solutions like this best-selling Simple Houseware Over-the-Door Shoe Organizer for just $8 and a sliding cabinet organizer for over half-off.

If any of the many deals at Amazon catch your eye this St. Patrick's Day weekend, be sure to act fast — these sale prices aren't guaranteed to last.

