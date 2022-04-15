The Best Soft Coolers Tested By Us
If you're looking for a portable cooler that will keep your drinks and foods fresh, you can't go wrong with a soft cooler. While some soft coolers are easier to carry than others, all of them are a breeze to tote around compared to traditional hard coolers because they're more lightweight. That means they're also great to use year-round, whether to pack a lunch for work or snacks for a soccer game.
Over a couple of days, we put 30 soft coolers to the test in our lab. Here, we measured the coolers' durability by knocking them off tables and then noting any leakage or noticeable damage outside and inside the coolers. Another key feature we tested was insulation: After packing each cooler with cans of liquid and ice, we used a thermometer to measure the temperature inside the cooler. From there, we measured the coolers' insulation throughout the day as well as the next day after leaving them overnight. Based on our PEOPLE Tested results, we deemed the Polar Bear Coolers Soft Nylon Cooler the winner.
Here, are the best soft coolers on the market.
Best Overall: Polar Bear Coolers Nylon Soft Cooler
Pros: The Polar Bear Coolers Nylon Soft Cooler is easy to carry, has thick insulation, and held more than advertised in our testing.
Cons: In our tests, this leaked through the zipper when knocked over.
Among the variety of soft coolers we tested, the Polar Bear Coolers Nylon Soft Cooler was the easy winner. It outshined the rest, scoring perfect ratings in nearly every category. You can rely on it to keep a good amount of drinks and foods cool while remaining easy to tote around.
What really made this cooler stand out from the others is its thick insulation. Designed to let ice withstand temperatures up to 100 degrees Fahrenheit, it features 1-inch-thick high-density foam and a double-coated nylon interior liner. Our testers found that after 24 hours, only 50 percent of the ice melted. Even more impressive, its interior temperature only dropped two degrees from hour 2 to hour 24. In fact, out of all the bags tested, it had the smallest temperature change.
While the brand states that the bag can hold up to 12 cans, our testers could easily fit a few more cans than its max capacity. Even with the extra cans, its compact design made it easy for them to carry. They compared it to an oversized tote handbag, calling out the short top handles that make it super portable. The cooler also has a shoulder strap if you prefer to sling it over your shoulder.
The only area for improvement they found was the cooler's durability, in terms of water spillage. They noted that if the bag is tipped, it'll leak a lot from the zipper. So it's best to keep it upright.
Shoppers looking for a dependable cooler will appreciate this cooler's stellar ice retention, ample capacity, and easy portability.
Dimensions
|
19.88 x 15.16 x 6.54 inches
Weight
|
2 pounds
Can Capacity
|
12
Volume
|
25 pounds of ice
Best Backpack: Yeti Hopper Backflip Soft Sided Cooler Backpack
Pros: 24 can capacity that is comfortable to carry and durable through our tests.
Cons: Expensive compared to other top performers.
If your top priority is portability, you can't go wrong with a backpack cooler. Our top pick in this category was the YetiHopper Backflip Soft Sided Cooler Backpack.
Made by the gold standard brand for coolers, the Yeti backpack cooler earned top ratings across every category. It features ample storage space, holding up to 24 cans (without ice). Our testers were most impressed with how comfortable it was to carry despite its large size. And because it felt sturdy on their backs, they said it was even easier to carry than some of the smaller coolers they tested.
They gave it a glowing rating for durability, too. Built to withstand outdoor adventures, the backpack cooler's outer shell is made with high-density fabric that's waterproof as well as UV ray-resistant. The zipper is also waterproof, so you won't have to worry about water getting in the backpack or leaking out of it.
As for insulation, the cooler is equipped with closed-cell rubber foam. After 24 hours of testing, the ice-to-water ratio was 50:50. And from hour 2 to hour 24, the temperature dropped about 7 degrees.
The main drawback? The high-quality cooler comes with a high price tag. But thanks to its durable design, it's an investment that will last for years to come.
Dimensions
|
20.75 x 14.75 x 11.25 inches
Weight:
|
5.3 pounds
Can Capacity
|
24
Volume
|
25 pounds of ice
Best for Parties: RovR Icer & Keeper Combo
Pros: Comfortable to carry by hand to a picnic or for a tailgate. Adjustable dividers help you separate ice from drinks.
Cons: Open top design means contents may spill out if knocked over.
For pool parties, boat trips, or beach days, we recommend the RovR Icer & Keeper Combo. Though technically a cooler, it's more like a bucket organizer for drinks — with a lidded ice bucket at the center.
Ideal for social gatherings, the cooler has flexible dividers and a topless design that makes it easy to store a variety of items of different sizes, from large wine bottles and small cans to fruit and condiments. Plus, the open-top allows for easy access to whatever you bring along. And to ensure those items stay dry and cool, the cooler is made with leakproof plastic and high-density foam.
Our testers found that the double wall-insulated ice bucket, which can hold 3 pounds of ice, is not only great for storing ice to add to drinks (chilled cocktails, anyone?), but also for keeping the rest of the bag's contents cool. It even acts as an anchor, helping to distribute weight evenly and reduce movement inside the cooler.
Thanks to the ice bucket and semi-circular handle, the cooler is comfortable to carry — so much so that our testers gave it the top score for portability. Its bottom gripping and even weight distribution help make it sturdy. But you'll have to be careful to not knock it over or tumble it around, or else its contents will easily spill out.
While we found the cooler's design features to be top-notch, its open-top design meant we couldn't test it for durability the way we did the others.
But overall, if you want an organized way to serve up different types of cold drinks at parties, pick up this cooler.
Dimensions
|
12 x 11 x 11 inches
Weight
|
5 pounds
Can Capacity
|
7
Volume
|
8 pounds of ice
Things to Consider Before Buying a Soft Cooler
Price
Soft cooler pricing ranges widely, running anywhere from $20 to $500. Small soft coolers meant for lunches or small picnics are on the cheaper side, while larger soft coolers that are designed to hold more can run you upwards of hundreds of dollars. We found that for around $80, you can find a cooler that's well-insulated, durable, and easy to carry.
Size
When considering size, factor in how many people you need to accommodate and what occasions you need the cooler for. For daily use or short outings, opt for a small cooler that has around a 12-can capacity. If you're providing refreshments for a large picnic, backyard BBQ, beach party, or long hike, you'll likely need a cooler with at least a 24-can capacity. Of course, the more you can fit into the cooler, the heavier it will be, so you should also consider portability when thinking about size. We recommend a backpack cooler or a cooler with wheels if you're shopping for a large soft cooler.
Can Capacity
A cooler's capacity is often measured by the number of cans it can store. As you might expect, size and can capacity go hand in hand: the bigger the size, the more space for cans. Keep in mind, though, that can capacity doesn't account for ice. Also worth considering is how cans are meant to be stored in the cooler's interior. Are there dividers? Can you fit bulkier beverages or snacks that aren't cans? Will they stay in place?
Insulation
Without good insulation, a cooler can't do its job of keeping your drinks and foods cool. For the majority of the 30 coolers we tested, 100 percent of the ice melted into the water after 24 hours. However, our top 3 picks had a 50:50 ice-to-water ratio, with only a slight temperature change for two of them compared to the others.
When to Buy
While soft coolers can be used year-round, interest for coolers generally spikes when it's warm out. That means you can usually find a good deal on a cooler after summer when peak beach season ends.
How We Tested Soft Coolers
Over two days, we PEOPLE Tested 30 soft coolers, evaluating their design, capacity, portability, durability, and insulation (ice retention). Each category was rated a score from 1 to 5, with 5 being the best and 1 being the worst. Based on the highest average scores and additional feedback from testers, we selected our winners. Testers did not learn pricing of the coolers until after the testing was complete.
What Is PEOPLE Tested?
We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.
But we don't stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we've awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.
In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.
