The Best Soft Coolers Tested By Us

When considering size, factor in how many people you need to accommodate and what occasions you need the cooler for. For daily use or short outings, opt for a small cooler that has around a 12-can capacity. If you're providing refreshments for a large picnic, backyard BBQ, beach party, or long hike, you'll likely need a cooler with at least a 24-can capacity. Of course, the more you can fit into the cooler, the heavier it will be, so you should also consider portability when thinking about size. We recommend a backpack cooler or a cooler with wheels if you're shopping for a large soft cooler.