According to Nurses on Amazon, These Are the 10 Most Comfortable Shoes You Can Buy

The COVID-19 pandemic presented healthcare workers with a whole new set of challenges. Nurses on the front lines are spending more time than ever on their feet, and having the right pair of shoes is crucial.
Thankfully, Amazon is full of lightweight, comfortable nursing shoes that accommodate every kind of wearer. Whether you struggle with plantar fasciitis, are looking to save money, or just want to buy the sturdiest shoes possible, you're bound to find a pair to suit your needs.
According to reviews from real frontline workers, these are the 10 best shoes for nurses on Amazon:
These no-frills Skechers sneakers are Amazon's best-selling healthcare and food service shoes for a reason. They weigh less than a pound, and have flexible, slip-resistant outsoles, memory foam insoles, and an upper fabric that's resistant to water and stains. Most sizes are currently available for just $35, and reviewers say they're a purchase you won't regret. "I am so grateful to have come across these shoes! They are extremely comfortable and easy to slip into," one wrote. "I'm a nurse and I am on my feet most of the shift, and these feel like heaven on my feet."
Buy It! $34.95–$62.49; amazon.com
The Bistro Clog revamps Crocs' iconic slip-ons with hospital-friendly touches like slip-resistant outsoles and a waterproof upper layer free of holes. Some nurses have even opted to buy them in bold rainbow tie-dye to brighten their patients' days. "I'm a nurse and all my patients get a kick out of [these shoes]," said one. "I get a compliment every day. They've gotten me through numerous 12-,16-, and 18-hour shifts and are in great condition."
Buy It! $31.49–$44.95 (orig. $44.99–$49.99); amazon.com
These box toe sock sneakers are as fashion-forward as they are comfortable, with 27 available colors and a thick, non-slip outsole. They also have a perforated arch to keep feet from overheating, which shoppers say is a major perk. "Best shoe ever! Very comfortable and breathable," one wrote. "As a nurse, they are better than my $150 Danskos, which make my feet sweat. No sweating with these!"
Buy It! $25.49–$34.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com
The rubber material of these clogs is easy to clean, which makes them the perfect practical white shoes. They were specifically designed for long work shifts, featuring slip-resistant outsole treads and a tapered heel that ensures a stable yet flexible fit. Reviewers have called the lightweight shoes the "best nursing Crocs," adding that they feel especially good when paired with compression socks.
Buy It! $36.84–$39.95 (orig. $44.99); amazon.com
Like every pair of Clarks shoes, these loafers were engineered with comfort in mind. They're made with soft fabric lining and shock-absorbing outsoles. The brand's patented Ortholite insoles, which are cushioned and moisture-wicking, making them perfect for long days spent on your feet. They're sold in sizes five to 12, with narrow and wide options available for select sizes. The shoes are so comfortable, they even kept one nurse from retiring: "My feet and legs ached every day and I didn't know if I could do this for another four years. These shoes have been a godsend. No pain at all."
Buy It! $56.28–$65.99 (orig. $85); amazon.com
These classic Skechers sneakers have thick midsoles to absorb the impact of every step to help prevent back pain, while memory foam insoles keep feet comfortable. "My wife loves her lightweight, super comfy shoes. She is a nurse and on her feet all day," a reviewer wrote. "She says the shoes give her the support she needs to make it through." Plus, chunky sneakers are in right now, and the greenish-gray color is especially stylish.
Buy It! $42.12 (orig. $65); amazon.com
The slip-on mules from Easy Spirit are made of durable leather and mesh fabric. Customers can't stop talking about their supportive insoles and shock-absorbing outsoles, which work together to reduce inflammation from plantar fasciitis. "I have issues with plantar fasciitis and I have discovered I can wear these shoes all the time without any flare-ups," one person said. Since there's no need to bend down and tie them, the Traveltime mules will also help you avoid back and knee pain.
Buy It! $46.40–$48.98 (orig. $69); amazon.com
These espadrille-style sneakers are made with Skechers' trademarked 5Gen insole cushioning, a flexible foam that bounces back to provide arch support as you walk. "This shoe is great for people like myself who have no arches and a lot of arthritis," one reviewer wrote. "For people that have flat feet, these are more comfortable than slippers." The shoes are available in 23 versatile colors to suit every mood, from a neutral taupe with white soles to a monochrome black.
Buy It! $40 (orig. $50); amazon.com
Limited-time discounts come and go, but these stretchy, knit mesh sneakers cost just $36 without any promotion. They've received over 3,000 perfect ratings from shoppers who say they're even more comfortable than expected. "I'm a veterinary nurse and am on my feet for nine hours a day, and these shoes are so comfy and supportive throughout the entirety of my shift," said one reviewer. "I HIGHLY recommend these unbelievably cushioned, stretchy-topped, heavenly shoes!"
Buy It! $35.99; amazon.com
Brooks is well-known among doctors and nurses for its unbelievably comfy running shoes. The Ghost 13 model is made with shock-absorbing soles, supportive cushioning from heel to toe, and breathable mesh fabric that fits like a second skin. Yes, they're pricey, but nurses in the product reviews section argue that they're worth every penny. "I am a nurse working 12.5-plus hours on my feet. These shoes are like walking on air! My feet and back no longer hurt at the end of my shifts," one wrote.
Buy It! $129.95 amazon.com
