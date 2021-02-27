According to Nurses on Amazon, These Are the 10 Most Comfortable Shoes You Can Buy

Like every pair of Clarks shoes, these loafers were engineered with comfort in mind. They're made with soft fabric lining and shock-absorbing outsoles. The brand's patented Ortholite insoles, which are cushioned and moisture-wicking, making them perfect for long days spent on your feet. They're sold in sizes five to 12, with narrow and wide options available for select sizes. The shoes are so comfortable, they even kept one nurse from retiring: "My feet and legs ached every day and I didn't know if I could do this for another four years. These shoes have been a godsend. No pain at all."