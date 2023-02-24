The 12 Best Sales PEOPLE Need to Know About

If you missed out on some of the internet's best Presidents' Day sales, you'll be happy to know that many brands have extended their discounts well into this weekend (while others are hosting separate sales that are definitely worth perusing).

With spring quickly approaching, it's a great time to take advantage of cold-weather clothes that are being phased out, warm-weather essentials that are starting to infiltrate the shopping pages, and spring-cleaning must-haves (we love any excuse to organize). And right now, many of your next-season necessities (or need-it-right-now buys) are offered at a steep discount — we're talking major markdowns on products like Apple AirPods and cordless vacuums.

Below, take a look at some of the best sales right now.

Save $30 on Apple AirPods With Charging Case (2nd Generation)

Amazon

Buy It! Apple AirPods With Charging Case (2nd Generation), $99.99 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com

While there are newer, shinier iterations of the ever-popular Apple AirPods, like the AirPods Pro and the AirPods 3rd Generation, the 2nd generation model is still a worthy purchase, especially when they're on sale for $100. With these, you'll get 5 hours of listening time on a single charge, voice-activated Siri assistance, and tappable on-ear controls, as well as an engravable charging case.

Save Up to 50% Off at Lake Pajamas' Annual Sale

It's easy to be influenced by the lovely Jennifer Garner, especially when she wears a cozy-looking pair of red striped pajamas that just so happen to be on sale. In an Instagram photo, the actress is seen washing up for bed in the Lake Poplin Piped Pants Set ($95; orig. $136) and a fuzzy teddy-bear headband — the perfect nighttime attire, certainly worthy of a selfie moment like Jen.

Save 70% on Besswin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Buy It! Besswin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $59.99 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com

Top-of-the-line cordless vacuums can cost you upwards of $400 or more, but this offering from Besswin, which is currently on sale for $59.99, will surprise you with its performance. Customers rave about how easy it is to use for fast cleanups. It's also super lightweight and has a long cord for easy maneuverability without having to continuously plug and unplug as you move through rooms. One note: customers say that it performs best on hard surfaces and furniture as the suction isn't quite fit for high-pile carpet.

Save on Select lululemon Styles

LuLuLemon

Buy It! Wunder Train High-Rise Tight, $49-$79; (orig. $98-$118); shop.lululemon.com

Perhaps getting more movement into your weekly routine was one of your New Year's resolutions — and if you haven't gotten started yet (no judgment whatsoever), what better way to motivate you to stretch, run, or flow than doing so in a stylish pair of workout clothes.

Popular athleisure brand lululemon has a number of great items like tank tops and their quintessential leggings on sale now starting at just $19. Available in bright colors and bold patterns, you'll be checking out more than just your form in the gym mirror.

Save 25% on Your Total Purchase at J.Crew

Now is the perfect time to spruce up your wardrobe before the spring season rolls in. And thanks to J.Crew's sale, you can shop their bright new collection of warm-weather staples like this adorable Sedona Basket Bag ($64.50; orig. $98) or this stunning spaghetti-strap midi dress in Barbiecore pink ($89.50; orig. $118). Use code GOSHOP to score 25% off on select styles now through February 28.

Save 48% on MIKO Foot Massager Machine

Amazon

Buy It! Miko Foot Massager Machine, $129.99 (orig. $249.99); amazon.com

PEOPLE Tested put several foot massagers to work in our lab, and after many hours of feeling out which offered the best results, we landed on this MIKO machine. One tester lauded it as delivering the "best and most forceful foot massage" out of any of the machines they'd tried.

It's got just about everything you'd need to pamper your feet — targeted heating; rolling, compression, vibrating, and shiatsu massage modes; washable foot liners; and two wireless remotes. Sweet relief from pain and swelling is just a click away.

Save Up to 50% on Nordstrom's Winter Sale

We're alerting our family and friends of Nordstrom's Winter Sale (seriously — it's that good). You can score huge savings on items from popular brands like Ugg's Lakesider Heritage Boots ($105; orig. $150) and Madewell's cozy Recycled Knit Beanie ($28; orig. $35). According to Punxsutawney Phil, we've still got a few weeks left of winter, so these new cold-weather buys will still get some showtime before you swap them for your spring wardrobe.

Save Up to 80% at Wayfair

We can always count on Wayfair for all of our home essentials, from furniture to organizing bins to bedding. Right now, you can shop the site's extensive sales, with products up to 80% off. We're currently loving the selection from Kelly Clarkson Home, like this Rochelle Velvet Task Chair ($98.99; orig. $184.79) for an easy way to elevate your home office.

Save 20% on Nori Press Compact Iron & Steamer

Amazon

Buy It! Nori Press Compact Iron & Steamer, $96; (orig. $120); amazon.com

When Oprah shares her Favorite Things, we take note. And at the end of last year, her list was fully shoppable on Amazon, making it even easier to purchase all of her expert picks.

From chic everyday clothing to items that help make daily tasks a bit easier, Oprah's curated selection of products have a little something for everyone. One of our favorites is the Nori Press Compact Iron & Steamer, which is currently 20% off. Choose from one of six fabric settings, press the plates together (similar to a hair straightener) and easily remove wrinkles from both sides of your garment at once. There's also a steam component to even better target deep creases.

Save Up to 45% Off at Zappos

Upgrade your wardrobe by saving big on select styles at Zappos. The site has listed major markdowns on shoes, clothing, and accessories, including Birkenstock's Arizona Shearling Sandals ($120; orig. $160) which stars like Reese Witherspoon and Vanessa Hudgens have been spotted wearing. Regardless of your personal style, you're bound to find something fit for your closet within this extensive sale inventory.

Save Up to 80% at Macy's

There's a lot to love about Macy's current lineup of sales. From candles, to pajamas, to area rugs, there are a ton of marked-down items to peruse. Included in the mix are celebrity-loved Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide Slippers ($70; orig. $100) which have graced the feet of Cardi B, Megan Fox, and Selena Gomez.

Save 12% on The Company Store Dual Memory Foam and Gel Fiber Pillow

The Company Store

Buy It! The Company Store Dual Memory Foam and Gel Fiber Pillow, $53 (orig. $59; thecompanystore.com)

When this pillow was tested in our lab, one of our testers raved that it was their "favorite pillow [they've] ever slept on." The dual-sided pillow features a ventilated memory foam top and gel fiber flipside for extra support. And where some foam pillows can feel a bit too firm, we found this iteration to be just right — it cradles on contours your head while also having a bit of give for added comfort.

We Know What PEOPLE Want

For this story, we searched the corners of the internet to find the best and most exciting deals of the week. From celebrity-loved products, to items we thoroughly evaluated in our PEOPLE Tested labs, to deals we've seen you purchase time and time again, these are the sales we think you should know about right now (because your hard-earned dollars deserve to go as far as they can).

