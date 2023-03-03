Just as spring peeks her head out with occasional sunny days and slowly increasing temps, the season of sales is also afoot, and the deals are everywhere — if you know where to look. We shop online for a living, so we have the lowdown on the best sales you might not know about (but absolutely should).

Whether you're in the market for a cozy set of sheets (that Oprah Winfrey also uses), want to update your wardrobe with new jewelry and clothing, or feel like switching up your skincare routine, we've found the best deals and sales that will save you money on the things you love. Score discounts on beloved brands like BaubleBar, Target, Aerie, and more, while also grabbing some of our favorite tested products at low prices.

Read on for the inside scoop on some of the best sales you can shop right now.

Save Up to $69 on Lululemon's InStill High-Rise Tight Leggings

Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon InStill High-Rise Tight Leggings in Navy, $49–$69 (orig. $118–$128); lululemon.com

Lululemon is a popular leggings brand for a reason — they're comfortable, form-fitting, and versatile for everyday wear. We tested the InStill leggings and loved the buttery-smooth fabric, light compression, and the high-waist cut. Right now, you can get these leggings for almost 50 percent off at Lululemon.

Save 44% on Vera Bradley's Cotton Weekender Travel Bag at Amazon

Amazon

Buy It! Vera Bradley Cotton Weekender Travel Bag in Gray, $75.05 (orig. $135); amazon.com

Our team tested the Vera Bradley Weekender, and we were so impressed we chose it as our best design pick out of all the weekender bags we tested. It's not just the appearance of this bag that won us over, but the functional structure, too. It has multiple pockets and sections to keep your belongings organized, and it's made with recycled cotton that's durable and machine-washable, so this bag will last — and right now, it's 44 percent off at Amazon.

Save Up to 25% Sitewide at BaubleBar

Now through March 12, you can buy all the rings, necklaces, and earrings your heart desires for up to 25 percent off at celeb-favorite jewelry store BaubleBar. Score discounts on the stackable Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring ($36; orig. $48) seen on Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts, or the trendy paperclip chain necklace — the Hera ($36, orig. $48) — that Lizzo has been known to rock. Embody Taylor Swift's song "Bejeweled" with all the bling from BaubleBar, on sale for a short time.

Save $80 on Great Jones' Double Dutch Oven

great jones

Buy It! Great Jones Double Dutch Ovens, $200 (orig. $280); greatjonesgoods.com

The Great Jones Double Dutch ovens are a wonderful two-piece set for those who love to cook (or those who use dutch ovens as décor). The cast-iron material is long-lasting and easy to wash, and the two sizes make this set versatile for cooking many different dishes and portions. Plus, they nest inside each other for easy storage. You can save $80 when you shop this deal today.

Save Up to 30% Sitewide at Cozy Earth's Semi Annual Sale

As one of Oprah's favorite bedding brands, Cozy Earth is known for its soft-as-butter sheets and blankets, and now during the Semi Annual Sale, you can save between 25–30 percent sitewide. So if you want to grab the set of Luxury Bamboo Sheets ($276.75, orig. $369) Oprah included in her Favorite Things List, you can save almost $100. Our team also tested these sheets in our lab and considered them the best investment, due to their stunning design, soft fabric, and durability post-wash.

Save 57% on L'Oreal Paris Fresh Wear Foundation

Amazon

Buy It! L'Oreal Paris 24-Hour Fresh Wear Foundation, $6.94 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com

We tested the L'Oreal Paris 24-Hour Fresh Wear Foundation in-house and appreciated the beautiful coverage and smooth finish. It really is infallible and proved to last throughout the day without transferring or smudging. It's a drugstore foundation with the same level of coverage as celebrity brands and other popular picks. On top of this, it's already budget-friendly, but today it's almost 60 percent off at Amazon— so now's the time to stock up!

Save Up to 20% During Target's Circle Week

Target is holding its popular Circle Week from March 5 through 11, with deals up to 20 percent off select skincare, cozy bedding, and swim apparel. Give your face a boost of hydration with dermatologist-tested Curology Gel Face Moisturizer ($15.68, orig. $19.59) and rest your head on some Cooling Luxury Gel Fiber Pillows ($49.99, orig. $64.99). You'll sleep well knowing you saved money with these smart deals.

Save $68 on REI's New Balance Fresh Foam 880v12 Running Shoes

REI

Buy It! New Balance Fresh Foam 880v12 Running Shoes, $66.83 (orig. $135); rei.com

The New Balance Fresh Foam 880v12 is a neutral running shoe designed to hit the open road — literally, as they are road-running shoes. With two stylish designs in a violet purple and pink-and-white combo, these vibrant shoes are sure to make a statement. They're cushioned, supportive, and selling for 50 percent off while supplies last.

Save Up to 50% at Aerie

Today through March 8, Aerie is also having a sale with discounts up to 50 percent off swimsuits, tops, and leggings. Throw a new swimsuit in the mix with the Aerie Terry Triangle Bikini Top ($20, orig. $34.95) and the Aerie Terry Full Coverage Bikini Bottom ($20, orig. $26.95). This whimsical bikini set comes in three bright colors — hot pink, lime green, and aqua blue. Or add a new pair of leggings to your closet with the Offline by Aerie Real Me High-Waisted Crossover Legging ($31.46, orig. $44.95).

Save 50% on Rifle Paper Co.'s Single Greeting Cards

Rifle Paper Co

Buy It! Rifle Paper Co. Layer Cake Card, $3 (orig. $6); riflepaperco.com

Celebrate any occasion with one of the beautiful greeting cards from Rifle Paper Co. on sale for 50 percent off today, plus get free shipping on all orders (except for pillows and rugs). Ring in an anniversary, a birthday, wedding, and other celebration with any of these artistic cards. The sale doesn't apply to boxed sets, but you can grab any single greeting card for 50 percent off to celebrate your loved ones in style.

Save Up to 20% at Dermstore's Beauty Refresh Event

Spring is the perfect time to restock your beauty and skincare products, and Dermstore is encouraging that with up to 20 percent off when you use the code REFRESH during the Beauty Refresh Event today through March 10. Give your skin a little zhuzh with Paula's Choice Skin Balancing Pore-Reducing Toner ($20.40, orig. $23.99) or add a rosy hue to your cheeks with the Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush ($24, orig. $30). And if you're in between wash days, pamper your hair with the refresh that only Klorane Dry Shampoo ($23.20, orig. $29) can provide. You can also snag fragrant delights like candles, perfumes, and more during this limited time sale.

Save Up to 50% at Reebok's Friends and Family Sale

Reebok is working hard to put a spring back in your step with the Friends and Family Sale, now through March 15. Snag classic sneakers like the Classic Nylon Women's Shoes ($35, orig. $70) or the Freestyle Hi Tops ($42.50, orig. $85) that Jennifer Lawrence has been known to rock for 50 percent off when you use the code FAM. There are also sitewide discounts of 35 percent off, and for shoes and apparel in the Les Mills Collection, you'll see deals up to 60 percent off through the end of the month when you use the code LM60.

Save $67 on Dyson's V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Buy It! Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $682.99 (orig. $749.99); amazon.com

We put several popular Dyson vacuums to the test to see how they fared when all working side by side, and the Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner really won our team over. We rated it our best investment pick because it's effective at sucking up dirt and pet hair with ease, has an hour run time, is cordless for easy maneuverability, and comes with multiple attachments and a large dustbin. Its sibling — the Dyson V12 — is also $100 off at Target and Dyson. Dyson doesn't go on sale very often, so we wanted to share these great deals with you while they last.

Save Up to 40% on Baby Clothing at Walmart's Baby Days Sale

If you have babies on the brain, whether your own or a loved one's, Walmart's Baby Days Sale is giving away huge discounts on the best clothing and gear now through March 11. Save up to 40 percent adorable baby clothing like the Disney Baby Wishes Unisex Winnie the Pooh 20-Piece Gift Set ($57.90, orig. $68.12) or these Peanutshell Safari Animal Bodysuits ($14.39, orig. $15.99). And for those needing baby gear, you'll find discounts up to 25 percent off, including the Evenflo Omni Plus Modular Travel System ($179, orig. $229), which is $50 off right now.

Save Up to $657 During Lovesac's Friends and Family Event

Lovesac is a premium couch brand that rarely goes on sale, so we had to let you know about the deals going during the Friends and Family Event. You can get an entire sactional (Lovesac's version of a sectional) like the 4 Seats + 4 Sides Sactional ($3,723, orig. $4,380) for 15 percent off, now through March 19. You can also save up to 30 percent on Sac bundles like the CitySac Bundle featuring a squattoman, footsac, and blanket ($892.50, orig. $1,275) through March 12.

We Know What PEOPLE Want

For this story, we searched the corners of the internet to find the best and most exciting deals of the week. From celebrity-loved products to items we thoroughly evaluated in our PEOPLE Tested labs to deals we've seen you purchase time and time again, these are the sales we think you should know about right now (because your hard-earned dollars deserve to go as far as they can).

