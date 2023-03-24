The 12 Best Sales PEOPLE Need to Know About

There are so many sales happening right now, it's hard to know where to start. We love (and I mean love) a good deal, so we sorted through the spring sales, early Easter mark-downs, and "We Made Too Much" events to bring you the best of the best.

Aftering scouring our inboxes and customer-loved sites (we're looking at you, Spanx), we feel confident these are the most noteworthy weekend discounts (like 50 percent off Baublebar sale items with code EXTRA50). Shop the looks we've spotted on celebs and the best products we tested in our lab while they're deeply discounted this weekend.

From Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty event to the Monos birthday sale, these are the sales you need to know about.

Save 30% on Best-Selling Spanx Styles

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Jean-ish Ankle Leggings, $68.60 (orig. $98); spanx.com

We love Spanx; Oprah loves Spanx; Jennifer Garner loves Spanx; we could keep going, but you get the picture. We tested 11 popular Spanx styles and were blown away by the comfort, fit, and confidence-boosting benefits of each piece. Right now, some of the brand's best-sellers are 30 percent off, like the Bra-lellujah! Unlined Bralette that provides cozy support sans wires. (Both Jennifer Garner and Kylie Jenner have raved about the Spanx Bra-lellujah! line.)

Crowd favorites like The Perfect Pant and the Stretch Twill Cargo Jogger are also on sale, and if you haven't tried Spanx's take on denim, grab their Jean-ish Ankle Leggings while they're also 30 percent off this weekend.

Save 20% on all Solawave Products with code L20

Solawave

Buy It! 4-in-1 Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy, $119.20 (orig. $149); solawave.com

Every time we turn around, another celebrity is using a Solawave wand. From Reese Witherspoon and Sydney Sweeney to Pedro Pascal, the popular 4-in-1 Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy is taking over our newsfeeds. This weekend, the skin-smoothing, inflammation-reducing tool is 20 percent off with code L20.

In fact, the entire Solwave site is 20 percent off with the code, so if a skincare wand isn't your cup of tea, consider the Hydrating Sheet Mask ($7.20 with code L20) for a more subtle glow-up.

Save 80% on Inse Cordless Stick Vacuum

Amazon

Buy It! Inse Cordless Stick Vacuum; $99.99 (orig. $479.99); amazon.com

Over the past year, we've tested over one hundred vacuum cleaners, and one thing is clear: You can't beat the convenience of a cordless stick vacuum. We're thrilled that the Inse Cordless Stick Vacuum is 80 percent off today — yes, 80 percent. That means you can have this powerful, easy-to-use vacuum cleaner for only $100 when you shop today. We say go for it.

Save Up to 50% During Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Event

The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty event is still going strong, and Friday's deal features an editor-loved favorite product: Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara in Chocolate. (This shade is great for those with light hair or anyone looking for a less dramatic everyday look.) Other Friday deals include Smashbox Always Sharp Eyeliner for $14, while Saturday features savings on IT Cosmetics CC Cream, a highly-regarded PEOPLE Tested favorite.

Save $20 on Lululemon Leggings

Lulu Lemon

Buy It! Wunder Train High-Rise Tight, $69 (orig. $98); lululemon.com

The Lululmon We Made Too Much section is stocked with deals right now, like $20 off the popular Wunder Trian High-Rise Tights and Align Super High-Rise Leggings. Pair either one with an Align Tank Top (currently $29) to create a head-to-toe Lululemon look for a cool $100.

Save 45% on Allbirds Sneakers at Nordstrom

Nordstrom is slashing prices this weekend, and we're reaping the benefits. This Allbirds Tree Dasher 2 Sneaker is currently a whopping 45 percent off! We named this sneaker our favorite travel shoe because it's comfortable, supportive, lightweight, and easily packable. It's also available in men's sizing.

Save 50% at Baublebar with code EXTRA50

The 2023 Oscars red carpet was full of tennis necklaces, and thanks to Baublebar's weekend sale, you can replicate the look with this Marian Tennis Necklace for only $24 with code EXTRA50. Throughout the weekend, Baublebar sales items will be 50 percent off with code EXTRA50, so if you've been holding out, now is the time to buy. Pair your new tennis necklace with an Initial Tennis Bracelet for only $13, and add a new shiny ring (or a few!) to complete your subtle glam look.

Save 20% During Cozy Earth's Spring Refresh Sale

Cozy Earth

Buy It! The Plush Lounge Sock; $38.40 (orig. $48); cozyearth.com

We love Cozy Earth's bedding (the brand's bamboo sheets are a PEOPLE Tested favorite), but these cozy lounge socks take "soft" to another level. You might not think socks are anything to write home about, but these are best-sellers for a reason (and they're also an Oprah favorite!). One of our editors says the crew version is the "softest thing I've ever put on my feet." Save 20 percent on these and all the other comfy offerings from Cozy Earth during its Spring Refresh sale.

Save Up to 55% on Calpak Bags and Accessories

Calpak

Buy It! Travel Accessories Case, $76 (orig. $95); calpak.com

Calpak is known for its chic, functional bags — whether a mini carry-on or a trendy belt bag — and right now, prices are slashed on so many customer-loved items. Save 40 percent on a 3-piece luggage set, or snag this perfectly-sized travel accessories case while it's nearly $20 off. After all, summer vacation is around the corner.

Save 20% on Rachael Ray Cookware and Kitchen Essentials

Just in time for Easter entertaining, Rachael Ray is hosting a kitchenware sale (with free shipping), so you can put your best hosting foot forward this spring. Grab a 2-Piece Nonstick Frying Pan set to perfect a new omelet recipe, or perhaps a 2-Piece Knife Set is just what your kitchen needs. More of a baker? These Nesting Measuring Cups are also 20 percent off during the Easter Prep sale.

Save $25 on Steve Madden Heeled Sandals at Zappos

Zappos

Buy It! Steve Madden Rattan Heel; $94.76 (orig. $119.95); zappos.com

It's almost time to break out your sandals, and if you're anything like us, last year's pair could use an upgrade. Thankfully, Zappos has some great sandal deals happening right now. Save $25 on these Steven Madden Bayley Heeled Sandals that you could style with almost any outfit. Looking for comfortable walking sandals? These Clarks Laurieann Madi sandals and these statement-making Nine West Pool 3 sandals are both at their lowest price in 30 days.

Save 30% on Old Navy Curvy High-Waisted Straight Leg Jeans

It's hard to find well-fitting jeans for curvy women, but our top pick is currently 30 percent off, so we had to highlight it in this list. Old Navy's Curvy High-Waisted Straight Leg Jean is affordable at full price, so at 30 percent off, it's an absolute steal.

Save 25% on Monos Luggage with code BIRTHDAY

Monos

Buy It! Carry-On Pro, $259 (orig. $311); monos.com

Birthdays are fun, especially when they equal savings. During the Monos birthday sale, you can save 25 percent on sleek, high-quality luggage, including new releases like this limited edition lavender Carry-On Pro or this PEOPLE Tested favorite vegan leather Metro Backpack. (These pastel colors are definitely getting us in the spring spirit.)

We Know What PEOPLE Want

We carefully curated this list by scouring our inboxes for the best promotions on customer-loved items. We even emailed some of our contacts (with our fingers crossed) to find out about future discounts on pieces we've spotted on celebs. And, since we spend at least eight hours online every day, we also kept an eye out for deals on our favorite PEOPLE Tested picks.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.