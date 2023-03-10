Lifestyle The 12 Best Sales PEOPLE Need to Know About Save on Buffy bundles, Brooklinen towels, Hailey Bieber-inspired leggings, and more By Alyssa Brascia Alyssa Brascia Instagram Website Alyssa Brascia is a commerce writer PEOPLE, covering beauty, fashion, home and lifestyle products. She has previously written commerce content for Dotdash Meredith brands such as InStyle, Shape, Southern Living and more during her time as the E-Commerce Editorial Apprentice while she was an undergraduate fashion student at Iowa State University. Her passions include fashion and beauty writing as well as makeup artistry and styling. You can find her on Instagram to follow along on her creative journey. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 10, 2023 07:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. Photo: People / Jaclyn Mastropasqua We shop online for a living, so if anyone knows about the best sales right now, it's us (and our email inboxes). Instead of gatekeeping these unbeatable finds, we compiled the top 12 deals that we found this week, so you can make sure you're getting the lowest price available while you surf your favorite sites. Whether you're in the market for a new coffee machine or looking to update your activewear collection with a pair of Hailey Bieber-inspired flare leggings, we have an assortment of deals you didn't know you needed until today. Save big on popular brands like Brooklinen, Lululemon, Cult Gaia, and more — and maybe even snag a cordless vacuum while it's $650 off (that's not a typo). No matter who or what you're shopping for, you're guaranteed to find a gem (or a few) in the list below. Save 81% on a Cordless Vacuum Cleaner at Amazon Amazon Buy It! Poweart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner,$199.95 (orig. $849.99); amazon.com We've done our fair share of vacuum testing in the PEOPLE Tested lab, but we can honestly say we have never seen savings quite like this. The Poweart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is a stick vacuum with a retractable tube, flexible hose, three extra cleaning attachments, and a high-power filtration system. Plus, it can easily transform into a handheld vacuum with the push of a button. Oh, and did we mention it's a whopping $650 less than its original price? The 13 Best Vacuum Cleaners of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Save up to $79 on Lululemon's Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets Lululemon Buy It! Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets in Pomegranate, $59-$99 (orig. $128-$138); lululemon.com If you're loyal to Lululemon but still love a good leggings deal (who doesn't?), then you're in luck. Our favorite PEOPLE Tested leggings, the Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets are currently marked down in Lululemon's We Made Too Much section. Editors and celebrity athletes alike love these leggings for their buttery-soft Nulu™ fabric that never leaves you feeling damp. Even after a sweaty workout sesh, its sweat-wicking fabric will keep you dry. With a plethora of fun colors available, you're sure to find your match made in leggings heaven (at a discounted price). Get Chrissy Teigen's Spring Break Dress for 47% Off Gilt Buy It! Cult Gaia Cameron Maxi Dress, $240 (orig. $458); gilt.com Last year Chrissy Teigen inspired our spring fashion during her April 2022 Hawaiian getaway after posting a snap in this beachy Cult Gaia Cameron Maxi Dress. This flowy frock features a high, strappy neck and knotted, ab-baring cutouts before falling into a midi-length hem. Today, you can save 47 percent on this shining marigold dress. It's a look that's more than worthy of your vacation Instagram squares. Get 50% Off on Gifts, Cards, Photo Books, and More at Shutterfly It may feel like Mother's Day is far away, but these holidays have a way of sneaking up on us — and what better way to surprise your mom than with a sentimental, personalized gift from Shutterfly? You can score 50 percent off of gifts, cards, wall art, photo books, and more now through March 12, with no codes necessary. Give mom her favorite present yet at half the price. Save 12% on Cuisinart's DGB-2 Conical Burr Grind & Brew Single-Serve Coffeemaker Amazon Buy It! Cuisinart DGB-2 Conical Burr Grind and Brew Single-Serve Coffeemaker, $131.99 (orig. $149.95); amazon.com Coffee lovers rejoice, because our favorite budget-friendly coffee machine that PEOPLE Tested, the Cuisinart Conical Burr Grind and Brew Single-Serve Coffeemaker, is seeing some incredible savings. We loved this coffee machine for its compact design (perfect for small countertops) and found its silky, smooth brews to be the perfect wake-up call in the morning. Save 12 percent on this stellar coffee machine while you can. Save Up to 55% on Amazon Flare Leggings Amazon Buy It! Sunzel Flare Leggings, $22.39 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber are proving that flare leggings can be worn in and out of the yoga studio, and this ultra-cozy pair can help you replicate this trend without breaking the bank. These high-waisted, crossover yoga pants from Amazon feature a bootcut silhouette and significant savings — up to 55 percent off of the original price, to be exact. Take 42% Off Sitewide at Laura Geller What better way to celebrate International Women's Day than with a sitewide sale? Laura Geller's International Women's Day sale offers 42% off with the code WM42. This is the perfect chance to shop the first-ever psoriasis-safe makeup product awarded by the National Psoriasis Foundation, the Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Foundation. Celebrities like Kyle Richards and Oprah are fans of the Laura Geller brand, sharing love for everything from their blushes to their eyeshadow palettes. Save Up to $111 on Tumi Bags Need a change of scenery? We couldn't agree more. Gear up for that spring break trip with new bags from Tumi while these deals last. This brand is a tried-and-true favorite at PEOPLE (we loved testing their carry-on luggage), which is how you know these marked-down carryalls, backpacks, duffels, and more are well worth the investment (and in this case, you're still saving). Tumi's sale section is nearly a hundred dollars off each item — a total steal, if you ask us. After this purchase, your seats aren't the only thing getting an upgrade. Save 35% on Away's Packable Sling Bag Away Buy It! Away The Packable Sling Bag, $29 (orig. $45); awaytravel.com Speaking of travel, one of the easiest ways to go hands-free when you're on the move is by throwing on a fanny pack, a style Kate Hudson was seen rocking during a mommy-daughter day. The Away The Packable Sling Bag is a stylish version of this easygoing style, featuring a main zippered compartment with inner pockets and a detachable wallet. And better yet, you can snag this essential bag while it's just $29. Sleep Week Deals Take 15% Off Sitewide at Buffy Buffy In honor of Sleep Week (March 12-18), we must highlight these dreamy discounts on Buffy bedding. You can score 15 percent off sitewide at this PEOPLE Tested-approved brand now until May 8th. During testing, the Buffy Cloud Comforter was our top pick for hot sleepers, and we recommend going for a bundle while these deals are still around because it's not every day you get significant savings on bedding that costs more than $500. Snag their most popular bundle of eucalyptus pillowcases, sheets, duvets, and more for $128 off, or opt for one of their temperature-regulating bundles. And the sateen sheets prices are so good, you'll think you're dreaming. Save Up to $400 on Serta Mattresses You've got your sheets, now you just need a mattress to put them on. Lucky for you, Serta is featuring some major deals in honor of Sleep Week on mattresses like the cooling Arctic Mattress and supportive iComfort Mattress, with prices slashed up to $400 on these customer-loved styles. Each ultra-comfortable mattress is made with premium foam and is available in sizes twin XL through California king. Score 25% Off Hansleep's Memory Foam Mattress Topper Amazon Buy It! Hansleep's Memory Foam Mattress Topper $67; amazon.com Even the dreamiest of mattresses can still use a little more cushion, and you can get this customer-loved mattress topper (over 1,800 five star ratings, in fact) for 25 percent off right now. This luxurious-feeling topper features layers of cooling bamboo fabric, memory foam, down alternative filling, and more to make your mattress feel as soft as a cloud. You should grab this gem while it's just $50 (as opposed to its regular $67 price tag) while you can, because Sleep Week deals like this one won't last. Get 20% Off Sitewide at Brooklinen Brooklinen Sateen sheets, down comforters, and other bedding necessities might come to mind when you think about Brooklinen — but the brand hosts a bevy of other cozy essentials like bath towels and plush robes that influencers like Bachelor alum Kit Keenan swear by. And just in time for Sleep Week, Brooklinen is offering 20 percent off regularly-priced products. Outfit your room and bathroom in the best that Brooklinen has to offer before the deal ends on March 20. 