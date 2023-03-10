The 12 Best Sales PEOPLE Need to Know About

No matter who or what you're shopping for, you're guaranteed to find a gem (or a few) in the list below.

Whether you're in the market for a new coffee machine or looking to update your activewear collection with a pair of Hailey Bieber-inspired flare leggings, we have an assortment of deals you didn't know you needed until today. Save big on popular brands like Brooklinen, Lululemon, Cult Gaia, and more — and maybe even snag a cordless vacuum while it's $650 off (that's not a typo).

We shop online for a living, so if anyone knows about the best sales right now, it's us (and our email inboxes). Instead of gatekeeping these unbeatable finds, we compiled the top 12 deals that we found this week, so you can make sure you're getting the lowest price available while you surf your favorite sites.

Amazon Buy It! Cuisinart DGB-2 Conical Burr Grind and Brew Single-Serve Coffeemaker, $131.99 (orig. $149.95); amazon.com Coffee lovers rejoice, because our favorite budget-friendly coffee machine that PEOPLE Tested, the Cuisinart Conical Burr Grind and Brew Single-Serve Coffeemaker, is seeing some incredible savings. We loved this coffee machine for its compact design (perfect for small countertops) and found its silky, smooth brews to be the perfect wake-up call in the morning. Save 12 percent on this stellar coffee machine while you can. Save Up to 55% on Amazon Flare Leggings

Away Buy It! Away The Packable Sling Bag, $29 (orig. $45); awaytravel.com Speaking of travel, one of the easiest ways to go hands-free when you're on the move is by throwing on a fanny pack, a style Kate Hudson was seen rocking during a mommy-daughter day. The Away The Packable Sling Bag is a stylish version of this easygoing style, featuring a main zippered compartment with inner pockets and a detachable wallet. And better yet, you can snag this essential bag while it's just $29. Sleep Week Deals Take 15% Off Sitewide at Buffy

Buffy In honor of Sleep Week (March 12-18), we must highlight these dreamy discounts on Buffy bedding. You can score 15 percent off sitewide at this PEOPLE Tested-approved brand now until May 8th. During testing, the Buffy Cloud Comforter was our top pick for hot sleepers, and we recommend going for a bundle while these deals are still around because it's not every day you get significant savings on bedding that costs more than $500. Snag their most popular bundle of eucalyptus pillowcases, sheets, duvets, and more for $128 off, or opt for one of their temperature-regulating bundles. And the sateen sheets prices are so good, you'll think you're dreaming. Save Up to $400 on Serta Mattresses You've got your sheets, now you just need a mattress to put them on. Lucky for you, Serta is featuring some major deals in honor of Sleep Week on mattresses like the cooling Arctic Mattress and supportive iComfort Mattress, with prices slashed up to $400 on these customer-loved styles. Each ultra-comfortable mattress is made with premium foam and is available in sizes twin XL through California king. Score 25% Off Hansleep's Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Amazon Buy It! Hansleep's Memory Foam Mattress Topper $67; amazon.com Even the dreamiest of mattresses can still use a little more cushion, and you can get this customer-loved mattress topper (over 1,800 five star ratings, in fact) for 25 percent off right now. This luxurious-feeling topper features layers of cooling bamboo fabric, memory foam, down alternative filling, and more to make your mattress feel as soft as a cloud. You should grab this gem while it's just $50 (as opposed to its regular $67 price tag) while you can, because Sleep Week deals like this one won't last. Get 20% Off Sitewide at Brooklinen