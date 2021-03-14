10 Best-Selling Items on Amazon That Will (Finally) Help You Sleep Better, According to Shoppers

You’ve most likely come across the Beckham Hotel pillows while browsing Amazon. Backed by over 64,400 shoppers who have left them a five-star rating, the pillows are not only the best-selling pillows on the site, but also a top three best-selling home item in general. The cooling pillows are filled with a down alternative gel fiber and are meant to be used by all types of sleepers, whether you prefer to sleep on your back, side, or stomach.

Shoppers often say the Beckham Hotel pillows are like “sleeping on a cloud” and remind them of the pillows used at “luxurious” resorts.

“I am usually up by 8:30 on the weekends but the first night I slept with this, I was dead to the world until 10,” one customer wrote. “I thought the clock was wrong for sure, but no, just a damn good pillow.”

