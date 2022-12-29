14 Best Things PEOPLE Editors Bought with Their Own Money in 2022

Sunscreen, contact lenses, vacuums: The best things we at PEOPLE bought this year might not sound all that exciting. But trust us, these were some life-changing purchases.

With 2022 practically in the rearview mirror, we did a little reflection on our receipts and thought about the most important things we bought (with our own money, that is). A team survey yielded 14 products that are either practical, clever, or fashionable — and in some cases, all three. And we figured that if we love these finds so much, you probably will, too.

Scroll down to scoop up our best buys for yourself. Prices start at under $20, and thanks to a plethora of holiday sales, some things are on sale.

Cozy Earth

Buy It! Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set, Queen, $276.75 (orig. $369); cozyearth.com

"I've lived in both Florida and Hawai'i, and Cozy Earth's chilly sheets are a lifesaver in searing temperatures; I wake up refreshed rather than overheated. They're also silky soft to touch, so they feel luxurious to sink into." —Grace Smith, commerce writer

Dermalogica

Buy It! Dermalogica Retinol Acne Clearing Oil, $82; dermalogica.com

"I am embarrassed that I have rebought an $82 face oil thrice in the past year, but the Dermalogica Retinol Acne Clearing Oil is a staple in my nighttime skincare routine. I love that it has anti-aging and acne-targeting properties. It also contains argan, rosehip, and golden jojoba oils that mimic the skin's phytoactive lipids. This product slowly releases retinol and works while you are sleeping, so you'll see rejuvenated skin with fewer fine lines, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation when you wake up." —Dhara Patel, commerce project manager

Amazon

Buy It! Yiwer Flameless Candles, Set of 3, $17.99 (orig. $22.99); amazon.com

"While I love a real candle, these flameless candles flick on each night at 5 and turn off at 11, so my home is instantly ambient without any work. They are so real-looking, I've alarmed friends and family when I leave the house with them still on." —Dwyer Frame, commerce senior vice president

Glasses USA

Buy It! Dailies Total 1 Daily Contact Lenses, 90-Pack; $88.88 with code CONTACTS25 (orig. $118.51); glassesusa.com

"While not the most glamorous or exciting purchase, my decision to switch to daily contact lenses this year has been a game changer. They're more sanitary than monthly lenses and have done away with the need for contact solution altogether. I can't believe I didn't move to dailies sooner." —Lindsey Metrus, commerce director

Amazon

Buy It! iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179 (orig. $274); amazon.com

"Not to be dramatic, but the iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum is a lifesaver for someone who has two long-haired dogs and three cats at home. I wish I would have bought it ages ago because it saves me so much time when it comes to doing daily chores. I press a single button and away it goes!" —Carly Kulzer, commerce writer

Amazon

Buy It! Sun Bum Original SPF 50 Sunscreen Lotion, $18.49; amazon.com

"I made it to the beach every single weekend (that I wasn't traveling) between Memorial Day and Labor Day this year, which means I went through at least a half-dozen bottles of Sun Bum SPF 50, the best sunscreen I've ever used. The formula absorbs quickly, even when I'm sweaty and sandy, and the scent is one that I'm happy to let linger on my clothing all season. It's not always in stock right when I need it, so I'm planning to buy a bunch in the off-season." —Laura Gurfein, commerce editorial director

Amazon

Buy It! Furbo 360° Dog Camera, $210; amazon.com

"Technically I bought the Furbo for my parents last year for Christmas, but it was really a gift to myself that I've used all year. As someone with major separation anxiety from my dog (who lives in Florida, whereas I live in New York), I love being able to log into my Furbo app and see what Nellie is up to. I frequently use it to check in and see how her day is going — the Nanny feature creates an adorable video diary of your dog's entire day. It's the best buy for any pet parent!" —Madison Yauger, commerce writer

Amazon

Buy It! Qggqdd 3-Pack High-Waisted Biker Shorts; $20.99 (orig. $21.99); amazon.com

"I had never purchased an Amazon Fashion item before, but a co-worker talked me into it during Amazon Prime Day this summer. These bike shorts were on sale for basically a few dollars apiece, so I took a risk and ordered them. After that, I lived in these buttery-soft, super-flattering shorts for the next three months. During Black Friday, I ordered the yoga pants version and am wearing those as I type this." —Erin Johnson, senior commerce editor

Levi's

Buy It! Levi's Premium Baggy Dad Jeans, $54 (orig. $108); nordstrom.com

"There's nothing quite like a perfect-fitting pair of jeans, which is why I've purchased the Levi's Baggy Dad Jeans in three different washes. The oversized style is loose-fitting but still accentuates my natural figure for a flattering silhouette. I love wearing them with casual outfits and even dressing them up for nights out." —Jasmine Hyman, commerce producer

Amazon

Buy It! Soundance Laptop Stand, $26.10 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

"I, like so many others, spend a large chunk of the day on a laptop, and I was often feeling neck pain from looking down at it on my desk. I found this laptop stand on Amazon, and it's made such a difference. It raises my computer to a much more comfortable height and it's super lightweight, so I can easily take it with me if I decide to work anywhere other than my desk." —Jen Maldonado, commerce editor

& Other Stories

Buy It! & Other Stories Mock Neck Sweater, $59; stories.com

"I got hooked on & Other Stories' sweater section after I saw one linked as a dupe for one of Selena Gomez's on Only Murders in the Building — and as it happens, the costume department regularly turns to this affordable brand for many of her character's enviable knits. I've gone back a few times for the basics, but I'm regularly tempted by some of their trendier things too." —Alex Apatoff, executive editor

Artifact Uprising

Buy It! Artifact Uprising Everyday Photo Book, from $52.70 (orig. $62); artifactuprising.com

"I took a six-week trip to Hawaii this summer and wanted to document it in a thoughtful way. I had seen the Artifact Uprising photo book at an event, so I knew it was high-quality. A lot of people use these books for wedding photos, so I thought it would be perfectly ironic to create one for my epic solo vacation. I had so much fun playing with the layout and going through all my photos, and the final product is stunning." —Erin Johnson, senior commerce writer

Lo & Sons

Buy It! Lo & Sons O.G. 2 Nylon Tote, $226.80 (orig. $378); loandsons.com

"I love this roomy nylon tote. It has a bajillion compartments for all my travel necessities — including a separate section for a pair of shoes — and it's small enough to be considered a personal item on most airlines. It's been with me from Amsterdam to Istanbul to Zurich to Lisbon, and it still looks brand new." —Erica Gerald Mason, site producer

Oxo

Buy It! OXO Good Grips 12-Piece Glass Container Set, $32.95; amazon.com

"One of the only good habits I've kept up with from lockdown times is making a giant pot of soup on Sundays and bringing the leftovers to work for lunch. I learned quickly that not all "spill-proof" containers live up to their promise. But these OXO ones do — and they are now the only ones I use. Not a drop has spilled on my bumpy subway rides to the office. I also love that the containers are made of glass, so they go from the fridge to the microwave without worry — and they don't retain any stains or odors." —Sonal Dutt, editorial director, food/lifestyle

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.