We Test Thousands of Products in Our Labs, and 10 of Our Very Favorites Are on Sale for Presidents Day

Shopping can be overwhelming with so many products available — so we test them extensively for you to help narrow the field.

Whether it's a viral beauty product, a vacuum that works so well it's almost unbelievable, or luggage that you keep seeing throughout the airport, we put every product through a series of tests and pick the most effective winners. Many of our top picks are on sale for Presidents Day at Amazon, so we compiled all the best deals in one place.

Read on and take a closer look at the products we've tried and loved that you can now buy for less.

The Best Presidents Day Deals on People Tested Winners

Whether you have a mischievous pet who likes to get into trouble when you're away or a nervous pup who you want to keep tabs on, a pet camera is a great way to see what's going on in your home when you're not there. The Blurams 2K 360-Degree Pet Camera was rated our best multipurpose camera because of its versatility. Our team appreciated its simplicity and effectiveness — plus the app lets you control the camera angle right from your phone. And right now, it's 48 percent off.

Buy It! Blurams 2K Indoor Camera 360-Degree Pet Camera, $25.89 (orig. $49.98); amazon.com

If you've caught the travel bug lately, a durable and lightweight backpack will be your new best companion. The Volher backpack wowed our lab team with its capacity (despite being quite compact), organization options, and included charger — no more traveling with a phone battery at seven percent. Apart from the interior compartments, we also loved the durable and water-resistant material, ideal for rough transport and various climates. As part of Amazon's Presidents Day sale, you can snag the reliable backpack for your next trip for less than $30.

Buy It! Volher Laptop Backpack, $27.19 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

When a brand becomes synonymous with an appliance — for instance, Shark with vacuums — our team sets out to determine whether all the products are as effective as the most well-known of the bunch. When we tested many of the most popular Shark vacuums, we found the Pet Canister Vacuum to have powerful suction and maneuverability, as well as top-level performance. Normally retailing for $400, this valuable vacuum is seeing a 50 percent discount today.

Buy It! Shark CZ351 Pet Canister Vacuum, $199.99 (orig. $399.99); amazon.com

Working out is expensive enough without adding pricey outfits to the mix, but as part of the Presidents Day sale weekend, the comfortable and stylish Oqq workout set is just $25 (a steal almost as impressive as Nicolas Cage's Declaration of Independence theft in National Treasure). Our team loved the fit of this set and noted the soft and opaque material, as well as how the bottoms actually stayed up during squats and other aerobic exercises.

Buy It! Oqq Workout Outfits Seamless Ribbed Exercise Set, $25 (orig. $48.99); amazon.com

The second most important quality of a foundation (following coverage) is availability. It's beyond frustrating to fall in love with a makeup product and not be able to easily restock. That's why we are huge fans of the Nyx Professional Makeup Total Control Foundation and named it our best drugstore pick for full coverage foundations. This is a low-maintenance product that's budget-friendly, widely available, and highly effective at creating seamless coverage. And while it's normally quite affordable, today you can buy it for under $10.

Buy It! Nyx Professional Makeup Total Control Pro Drop Foundation, $9.82 (orig. $14); amazon.com

While we test a large amount of products, we only recommend the very best in each category. This Presidents Day, you can save money and feel confident in the products you buy as they've been vetted by PEOPLE Tested.

