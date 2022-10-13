Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale just ended, but there are still plenty of impressive deals you can shop right now.

Even if you missed out on the retailer's 48-hour shopping event, which was basically a Prime Day 2.0, you don't have to wait until Black Friday to score major savings. Whether you want to get a head start on holiday shopping or pick up some essentials (and goodies) for yourself, you can score savings of up to 79 percent on customer-favorite items across home, fashion, tech, and beauty.

To make things as easy as possible, we curated standout deals still happening at Amazon right now. There's no word on when these markdowns will end, so be sure to secure your favorites before prices go up or products sell out.

From iRobot Roombas and Apple AirPods to Levi's jeans and Keurig coffee makers, here's what to add to your shopping cart.

Best Home and Kitchen Deals

In the home category, you'll find steep discounts on popular cleaning gadgets, including the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, which is still marked down to $200. It has a three-stage cleaning system that takes care of dirt, dust, and debris on hard floors and carpets. Plus, you can use the iRobot app to create cleaning schedules, so you don't even have to be home or awake to keep your floors spotless.

You can also score major savings on the Bissell Crosswave Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop. Another device that will help you cut down on cleaning time, it vacuums and mops at the same time. More than 14,800 customers have given the vacuum and mop a five-star rating, saying it "deep cleans" their floors "without leaving streaks." One shopper raved, "My floors have never been cleaner!" and added, "It handles all the dog hair really well!"

As for kitchen appliances, don't miss out on snagging the Keurig K- Slim Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker while it's on sale for less than $90. The compact coffee maker brews fresh coffee in just minutes. You can choose from three cup sizes (8, 10, or 12 ounces) directly on the machine.

Best Furniture Deals

If you're looking for seating upgrades, check out this set of velvet chairs that can be used as dining chairs at the kitchen table or accent chairs in the living room. You can also use them in different rooms in your home — perhaps as a desk chair for your home office and a reading chair in your bedroom.

For a boho vibe, opt for the Osp Home Furnishings Wicker Papasan Chair while it's up to 59 percent off. It has a metal frame, which is wrapped in resin wicker, that supports a roomy seat cushion. Another fun feature is its 360-degree swivel that lets you twist, turn, and spin.

Best Tech Deals

Whether you're in the market for big-ticket electronics or more affordable accessories, the tech category is chock full of showstopping deals. We've got our eyes on these mega popular Apple AirPods while they're on sale for $90. Thanks to the current discount, the second generation wireless earbuds are one of the most affordable options from the brand.

They're also one of the highest rated products on Amazon, with more than 467,600 five-star ratings. So if you're looking for reliable earphones with clear sound and 24 hours of battery life, snap the AirPods while they're still on sale.

For an easy way to turn your home into a smart home, check out the Amazon Smart Plug while it's on sale for $13. With an Alexa-enabled device, like this on-sale Echo Dot (3rd Generation), the compact gadget adds voice control to any outlet. That means you can use just your voice to control everything from lights and coffee makers to fans and humidifiers. And if you plan on decorating a Christmas tree with festive lights for the holiday season, you can use it to voice-control those, too.

As far as home entertainment, Amazon slashed the price of the TCL 55-InchClass 4-Series Smart Roku TV by 50 percent. It has 4K resolution, so you can enjoy movies and TV shows from streaming services. Customers who've given the TV a perfect rating appreciate its "clear picture" and "vibrant colors."

Best Fashion Deals

If your closet needs a refresh, this pair of Levi's high-rise jeans is marked down by 40 percent right now. It has a flattering boot cut and a deep blue wash that's perfect for fall. Even better, it's made of a cotton-blend material with a touch of elastane to give it some stretch.

Looking for fall footwear? The Lucky Brand Women's Basel Ankle Boot is on sale and has an on-site coupon, so you can pick up a pair for as little as $54. The booties have nearly 7,000 perfect ratings from shoppers, who say they're "cute and comfy."

Best Beauty Deals

Right now, Amazon has major discounts on all things beauty, including oral care, makeup, hair care, and more. If you're looking to refresh your skincare routine, check out the Tula Skin Care Firm Up Deep Wrinkle Serum. Designed for all skin types, the lightweight serum is packed with probiotic extracts (among other ingredients) that help hydrate and smooth skin.

