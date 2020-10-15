Amazon Prime Day Is Over, but These AirPods, Roombas, and Face Masks Deals Are Still Live
The sales event is done, but the deals definitely aren’t
Amazon Prime Day has come and gone, and the company is already reporting record-breaking sales numbers for the event. This year alone, Prime members saved more than $1.4 billion thanks to all of the incredible sales, but (miraculously) there are many incredible deals that you can still shop today.
Somehow, Apple AirPods are still on sale at their lowest prices yet. You can shop both the classic AirPods (and the included charging case) for just under $150, and save almost $50 in the process. The newer AirPods Pro also come with $50 savings — a price drop you can’t ignore.
Best-selling reusable and disposable face masks are still majorly discounted, too. Jumbl’s pack of 50 disposable three-ply masks usually retails for just under $19, but you can shop it today for $8. Another popular option is Safe+Mate’s reusable face mask. The machine washable style usually costs around $10, but it’s still at its Prime Day price of $6. You can also shop a set of three for $15 when they typically retail for $25.
Additionally, top-selling Prime Day products like the iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum and Echo Dot are still discounted, as well as popular beauty products like this best-selling vitamin C serum.
Below, you can shop 30 of the best deals still going on after Prime Day. But just remember: If the jaw-dropping prices have lasted this long, they probably won’t be this low for much longer.
Best Health and Beauty Deals
- Jumbl Blue Disposable Face Masks, $7.99 (orig. $18.95)
- Safe+Mate x Case-Mate Reusable Face Masks, $5.99 (orig. $9.99)
- Cheers Devices Disposable Face Masks, 50-pack, $12.49 (orig. $22.99)
- Vibeey Non-Contact Forehead Thermometer, $29.90 (orig. $49.99)
- Germ-X Hand Sanitizer, 4-pack, $22.61 (orig. $39.96)
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $41.98 (orig. $59.99)
- TruSkin Vitamin C Serum, $9.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99)
- 23andMe Ancestry + Traits Service, $89 (orig. $99)
- Sunbeam Heating Pad for Fast Pain Relief, $26.91 (orig. $39.99)
- Aquaphor Healing Ointment, $10.30 (orig. $16.89)
Best Tech Deals
- Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, $149.98 (orig. $199)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $199 (orig. $249)
- Sony 55-inch TV: Master Series Bravia OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, $1,898 (orig. $2,499.99)
- Skullcandy Crusher Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones, $199.99 (orig. $319.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Smart Watch, $139 (orig. $199.99)
- TCL 50-inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV, $279.99 (orig. $479.99)
- Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD TV, $149.99 (orig. $179.99)
- Sifely Keyless Entry Door Lock, $119.99 with coupon (orig. $199.99)
- TP-Link N300 WiFi Extender, $19.99 (orig. $29.99)
- AgsHome Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener, $21.49 with coupon (orig. $49.99)
Best Home Deals
- Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500 Bluetooth RechargeableToothbrush, $139.95 (orig. $169.95)
- iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, $299.99 (orig. $319.99)
- Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, $379.95 (orig. $399.95)
- Rubbermaid Easy Find Vented Lids Food Storage Containers, Set of 21, $15.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion for Office Chair, $32.95 (orig. $39.95)
- Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron 2-Piece Set, $39.99 (orig. $62)
- Goovi 1600PA Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, $181.99 (orig. $269)
- Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa, $29.99 (oorig. $49.99)
- Cosori Air Fryer Max XL, $99.98 (orig. $119.99)
- Black+Decker 20V Max Cordless Chainsaw, $71.99 (orig. $99.99)
