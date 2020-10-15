Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The sales event is done, but the deals definitely aren’t

Amazon Prime Day Is Over, but These AirPods, Roombas, and Face Masks Deals Are Still Live

Amazon Prime Day has come and gone, and the company is already reporting record-breaking sales numbers for the event. This year alone, Prime members saved more than $1.4 billion thanks to all of the incredible sales, but (miraculously) there are many incredible deals that you can still shop today.

Below, you can shop 30 of the best deals still going on after Prime Day. But just remember: If the jaw-dropping prices have lasted this long, they probably won’t be this low for much longer.

Best Health and Beauty Deals

Best Tech Deals

Best Home Deals

