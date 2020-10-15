Shop
Amazon Prime Day Is Over, but These AirPods, Roombas, and Face Masks Deals Are Still Live

The sales event is done, but the deals definitely aren’t

By Summer Cartwright
October 15, 2020 12:13 PM
Amazon

Amazon Prime Day has come and gone, and the company is already reporting record-breaking sales numbers for the event. This year alone, Prime members saved more than $1.4 billion thanks to all of the incredible sales, but (miraculously) there are many incredible deals that you can still shop today. 

Somehow, Apple AirPods are still on sale at their lowest prices yet. You can shop both the classic AirPods (and the included charging case) for just under $150, and save almost $50 in the process. The newer AirPods Pro also come with $50 savings — a price drop you can’t ignore. 

Best-selling reusable and disposable face masks are still majorly discounted, too. Jumbl’s pack of 50 disposable three-ply masks usually retails for just under $19, but you can shop it today for $8. Another popular option is Safe+Mate’s reusable face mask. The machine washable style usually costs around $10, but it’s still at its Prime Day price of $6. You can also shop a set of three for $15 when they typically retail for $25. 

Additionally, top-selling Prime Day products like the iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum and Echo Dot are still discounted, as well as popular beauty products like this best-selling vitamin C serum

Below, you can shop 30 of the best deals still going on after Prime Day. But just remember: If the jaw-dropping prices have lasted this long, they probably won’t be this low for much longer.

Best Health and Beauty Deals 

Amazon

Best Tech Deals 

Amazon

Best Home Deals 

Amazon

