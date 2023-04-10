The 7 Best Places to Print Your Wedding Invitations

Create the customized invites of your dreams

By Amanda Prahl
Updated on April 10, 2023 04:29 PM

best places to print wedding invitations
Photo: Minted

While getting married is an exciting milestone for any couple, preparing for the event can be a little stressful. Finding a service to print wedding invitations for your big day can feel like an overwhelming task, especially if you're busy juggling other wedding planning tasks. Fortunately, there are some top-notch places that can do this for you, all while offering plenty of design options and convenience.

The best places to print wedding invitations combine a user-friendly process with high-quality designs and printing solutions. After evaluating a number of popular places to get wedding invitations printed, a handful of vendors stood out from the rest. The best offer plenty of customization options, creative and varied designs, and high-quality printing techniques. No matter your wedding theme, budget, or style, you'll find an excellent invitation source among these picks.

Best Places to Print Wedding Invitations in 2023

Best Variety: Zola

zola wedding invitations
Zola
Shop Designs

Key Specs

  • Cost per print: $1.99 to $4.49
  • Print size range: 4.25 x 5.5 to 5 x 7 inches
  • Extra services: Registries, websites, vendor recommendations, planning tools and tips, and favors

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Offers almost 900 different invitation designs
  • Streamlines most of your wedding planning
  • Incorporates QR technology into invitations

Cons

  • Sends a lot of marketing emails after signing up
  • Limited customization options on letterpress

Why It Made the List

With a large library of designs and a streamlined system, Zola is a great option for finding the perfect invitations that meet your exact specifications. The site has nearly 900 designs for wedding invitations, plus designs for other key pieces like save-the-date cards, menus, place cards, and programs. Many of the invitation designs can be customized, allowing you to choose from among several color palettes, add foil lettering, change the shape, place a QR code that connects to your wedding website, or select a different paper type.

Along with offering a slew of options for your printed pieces, Zola streamlines most of the wedding planning process in one place. The platform offers key features like a wedding website and registry access, in addition to connecting you with venues and vendors necessary to pull off your dream wedding. The only major drawback with the company is the excessive marketing emails you'll sift through from both Zola and its affiliated vendors. It's also worth noting that any letterpress items will have limited customization options. Still, the company offers a reliable and relatively low-hassle way to get your wedding invitations taken care of, along with most of your planning needs.

Best Personalization: Shutterfly

shutterfly wedding invitations
Shutterfly
Shop Designs

Key Specs

  • Cost per print: $1.09 to $6.28
  • Print size range: 5 x 7 to 6 x 8 inches
  • Extra services: Albums, decor, and gifts

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Can use your own photos in invitation designs
  • Prints are available at an accessible price
  • Has frequent sales and discounts

Cons

  • Some designs have few color options
  • Minimal size and texture choices

Why It Made the List

While Shutterfly is mostly known as a platform for uploading and printing your photos, the company also houses a robust set of wedding-themed offerings, including hundreds of designs for customized invitations. Moreover, a solid portion of the designs offered by Shutterfly make use of personal photos, and its user-friendly platform makes it incredibly easy to choose and upload your photos. These invitations are then accurately colored and beautifully printed for $1.09 or more if you're incorporating customization options relating to shape and color.

Personalizing your wedding materials on Shutterfly is very easy for some designs but not for all. Many designs offer a "custom colors" option to coordinate your invitations with your chosen color palette, others only come in limited color options. Similarly, there are minimal choices if you're interested in creative shapes or different textures. Most designs are available in just a few sizes, although some offer the ability to change the edges to scallops, bracket shapes, or rounded corners.

Best for Simplicity: Printique

printique wedding invitations
Printique
Shop Designs

Key Specs

  • Cost per print: $1.75 to $4.99
  • Print size range: 5 x 7 inches
  • Extra services: Wall decor and albums

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Small design collection is great for those who don't want to be bombarded with options
  • Invitations are taken care of by a professional print company
  • Prints start at a relatively low price point

Cons

  • Design choices are limited
  • Has fewer customization options compared to other competitors

Why It Made the List

When it comes to printing wedding invitations that feel truly professional at a low cost, Printique has the resources and know-how to get it done right. Unlike other wedding invitation providers, Printique has the backing of one of the most well-known names in print and photography: Adorama. While there may not be as many "artistic" choices to be made among Printique's invitation offerings, people who are looking for a simple yet professional approach to invitations will be happy knowing they won't have to sift through hundreds of options.

However, Printique's small library of invitation designs does work to its detriment, as there are only a few dozen options. Many of these designs also lack the creative customization options of other competitors, with fewer color and size options to choose from. However, Printique does shine when it comes to the details of print quality. Printique ups the ante with "linen" and "felt" textured papers for a more luxurious, multisensory print experience. All of this is done for a relatively low price as well, with most designs costing less than $2 per piece.

Best for Additional Services: The Knot

the knot wedding invitations
The Knot
Shop Designs

Key Specs

  • Cost per print: $1.59 to $3.39
  • Print size range: 5 x 7 inches
  • Extra services: Registries, websites, vendor recommendations, planning tools and tips, and favors

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Offers a plethora of wedding planning services on top of invitation printing
  • Can select from hundreds of invitation design options
  • Invitation comes in matte, smooth, or recycled finishes

Cons

  • Little to no size/shape customization
  • Small batches are pricey

Why It Made the List

When it comes to DIY wedding planning, The Knot is one of the industry's biggest players, and with good reason. The comprehensive wedding site isn't just an excellent resource for wedding invitations but a one-stop shop to integrate all aspects of wedding planning. You can create a wedding site, track your plans with budget tools and checklists, and get tons of tips and advice from expert articles. You'll also be able to set up and connect your registries, shop for attire and rings, and much more.

Currently, The Knot offers nearly 600 unique designs for wedding invitations, along with hundreds more customizable designs for save-the-date cards, thank-you notes, and more. Selections vary in design, lettering, phrasing, and finishes (matte, smooth, or recycled) that can be customized to suit your taste. Despite its various customization options, The Knot only offers 5 x 7-inch invitations — nothing bigger or smaller. Additionally, if you're holding a smaller wedding, you may find the prices a little on the steep side, as the "simplest" invitation with no foil accents is offered at $1.59 per piece.

Best on a Budget: Snapfish

snapfish wedding invitations
Snapfish
Shop Designs

Key Specs

  • Cost per print: $1 to $5.77
  • Print size range: 5 x 7 to 6 x 8 inches
  • Extra services: Gift options

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Invitations start at just $1 per print
  • Clients can select from hundreds of designs
  • Can print and pick up your invitations locally

Cons

  • Minimal support for other planning elements
  • Some designs can barely be customized

Why It Made the List

Snapfish makes it easy to create your own wedding invitations, cards, thank-you notes, and more, all for a very affordable price. Many designs can be ordered at prices between $1 and $2 per print, and you can order other corresponding pieces, such as save-the-date cards, for as low as $1 per print. The company also offers hundreds of designs, most of which have customizable color, foil accent, and paper options.

For an additional $0.99 per print, Snapfish will handle printing, addressing, stamping, and mailing. Depending on the individual design and your paper choices, you also may have the option to pick up your printed pieces at a local Walgreens. The low price point makes Snapfish a great option for wedding planning on a smaller budget, but you won't find a lot of support for the other elements of your wedding plans. Additionally, some invitation designs can't be customized at all, which may hinder those who want to be creative with their prints.

Best for Independent Designers: Zazzle

zazzle wedding invitations
Zazzle
Shop Designs

Key Specs

  • Cost per print: $1.15 to $4.55
  • Print size range: 5.25 x 5.25 to 5 x 7 inches
  • Extra services: Planning tools, favors, and decor

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Allows you to work with individual designers
  • Can select from over 200,000 designs
  • Lets you create your own unique design

Cons

  • Many designs don't offer color customization
  • Paper options are limited based on selected design

Why It Made the List

If you want to support independent, individual artists, then you should absolutely consider Zazzle for your wedding invitation prints. Zazzle is an online marketplace that allows individual artists and designers to share their creations and connect directly with customers. As a result, the selection on Zazzle is enormous, with over 200,000 designs listed under the "Wedding" section on the site.

Like most online wedding invitation vendors, Zazzle provides tools to narrow your search and customize your selections. You can filter the thousands of designs by important parameters like color, size, photo inclusion and number of photos, use of foil accents, and several others. While there are many more individual designs to choose from than on most sites, a significant number of those designs have limited or no choices when it comes to altering the color scheme or paper type for a certain design. However, those with a particularly creative mind may find Zazzle's create-your-own invitation option helpful if they have a specific vision in mind for their invitation.

Best for Specialty Designs: Minted

minted wedding invitations
Minted
Shop Designs

Key Specs

  • Cost per print: $2.10 to $9.30
  • Print size range: 4.25 x 6 to 5 x 7 inches, plus irregular shapes
  • Extra services: Websites, planning tools and tips, decor, and gifts

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Wide variety of design customization choices
  • Offers multiple formats, shapes, and print types for invitations
  • Can coordinate other printed items

Cons

  • Prints start at a high price
  • Wedding planning tools and options are limited

Why It Made the List

Minted is one of the best options for high-quality, stylish wedding invitations, especially if you're interested in creative designs. Minted offers over 1,000 unique designs for your wedding invitations, each of which can be customized to your liking. From color options and shape to size and ribbons, you can expect to have absolute creative control over your invitations, and a designer who can expertly execute your vision.

While Minted doesn't have quite the same level of full-scale planning services that some competitors do, it does serve as a great source for any and all printed pieces for your wedding needs. You can order custom, coordinated signs, seating charts, place cards, table numbers, menus, and everything else that goes with your special day. Additional services aside, invitation prices are a little high, with most costing over $2 per piece and some — depending on the style and add-ons — running up to $9 per piece.

Final Thoughts

The best places to print wedding invitations provide plenty of design options, professional-level printing, reasonable prices, and even support for other aspects of wedding planning. Places like The Knot or Zola serve as great one-stop hubs for streamlining all your wedding planning to-dos, including wedding invitation prints. For those on a tighter budget, Snapfish provides customizable designs starting at just $1. If you're looking for unique designs, Zazzle connects customers with a wide array of independent artists that each have their own style. Generally, whatever needs you wish to prioritize (design, budget, etc.) will determine which wedding invitation printing service you'll choose.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much do wedding invitations cost on average?

Generally, wedding invitations can cost as low as $1 or $2 per piece, or as high as $9 or more. But most fall somewhere between $3 and $6 per invitation. The cost of wedding invitations can vary based on a number of factors, including the type of paper used, whether photos are included or not, the use of foil and other accents, and more. You'll also find that most vendors will provide a discount for larger orders, although the quantity required to get those discounts will vary between providers.

How many weeks before a wedding should you send invitations?

Typically, it's best to send out your invitations six to eight weeks prior to your wedding day. This window gives guests plenty of time to respond without being so early that it gets lost in the shuffle. However, if you're having a destination wedding, invitations should also go out even earlier in order to give guests more time to make the necessary accommodations — at least four to six months in advance.

What kind of paper are wedding invitations usually printed on?

Wedding invitations can be printed on any number of paper types, but the majority use some form of durable cardstock. Many designers and vendors will offer different finishes or textures to choose from such as pearl or gloss finishes, "linen" textures, or heavier weights. Do note though that these luxury paper options will bump up your total price when printing.

What's the cheapest way to send wedding invitations?

Some invitation vendors may offer a service to address, stamp, and mail invitations for a small additional fee per piece, while others leave it up to the customer to handle. You can save money on postage by choosing a "standard" size and shape for your envelopes, but most wedding invites will weigh over one ounce and will require more postage than a basic letter or card. However, nothing is cheaper than sending out wedding invitations electronically, although this may not be the most formal or traditional method.

Methodology

To determine the best places to print wedding invitations, we researched more than a dozen companies and evaluated them based on the following criteria:

  • Cost per print
  • Size and shape options
  • Customization options
  • Design selection
  • User accessibility
  • Additional wedding services
  • Available customer support channels

Companies that offer a wide selection of wedding invitation layouts, custom design options, and price points performed best in the scoring phase. Additionally, services that provide user-friendly creation tools and other wedding-related printing for items like decor and party favors were awarded extra points.

