The 7 Best Places to Print Your Wedding Invitations

The best places to print wedding invitations combine a user-friendly process with high-quality designs and printing solutions. After evaluating a number of popular places to get wedding invitations printed, a handful of vendors stood out from the rest. The best offer plenty of customization options, creative and varied designs, and high-quality printing techniques. No matter your wedding theme, budget, or style, you'll find an excellent invitation source among these picks.

While getting married is an exciting milestone for any couple, preparing for the event can be a little stressful. Finding a service to print wedding invitations for your big day can feel like an overwhelming task, especially if you're busy juggling other wedding planning tasks. Fortunately, there are some top-notch places that can do this for you, all while offering plenty of design options and convenience.

Best Variety: Zola Zola Shop Designs Key Specs Cost per print: $1.99 to $4.49

$1.99 to $4.49 Print size range: 4.25 x 5.5 to 5 x 7 inches

4.25 x 5.5 to 5 x 7 inches Extra services: Registries, websites, vendor recommendations, planning tools and tips, and favors Pros & Cons Pros Offers almost 900 different invitation designs

Streamlines most of your wedding planning

Incorporates QR technology into invitations Cons Sends a lot of marketing emails after signing up

Limited customization options on letterpress Why It Made the List With a large library of designs and a streamlined system, Zola is a great option for finding the perfect invitations that meet your exact specifications. The site has nearly 900 designs for wedding invitations, plus designs for other key pieces like save-the-date cards, menus, place cards, and programs. Many of the invitation designs can be customized, allowing you to choose from among several color palettes, add foil lettering, change the shape, place a QR code that connects to your wedding website, or select a different paper type. Along with offering a slew of options for your printed pieces, Zola streamlines most of the wedding planning process in one place. The platform offers key features like a wedding website and registry access, in addition to connecting you with venues and vendors necessary to pull off your dream wedding. The only major drawback with the company is the excessive marketing emails you'll sift through from both Zola and its affiliated vendors. It's also worth noting that any letterpress items will have limited customization options. Still, the company offers a reliable and relatively low-hassle way to get your wedding invitations taken care of, along with most of your planning needs.

Best Personalization: Shutterfly Shutterfly Shop Designs Key Specs Cost per print: $1.09 to $6.28

$1.09 to $6.28 Print size range: 5 x 7 to 6 x 8 inches

5 x 7 to 6 x 8 inches Extra services: Albums, decor, and gifts Pros & Cons Pros Can use your own photos in invitation designs

Prints are available at an accessible price

Has frequent sales and discounts Cons Some designs have few color options

Minimal size and texture choices Why It Made the List While Shutterfly is mostly known as a platform for uploading and printing your photos, the company also houses a robust set of wedding-themed offerings, including hundreds of designs for customized invitations. Moreover, a solid portion of the designs offered by Shutterfly make use of personal photos, and its user-friendly platform makes it incredibly easy to choose and upload your photos. These invitations are then accurately colored and beautifully printed for $1.09 or more if you're incorporating customization options relating to shape and color. Personalizing your wedding materials on Shutterfly is very easy for some designs but not for all. Many designs offer a "custom colors" option to coordinate your invitations with your chosen color palette, others only come in limited color options. Similarly, there are minimal choices if you're interested in creative shapes or different textures. Most designs are available in just a few sizes, although some offer the ability to change the edges to scallops, bracket shapes, or rounded corners.

Best for Simplicity: Printique Printique Shop Designs Key Specs Cost per print: $1.75 to $4.99

$1.75 to $4.99 Print size range: 5 x 7 inches

5 x 7 inches Extra services: Wall decor and albums Pros & Cons Pros Small design collection is great for those who don't want to be bombarded with options

Invitations are taken care of by a professional print company

Prints start at a relatively low price point Cons Design choices are limited

Has fewer customization options compared to other competitors Why It Made the List When it comes to printing wedding invitations that feel truly professional at a low cost, Printique has the resources and know-how to get it done right. Unlike other wedding invitation providers, Printique has the backing of one of the most well-known names in print and photography: Adorama. While there may not be as many "artistic" choices to be made among Printique's invitation offerings, people who are looking for a simple yet professional approach to invitations will be happy knowing they won't have to sift through hundreds of options. However, Printique's small library of invitation designs does work to its detriment, as there are only a few dozen options. Many of these designs also lack the creative customization options of other competitors, with fewer color and size options to choose from. However, Printique does shine when it comes to the details of print quality. Printique ups the ante with "linen" and "felt" textured papers for a more luxurious, multisensory print experience. All of this is done for a relatively low price as well, with most designs costing less than $2 per piece.

Best for Additional Services: The Knot The Knot Shop Designs Key Specs Cost per print: $1.59 to $3.39

$1.59 to $3.39 Print size range: 5 x 7 inches

5 x 7 inches Extra services: Registries, websites, vendor recommendations, planning tools and tips, and favors Pros & Cons Pros Offers a plethora of wedding planning services on top of invitation printing

Can select from hundreds of invitation design options

Invitation comes in matte, smooth, or recycled finishes Cons Little to no size/shape customization

Small batches are pricey Why It Made the List When it comes to DIY wedding planning, The Knot is one of the industry's biggest players, and with good reason. The comprehensive wedding site isn't just an excellent resource for wedding invitations but a one-stop shop to integrate all aspects of wedding planning. You can create a wedding site, track your plans with budget tools and checklists, and get tons of tips and advice from expert articles. You'll also be able to set up and connect your registries, shop for attire and rings, and much more. Currently, The Knot offers nearly 600 unique designs for wedding invitations, along with hundreds more customizable designs for save-the-date cards, thank-you notes, and more. Selections vary in design, lettering, phrasing, and finishes (matte, smooth, or recycled) that can be customized to suit your taste. Despite its various customization options, The Knot only offers 5 x 7-inch invitations — nothing bigger or smaller. Additionally, if you're holding a smaller wedding, you may find the prices a little on the steep side, as the "simplest" invitation with no foil accents is offered at $1.59 per piece.

Best on a Budget: Snapfish Snapfish Shop Designs Key Specs Cost per print: $1 to $5.77

$1 to $5.77 Print size range: 5 x 7 to 6 x 8 inches

5 x 7 to 6 x 8 inches Extra services: Gift options Pros & Cons Pros Invitations start at just $1 per print

Clients can select from hundreds of designs

Can print and pick up your invitations locally Cons Minimal support for other planning elements

Some designs can barely be customized Why It Made the List Snapfish makes it easy to create your own wedding invitations, cards, thank-you notes, and more, all for a very affordable price. Many designs can be ordered at prices between $1 and $2 per print, and you can order other corresponding pieces, such as save-the-date cards, for as low as $1 per print. The company also offers hundreds of designs, most of which have customizable color, foil accent, and paper options. For an additional $0.99 per print, Snapfish will handle printing, addressing, stamping, and mailing. Depending on the individual design and your paper choices, you also may have the option to pick up your printed pieces at a local Walgreens. The low price point makes Snapfish a great option for wedding planning on a smaller budget, but you won't find a lot of support for the other elements of your wedding plans. Additionally, some invitation designs can't be customized at all, which may hinder those who want to be creative with their prints.

Best for Independent Designers: Zazzle Zazzle Shop Designs Key Specs Cost per print: $1.15 to $4.55

$1.15 to $4.55 Print size range: 5.25 x 5.25 to 5 x 7 inches

5.25 x 5.25 to 5 x 7 inches Extra services: Planning tools, favors, and decor Pros & Cons Pros Allows you to work with individual designers

Can select from over 200,000 designs

Lets you create your own unique design Cons Many designs don't offer color customization

Paper options are limited based on selected design Why It Made the List If you want to support independent, individual artists, then you should absolutely consider Zazzle for your wedding invitation prints. Zazzle is an online marketplace that allows individual artists and designers to share their creations and connect directly with customers. As a result, the selection on Zazzle is enormous, with over 200,000 designs listed under the "Wedding" section on the site. Like most online wedding invitation vendors, Zazzle provides tools to narrow your search and customize your selections. You can filter the thousands of designs by important parameters like color, size, photo inclusion and number of photos, use of foil accents, and several others. While there are many more individual designs to choose from than on most sites, a significant number of those designs have limited or no choices when it comes to altering the color scheme or paper type for a certain design. However, those with a particularly creative mind may find Zazzle's create-your-own invitation option helpful if they have a specific vision in mind for their invitation.