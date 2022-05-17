The Best Picnic Blankets We Tested First-Hand

At nearly 7 feet in length, this picnic blanket easily seats multiple people in a cross-legged position and is plenty long for one or two people lying down. When it gets wet, water doesn't soak through to the other side, and it's super easy to dry off with a towel. Spilled juice also pools up and blots away with a paper towel — no stains left behind. Not only that, but dry debris shakes off without a fuss, and you can toss the whole thing in your washing machine to freshen it up between outings.