Out of More Than 50,000 Cyber Monday Deals at Nordstrom, These Are the Only 10 You Need to Know About

November 28, 2022

You're likely full steam ahead when it comes to your holiday shopping, but with so many deals available, it can be normal to experience a little decision paralysis. If you're on a mission to cross off those gift lists — and snag some steals for yourself — Nordstrom's Cyber Monday sale is here.

With fashion and accessories, kids' stuff, home goods, and beauty products all up to 60 percent off, it's an ideal spot to buy gifts for yourself and for your loved ones. Nearly 53,000 items are on sale at Nordstrom's Cyber Monday event, which runs through November 29, meaning you don't have much time left to save.

With that in mind, we rounded up 10 of our favorite finds from Nordstrom's sale to add to your virtual cart today, ranging from cozy tops to must-have kitchenware.

The 10 Best Nordstrom Cyber Monday Deals

Looking to add some comfy clothes to the wintry section of your closet? There are so many soft and snug finds, like the Zella Cozy Wrap Jacket. It has a drawstring funnel neckline, and you may want to grab one in each of its three colors while it's 32 percent off. This oversized turtleneck sweater from Topshop also has a roomy fit that's made for comfort, and it can be worn with anything from a mini skirt to jeans.

Buy It! Zella Amazing Cozy Wrap Jacket, $59.90 (orig. $89); nordstrom.com

Keep your toes toasty and warm in Ugg's Fluff Yeah faux-fur slingbacks, on sale in select vibrant colors. The indoor-outdoor slipper has a cushy platform sole and more than a few celebrity fans. The shoes that one reviewer said are "so comfy, cute, warm, and feel good" are also on sale in kids' sizes, if you want to match your favorite mini.

Buy It! Ugg Fluff Yeah Faux Fur Slingback Sandal, $50–$74.99 (orig. $100); nordstrom.com

Speaking of family, since you and your loved ones will likely spend a bit more time indoors in the next few months, snuggle up at home with the Barefoot Dreams throw blanket in indigo and cream, which a customer described as "amazingly soft and super stretchy." If you're gifting, grab this sweetly fragrant Voluspa candle while it's under $15.

Buy It! Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket, $102.90 (orig. $147); nordstrom.com

Even beauty essentials are on sale, so you can snag those must-haves for much less. Update your beauty stock with It Cosmetics Lash Blowout Mascara that's 50 percent off and creates "perfectly thick and separated lashes," according to one shopper. Hair care deals are also up for grabs, like the Drybar Buttercup Blow Dryer that increases shine and makes "every day a good hair day," as shared by another.

Keep scrolling for even more Nordstrom Cyber Monday deals before these prices go back up.

Buy It! Le Creuset 5.25-Quart Deep Dutch Oven, $199.95 (orig. $380); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Vince Camuto Lyona Leather Hobo Bag, $136.80 (orig. $228); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Topshop Oversize Turtleneck Sweater, $49.70 (orig. $71); nordstrom.com

Cynthia High Waist Relaxed Jeans
Buy It! Reformation Cynthia High Waist Relaxed Jeans, $51.20–$83.20 (orig. $128); nordstrom.com

Buy It! T3 Airluxe Hair Dryer, $149.99 (orig. $199.99); nordstrom.com

