These N95 Face Masks Are All NIOSH-Approved — and Available on Amazon
While cloth and surgical face masks may have been your go-to method of protection during the pandemic, it's important to pay attention to COVID-19 safety guidelines, since they are constantly changing. Now, based on preliminary data from the University of Hong Kong, which found that Omicron is more transmissible and multiplies 70 times faster than the Delta variant, experts say that it's time to upgrade to a high-filtration respirator, such as an N95 mask.
6 N95 masks you can buy online right now:
Unlike surgical or cloth masks, N95 masks are classified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as respirators. They are more fitted and eliminate gaps thanks to their 'duckbill' designs, adjustable nose clips, and sealed-like edges. Plus, they're made with multiple layers, this way, "the air we breathe does not bypass the filter," Joel Burken, Ph.D., the chair of the department of civil, architectural, and environmental engineering at Missouri University of Science and Technology, previously told PEOPLE.
N95 masks filter out at least 95 percent of airborne particles, including large ones and those as small as 0.03 microns. Because COVID-19's viral particles tend to be as small as 70 nanometers, your surgical or cloth mask won't do as good of a job as an N95 mask. "Based on our current tests, fabrics [alone] are not very efficient in stopping aerosols in a size range of 100 to 400 nanometers," says Yang Wang, Ph.D., assistant professor of civil, architectural, and environmental engineering at the Missouri University of Science and Technology.
Constructed out of woven fibers, N95 masks also tend to be more porous, making them breathable-yet-thick enough to capture viral particles. And since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently recommends anyone over the age of two to wear a mask in indoor public spaces, as well as in areas where there are surging COVID-19 cases, it's time to stock up on some comfortable options that'll keep you and your loved ones safe.
Unfortunately, counterfeit face coverings are common, but the good news is that the CDC has provided a list of approved mask manufacturers, including those tested and evaluated by the National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health (NIOSH). To make finding one even easier, we combed through for NIOSH-approved N95 masks that you can shop on Amazon right now. Coupled with vaccination, social distancing, and frequent handwashing, investing in a CDC-approved mask is an effective way to lower the risk of transmission and contraction, so don't sleep on these N95s.
3M Aura Particulate Respirator, 10-pack
Adjustable and made with a soft inner lining, this NIOSH-approved N95 mask provides wearers with a comfortable experience. It's made with a three-panel design that works to filter out 95 percent of non-oil-based particles, and keeps exhaled air away from your nose to prevent your glasses from fogging. What's more, the adjustable nose clip secures the mask in place and the 'duckbill' shape will contour to a myriad of face sizes and shapes.
One Amazon shopper wrote: "These are very comfortable and secure fitting and don't put unpleasant pressure on the bridge of my nose like my previous rigid 3M (#8511) N95 mask did. The foam noseband runs all across the inside top and provides a comfortable, moldable, snug seal that does a better job of keeping my glasses from fogging than my previous mask. I wasn't able to wear my glasses in the correct position with my rigid mask, but [I] don't have that problem with this mask."
Buy It! 3M Aura Particulate Respirator, $21.47; amazon.com
Kimberly-Clark N95 Pouch Respirator, 50-pack
This respirator filters 95 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns, and it's NIOSH-approved. Unlike some masks, this one is breathable thanks to the pouch-shaped design and large breathing chamber. What's more, it has a bendable top fold that contours to the shape of your nose, as well as edges that provide a sealed-like fit. For $42, you get a pack of 50 masks, making each one less than a dollar.
"I found these masks very easy to put on, and I love that they don't hang from your ears. They have a nice soft texture, and fit securely without digging into your face," one customer wrote. "I found breathing in them to be very comfortable, and I wore one for the entire day."
Buy It! Kimberly-Clark N95 Pouch Respirator, $41.99 (orig. $57.90); amazon.com
Harley N95 Mask, 20-pack
Constructed out of three non-woven layers, the NIOSH-approved Harley N95 mask filters 95 percent of particles, while also protecting against dust and pollution. The mask is comfortable and molds to the wearer's face thanks to the adjustable and soft sponge nosepiece. And as an added bonus, it's compatible with eyewear and hearing devices.
"This fits the contours of my face smoothly, tightly, and I can actually breathe and wear this mask for an extended period of time comfortably. The foam strip across the nose on the inside keeps my glasses from fogging," said a reviewer.
Buy It! Harley N95 Mask, $24.99; amazon.com
Maxboost N95 Mask, 20-pack
If you've got a latex allergy, try the Maxboost N95 mask, which is made out of latex-free materials. Using a four-layered filter, the NIOSH-approved N95 mask filters 95 percent of non-oil-based particles and has an adjustable nose bridge, which helps to provide a secure seal to ensure no gaps.
An Amazon shopper said: "The best feature for me personally is that while it fits tight around my face, it doesn't smash against my nose and lips. I'm super claustrophobic and this mask doesn't freak me out. Easy enough to wear for a full nine-hour shift without getting a headache or feeling smothered."
Buy It! Maxboost N95 Mask, $39.95; amazon.com
AccuMed BNX N95 Mask, 10-pack
Have sensitive skin? Try the AccuMed BNX N95 mask. What makes this mask ideal for sensitive skin is the latex-free material. Made with five layers of filtration, this NIOSH-approved respirator protects against particles that are 0.3 microns or larger. What's more, it's splash-resistant and is made from high-quality polypropylene, a soft and lightweight fabric, for a comfortable fit.
"This by far is the best soft N95 mask that I have worn. It fits my large face well and snug with my short beard," said one user. "I can breathe in this and it does not feel like I'm struggling for air. I can wear this during my eight-hour shift with breaks and not worry about leaks while wearing two masks… And my sensitive skin does not break out at all!"
Buy It! AccuMed BNX N95 Mask, $21.99; amazon.com
Honeywell N95 Mask, 50-pack
With four filtration layers and a smooth inner lining, this NIOSH-approved Honeywell N95 mask will keep you protected in comfort. It was designed to fit most faces thanks to the adjustable foam nose cushion and flexible lining. Moisture-wicking and humidity-repelling, this mask will keep your face dry season to season. What's more, it's latex-free, making it a great option for those with sensitive skin.
"I wear these for eight hours straight at work every day against wildfire smoke and COVID and they are the most comfortable N95s I've found yet," shared one Amazon reviewer. "Note I have a smaller female face, and finding anything that works and doesn't dig into my eyes has been a huge challenge. Compared to 3M 9010 flat-fold N95s, they are infinitely more comfortable. The elastic band is softer, there is foam padding around the moldable metal nosepiece (there is none in the 3Ms and it hurts), no intense chemical odor like from the 3Ms, and no encroaching into my eyes."
Buy It! Honeywell N95 Mask, $36.04; amazon.com