These N95 Face Masks Are All NIOSH-Approved — and Available on Amazon

"I wear these for eight hours straight at work every day against wildfire smoke and COVID and they are the most comfortable N95s I've found yet," shared one Amazon reviewer. "Note I have a smaller female face, and finding anything that works and doesn't dig into my eyes has been a huge challenge. Compared to 3M 9010 flat-fold N95s, they are infinitely more comfortable. The elastic band is softer, there is foam padding around the moldable metal nosepiece (there is none in the 3Ms and it hurts), no intense chemical odor like from the 3Ms, and no encroaching into my eyes."