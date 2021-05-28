28 Epic Memorial Day Sales to Have on Your Radar This Weekend
Your holiday weekend plans likely include grilling delicious food and kicking back with a couple of friends. But you'll definitely want to make sure you save some time to do a little online shopping, because there are hundreds of amazing Memorial Day sales happening!
Amazon kicked off a massive summer sale with discounts up to 48 percent off, Target has deals in practically every department, and Old Navy is offering 50 percent off sitewide with prices starting at just $5. Plus, celeb-loved brands BaubleBar, Hanky Panky, Noli Yoga, and Spanx all have can't-miss deals, too. It's a little overwhelming to keep track of them all, so we've put together a list of the ones you should have on your radar, from clothing deals to home discounts to beauty steals.
Here Are the 29 Best Memorial Day Sales to Shop This Weekend:
- Amazon: Save up to 48 percent on thousands of summer essentials, like patio furniture, grills, patio decor, and more
- Amerisleep: Get 30 percent off mattresses with code MD30 and up to $399 in free bedding accessories
- BaubleBar: Take an additional 20 percent off all sale jewelry and accessories with the code SALE20
- Best Buy: Save big on appliances, laptops, electronics, and more
- Buffy: Score 20 percent off sitewide on cooling sheets and comforters with the code CHILLOUT
- Dermstore: Get up to 20 percent off top brands for hair, skin, and makeup products with the code SALEAWAY
- Hanky Panky: Take up to 65 percent off select thongs and full-coverage underwear
- Heartloom: Score 40 percent off new and sale styles with the code HLMEMORIAL40
- Kopari Beauty: Free shipping on all U.S. order, plus a free beach tote on orders of $80+
- Lezat: Save up to 50 percent sitewide on sustainable clothing; discount applied at checkout
- Macy’s: Get up to 60 percent off fashion, home, and accessories, plus an additional 20 percent off sitewide with the code MEMDAY
- Maskc: Score 50 percent off celeb-loved disposable masks with the code USA50
- Masqd: Snag up to 80 percent off star-approved reusable masks; discount applied at checkout
- Noli Yoga: Take 50 percent off sitewide on athleisure gear with the code USA50
- Nordstrom: Get up to 50 percent off during the department store’s Half-Yearly sale
- Nordstrom Rack: Save an extra 25 percent on clearance items during the Clear the Rack sale
- Old Navy: Take up to 50 percent off sitewide, with styles starting at $5
- Parachute: Score 20 percent off sitewide on home products
- Sephora: Get deals on makeup and skincare from brands like Fenty Beauty, Urban Decay, and Kiehl’s, plus free shipping with the code FREESHIP
- Spanx: Snag 30 percent off all denim and 50 percent off already marked-down denim
- Target: Save up to 25 percent on home, fashion, baby, and more
- The Home Depot: Take up to 30 percent off select furniture, bedding, bath linens, and more
- The Sill: Save up to 20 percent on houseplants, repotting supplies, and seasonal botanicals
- The Sis Kiss: Get 35 percent off jewelry with the code STAR35
- Vegamour: Score 25 percent off sitewide on hair, lash, and brow products with the code HEAT
- Walmart: Shop extra low prices on hundreds of summer finds from home, fashion, and outdoor departments
- Wayfair: Take up to 70 percent off bedding, mattresses, grills, pet essentials, and more
- Wolven: Snag 25 percent off the entire selection of sustainable activewear and swimwear
We know, that's a long list of discounts to digest. So to make it even easier for you to shop, we've pulled some of our favorite deals from almost every brand and broken them down by categories. Most of the savings end on Monday, May 31, so our advice is to shop sooner rather than later.
Keep scrolling to see all of the products worth shopping this Memorial Day!
Best Furniture Deals
This particular holiday weekend is known for being one of the best times to get furniture on major sale — and Amazon is a great place to start. The retailer is a treasure trove of amazing deals (peep its overstock furniture outlet) on everything from couches to home decor to office essentials. You can snag this mid-century modern sectional for $135 off and this industrial-inspired entryway organizer for more than 40 percent off when you click the special coupon. Wayfair and Walmart are two other stores that always have some of the best Memorial Day furniture sales. We found these pretty velvet dining chairs that come in an assortment of trendy colors for a whopping $830 off and this woven pouf ottoman for 63 percent off. Those are some serious savings you won't want to miss out on.
Best Kitchen Deals
If you love to cook, you probably spend most of your time at home in the kitchen — so you should make sure it's well-equipped with the gadgets you need. You can snag popular countertop appliances like this highly reviewed air fryer for under $100 this weekend. A pre-seasoned cast iron skillet is another kitchen must-have, and this one from the Pioneer Woman's line at Walmart is going for just $25. While you're at it, the sweltering summer heat is begging you to add this Cuisinart soft serve ice cream maker to your cart while it's $85 off, along with this cold press juicer that's 15 percent off.
Best Home Deals
Good news if you're revamping your living space: Memorial Day weekend is packed with so many incredible home deals. For a limited time, you can get 30 percent off mattresses from Amerisleep with the code MD30, 20 percent off house plants from The Sill, and 15 percent off cooling comforters and sheets from Buffy with the code CHILLOUT. Some of our picks come from Amazon, like this top-rated Moosoo stick vacuum for $46 off when you apply the coupon and this quiet tower fan that's now only $52.
Best Outdoor Deals
'Tis the season to be outdoors, which means now's the perfect time to spruce up your backyard, deck, or balcony — wherever you'll be chillin' this summer. Target, Wayfair, and Amazon have an array of Memorial Day sales on patio furniture, including this three-piece wicker set for $50 off and this four-piece weather-resistant acacia wood seat set for 56 percent off. If your summer plans call for roasting s'mores or having lots of cookouts, we suggest scooping up this 22-inch fire pit while it's less than $50 and this portable propane gas grill while it's $55 off.
Best Fashion Deals
If you're a frequent reader, you know we love a good fashion sale around here. Though this particular holiday weekend brings forth amazing home discounts, we'd be remiss to leave out our favorite shopping category — especially with so many deals on stylish finds. In case you missed it: Nordstrom kicked off its Half-Yearly Sale earlier this week, and Nordstrom Rack's famous Clear the Rack Sale is going on right now, too. Plus, Old Navy and celeb-loved athleisure brand Noli Yoga are both offering 50 percent off sitewide. Did we mention Spanx is offering 30 percent off all its ultra-comfy denim? Told you there were good deals!
Some of our favorites include this ruffle knit midi dress for 40 percent off and these lace-up espadrille wedges for under $40 that remind us of a pair Kate Middleton owns. We also have eyes for this asymmetrical one-piece swimsuit from Wolven, a sustainable clothing brand A-listers love.
Best Beauty Deals
Beauty lovers, you'll definitely want to take advantage of the savings happening this weekend. Since it's been announced that fully vaccinated Americans can go maskless in many establishments, there has been a surge in lipstick sales. If you're one of the many looking, we found this three-in-one tint made from all-natural ingredients that can be used on your eyes, lips, and cheeks.
Don't forget to check out Dermstore this weekend! The retailer is offering up to 20 percent off summer beauty staples, like the dermatologist-approved sunscreen that Kourtney Kardashian, Drew Barrymore, and other stars love, as well as the Revitalash eyelash conditioning serum that Meghan Markle once said is her secret to long lashes. Pst, there's also a secret makeup sale at Sephora!
Best Deals Under $25
Looking for some inexpensive steals this holiday weekend? There are plenty of items under $25 from BaubleBar, Old Navy, and Sephora. Those famous rainbow rings that Julia Roberts has worn are $16 with the code SALE20, while this Fenty Beauty matte lipstick is only $7. Plus, you can snag this cheetah print scoop-neck bikini top and matching high-waisted bottoms for $25 and $15, respectively. If you're planning to entertain guests at home, this set of two hand-blown crystal wine glasses is super chic and less than $20.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Finally, Nordstrom Rack’s Biggest Sale of the Year Is Back — and Prices Start at Just $2
- 28 Epic Memorial Day Sales to Have on Your Radar This Weekend
- All the Furniture Deals Worth Shopping from Amazon This Weekend — Up to 52% Off
- Apple AirPods Pro Are Going for One of Their Lowest Prices to Date at Amazon Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend