Macy's Cyber Monday Sale Has Levi's Jeans, Nespresso Machines, and More Winter Must-Haves — Up to 71% Off

We're in the home stretch of one of the biggest sales events of the year. Cyber Monday has officially begun!

There are mixed emotions of urgency and excitement to see what you can get and how much you can save before sales end tonight. To help settle those nerves and know that you, indeed, got a seriously good deal, head to Macy's Cyber Monday sale.

We've scoured the massive sale event to pinpoint the best savings across the biggest departments, from home and kitchen to fashion, shoes, and accessories. We're confident that you'll get that holiday checklist done and find a little something for yourself, too. Even better, you'll score an extra 20 percent off on select products when you use the promo code CYBER at checkout.

Whether you're on the prowl for boots on sale or kitchen appliances discounts today, read on for the best Cyber Monday deals at Macy's.

Macy's Best Cyber Monday Deals on Home and Kitchen

Macy's has plenty of on-sale home goods and appliances to choose from. Take this 13-piece cookware set by Tools of the Trade, for example: The stainless steel pots and pans are both useful and swoon-worthy. The shiny set also comes with cooking utensils and is $85 off its original price. One reviewer noted that this set is "very easy to clean" and that the price is "phenomenal for all the pieces included." Another shopper shared that they love this set for being "high quality" and "durable."

Another solid buy is a Nespresso espresso machine for 30 percent off. Be your own barista with its built-in frother, which one shopper called "super modern" and "easy to use." Pair it with this ice cream maker for an at-home affogato whenever you'd like.

And for the outdoorsy friend on your list, JBL's portable speaker is essential. Shoppers appreciate that the durable speaker produces "superb sound quality."

Macy's Best Cyber Monday Deals on Women's Fashion

Save on women's fashion — including a staple pair of Levi's skinny jeans, offered in four washes and now under $50 — during Macy's Cyber Monday event. Pair them with a corduroy puffer jacket from the brand; a shopper noted that they can wear the high-quality jacket with "just one layer and feel warm."

If you're looking for a cozy fleece with a print, opt for this fleece jacket by Columbia. A reviewer shared that it's "thick" and "warm" — ideal for winter. Another shopper remarked that the jacket is so "incredibly soft" that they bought it in another color.

And you could gift cozy pieces like this knit V-neck cardigan, or these high waist leggings that one shopper called "comfortable and functional." But if your recipient is a little fancier, go for this satin jumpsuit for under $30 or a cool denim button-front dress that can be worn all year round for $42.

Macy's Best Cyber Monday Deals on Handbags and Accessories

Bags and accessories are another category not to miss. Macy's has designer crossbody bags, like this DKNY chain quilted leather bag that's over $160 off right now. And if you need a more spacious bag, grab this double compartment tote while it's $140 off its original price. One shopper said that this bag "carries whatever [they] need for the day or night" and that it's suitable for all seasons. Another admired its quilted texture's "contemporary elegance" and appreciated that it kept their belongings organized.

And what would these cold months be without a reliable blanket scarf? This Steve Madden two-tone scarf is on sale for just $16 and offered in five colors, so you can get one for each member of the family. Top off your look with this ribbed knit beanie that has a cute faux fur pom pom and is currently on sale for $24.

Macy's Best Cyber Monday Deals on Women's Shoes

Save on boots, loafers, and sneakers to go with your personal style at Macy's on Cyber Monday. The bold types will like how these combat boots stand out thanks to the imitation pearl studs along the lacing. Enough flash to make a statement but still neutral enough to blend in with the rest of your outfit, the Charter Club boots are on sale for under $50 today.

If you're looking for supportive shoes, these Giani Bernini loafers have memory foam insoles that mold to the shape of your foot. Alternatively, these Clarks sneakers have a removable cushioned insole, in case you want to insert your own. Both of these comfy shoes are also on sale under $50.

Whether you're looking for a new maxi coat or glasses for toasting, you'll find a great deal on it at Macy's Cyber Monday Event. Keep scrolling to see more savings.

