Jennifer Aniston's Wrinkle-Zapping Device Is on Sale Right Now — Plus 26 More Must-See Labor Day Deals

You may not think of Labor Day as a shopping event to phone home about, but because many promotions fly under the radar, it's the perfect time to save on big-ticket items that might sell out during the likes of Black Friday. This year, the holiday arrives on Monday, September 6, and retailers have already slashed prices on some of their most covetable inventory.
Amazon's discounts have started off strong, with savings on more products than we can count. Target and Walmart have deals in every department imaginable, while Oprah-approved home brand Cozy Earth is offering up to 25 percent off sitewide. It's impossible to keep track of every sale, so we've compiled a list of the ones most worth your while, including appliance discounts, fashion deals, and major beauty markdowns.
Here Are the 27 Best Labor Day Sales to Shop This Weekend:
- Amazon: Save on thousands of items, including furniture, appliances, and fashion
- BaubleBar: Take an extra 20 percent off sale pieces
- Birch Lane: Secure 20 percent off sitewide with code SAVE20
- Amerisleep: Score 30 percent off mattresses with code AS30, plus deals on bedding and pillows
- Cariuma: Get free organic cotton socks at checkout with code TRYAPAIR
- Charlotte Tilbury: Take up to 20 percent off best-selling makeup kits and choose two free samples at checkout
- Cocoon by Sealy: Score 35 percent off sitewide, plus free pillows and sheets with every purchase
- Cozy Earth: Take 25 percent off customer-loved bedding and loungewear bundles
- DreamCloud: Save $599 on luxury mattress, bedding, and pillow sets
- Everlane: Score 50 percent off a selection of 150 styles
- Heartloom: Shop dozens of fall-ready styles at rare discounted prices
- Kendra Scott: Get 20 percent off sitewide, or subscribe to texts to get 25 percent off
- Maskc: Get discounts on celebrity-loved KN95s and reusable face masks
- Noli Yoga: Save more than 50 percent on select activewear and face masks
- Nordstrom: Take up to 80 percent off thousands of products in clothing, accessories, and home departments
- Nordstrom Rack: Secure an extra 25 percent off red-tag clearance items
- NuFace: Get 20 percent off all microcurrent device gift sets
- Pattern Beauty: Take 20 percent off all hair products and accessories, excluding bundles
- P.Volve: Get 20 percent off equipment and kit orders worth $75 or more with code READY20
- Sephora: Save big on makeup and skincare from brands like Marc Jacobs Beauty, Fenty Beauty, and Ole Henriksen
- Spanx: Shop top-rated clothing and shapewear for up to half off
- State: Take 25 percent off select bags and backpacks with code LDW25
- Target: Get an extra 15 percent off select discounted furniture with code SAVE15, up to 25 percent off bedding and bath, and up to 30 percent off kitchen items
- Ulta: Score 50 percent off new products each day through Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty
- Vegamour: Take 25 percent off sitewide on hair, brow, and lash products with code SAVE25
- Walmart: Secure low prices on products in categories like electronics, fashion, and home
- Wolven: Save up to 70 percent on sustainably-sourced activewear and swimwear
Yes, that's a long list, but we're here to make it easier to parse through. We've hand-selected some of the best deals from almost every retailer and organized them by category. Most of these sales end on Monday, September 6, so you'll have to act fast to secure your favorite products.
Keep scrolling to see all of the products worth shopping this Labor Day!
Best Furniture Deals
If you're in the market for high-end furniture at lowest-ever prices, Birch Lane just launched a 20 percent off sale that includes many already-discounted items. This stunning tufted armchair was 30 percent off to begin with, but now you can grab it for $208, or a full $161 off the original price. Other splurge-worthy pieces include the Shameka Solid Wood Storage Coffee Table, which you can shop for more than half off right now. As you might expect, Amazon is full of great furniture markdowns, too. This convertible futon sofa is available for less than $200, and reviewers say it's "amazing for the price." Meanwhile, the cherry wood version of the site's best-selling kitchen island is 35 percent off at $97. In the mattress department, Cocoon by Sealy is offering 35 percent off its Chill Memory Foam line, $50 off all mattress foundations, and free pillows and sheets with every order. In other words, now's the time to give your bedroom a serious upgrade.
Best Kitchen Deals
Target may seem like an unlikely place to find luxury kitchen items, but its Labor Day sale is stuffed to the brim with discounts on Staub bakeware, like a holiday-ready French oven for 58 percent off. Meat lovers should swing by Amazon to score this top-rated cooking thermometer for 25 percent off, while parents prepping for back-to-school need to check out this set of six fridge organizers. Shoppers say they make it "easy for kids to slide a bin out and grab something," and they're on sale for a combined $30. To top it all off, tons of appliances are discounted this weekend, like a Nutribullet blender and 6-quart Instant Pot, both of which can be found at Walmart.
Best Home Deals
Right now, Roborock is offering a huge savings of $270 on its S6 robot vacuum, which features precision laser navigation to ensure it won't miss an inch of floor space. It can even be controlled with an Amazon Alexa device like the Echo Show 5, which is 44 percent off. If fall mornings in bed are at the top of your mind, consider checking out the Cozy Earth sheets Oprah called the "softest ever." Like everything from the brand, they're currently 20 percent off, but when you bundle them with two other products (like a matching throw blanket), you'll get 25 percent off your entire purchase. And we can't talk about home deals without mentioning Walmart's incredible Labor Day TV sales — you can get a 32-inch Sony smart TV for a full $50 off. The site has also marked down plenty of cleaning essentials, like Bissell's Little Green Portable Spot Cleaner. The compact device rarely goes under $100, but it's only $89 this weekend.
Best Fashion Deals
You've seen Cariuma's organic cotton sneakers on celebrities like Helen Mirren, and the brand is giving away a free pair of its ultra-soft socks with every order for the holiday. All you have to do is input the code TRYAPAIR at checkout. For personalized gift ideas, make your way to Amazon's Handmade storefront, where a 16-karat gold nameplate bracelet is less than $18 with a coupon, and this handmade sterling silver pendant is 46 percent off, coming to a final price of $15. To score fall clothing must-haves at unbeatable prices, visit Nordstrom's sale section. The retailer's Zella's leggings always seem to sell out the moment they're marked down, but one high-waisted pair is still in stock at 40 percent off. Plus, a newly released Topshop sweater is 65 percent off. It's available in straight and plus sizes, and it's cropped to the perfect length to wear with high-waisted jeans.
Best Beauty Deals
Skincare fans will be thrilled to learn that this weekend, the NuFace Trinity device used by Jennifer Aniston is 20 percent off when purchased as part of a set. The gadget employs electrical microcurrents to smooth wrinkles and tone saggy skin with little to no sensation, and judging by Aniston's youthful glow, it really works. If hair products are more your speed, Vegamour's 25 percent off sale could make your most voluminous dreams come true. The brand's hair, brow, and lash growth serums contain plant-based ingredients to improve follicle health and prevent hair loss, leaving you with longer, stronger strands wherever you want them. Finally, makeup lovers should check out Sephora's sale on top-rated finds like the Marc Jacobs Beauty Accomplice Concealer and Rihanna-approved Fenty Beauty Killawatt Highlighter.
Best Deals Under $25
For those who don't plan to make major purchases, under-$25 Labor Day deals could be the way to go. A customer-loved multi-cooker is on sale for $19 in its bright red color, while a dryer vent cleaner reviewers swear has saved them hundreds is just $22. You can even snag pieces from activewear and mask brand Noli Yoga, which has been seen on Jennifer Lopez, for as little as $3. If you love a good deal, you should also check out the latest from Nordstrom Rack — seasoned discount hunters know it's the place to go for mind-blowing prices. This weekend, a discounted portable charger power bank is an additional 25 percent off, bringing it to under $6, and a heated blanket has had its price slashed by nearly $100 just in time for cooler weather.
