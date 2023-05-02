Lifestyle These Are the Best Juice Cleanses for Home Delivery These companies bring the juices right to your door By Asonta Benetti Asonta Benetti Asonta Benetti is a freelance writer based in Phoenix, Arizona. She specializes in travel, food, and beverage, including spirits, wine, and beer, and she covers luxury experiences, hole-in-the-wall finds, and everything in between. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 2, 2023 03:35 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Tanja Ivanova / Getty Images Juice cleanses can serve various purposes for different people. Some people use them as a "detox" for the body, while others use them as a quick way to get their daily servings of fruits and vegetables. That said, there is limited scientific evidence to support the health claims associated with juice cleanses.1 For example, while fruit juices may contain some essential vitamins and nutrients, they're often low in protein and high in sugar.2 Additionally, the human body is designed to filter out toxins through organs like the liver and kidneys, and there's no clear proof that juice cleanses are effective at detoxing.3 Whatever the reason, if you decide to start a juice cleanse routine, it can be daunting to pick the right one. There's a variety of cleanses out there with different options related to time frames, health targets, and delivery methods (fresh vs. frozen). Read on for our choices for the best juice cleanses across a range of categories. Best Juice Cleanses of 2023 Best All-Around: Raw Generation Best Value: Suja Best Organic: Raw Juicery Best Cold-Pressed: Pressed Best for Green Juices: Pulp & Press Best for Skincare: Cooler Cleanse Best for Gut Health: Lemonkind Best One-Day Cleanse: Squeezed Best Three-Day Cleanse: Raw Fountain Best One-Week Cleanse: Juiced! Best All-Around: Raw Generation Raw Generation Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $7.62 per bottleDelivery Area: 50 statesProducts Arrive: FrozenWhy You Should Try It Raw Generation is a family-owned company that provides its customers with fruit- and veggie-laden juices and smoothies that contain no preservatives. ProsNutrient-packed juices with no artificial ingredients Flexible service to fit your needsJuices arrive frozen for longer shelf lifeConsNot completely organicOverview For over a decade, Raw Generation has been providing flash-frozen juices and smoothies that are raw and completely devoid of preservatives. Since they are frozen, customers can store them for future use instead of needing to consume them right away. When placing an order, you can choose from multiple cleanses and durations (anywhere from two to 10 days), with discounts available for auto-ship options. Aside from cleanses, you can also use the "Build Your Own Box" option to customize deliveries to include whatever juices and smoothies you want, from Cacao Hemp to Apple Celery to Sweet Roots, which includes apple, carrot, beet, and lemon juices. Best Value: Suja Suja Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $6.11 per bottleDelivery Area: 49 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It Utilizing cold-pressure processes to craft its juices, Suja provides budget-friendly options without the use of preservatives. ProsProbiotic and prebiotic focusedDesigned with licensed naturopathic doctorConsLimited selection compared to other servicesOverview While some of Suja's products can be found in grocery stores, its cleanse products can only be ordered through the Suja website. The cleanse plans include either a Reboot 1-Day Detox or a 3-Day Cleanse. The 1-Day plan comes with four bottles of juice made from ingredients like orange, turmeric, green coffee bean extract, and dandelion root. The 3-Day plan features seven juices per day, in addition to a digestion shot. Juices in this cleanse include the Vibrant Probiotic with strawberry, raspberry, lemon, and honey and the Mighty Dozen with kale, collard greens, and apple. Best Organic: Raw Juicery Raw Juicery Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $7.82 per bottleDelivery Area: 50 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It With a high degree of nutrition transparency and dedication to high-quality ingredients, Raw Juicery is a great option for an organic and cold-pressed cleanse. ProsJuices are vegan and certified organicCan order individual juicesConsOnly two- and three-day cleanse options availableOverview Perhaps the most impressive thing about Raw Juicery is its commitment to working directly with farmers to ensure all products meet the company's high standards. This dedication lends itself to high-quality cleanses that are 100% vegan, kosher, and certified organic. While there are four cleanse options to choose from, they're rather similar—two- or three-day cleanses in either Green or Signature varieties. The Green cleanse contains 24 grams less sugar than the Signature, but both cleanses consist of ingredients like grapefruit, spirulina, pineapple, and turmeric. Best Cold-Pressed: Pressed Pressed Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $6.95 per bottleDelivery Area: 50 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It With roots in Central California's harvests, Pressed employs a hydraulic press to cold-press its juices for the ultimate flavor. ProsBeginner to advanced cleanse packs availableMembership discountsConsOne day or half-day cleanses onlyOverview With the freshness of Central California produce, Pressed offers its customers cold-pressed juice cleanses made with local and seasonal ingredients. The full day cleanse includes six bottles in four different combinations. Try the Smoothie + Juice cleanse, which consists of Avocado Greens and Chocolate Banana Protein smoothies along with the juices to switch things up a bit. You can also opt for one of two half-day Juice Fasts, which are designed to be combined with a plant-based dinner for maximum efficacy. Best for Green Juices: Pulp & Press Pulp and Pressed Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $5.25 per bottleDelivery Area: Across the Midwest, Northeast, and SouthProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It With all vegan and organic ingredients that are cold-pressed and high-pressure packaged, Pulp & Press provides juices that are packed with nutrition. ProsFree consultation with nutritionistOptions for three-, five-, or seven-day cleansesConsLimited delivery areaOverview Pulp & Press provides a few different cleanse collections, including Original and Complete. If you want to focus on your green juice intake, try the Green Cleanse, which includes juices like "Hulk" with apple, cucumber, and pineapple or "Turbo" with celery, lemon, and spirulina. An included wellness shot helps with detoxification. There's even a Kickstart cleanse for those new to cleansing, and to make it easy for beginners, there's a free consultation with nutritionists available to help you find the right selection. Best for Skincare: Cooler Cleanse Juice Generation Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $9.66 per bottleDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It If you're looking to impact your overall nutrition and your skin at the same time, take a look at Cooler Cleanse, with its simple format ideal for cleansing newbies. ProsJuices are cold-pressedNumbered bottles makes following the cleanse simpleConsJuices cannot be ordered separately Overview Created in collaboration with Salma Hayek and juice expert Eric Helms, Cooler Cleanse is a great option for those who are interested in cleansing and want a beginner-friendly program to start with. The company's cleanses include a Blue Beauty Cleanse with 10 different juices to use across three days. Designed to help your complexion, this cleanse features unique juices like Rose Glow with hemp seeds and rose hips or Spicy Lemonade with agave and cayenne, along with blue algae to help promote collagen production. Cooler Cleanse also offers five-day cleanses and a one-day mini-cleanse with its "Juice for a Day" program. Best for Gut Health: Lemonkind LemonKind Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $4.99 per juiceDelivery Area: 50 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It With unique pouches filled with vegan juices, Lemonkind crafts its cleanses with ingredients that can help promote gut health and ease digestive discomfort. ProsIndividual juices available in 12-packsDoes not need to be refrigeratedConsLimited delivery optionsOverview With four different cleanses available alongside a custom Reset juice cleanse box, Lemonkind makes it simple for anyone to find the right cleanse. Boxes can be designed exactly the way you want, so it's easy to put together a cleanse that targets digestion and gut health with items like the Avocado Pineapple Wheatgrass juice or Blueberry Cinnamon Chia Superfood. If you're interested in more traditional options, Lemonkind offers Core, Balance, Master, and Fat Burn cleanses, including Latte cleanses that are mixed with water or vegan milk. Best One-Day Cleanse: Squeezed Squeezed Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $4.52 per bottleDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It If you're new to cleansing and looking for a supportive company to start with, try Squeezed with its One-Day Cleanse and Facebook group to chat with fellow Squeezed customers. ProsFlexibility for one- to seven-day cleansesChoices for higher fruit or vegetable contentConsNo guarantee of organic ingredientsOverview Trying a cleanse for the first time can be daunting, so Squeezed gives beginners a simple One-Day cleanse to start out with. Bottles are labeled with numbers so you'll know what order to drink them in, and there's even a way to add spicy ingredients to your juices if you want. There's also a private Facebook group that members can use to ask questions and get community support. If you want more than a One-Day program, Squeezed also provides juices for up to seven days, using ingredients like watermelon, jicama, dandelion greens, and cashew. Best Three-Day Cleanse: Raw Fountain Raw Fountain Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $4.99 per bottleDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FrozenWhy You Should Try It Raw Fountain provides frozen cold-pressed juice cleanses in a variety of flavors and durations, starting with three-day cleanses. ProsFive different flavors Able to build customizable boxesConsShipping costs extraOverview One of the benefits of Raw Fountain is that its juices come frozen, making it easy to stash your juices and pull them out when you're ready to commit to a multi-day cleanse. With six bottles daily, plus a ginger shot, there's something different to drink throughout the day. Choose from five different cleanses, like Tropical Juice, Coconut, Green Detox, or Protein Juice which includes Nutty Cacao and Vanilla Delight juices. Best One-Week Cleanse: Juiced! Juiced Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $3.99 per bottleDelivery Area: 48 states Products Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It Using organic ingredients whenever possible, Juiced! provides its customers with customizable cleanses that span one to seven days. ProsIndividual juices can be orderedProcessed with high pressure and cold-pressedConsSteep shipping fees in certain statesOverview Embarking on a weeklong juice cleanse takes some serious commitment, so Juiced! has wisely provided its customers the option to customize their cleanse box. With seven flavors to choose from, Juiced! allows you to add or subtract the number of each bottle until you have 49 bottles total (seven per day). Juices like Trim & Tasty contain grapefruit, carrot, and apple, while Kay Dee Power has spinach, mint, and pineapple. Compare the Best Juice Cleanses Company Starting Price Delivery Area Products Arrive Free Shipping? Subscription Option? Raw Generation Best All-Around $5.99 per bottle 50 states Frozen Yes, with subscription Yes SujaBest Value $6.11 per bottle 49 states Fresh No Yes Raw JuiceryBest Organic $7.82 per bottle 50 states Fresh Yes Yes PressedBest Cold-Pressed $6.95 per bottle 50 states Fresh No Yes Pulp & PressBest Green Juices $5.25 per bottle Across the Midwest, South, and Northeast Fresh Yes, on orders over $200 Yes Cooler CleanseBest for Skincare $9.66 per bottle 48 states Fresh Yes, on orders over $150 No LemonkindBest for Gut Health $4.99 per pouch 50 states Fresh Yes, on orders over $99 No SqueezedBest One-Day Cleanse $4.52 per bottle 48 states Fresh No Yes Raw FountainBest Three-Day Cleanse $4.99 per bottle 48 states Frozen No Yes Juiced! Best One-Week Cleanse $3.99 per bottle 48 states Fresh No Yes Guide to Choosing the Best Juice Cleanse Factors to Consider Before starting a cleanse, determine what you're trying to achieve with it. If it's for a "detox," keep in mind that there's no real evidence to back up the efficacy of juice cleanses for detoxing purposes. If you're using the cleanse as a chance to reset and try to break certain eating habits, you should ensure that the juices you're consuming will provide enough sustenance during the cleansing period. In addition, consider whether the companies' products support your goals: Do they offer subscriptions if you want to do this regularly? Do they provide the type of cleanse you want and the duration needed? Do you enjoy the products enough to stick with them during the cleanse? Are Juice Cleanses Safe? Fruit and vegetable juices are often packed with vitamins and nutrients. However, everyone's bodies are different, and personal health situations should be considered before starting any kind of cleanse — especially if you struggle with disordered eating or face other factors that may be complicated by sticking to a juice routine.4 When in doubt, talk with your healthcare professional before embarking on any kind of cleanse. Are There Any Side Effects of Juice Cleanses? There are reasons why cleanses are only done for a limited amount of time. While they can provide short-term benefits, like weight loss or increased intake of veggies and fruits, they can't replace regular meals. Lost weight often returns when you resume your normal eating habits after the cleanse, and juices generally lack the protein you need on a daily basis (though some cleanses include high-protein bottles to try to help offset this). Additionally, you may be ingesting higher amounts of sugar than you do on a regular basis due to the fruits included in the juice, so you may see the effects of higher blood sugar spikes. Frequently Asked Questions How Many Days Is Best for a Juice Cleanse? Juice cleanses can be extremely flexible, and there are companies that offer cleanses that can be completed in as little as one day, while others span multiple days. The optimal number of days will be unique to you and your situation. Also, ensure that you're not cleansing for too long or too often, as a cleanse is meant to be a temporary reset for the body but does not replace all of the nutrients you need on a daily basis. Check with your doctor regarding the right cleanse duration for you. How Do You Prepare Your Body for a Juice Cleanse? Getting ready for a cleanse can be almost as important as the cleanse itself. It's important to help ease your body into such a significant dietary transition, especially if it's going to be for multiple days. At least one day before the cleanse, many companies suggest cutting out meat, dairy, and grains and eating a plant-based diet. Can You Eat Anything While on a Juice Cleanse? One of the goals of a cleanse can be to help give your body a break from unhealthy foods, so drinking six bottles of juice daily and then eating a bunch of processed foods isn't advised. Some cleanses recommend eating a plant-based meal in the evening or a light salad once a day. Others suggest you stick strictly to the juice regimen only. Read up on what the company recommends before purchasing its products to see if the cleanse is realistic for your situation, and follow up with a health professional with any questions. Can You Drink Coffee While Juicing? This will largely depend on the juice cleanse you select. Some juice cleanse companies suggest that you can continue to drink caffeine, including tea and coffee, while others advise against it. Often, the issue is not with the beverage itself but with the dairy or sugar added to it, so if you want your normal cup of joe, just drink it black. Some people use juice cleanses to break bad eating habits, so if you're trying to get rid of a daily coffee habit, this can be a good time to do it. What Is the Best First Meal After a Juice Cleanse? Post-cleanse, you may be tempted to treat yourself to a cheeseburger and fries, but most juice cleanse companies advise that you ease back into regular meals. Try adding back in soups, smoothies, and salads for at least a day or two. Then, start returning to your other normal meal items like grains, proteins, and dairy. Methodology Our team of editors and writers reviewed dozens of different companies to assess the best juice cleanse services. The review criteria for services consisted of the company's standards for processing, variety of flavors for juices, nutrition information, the type and source of ingredients, and the types of cleanses supported. Sources NCCIH. "'Detoxes' and 'Cleanses': What You Need To Know." Accessed May 1, 2023. Cleveland Clinic. "Is 100% Fruit Juice Good for You?," October 25, 2022. Klein, A. V., and H. Kiat. "Detox Diets for Toxin Elimination and Weight Management: A Critical Review of the Evidence."Journal of Human Nutrition and Dietetics 28, no. 6 (December 2015): 675–86. Bóna, Enikő, Attila Forgács, and Ferenc Túry. "[Potential relationship between juice cleanse diets and eating disorders. A qualitative pilot study]." Orvosi Hetilap 159, no. 28 (July 2018): 1153–57. Related Articles Teyana Taylor Brought Chick-fil-A to the Met Gala and Usher 'Tried to Stop Her' Lego Is Celebrating Disney's 100th Anniversary with Commemorative Sets — and They're Perfect for All Ages You Have 48 Hours to Save on Hundreds of Pet Products at Amazon, Including Comfy Beds, Treats, and Toys Dodgers Fan Catches Foul Ball While Holding His Baby and a Beer: 'Dad Power' 10 of the Best Products We've Tested and Reviewed That Make Winning Mother's Day Gifts The 12 Best Deals Hiding in Amazon's Outlet This Weekend — Up to 81% Off Factor Review: Can Microwaveable Meals Really Be This Good? Entenmann's Is Selling a Line of Ice Cream Sandwiches at Walmart 8 Can’t-Miss Weekend Sales, Including Markdowns on Lululemon, Hoka, and Longchamp 11 Beach Vacation Essentials from Amazon You Need to Buy, According to Madison LeCroy How Buddy Valastro Lost Nearly 40 Lbs. After Hitting His Heaviest Post Hand Injury (Exclusive) 11 Moms Reveal What They Want Most for Mother's Day — and It's All Available on Amazon What Are PEOPLE Readers Buying Right Now? 9 Amazon Products That'll Get Them Ready for Warm Weather Cheyenne Jackson Reveals He 'Fell Off the Wagon' After 10 Years Sober: 'I've Been Carrying a Lot of Shame' Uber Eats Driver Killed and Dismembered in 'Demonic' Attack While Delivering Food Baz Luhrmann Teases He 'Wouldn't Count' a Science-Fiction Movie Out: 'Robots the Musical!' (Exclusive) Newsletter Sign Up Newsletter Sign Up By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookies Settings Accept All Cookies