Company Starting Price Delivery Area Products Arrive Free Shipping? Subscription Option? Raw Generation

Best All-Around $5.99 per bottle 50 states Frozen Yes, with subscription Yes Suja

Best Value $6.11 per bottle 49 states Fresh No Yes Raw Juicery

Best Organic $7.82 per bottle 50 states Fresh Yes Yes Pressed

Best Cold-Pressed $6.95 per bottle 50 states Fresh No Yes Pulp & Press

Best Green Juices $5.25 per bottle Across the Midwest, South, and Northeast Fresh Yes, on orders over $200 Yes Cooler Cleanse

Best for Skincare $9.66 per bottle 48 states Fresh Yes, on orders over $150 No Lemonkind

Best for Gut Health $4.99 per pouch 50 states Fresh Yes, on orders over $99 No Squeezed

Best One-Day Cleanse $4.52 per bottle 48 states Fresh No Yes Raw Fountain

Best Three-Day Cleanse $4.99 per bottle 48 states Frozen No Yes Juiced!

Best One-Week Cleanse $3.99 per bottle 48 states Fresh No Yes

Guide to Choosing the Best Juice Cleanse

Factors to Consider

Before starting a cleanse, determine what you're trying to achieve with it. If it's for a "detox," keep in mind that there's no real evidence to back up the efficacy of juice cleanses for detoxing purposes. If you're using the cleanse as a chance to reset and try to break certain eating habits, you should ensure that the juices you're consuming will provide enough sustenance during the cleansing period. In addition, consider whether the companies' products support your goals: Do they offer subscriptions if you want to do this regularly? Do they provide the type of cleanse you want and the duration needed? Do you enjoy the products enough to stick with them during the cleanse?

Are Juice Cleanses Safe?

Fruit and vegetable juices are often packed with vitamins and nutrients. However, everyone's bodies are different, and personal health situations should be considered before starting any kind of cleanse — especially if you struggle with disordered eating or face other factors that may be complicated by sticking to a juice routine.4 When in doubt, talk with your healthcare professional before embarking on any kind of cleanse.

Are There Any Side Effects of Juice Cleanses?

There are reasons why cleanses are only done for a limited amount of time. While they can provide short-term benefits, like weight loss or increased intake of veggies and fruits, they can't replace regular meals. Lost weight often returns when you resume your normal eating habits after the cleanse, and juices generally lack the protein you need on a daily basis (though some cleanses include high-protein bottles to try to help offset this). Additionally, you may be ingesting higher amounts of sugar than you do on a regular basis due to the fruits included in the juice, so you may see the effects of higher blood sugar spikes.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Many Days Is Best for a Juice Cleanse?

Juice cleanses can be extremely flexible, and there are companies that offer cleanses that can be completed in as little as one day, while others span multiple days. The optimal number of days will be unique to you and your situation. Also, ensure that you're not cleansing for too long or too often, as a cleanse is meant to be a temporary reset for the body but does not replace all of the nutrients you need on a daily basis. Check with your doctor regarding the right cleanse duration for you.

How Do You Prepare Your Body for a Juice Cleanse?

Getting ready for a cleanse can be almost as important as the cleanse itself. It's important to help ease your body into such a significant dietary transition, especially if it's going to be for multiple days. At least one day before the cleanse, many companies suggest cutting out meat, dairy, and grains and eating a plant-based diet.

Can You Eat Anything While on a Juice Cleanse?

One of the goals of a cleanse can be to help give your body a break from unhealthy foods, so drinking six bottles of juice daily and then eating a bunch of processed foods isn't advised. Some cleanses recommend eating a plant-based meal in the evening or a light salad once a day. Others suggest you stick strictly to the juice regimen only. Read up on what the company recommends before purchasing its products to see if the cleanse is realistic for your situation, and follow up with a health professional with any questions.

Can You Drink Coffee While Juicing?

This will largely depend on the juice cleanse you select. Some juice cleanse companies suggest that you can continue to drink caffeine, including tea and coffee, while others advise against it. Often, the issue is not with the beverage itself but with the dairy or sugar added to it, so if you want your normal cup of joe, just drink it black. Some people use juice cleanses to break bad eating habits, so if you're trying to get rid of a daily coffee habit, this can be a good time to do it.

What Is the Best First Meal After a Juice Cleanse?

Post-cleanse, you may be tempted to treat yourself to a cheeseburger and fries, but most juice cleanse companies advise that you ease back into regular meals. Try adding back in soups, smoothies, and salads for at least a day or two. Then, start returning to your other normal meal items like grains, proteins, and dairy.

Methodology

Our team of editors and writers reviewed dozens of different companies to assess the best juice cleanse services. The review criteria for services consisted of the company's standards for processing, variety of flavors for juices, nutrition information, the type and source of ingredients, and the types of cleanses supported.