8 Handmade Valentine's Day Gifts You Can Order on Amazon

Personalization is the name of the game when it comes to wrapping up a thoughtful gift for Valentine's Day, and many of our picks will help you deliver something made just for your special someone. For instance, the makers of this wrap ring let you pick a subtle message, like initials or a date, to engrave on the band. And you can order this photography print with your and your S.O.'s names emblazoned on crossing street signs, a beautiful depiction of your lives coming together. Other customizable finds include an AirPods case for the music lover in your life, a minimalist bronze keychain with room for initials, and a travel-ready leather dopp kit.