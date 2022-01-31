8 Handmade Valentine's Day Gifts You Can Order on Amazon
If you're in need of Valentine's Day gift ideas, Amazon's selection of handmade products is one place to look. It's brimming with unique, personalized presents, and there's sure to be at least one that's right for your special someone — whether that's a significant other, a best friend, a sister, or a new love interest.
The handmade goods include many Valentine's Day-worthy products like jewelry, candles, and cards. However, what makes these items so special is the fact that they come from small businesses that offer personal details and one-of-a-kind products you won't find anywhere else. Best of all, you can still enjoy the benefits of Amazon's fast and reliable shipping when you order something from one of these artisans (some are even eligible for Prime). Check out eight of our favorite handmade Valentine's Day gifts on Amazon:
- Mignon and Mignon Personalized Wrap Ring, $19.50
- Artisan Pix Lovers Crossroads Personalized Print, $25
- Sweet Water Decor Love You Candle, $20
- Pegai Monogrammed Leather Dopp Kit, $36 (orig. $60)
- The Little Flower Soap Co. Bath Gift Set, $36
- Hilis Jewelry Custom AirPods Leather Case, $24.90
- Wunderkid Art Valentine's Day Card, $8.95
- Jewelry Everyday Custom Bronze Keychain, $12.95
Personalization is the name of the game when it comes to wrapping up a thoughtful gift for Valentine's Day, and many of our picks will help you deliver something made just for your special someone. For instance, the makers of this wrap ring let you pick a subtle message, like initials or a date, to engrave on the band. And you can order this photography print with your and your S.O.'s names emblazoned on crossing street signs, a beautiful depiction of your lives coming together. Other customizable finds include an AirPods case for the music lover in your life, a minimalist bronze keychain with room for initials, and a travel-ready leather dopp kit.
Along with these personalized gifts, Amazon's handmade section also includes self-care essentials. Shop this bath set filled with homemade soap, lip balm, and more, or a sweet-smelling candle with a label that reads "love you." And don't forget to snag a cute card while you're at it. Wunderkid Art sells eco-friendly cards featuring special designs for a good cause — a portion of sales for each card goes back to the young artist who designed it.
If you're feeling the love, head to Amazon to check out all of the amazing handmade Valentine's Day gifts available from small businesses and local sellers, or keep scrolling to shop eight standout picks now.
Buy It! Mignon and Mignon Personalized Wrap Ring, $19.50; amazon.com
Buy It! Artisan Pix Lovers Crossroads Personalized Print, $25; amazon.com
Buy It! Sweet Water Decor Love You Candle, $20; amazon.com
Buy It! Pegai Monogrammed Leather Dopp Kit, $36 (orig. $60); amazon.com
Buy It! The Little Flower Soap Co. Bath Gift Set, $36; amazon.com
Buy It! Hilis Jewelry Custom AirPods Leather Case, $24.90; amazon.com
Buy It! Wunderkid Art Valentine's Day Card, $8.95; amazon.com
Buy It! Jewelry Everyday Custom Bronze Keychain, $12.95; amazon.com