12 Amazing Journals and Planners for Anyone Trying to Get Their Life Together This Year

Whether your resolutions for 2019 include getting more organized or starting to focus on the positive things in your life, journaling can always help: just ask Oprah Winfrey.

“Sixteen years ago I started a gratitude journal, and I believe it was the single most important thing I’ve ever done,” Winfrey has previously said. “Every day, for years now, I’ve written down five things to be grateful for.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Even Meghan Markle knows the power of a good journal—she reportedly gifted Kate Middleton with a dream diary for her birthday when they first met.

While journaling might seem daunting to start at first, scientific studies show that writing in a journal has health benefits, from reducing anxiety to actually boosting your immune system. The best part about journaling is that it can be anything you want it to be: keep it traditional with diary-like entries, get artsy with a bullet journal (meant to record anything and everything in your life, from water intake to recipes), or just jot down your daily plans.

The first step (and arguably the hardest!) is picking the perfect journal to meet your needs. We’ve done the work for you and roundup up the best journals and planners on Amazon right now. Happy journaling!

Best Gratitude Journals

These journals can help you get started on your gratitude journey, or help you self explore. Some offer prompts and inspirational quotes, and others leave the pages blank for you to fill with your own personal reflections.

Buy It! Start Where You Are: A Journal for Self Exploration, $9.60 (orig. $16); amazon.com

Buy It! Good Days Start With Gratitude Journal, $5.70 (orig. $6.99); amazon.com

Buy It! One Line a Day: A Five Year Memory Book, $9.99 (orig. 16.95); amazon.com

Best Ruled Journals

Sometimes all we’re looking for in the new year is some more structure: start with these raved about ruled journals to jot down your dreams, plans, and daily musings.

Buy It! Moleskine Hard Cover Notebook, $11.89 (orig. 19.95); amazon.com

Buy It! Lemome Thick Classic Notebook with Pen Loop, $15.99 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Celestial Journal, $11.69 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

Best Bullet Journals

Bullet journaling can help you self reflect in a creative way. Keep track of everything, from your to-do lists, monthly goals, food diary, and more by creating your own layouts and page system.

Buy It! Leuchtturm Hardcover Dotted Notebook, $15.96 (orig. $18.95); amazon.com

Buy It! Minimalism Art Classic Dotted Notebook, $9.95; amazon.com

Buy It! Scribbles That Matter Dotted Journal, $19.99; amazon.com

Best Planners

What better way to start the new year then to finally get organized? Plan out your life and keep track of important days with one of these planners that can help you manage both your time and happiness.

Buy It! Simple Elephant Planner, $18.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Panda Planner, $24.97; amazon.com

Buy It! Lemome 2019 Planner, $27.99; amazon.com