Lifestyle The Best Gourmet Meal Delivery Services for Fine Dining at Home Looking to elevate your meal planning? Blue Apron is our pick for the best gourmet meal delivery service. By Apple Mandy Apple Mandy Website Apple Mandy is a freelance food writer and editor with 8+ years of experience in writing in-depth features, profiling chefs, reviewing restaurants, and testing recipes. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 27, 2023 05:32 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Claudia Totir / Getty Images Sometimes there aren't enough hours in the day. Juggling your day-to-day tasks can burn you out, leaving you with little time to prepare a healthy meal. That's where gourmet meal delivery services come in, providing a quick and convenient way to enjoy healthy meals at home regardless of your culinary skills. Gourmet meal delivery services typically offer meal kits or prepared meals. Companies often do the work for you by sourcing ingredients, prepping them, and sometimes even cooking them for you. A variety of menu options can let you easily choose the meals that best fit your taste and dietary needs. While these menus ideally take you beyond what you would prepare at home, creativity and inventiveness are essential components in determining which ones are the best fit. Find out which companies made our list of the best gourmet meal delivery services. Best Gourmet Meal Delivery Services of 2023 Best Overall: Blue Apron Best Value: EveryPlate Best Premade: CookUnity Best Meal Kits: Gobble Best Organic:Sunbasket Best Plant-Based: Purple Carrot Best Gluten-Free: Epicured Best Keto-Friendly: Factor Best for Families: Home Chef Best for Weight Loss: bistroMD Best Overall: Blue Apron Blue Apron Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $7.99 per servingDelivery Area: 49 statesProducts Arrive: Prepared meals frozen, meal kits freshWhy You Should Try It Blue Apron emphasizes various wellness and lifestyle eating plans by offering diverse, delicious recipes inspired by world cuisines. Pros and Cons Pros Uses non-GMO ingredients, added hormone-free meats, and sustainable seafoodProvides nutritional and caloric information for each recipeDelivers 7 days a week in most locationsOrders are guaranteed to arrive by 8 p.m. Cons Not suitable for those with severe food allergiesDoesn't offer diet-specific plansSmall orders may be more costly and include an extra shipping feeOverview You'll love the convenience Blue Apron offers because its locally sourced ingredients are already pre-measured to help you cut down on time spent grocery shopping. Meals are healthy and tasty, cooked with fresh vegetables, lean proteins, and nutrient-rich grains. You'll also find a good balance of comforting and flavorful dishes, perfect for adventurous eaters. The four-serving kits are significantly cheaper and easily accommodate special diets. Pricing and Plans You can sign up to receive either two- or four-serving kits in quantities of two, three, or four meals per week. There's also a 'Heat and Eat' meal option ready in five minutes or less. Blue Apron categorizes its menu as follows: Chef FavoritesWellness Family Friendly Fast and Easy VeggiesMeals We Tried Meal Kits: Togarashi Shrimp & Vegetable Fried RiceSpace Ranger Chicken EnchiladasOne-pan White Bean & Poblano ShakshukaBaked Meatballs & Romesco Mayo Heat and Eat: Sweet & Spicy Bowl with Rice, Peppers, & EdamameChicken Alfredo Pasta with Peas Best Value: EveryPlate Every Plate Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $4.99 per servingDelivery Area: 50 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It Meals from EveryPlate are simple, filling, delicious, and reasonably priced for everyone to enjoy. Pros and Cons Pros Classic, home-style, easy recipes Affordable meals Additional discounts for students Cons Fixed shipping feeDoesn't cater to special diets Customer service isn't very responsiveOverview EveryPlate is one of the very few companies offering meals for less than $5 per serving. Aside from its affordability, meals are also incredibly filling, ensuring you get your money's worth. Weekly menus feature easy recipes that can be prepared in six steps and cooked in 30 minutes or less. If you're hungry for more, you can choose add-ons that range from appetizers to desserts. Pricing and Plans EveryPlate offers three, four, five, and six meals per week for two and four people. If you choose a two-person plan, three meals cost $45.33, four meals are $53.91, and five meals are $62.89. If you opt for the four-person plan, three meals cost $69.87, four meals are $89.84, and five meals are $109.79. Meals marked as "premium" will run you an extra $4.99 a serving, but these typically feature pricier proteins like steak. EveryPlate has five categories to choose from: Meat & VeggieFamily FriendlyQuick & EasyVeggieNutrish & DelishMeals We TriedCrispy Caesar Chicken Steak FritesBlackened Shrimp SaladHotel Butter Barramundi Best Premade: CookUnity Cook Unity Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $11.09 per servingDelivery Area: 46 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It CookUnity connects talented chefs and busy foodies who want to sample dishes in the comfort of their homes. Pros and Cons Pros Diverse menu options across a range of dietary habitsJust heat and serve Sustainably sourced ingredientsRecyclable packaging Cons Not much information about nutrition standards Single-serving mealsHigh cost per serving for smaller plansOverview CookUnity's unique model delivers fully cooked, chef-crafted meals to your door. The first of its kind, this chef-to-consumer platform not only helps you take the stress out of everyday life but also showcases each chef's talent and creativity. The menu accommodates a range of dietary preferences, including gluten-free, dairy-free, keto, paleo, and vegan, so there's something for everyone to enjoy. Pricing and Plans CookUnity's primary offering is its weekly meal plan subscription. Select from four, six, eight, 12, or 16 meals per week, or set preferences and let the company choose meals for you. 4 meals per week: $13.59 per serving 6 meals per week: $12.29 per serving 8 meals per week: $11.69 per serving12 meals per week: $11.19 per serving 16 meals per week: $11.09 per servingMeals We TriedCoconut Lime Hanger SteakCarnitas Street TacosButternut Squash RavioliChili Roasted Shrimp Best Meal Kits: Gobble Gobble Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $11.99 per servingDelivery Area: 49 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It The chefs at Gobble do as much preparation for you as possible, so you can spend less time in the kitchen and more time enjoying your meals. Pros and Cons Pros No prep work neededEasy meals ready in 15 minutesVariety of side items Cons A lot of packaging Nutrition and ingredient information can't be accessed until payment is entered No mention of a registered dietitian Overview Say goodbye to grocery shopping, meal planning, meal prepping, and cleaning up. When you choose Gobble, you will receive already peeled, chopped, and measured ingredients. This allows you to cook a meal with one pan in just 15 minutes. In addition to offering the convenience associated with takeout, Gobble's menu also features sides you can add to your weekly box, including soups, salads, cookies, and more. Pricing and Plans Gobble has three plans: Classic, Lean & Clean, and Vegetarian. Dinners are available for two and four people in quantities of two, three, four, and five meals per week. Pricing is based on the number of servings you order. The minimum order is two dinners (four meals), and there is no maximum. 2 people, two meals per week: $16.99 per serving2 people, three meals per week: $14.99 per serving 2 people, four meals per week: $12.99 per serving 2 people, five meals per week: $11.99 per serving4 people, two meals per week: $12.99 per serving4 people, three meals per week: $11.99 per serving4 people, four meals per week: $11.99 per serving4 people, five meals per week: $11.99 per servingMeals We TriedScampi-Style Chicken with Linguine in Lemon Garlic Butter SauceChimichurri Fish Tacos with Shredded CabbageGrilled King Salmon with Heirloom Tomato PanzanellaKorean Bulgogi Beef Lettuce Cups with Sweet Potato Noodles Best Organic: Sunbasket Sunbasket Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $9.99 per serving Delivery Area: 45 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It Sunbasket is one of the few meal kit delivery services that are USDA-certified organic, with ingredients sourced directly from California farms. Pros and Cons Pros Organic produce A variety of meal plans to suit dietary preferences Transparent as to which suppliers ingredients are fromCommitment to sustainability Cons Not all delivery days are available in all areas High sodium content in prepared mealsOverview Delicious food starts with farm-fresh ingredients, and that's why Sunbasket has partnered with the country's top farmers, ranchers, and seafood purveyors to deliver USDA-certified organic produce, sustainably sourced seafood, and responsibly raised meat. What's also great about the company is that it has a variety of recipes that fit your specific lifestyle and dietary preferences. If that's not enough, additional items like specialty meats are available too. Pricing and Plans Choose whether you're paying for two or four people in quantities of two, three, four, or five meals per week. Decide which of the two categories you'd like to get, or mix and match a bit of both. Meal kits start at $11.49 per serving, while Fresh & Ready meals start at $9.99 per serving. For Meal Kits: PaleoChef's ChoiceCarb-ConsciousGluten-FreeLean & CleanDiabetes-Friendly PescetarianMediterraneanVegetarian For Prepared Meals: Fresh & Ready Meals We Tried Meal Kits: Sea Scallops over Fresh Fettuccine with Sun-Dried Tomatoes and SpinachSnapper with Romesco, Vegetables, and AlmondsBurmese Chicken and Sweet Potato Curry Sirloin Strip Tacos with Zucchini Scallion Salsa Prepared Meals: Broccoli Mac & CheeseChicken Chow Mein with Broccoli, Mushroom, and Toasted GarlicBeef Donburi Rice Bowl with Edamame and Kimchi-Lime VegetablesBurrito Bowl Al Pastor with Plant-Based Impossible Beef Best Plant-Based: Purple Carrot Purple Carrot Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $11.00 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It Purple Carrot emphasizes the benefits of eating plants and how, by doing so, it helps to reduce the company's carbon footprint. Pros and Cons Pros Offers a rotating menu with breakfasts, lunches, dinners, and snacks Uses seasonal ingredients to add diversity to your dietLimited fully prepared meals Cons Meal kits require a bit of prep workMay be unsuitable for those with specific dietary restrictions Overview If you're a strict vegan looking for quick and convenient meals, or a meat lover on a mission to increase your veggie intake, Purple Carrot is a great choice. The company's delicious recipes ensure that you won't even miss meat, along with packing its meals with vital nutrients. With plant-based health benefits like lowering your LDL cholesterol levels, eating vegetables will never be boring again. Pricing and Plans There are three different Purple Carrot plans to choose from: One-serving prepared plan: $13 per servingTwo-serving plan: $13.25 per servingFour-serving plan: $11 per serving If you select the 2-serving plan, you'll be asked to indicate a meal preference. Here are the meal preferences to choose from: Gluten-FreeHigh-ProteinQuick and Easy Chef's ChoiceMeals We Tried Meal Kits: Sesame Orange Tofu with Roasted Green Beans and Sticky RiceCurry Roasted Cauliflower with Masala Chickpeas & Ginger Cucumber SalsaRajas Tacos with Avocado & Roasted Corn Salsa Prepared Meals: Peanut Noodles with Gingered Edamame & Braised TofuCreamy Mac 'n Cheese with Pesto Peas & Sun-Dried TomatoesSpelt Risotto with Summer Vegetable CaponataChilled Curried Chickpea Salad with Dates & Quinoa Red Pepper PilafTofu Palak Paneer with Carrot Biryani Best Gluten-Free: Epicured Epicured Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $10.29 per servingDelivery Area: 48 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Epicured is the only meal delivery service that works closely with chefs, doctors, and dietitians to provide therapeutic menus that can help treat gastrointestinal conditions. Pros and Cons Pros Offers a meal variety with over 50 à la carte dishes Gut-friendly and dietitian-approved Caters to every allergy and nutritional needs Cons Delivery dates vary based on locationsNo family-size mealsMenu does not rotate weeklyOverview Believing in the natural healing power of food, Epicured partners with Mount Sinai to help ensure its meals cater to different dietary preferences, allergies, and nutritional needs. The company employs a chef and a registered dietitian to help people living with digestive orders, including irritable bowel syndrome and celiac disease, get the nutrition they need. Its menu offers a variety of low-FODMAP and gluten-free meals with a mix of vegan, vegetarian, pescetarian, and omnivore-centered recipes to help stave off the boredom that can come with a medically necessary diet. Pricing and Plans Pick your favorite à la carte items or choose from one of its curated meal bundles. You can order as much or as little as you like each week. Entrées range from around $10 to $24, while bundles go for between $100 and $200. Meals We TriedVietnamese Rice Noodles (Veggie)Pad Thai with Chicken Sesame Crusted Grilled Salmon Pulled BBQ Chicken Best Keto-Friendly: Factor Factor Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $11 per servingDelivery Area: 48Products Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It Transparency is crucial to Factor, so the company prioritizes providing as much nutrition information as possible in every ingredient and recipe. Pros and Cons Pros Clear keto criteriaFeatures 35 weekly recipes Complimentary nutrition consultation Cons Not ideal for familiesQuite expensiveOverview A ketogenic diet lowers your carb intake and increases your healthy fat intake. For a meal to qualify as ketogenic, it must get at least 60 percent of its calories from fat, around 20 percent from protein, and 10 percent or fewer calories from carbohydrates. Factor meets these criteria while offering fresh, ready-prepared ketogenic meals. For other diet concerns, a team of dietitians can help meet your goals through nutrition coaching programs. Pricing and Plans Decide what meals you would like to have by choosing your preference: Chef's Choice, Keto, Calorie Smart, Vegan & Veggie, and Protein Plus. Then choose how many meals you'd like, with quantities ranging from six to as many as 18 meals per week. 6 meals per week: $12.99 per serving8 meals per week: $12.49 per serving10 meals per week: $11.99 per serving12 meals per week: $11.49 per serving14 meals per week: $11.19 per serving18 meals per week: $10.99 per serving Meals We TriedMango Salsa Salmon with Coconut Rice & Black BeansCreamy Parmesan Chicken with Broccoli & TomatoesVegetable Ratatouille with Mascarpone PolentaSmoked Tofu Almond Stir-Fry with Edamame Succotash Best for Families: Home Chef Home Chef Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $7.99 per servingDelivery Area: 48 states Products Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It With easy recipes and plenty of options for customization, Home Chef makes whipping up crowd-pleasing meals easy for even the most novice home chefs. Pros and Cons Pros Recipes are categorized for easier viewing Customizable menus Provides tips and videos from chefs Cons Shipping not includedDoesn't focus on nutrition valuesAccount cannot be deleted once it's set upOverview Love cooking at home? Home Chef's recipes are approachable, chef designed, and restaurant quality. The menu provides delicious weekly meals that will make your family think they come from a restaurant. Though it may not appeal to those who have specific dietary requirements, the nutrition facts are clearly labeled on each recipe card for those who are okay with doing their research. Pricing and Plans Home Chef lets you decide the cooking experience you prefer. Depending on your taste profile, serving size, and delivery preferences, you can choose one from the following: Meal KitsExpress Meal KitsOven-ReadyGrill-ReadyCulinary CollectionFast & Fresh Meal types vary in price. Standard meals start at $11.99 per serving for orders with four servings and $9.99 per serving for orders with six servings or more. Pricing is tiered, so orders containing six servings or more have a lower price per serving. Meals We TriedCrispy Sweet Chili Shrimp Rice Bowl Creamy Tomato and Steak PenneGnocchi and Red Pepper CreamMoo Shu Pork Lettuce Cups Best for Weight Loss: bistroMD Bistro MD Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $10.99 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FrozenWhy You Should Try It BistroMD provides a doctor-designed meal delivery plan for nutritious and sustainable meals geared toward weight loss. Pros and Cons Pros Balanced, low-calorie mealsFully preppedOffers eight weight loss programs and a variety of plans Cons Frozen food may not be appealing Can't choose delivery day Overview Losing weight is not about eating less; it's about eating better. BistroMD offers eight programs, including diabetes-friendly, gluten-free, heart-healthy, and menopause, and consults with a doctor to provide convenient meals that can help promote weight loss. The company offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks. Pricing and Plans After deciding which program to go with, you can select a plan that suits your dietary preferences and schedule. Five days of lunch and dinner starts at $164.85, while seven days will start at $141.65. Meals We TriedChicken, Rice, and Cheddar CasseroleSalmon with Dill Mustard SauceTurkey Breast with Cranberry Apple ChutneyOven-Fried Catfish with Spicy Tomato Leek SauceBaked Pasta Marinara with Chicken SausageMeatloaf with Honey Bourbon GlazeMojo Pork with Black Beans & RiceChicken Pad Thai Grilled Salmon with Creamy PestoLasagna with Garden Marinara Final Verdict Blue Apron wins our top pick for the best gourmet meal delivery kit service. The use of seasonal premium ingredients is evident in its various attractive and delicious recipes, and Blue Apron's selection continues to impress customers. Moreover, the company's inventive menu that rotates weekly, flexible ordering system, prompt customer service, and reasonable prices all contributed to the company's high ratings with testers. Compare the Best Gourmet Meal Delivery Services Company Starting Price Delivery Area Products Arrive Customers Can Choose Delivery Date? Free Shipping? Best Overall Blue Apron $7.99 per serving 48 states Fresh and Frozen Yes No Best Value EveryPlate $4.99 per serving 50 states Fresh No No Best Pre-Made CookUnity $11.09 per serving 46 states Fresh Yes No Best Meal Kits Gobble $11.99 per serving 49 states Fresh Yes No Best Organic Sunbasket $9.99 per serving 45 states Fresh Yes No Best Plant-Based Purple Carrot $11.00 per serving 48 states Fresh No Yes (for orders over $100) Best Gluten-Free Epicured $10.29 per serving 48 states Fresh No Yes (for orders over $100) Best Keto-FriendlyFactor $11.00 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No Best for Families Home Chef $7.99 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No Best for Weight Loss bistroMD $10.99 per serving 48 states Frozen No No Guide to Choosing a Gourmet Meal Delivery Service Price/Cost Per Meal: Gourmet meal delivery services are often priced per serving, and can go from as low as $5 to as high as $28 per serving. The per-serving prices may look inexpensive, but if you choose smaller orders, the prices can add up quickly. Generally speaking, the more you order, the lower your price per serving will be. Number of Meals Per Delivery: Determining the frequency of meals ensures you get the right amount of food per week. This also gives you a specific number of servings, which can help eliminate food waste. Flexibility: It's difficult to fully commit to a meal delivery service when you're unsure of your schedule. The option to pause or completely stop your subscription at any time is key if you want to avoid wasting food (or money!). Menu Selection: Most gourmet meal delivery services showcase what they offer through a menu selection so you can set your meal and dietary preferences. Most categorize the selection so it's easier for you to navigate their menus online. Nutrition Goals/Dietary Restrictions: Recipes that indicate nutritional and caloric information can help you achieve your health goals and meet your nutritional requirements. The information allows you to determine what specific grams of carbohydrates, proteins, and/or fat you would need in your diet. Are Gourmet Meal Delivery Services Right for You? If you're looking for a meal delivery service that does the meal planning, grocery shopping, prepping, and cooking for you, then signing up for one may be a great idea. A gourmet meal delivery service exposes you to restaurant-quality food, except that it's cooked at home. Premium ingredients are often used in various menu options, so you can choose which meal type best fits your dietary requirements. Frequently Asked Questions How Much Do Gourmet Meal Delivery Services Cost? Several factors are needed to determine the cost of meal delivery services. It could depend on the number of servings, how many meals you order, and add-ons. The price could range from as low as $5 to as high as $28 per meal. How Long Do Gourmet Meals Stay Fresh? Every company packages its meals to keep them at the proper temperature. Generally speaking, meals can stay fresh for up to 48 hours after leaving the facility. But of course, it's always best to consume meals right away. Do Any Gourmet Meal Delivery Services Feature Healthy Meals? Most gourmet meal delivery services offer healthy meals, including all-vegetarian, low-carb, or high-protein meals. Depending on your diet preferences, these meals cater to busy people who have little or need more time to cook. Purple Carrot, Sunbasket, and Epicured are some gourmet meal delivery services that provide healthy, nutritious meals. Which Meal Delivery Services Are Good for Low-Carb Meals? Blue Apron, Sunbasket, and Home Chef are suitable for low-carb meals. They provide meals that limit your intake of foods high in carbohydrates, including certain types of grains and starchy vegetables. Factor is another meal kit service that offers wholesome, fully prepared keto meals. Methodology Our testers ordered from, cooked, and rated over 30 gourmet meal delivery services. After studying each meal delivery service's selling points and analyzing every aspect of its service, we narrowed them down to the 10 best companies across a variety of categories. Variety, flavors, nutrition, sustainability, flexibility, cookability, price, and customer service all factored into our decision in coming up with this list. Related Articles These Are the Best Organic Meal Delivery Services for Easier Dinner Planning These Are the Best Paleo Meal Delivery Services for Busy Folks These Are the Best Keto Meal Delivery Services to Make Dinnertime Easier 13 Editor-Loved Healthy Meal Delivery Services Worth Trying in 2022 The 10 Best Dog Food Delivery Services for Every Type of Pup Palate The 20 Best Subscription Boxes for Beauty, Fashion, Self-Care, and More 20 Subscription Boxes Men Are Signing Up for Right Now Treat Your Tresses with the Best Hair Subscription Boxes These 7 Flower Subscriptions Have the Best Selection of Blooms The Best Online Styling Services to Elevate Your Wardrobe 12 Clothing Subscription Boxes That Cater to Men From Dresses to Jewelry, These Are the 12 Best Clothing Subscription Boxes to Sign Up for Right Now Find Your Signature Scent with These Perfume Subscription Boxes These Are the Best Wine Subscriptions for Every Kind of Wine Lover The 10 Best Flower Delivery Services to Order From Right Now 'Inedible' Hospital Food Goes Gourmet Thanks to This Michelin Star Chef: 'Everything Had to Change' Newsletter Sign Up Newsletter Sign Up By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookies Settings Accept All Cookies