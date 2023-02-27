Best Gourmet Meal Delivery Services of 2023

Gourmet meal delivery services typically offer meal kits or prepared meals. Companies often do the work for you by sourcing ingredients, prepping them, and sometimes even cooking them for you. A variety of menu options can let you easily choose the meals that best fit your taste and dietary needs. While these menus ideally take you beyond what you would prepare at home, creativity and inventiveness are essential components in determining which ones are the best fit. Find out which companies made our list of the best gourmet meal delivery services.

Sometimes there aren't enough hours in the day. Juggling your day-to-day tasks can burn you out, leaving you with little time to prepare a healthy meal. That's where gourmet meal delivery services come in, providing a quick and convenient way to enjoy healthy meals at home regardless of your culinary skills.

Best Overall: Blue Apron Blue Apron Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $7.99 per serving

$7.99 per serving Delivery Area: 49 states

49 states Products Arrive: Prepared meals frozen, meal kits fresh Why You Should Try It Blue Apron emphasizes various wellness and lifestyle eating plans by offering diverse, delicious recipes inspired by world cuisines. Pros and Cons Pros Uses non-GMO ingredients, added hormone-free meats, and sustainable seafood

Provides nutritional and caloric information for each recipe

Delivers 7 days a week in most locations

Orders are guaranteed to arrive by 8 p.m. Cons Not suitable for those with severe food allergies

Doesn't offer diet-specific plans

Small orders may be more costly and include an extra shipping fee Overview You'll love the convenience Blue Apron offers because its locally sourced ingredients are already pre-measured to help you cut down on time spent grocery shopping. Meals are healthy and tasty, cooked with fresh vegetables, lean proteins, and nutrient-rich grains. You'll also find a good balance of comforting and flavorful dishes, perfect for adventurous eaters. The four-serving kits are significantly cheaper and easily accommodate special diets. Pricing and Plans You can sign up to receive either two- or four-serving kits in quantities of two, three, or four meals per week. There's also a 'Heat and Eat' meal option ready in five minutes or less. Blue Apron categorizes its menu as follows: Chef Favorites

Wellness

Family Friendly

Fast and Easy

Veggies Meals We Tried Meal Kits: Togarashi Shrimp & Vegetable Fried Rice

Space Ranger Chicken Enchiladas

One-pan White Bean & Poblano Shakshuka

Baked Meatballs & Romesco Mayo Heat and Eat: Sweet & Spicy Bowl with Rice, Peppers, & Edamame

Chicken Alfredo Pasta with Peas

Best Value: EveryPlate Every Plate Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $4.99 per serving

$4.99 per serving Delivery Area: 50 states

50 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Meals from EveryPlate are simple, filling, delicious, and reasonably priced for everyone to enjoy. Pros and Cons Pros Classic, home-style, easy recipes

Affordable meals

Additional discounts for students Cons Fixed shipping fee

Doesn't cater to special diets

Customer service isn't very responsive Overview EveryPlate is one of the very few companies offering meals for less than $5 per serving. Aside from its affordability, meals are also incredibly filling, ensuring you get your money's worth. Weekly menus feature easy recipes that can be prepared in six steps and cooked in 30 minutes or less. If you're hungry for more, you can choose add-ons that range from appetizers to desserts. Pricing and Plans EveryPlate offers three, four, five, and six meals per week for two and four people. If you choose a two-person plan, three meals cost $45.33, four meals are $53.91, and five meals are $62.89. If you opt for the four-person plan, three meals cost $69.87, four meals are $89.84, and five meals are $109.79. Meals marked as "premium" will run you an extra $4.99 a serving, but these typically feature pricier proteins like steak. EveryPlate has five categories to choose from: Meat & Veggie

Family Friendly

Quick & Easy

Veggie

Nutrish & Delish Meals We Tried Crispy Caesar Chicken

Steak Frites

Blackened Shrimp Salad

Hotel Butter Barramundi

Best Premade: CookUnity Cook Unity Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $ 11.09 per serving

11.09 per serving Delivery Area: 46 states

46 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It CookUnity connects talented chefs and busy foodies who want to sample dishes in the comfort of their homes. Pros and Cons Pros Diverse menu options across a range of dietary habits

Just heat and serve

Sustainably sourced ingredients

Recyclable packaging Cons Not much information about nutrition standards

Single-serving meals

High cost per serving for smaller plans Overview CookUnity's unique model delivers fully cooked, chef-crafted meals to your door. The first of its kind, this chef-to-consumer platform not only helps you take the stress out of everyday life but also showcases each chef's talent and creativity. The menu accommodates a range of dietary preferences, including gluten-free, dairy-free, keto, paleo, and vegan, so there's something for everyone to enjoy. Pricing and Plans CookUnity's primary offering is its weekly meal plan subscription. Select from four, six, eight, 12, or 16 meals per week, or set preferences and let the company choose meals for you. 4 meals per week: $13.59 per serving

6 meals per week: $12.29 per serving

8 meals per week: $11.69 per serving

12 meals per week: $11.19 per serving

16 meals per week: $11.09 per serving Meals We Tried Coconut Lime Hanger Steak

Carnitas Street Tacos

Butternut Squash Ravioli

Chili Roasted Shrimp

Best Meal Kits: Gobble Gobble Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $11.99 per serving

$11.99 per serving Delivery Area: 49 states

49 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It The chefs at Gobble do as much preparation for you as possible, so you can spend less time in the kitchen and more time enjoying your meals. Pros and Cons Pros No prep work needed

Easy meals ready in 15 minutes

Variety of side items Cons A lot of packaging

Nutrition and ingredient information can't be accessed until payment is entered

No mention of a registered dietitian Overview Say goodbye to grocery shopping, meal planning, meal prepping, and cleaning up. When you choose Gobble, you will receive already peeled, chopped, and measured ingredients. This allows you to cook a meal with one pan in just 15 minutes. In addition to offering the convenience associated with takeout, Gobble's menu also features sides you can add to your weekly box, including soups, salads, cookies, and more. Pricing and Plans Gobble has three plans: Classic, Lean & Clean, and Vegetarian. Dinners are available for two and four people in quantities of two, three, four, and five meals per week. Pricing is based on the number of servings you order. The minimum order is two dinners (four meals), and there is no maximum. 2 people, two meals per week: $16.99 per serving

2 people, three meals per week: $14.99 per serving

2 people, four meals per week: $12.99 per serving

2 people, five meals per week: $11.99 per serving

4 people, two meals per week: $12.99 per serving

4 people, three meals per week: $11.99 per serving

4 people, four meals per week: $11.99 per serving

4 people, five meals per week: $11.99 per serving Meals We Tried Scampi-Style Chicken with Linguine in Lemon Garlic Butter Sauce

Chimichurri Fish Tacos with Shredded Cabbage

Grilled King Salmon with Heirloom Tomato Panzanella

Korean Bulgogi Beef Lettuce Cups with Sweet Potato Noodles

Best Organic: Sunbasket Sunbasket Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $9.99 per serving

$9.99 per serving Delivery Area: 45 states

45 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Sunbasket is one of the few meal kit delivery services that are USDA-certified organic, with ingredients sourced directly from California farms. Pros and Cons Pros Organic produce

A variety of meal plans to suit dietary preferences

Transparent as to which suppliers ingredients are from

Commitment to sustainability Cons Not all delivery days are available in all areas

High sodium content in prepared meals Overview Delicious food starts with farm-fresh ingredients, and that's why Sunbasket has partnered with the country's top farmers, ranchers, and seafood purveyors to deliver USDA-certified organic produce, sustainably sourced seafood, and responsibly raised meat. What's also great about the company is that it has a variety of recipes that fit your specific lifestyle and dietary preferences. If that's not enough, additional items like specialty meats are available too. Pricing and Plans Choose whether you're paying for two or four people in quantities of two, three, four, or five meals per week. Decide which of the two categories you'd like to get, or mix and match a bit of both. Meal kits start at $11.49 per serving, while Fresh & Ready meals start at $9.99 per serving. For Meal Kits: Paleo

Chef's Choice

Carb-Conscious

Gluten-Free

Lean & Clean

Diabetes-Friendly

Pescetarian

Mediterranean

Vegetarian For Prepared Meals: Fresh & Ready Meals We Tried Meal Kits: Sea Scallops over Fresh Fettuccine with Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Spinach

Snapper with Romesco, Vegetables, and Almonds

Burmese Chicken and Sweet Potato Curry

Sirloin Strip Tacos with Zucchini Scallion Salsa Prepared Meals: Broccoli Mac & Cheese

Chicken Chow Mein with Broccoli, Mushroom, and Toasted Garlic

Beef Donburi Rice Bowl with Edamame and Kimchi-Lime Vegetables

Burrito Bowl Al Pastor with Plant-Based Impossible Beef

Best Plant-Based: Purple Carrot Purple Carrot Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $11.00 per serving

$11.00 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Purple Carrot emphasizes the benefits of eating plants and how, by doing so, it helps to reduce the company's carbon footprint. Pros and Cons Pros Offers a rotating menu with breakfasts, lunches, dinners, and snacks

Uses seasonal ingredients to add diversity to your diet

Limited fully prepared meals Cons Meal kits require a bit of prep work

May be unsuitable for those with specific dietary restrictions Overview If you're a strict vegan looking for quick and convenient meals, or a meat lover on a mission to increase your veggie intake, Purple Carrot is a great choice. The company's delicious recipes ensure that you won't even miss meat, along with packing its meals with vital nutrients. With plant-based health benefits like lowering your LDL cholesterol levels, eating vegetables will never be boring again. Pricing and Plans There are three different Purple Carrot plans to choose from: One-serving prepared plan: $13 per serving

Two-serving plan: $13.25 per serving

Four-serving plan: $11 per serving If you select the 2-serving plan, you'll be asked to indicate a meal preference. Here are the meal preferences to choose from: Gluten-Free

High-Protein

Quick and Easy

Chef's Choice Meals We Tried Meal Kits: Sesame Orange Tofu with Roasted Green Beans and Sticky Rice

Curry Roasted Cauliflower with Masala Chickpeas & Ginger Cucumber Salsa

Rajas Tacos with Avocado & Roasted Corn Salsa Prepared Meals: Peanut Noodles with Gingered Edamame & Braised Tofu

Creamy Mac 'n Cheese with Pesto Peas & Sun-Dried Tomatoes

Spelt Risotto with Summer Vegetable Caponata

Chilled Curried Chickpea Salad with Dates & Quinoa Red Pepper Pilaf

Tofu Palak Paneer with Carrot Biryani

Best Gluten-Free: Epicured Epicured Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $10.29 per serving

$10.29 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Epicured is the only meal delivery service that works closely with chefs, doctors, and dietitians to provide therapeutic menus that can help treat gastrointestinal conditions. Pros and Cons Pros Offers a meal variety with over 50 à la carte dishes

Gut-friendly and dietitian-approved

Caters to every allergy and nutritional needs Cons Delivery dates vary based on locations

No family-size meals

Menu does not rotate weekly Overview Believing in the natural healing power of food, Epicured partners with Mount Sinai to help ensure its meals cater to different dietary preferences, allergies, and nutritional needs. The company employs a chef and a registered dietitian to help people living with digestive orders, including irritable bowel syndrome and celiac disease, get the nutrition they need. Its menu offers a variety of low-FODMAP and gluten-free meals with a mix of vegan, vegetarian, pescetarian, and omnivore-centered recipes to help stave off the boredom that can come with a medically necessary diet. Pricing and Plans Pick your favorite à la carte items or choose from one of its curated meal bundles. You can order as much or as little as you like each week. Entrées range from around $10 to $24, while bundles go for between $100 and $200. Meals We Tried Vietnamese Rice Noodles (Veggie)

Pad Thai with Chicken

Sesame Crusted Grilled Salmon

Pulled BBQ Chicken

Best Keto-Friendly: Factor Factor Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $11 per serving

$11 per serving Delivery Area: 48

48 Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Transparency is crucial to Factor, so the company prioritizes providing as much nutrition information as possible in every ingredient and recipe. Pros and Cons Pros Clear keto criteria

Features 35 weekly recipes

Complimentary nutrition consultation Cons Not ideal for families

Quite expensive Overview A ketogenic diet lowers your carb intake and increases your healthy fat intake. For a meal to qualify as ketogenic, it must get at least 60 percent of its calories from fat, around 20 percent from protein, and 10 percent or fewer calories from carbohydrates. Factor meets these criteria while offering fresh, ready-prepared ketogenic meals. For other diet concerns, a team of dietitians can help meet your goals through nutrition coaching programs. Pricing and Plans Decide what meals you would like to have by choosing your preference: Chef's Choice, Keto, Calorie Smart, Vegan & Veggie, and Protein Plus. Then choose how many meals you'd like, with quantities ranging from six to as many as 18 meals per week. 6 meals per week: $12.99 per serving

8 meals per week: $12.49 per serving

10 meals per week: $11.99 per serving

12 meals per week: $11.49 per serving

14 meals per week: $11.19 per serving

18 meals per week: $10.99 per serving Meals We Tried Mango Salsa Salmon with Coconut Rice & Black Beans

Creamy Parmesan Chicken with Broccoli & Tomatoes

Vegetable Ratatouille with Mascarpone Polenta

Smoked Tofu Almond Stir-Fry with Edamame Succotash

Best for Families: Home Chef Home Chef Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $7.99 per serving

$7.99 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It With easy recipes and plenty of options for customization, Home Chef makes whipping up crowd-pleasing meals easy for even the most novice home chefs. Pros and Cons Pros Recipes are categorized for easier viewing

Customizable menus

Provides tips and videos from chefs Cons Shipping not included

Doesn't focus on nutrition values

Account cannot be deleted once it's set up Overview Love cooking at home? Home Chef's recipes are approachable, chef designed, and restaurant quality. The menu provides delicious weekly meals that will make your family think they come from a restaurant. Though it may not appeal to those who have specific dietary requirements, the nutrition facts are clearly labeled on each recipe card for those who are okay with doing their research. Pricing and Plans Home Chef lets you decide the cooking experience you prefer. Depending on your taste profile, serving size, and delivery preferences, you can choose one from the following: Meal Kits

Express Meal Kits

Oven-Ready

Grill-Ready

Culinary Collection

Fast & Fresh Meal types vary in price. Standard meals start at $11.99 per serving for orders with four servings and $9.99 per serving for orders with six servings or more. Pricing is tiered, so orders containing six servings or more have a lower price per serving. Meals We Tried Crispy Sweet Chili Shrimp Rice Bowl

Creamy Tomato and Steak Penne

Gnocchi and Red Pepper Cream

Moo Shu Pork Lettuce Cups