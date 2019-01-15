10 Valentine’s Day Gifts for Men That He'll Actually Want — And They’re All Under $50

Love is in the air! Valentine’s Day is less than a month away, which means it’s time to start finding something special to gift your man — which may seem daunting since we just spent so much time picking out the perfect Christmas gift. While you might not have the funds to dish out $8 million on a diamond necklace, like the one David Beckham gave his wife Victoria Beckham, there are plenty of relatively inexpensive gifts for him that show how much you care.

To save you the hassle (and money), we rounded up some of the most unique Valentine’s gifts for him that are all under $50 — yes, we’re serious. Whether you want to gift your boyfriend a unique way to store his beer bottles or treat your husband to something fun he can do outdoors, keep scrolling to find a gift for every man in your life so you can stress less this Valentine’s Day. (Want to spend a little more? Check out Walmart’s Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him page — there are tons of luxurious options!)

Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him Under $50

For the Beer Lover

Does he love beer? Give him the luxuriously inexpensive gift of a shower beer thanks to this waterproof stick-on can holder (and ladies, there’s shower wine holders for you, too!). And if his beers take up too much room in the fridge, this unique magnetic bottle loft is a nice way to tell him. Plus, he’ll feel way cooler grabbing a brew from the fridge.

Urban Outfitters

Buy It! Sudski Shower Beer Holder, $18; urbanoutfitters.com

Uncommon Goods

Buy It! Bottle Loft, $38; uncommongoods.com

For the Stylish Man

Give the stylish guy in your life something he can use daily — like this personalized watch box to store all his arm candy or this beard grooming kit so he can tame his whiskers and feel pampered.

Walmart

Buy It! Personalized Black Watch Case, $39.17; walmart.com

Amazon

Buy It! Beard Grooming & Trimming Kit for Men Care, $34.97; amazon.com

For the Whiskey Lover

If you’ve bought him a bottle of whiskey time and again, change it up by completing his barware collection with this seven-piece Italian crafted glass decanter and whiskey glass set. If he takes his whiskey on the rocks, these marble whiskey stones will ensure his favorite drink doesn’t get diluted.

Amazon

Buy It! Paksh Novelty 7-Piece Italian Crafted Glass Decanter & Whiskey Glasses Set, $34.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Southern Homewares Marble Whiskey Stones – Set of 9, $10; walmart.com

For the Tech Lover

Finding cool gadgets for the tech lover can be hard, especially if he’s always buying the latest and greatest. One thing he probably doesn’t own (but should) is this voice-activated smart light bulb, which allows you to dim or brighten your lights with your voice or your smartphone. Another thoughtful gift to showcase his tasteful aesthetic and love for tech would be this vintage Bluetooth speaker.

Nordstrom

Buy It! Tech2 Vintage Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, $39.99; nordstrom.com

Urban Outfitters

Buy It! Eufy Lumos Smart Bulb, $44.99; urbanoutfitters.com

For the Outdoorsman

If he loves being outdoors, give him a reason to stay out and enjoy the fresh air with this Coleman tabletop camp stove or this 20-ounce Yeti Rumbler that’ll keep his drink hot or cold during his overnight outdoor stay.

Buy It! Coleman 1-Burner Tabletop Butane Camp Stove, $22.99; walmart.com

Dick's Sporting Goods

Buy It! Yeti 20 oz. Rambler Tumbler with MagSlider Lid, $29.99; dickssportinggoods.com