16 Fourth of July Sales You Need to Shop Before the Fireworks Go Off
The holiday weekend has once again brought forth a sea of savings. So between grilling and fireworks, make sure you save some time to shop!
Since the Internet is overflowing with some truly incredible deals, we curated a list of the best Fourth of July sales. They're detailed below alphabetically (with promo codes as needed) so you can find what you're looking for — and fast!
For starters, Amazon kicked off yet another massive summer sale with steep discounts on home and kitchen essentials, Walmart put hundreds of items on sale across categories like fashion and outdoor necessities, and Target has tons of summer staples starting at just $5.
- AllModern: Take 15 percent off furniture, decor, and more with code GET15
- Allswell: Score 15 percent off all mattresses with code JULY4TH
- Amazon: Shop thousands of discounted home, kitchen, and fashion items
- Awe Inspired: Save 25 percent on RBG, Kamala, and Harriet collections
- <strong>Bandier</strong>: Get up to 80 percent off sale items, like popular leggings, bras, and sneakers
- Buffy: Take $50 off all orders of $300+ with code SALEAWAY
- J.Crew: Score an extra 50 percent off all sale styles with code BESTSALE
- <strong>Kate Spade</strong>: Get an extra 40 percent off all sale styles with code EXTRA40
- Old Navy: Shop up to 50 percent off sitewide, with styles starting at $8
- Target: Save big on women's tees, tanks, shorts and dresses; prices start at $5
- The Home Depot: Snag up to 30 percent off select decor, furniture, and kitchenware
- Richer Poorer: Shop the celeb-loved brand's first warehouse sale with styles under $50
- Rifle Paper Co: Take 25 percent off orders of $50+ with code BLOOM25
- Spanx: Snag an additional 30 percent off all sale styles
- Vegamour: Get $10 off $40 with code SUN10, $25 off $100 with code SUN25, and $40 off $150 with code SUN40
- Walmart: Score thousands of rollbacks and extra-low prices on summer picks
Still don't know where to start? We've hand-selected a few of our favorite products and styles from each of these sales and sorted them by category. If you're reading this on your phone, be sure to swipe left on the images to view all the products.
Most of these savings end on Sunday, July 4 or Monday, July 5, so we recommend not waiting until the last minute to add them to your cart. Scroll down to see everything worth shopping before the Fourth of July weekend is over!
Home Deals
It's a very good weekend to shop for home goods. Amazon is a treasure trove of home and kitchen deals, and Walmart has thousands of items on rollback, which means you can save big on the things you really need. Let's start with some bedroom deals: For a limited time, you can get 15 percent off all mattresses from Allswell, including its limited-edition Pride mattress that's stitched with rainbow lettering. Popular bedding brand Buffy is offering $50 off when you spend at least $300, so grab yourself its best-selling breezy comforter and a few cloud-like pillows for extra cozy rest this summer. And there's tons of furniture on sale at AllModern, like this pretty velvet armchair.
We also found this highly reviewed Bissell Pet Pro carpet cleaner for $50 off and the fan-favorite Instant Pot mini for $36 off. And whether you're working from home or headed back to the office, a good calendar is a must to get you through the rest of the year — you can score 25 percent off a huge assortment of paper goods from Rifle Paper Co. with a purchase of at least $50. (Peep this cute floral lunchbox, perfect if you love to pack snacks for yourself or your kids.)
Fashion and Beauty Deals
Now, let's talk about the things we want… ahem, clothing! Though the Fourth of July is usually a good time to shop for big-ticket home items, we've discovered a few really good fashion sales you won't want to miss. Kate Spade, J.Crew, and Spanx are all offering extra discounts on already marked-down styles, and Target and Old Navy have sale clothes starting at just $5. Plus, Awe Inspired, the jewelry brand behind those famous pendants with detailed reliefs of iconic women, is offering 25 percent off select collections — it counts Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, and Demi Lovato as fans.
We pulled a few of our favorite styles from each of these sales; they include this gingham-print midi dress that's giving us cottagecore vibes for $100 off, these faux leather puffy slides for less than $20, and this sleek little blue satchel from Kate Spade for $173 off. We also discovered that the tie-dye version of the ribbed tank top that Bella Hadid and Elsa Hosk both own is 56 percent off at Bandier.
