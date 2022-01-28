The 20 Best Flower Delivery Services to Shop From This Valentine's Day

Best Overall Flower Delivery: UrbanStems

UrbanStems is everything you could want in a flower delivery service. The arrangements are gorgeous yet relatively affordable, the website is easy to navigate, and overnight shipping is available. So many bouquets feature unique flowers you've likely never seen before, like the dark and alluring Morello with deep purple Solomio Tino and ruscus (which are identified in the convenient "What's Included" list on the product page). It's also easy to filter for occasion, stem count, and price range, but the true star of this service is its special collections. Beyond the Valentine's and dried flower collections, the Kate Spade crossover, in particular, features some playful arrangements. There are also plenty of goodies to add to your order, such as gourmet foods, candles, and more.

