The 20 Best Flower Delivery Services to Shop From This Valentine's Day
Flower delivery is a not-so-subtle way to express good feelings toward loved ones, whether it's a romantic gesture for Valentine's Day or a means of sending condolences to a person who's received bad news. No matter the occasion, you can count on flowers to put a smile on their recipient's face.
There are many flower delivery services out there, but which one should you order from? Maybe you're scrambling for a last-minute present and need FromYouFlowers's same-day flower delivery, or perhaps you're looking for an affordable arrangement, in which case, 1-800-Flowers is a great website to browse. Here are the best flower delivery services to make someone you love (or even yourself) feel special.
The Best Flower Delivery Services of 2022
Best Overall Flower Delivery: UrbanStems
UrbanStems is everything you could want in a flower delivery service. The arrangements are gorgeous yet relatively affordable, the website is easy to navigate, and overnight shipping is available. So many bouquets feature unique flowers you've likely never seen before, like the dark and alluring Morello with deep purple Solomio Tino and ruscus (which are identified in the convenient "What's Included" list on the product page). It's also easy to filter for occasion, stem count, and price range, but the true star of this service is its special collections. Beyond the Valentine's and dried flower collections, the Kate Spade crossover, in particular, features some playful arrangements. There are also plenty of goodies to add to your order, such as gourmet foods, candles, and more.
Buy It! UrbanStems, $35–$220; urbanstems.com. Use code PEOPLE for 15 percent off + free chocolates
Most Elegant: Terrain
Beyond being a kind gesture, flowers are meant to liven up a space with their natural beauty. And Terrain's signature blend of home decor and foliage makes for some of the most sophisticated bouquets you'll find on this list. The brand's Tulip Magnolia Branches arrangement features tiny pale buds that bloom on the wirey magnolia stems over time, and the final product is truly something special. Beyond Terrain's stunning bouquets, there are equally charming collections of house plants and succulents, wreaths and garlands, and dried flower bunches available for delivery.
Buy It! Terrain Bouquets + Flower Delivery, $64–$128; shopterrain.com
Best for Plant Lovers: The Sill
Some people prefer house plants to flowers, and both make excellent gifts, so opting for a fern instead of, say, carnations may be the right move. The Sill is a reliable one-stop shop for all things plant delivery, including a curated selection of earthy Valentine's Day gifts like this heart-shaped succulent or this pretty in pink Aglaonema Wishes. You can also choose the planter style and color for a personal touch, and your recipient is sure to appreciate it too.
Buy It! The Sill Valentine's Day Gifts, $14–$195; thesill.com
Best Dried Flowers: The Bouqs Co.
Contrary to popular belief, a flower's beauty doesn't end once its buds dry out. In fact, dried bouquets are a beautiful staple in many flower shops. The Bouqs Co.'s dried flower collection features wispy arrangements that are built to last with hues of rose gold, amethyst purple, and warm gold to brighten any space. The Wildberry and Stardust bouquets are available for Valentine's preorder now, and Bouqs Co. subscribers get an additional 30 percent off their flower delivery.
Buy It! The Bouq Co. Dried Flower Collection, $56–$109; bouqs.com
Best for Events: Enjoy Flowers
Floral arrangements can make any event 10 times classier, so it's important to order your flower delivery from a reliable vendor. Enjoy Flowers is here to help with its gatherings and gala collection. You can mix and match styles and color schemes to fit the vibe of your next big event. Then there's the winter collection in collaboration with David Austin Garden Roses, featuring mini callas, red berries, and other festive foliage. Just make sure to schedule your delivery date at least two days before your event so that the flowers have time to bloom.
Buy It! Enjoy Flowers Event Packages, $65–$125 per centerpiece; enjoyflowers.com
Best Valentine's Day Flowers: ProFlowers
If there's ever an occasion for flower delivery, it's Valentine's Day. ProFlowers has an extensive V-Day collection with great gifts for your sweetheart. Whether you're going the classic route with the red and pink Fairytale Bouquet or shaking things up with the Over the Moon Bouquet celestial centerpiece, ProFlowers is committed to making it a day to remember. And while you're at it, throw in something sweet like these chocolate-covered strawberries — you'll thank yourself after the first bite.
Buy It! ProFlowers Valentine's Day Flowers, $22.50–$211.50; proflowers.com
Best for Supporting Local Businesses: Floom
Floom makes it easy to browse beautiful arrangements online and support local florists. The company partners with talented professionals in multiple cities to bring you a bouquet that's crafted near you. Each delivery is made by hand by a local artisan, and even comes with a handwritten card. And with reliable same-day delivery in many major cities, you're able to get your flowers quickly. Check out the website to see what bouquets are waiting for you in your zip code.
Buy It! Local Arrangements, prices vary by location; floom.com
Best Cheap Flower Delivery: 1-800-Flowers
Some flower delivery services can cost a pretty penny, but not 1-800-Flowers. Its sale section is always full of affordable flower arrangements, like these two dozen assorted roses starting at $39.99 or the Love Is in the Air Gardenia planter for $29.99. There's also a gifts under $30 section, featuring Peruvian Lilies from $19.99 as well as various succulents and sweet treats. Simply enter your zip code, occasion, and delivery date on the homepage to see what flowers are available near you.
Buy It! Arrangements from 1-800-Flowers, $19.99–$549.99; 1800flowers.com
Best Same-Day Flower Delivery: FromYouFlowers
You can't always plan ahead for everything, so FromYouFlowers will send out beautiful blooms within 24 hours of your order. Its same-day flower delivery catalog has more than 160 items, including this pretty purple Sweet Devotion bouquet with lavender roses. You can even throw in balloons, chocolates, and a teddy bear. Just make sure you order by 3 p.m. in the recipient's time zone.
Buy It! Bouquets by FromYouFlowers, $27.99–$159.99; fromyouflowers.com
Best for Roses: Ode à la Rose
There are few things as romantic as a rose. But a bouquet of roses? Now that's a statement. Ode à la Rose is known for the timeless arrangements it makes with the classic flower, including the Amour bouquet, which comes in three sizes, and the Felice's multi-colored mix of blooms. Many of the options also let you choose your vase for an extra charge. And while some arrangements are exclusive to certain cities, you can browse nationwide offerings here.
Buy It! Ode à la Rose Bouquets, $56–$366; odealarose.com
Longest Lasting Flowers: Venus Et Fleur
If you're okay with spending a little extra on flower delivery, consider giving a gift that can be displayed all year long. Venus Et Fleur's preserved flower arrangements last up to a year without drying or wilting under proper care, and yes, they are real roses. Celebs love them too, with the homepage featuring testimonials from Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, and Gigi Hadid. You can even design your own arrangement to lock in your favorite colors or say a special message like "I [heart] U."
Buy It! Venus Et Fleur Roses, $44–$1,999; venusetfleur.com
Best Faux Flowers: Afloral
While fresh flowers eventually wilt and dry, Afloral's faux flowers last a lifetime. And if you think artificial flowers are tacky, think again. Afloral's arrangements look like they came straight out of a home magazine or wedding catalog. This artificial cherry blossom branch resembles the real thing, as do these peonies, hyacinths, and lavender. The best part is that you can buy the "blooms" individually to create your own faux bouquet or purchase bundles like this geranium bush and kits, such as a charming DIY berry arrangement.
Buy It! Afloral Artificial Flowers, $6–$46; afloral.com
Best for Amazon Prime Members: Benchmark Bouquets
Amazon sells just about everything, including fresh flowers. Benchmark Bouquets has some of the highest-rated flower arrangements on Amazon's storefront, all of which have free shipping through Amazon Prime. And given that you're receiving pristine fresh flowers and a vase by mail, that's a pretty sweet deal. They're reasonably priced, too, with no single bouquet costing more than $52. You can even snag these two dozen red roses for just $45.68. Browse the selection of blooming bundles, duo bouquets, and rose bunches at Benchmark Bouquet's virtual store.
Buy It! Benchmark Bouquets on Amazon, $28.96–$51.94; amazon.com
Best Flower Subscription: BloomsyBox
If you like to keep fresh flowers in your house all year round, a flower subscription is the way to go. BloomsyBox offers multiple flower subscriptions that are available to ship on a weekly to monthly basis. Bloomsy's seasonal, sustainably sourced bouquets come in original, deluxe, and premium sizes and are priced accordingly. Then there are specialized subscriptions like pet-safe blooms and monthly handmade bouquets by The New York Botanical Garden. No matter which option you fancy, you'll always be able to set your first delivery date.
Buy It! BloomsyBox Subscription, $39.99–$69.99; bloomsybox.com
Best Seasonal Flowers: FTD Flowers
FTD (aka Florists' Transworld Delivery) does an excellent job of channeling inspiration from the seasons into beautiful and expressive bouquets — and its current winter collection does not disappoint. Best-sellers like the Clear Skies Bouquet and the Beyond Blue Bouquet are florist-to-door, meaning local florists deliver the bouquet for a fresh and fast order. But those shipped through the mail are arguably just as lovely, such as this whimsical Sugar Plum Symphony Bouquet. Plus, you can always pick a delivery date that works best for you.
Buy It! FTD Winter Flowers Bouquet, $40–$200; ftd.com
Best for Supporting Independent Artisans: Etsy
Arranging flower bouquets is an art, making Etsy the perfect place to order flower delivery while supporting artists' small shops. The online marketplace is rich in handmade bouquets, vase arrangements, and more. Many virtual storefronts are also happy to take custom requests for an extra personable shopping experience. AyanaFloralDesign is an especially notable shop run by two sisters in France that's processed more than 6,700 sales. Its dried flowers make international shipping a breeze, and the uber-unique preserved flower earrings should be on everyone's wish list.
Buy It! Etsy Flower Delivery, prices vary by shop; etsy.com
Best Flower Candle Gift: Lather and Light Co.
Flowers and candles are some of the most appreciated gifts out there, so when you put them together, it's sure to please. Lather and Light Co. sells handcrafted floral candles made with soy wax, essential oils, and, of course, flowers. The petals are dried before being mixed with the other ingredients, and they look beautiful in the final product. Lather and Light Co. operates as a subscription service through Cratejoy, but you can select a single-month term if you want to buy just one candle. However, you might like it so much that you'll want a new scent each month.
Buy It! Lather and Light Co. Floral Candles, $14.95–$15.95; cratejoy.com
Best DIY Flowers: Just Seeds by Bloomin' Bin
While those who don't possess a green thumb may be content receiving a bouquet, others are inclined to grow one themselves. If your loved one is a tried-and-true plant parent or a DIYer at heart, consider gifting them flower seeds from Bloomin' Bin. The Cratejoy subscription is customizable, with fruit and veggie seeds, flower seeds, or both in packs of two, four, six, or eight. You can also opt to receive a binder to store the instructions on caring for each plant. Any gardener will love being surprised with new seed packets every month.
Buy It! Just Seeds by Bloomin' Bin, $5–$23; cratejoy.com
Best Fresh Flowers: The Fresh Cut Flower of the Month Club
The Fresh Cut Flower of the Month Club on Cratejoy prides itself on how quickly it gets flowers out of the dirt and into your mailbox. The secret is overnight shipping to ensure you receive the freshest flowers possible. Each specially designed bouquet ships just two days after the blooms are harvested. And the monthly newsletter describing the history of the flowers featured is a charming bonus as well.
Buy It! The Fresh Cut Flower of the Month Club, $47.95; cratejoy.com
Best for Costco Members: Costco
Just like how Amazon is a great flower retailer for Prime members, Costco members should consider the superstore's flower delivery service. Costco offers plenty of affordable arrangements like this Warm Wishes Bouquet and the Fleur Vibrant for $39.99 each. Same-day delivery and bulk flowers are also available. Non-members can shop Costco's selection as well, though a 5 percent surcharge is added to the order.
Buy It! Costco Flower Delivery, $39.99–$109.99; costco.com