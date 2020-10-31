Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Amazon’s Best-Selling Cloth Face Mask Is on Sale This Weekend — Plus, 8 More Deals You Can Shop

As we continue to battle the global pandemic, it’s crucial that everyone does their part by wearing a face mask in public when unable to practice social distancing. Since face masks will continue to be a necessity in our lives for the foreseeable future, you should definitely make sure you’ve got a bunch on hand. If you’re still on the hunt for some good and comfortable protective gear or you’re just looking to stock up (and delay laundry day), we’ve got you covered.

We scoured the internet in search of some of the best face mask deals you can score this weekend. Here are nine face masks you can shop on sale this weekend:

It comes as no surprise that you can find hundreds, if not thousands, of discounted disposable and reusable options on Amazon, but we also found savings on the stylish protective gear celebrities are wearing. Keep scrolling to learn more about the face masks you can get on sale this weekend.

Amazon

Buy It! EnerPlex Black Face Mask Reusable 3-Pack, $18.95 (orig. $21.95); amazon.com; Jumbl Blue Disposable Face Masks, $7.98 (orig. $18.95); amazon.com

Masqd

Buy It! Masqd Gia Face Mask Linen, $14 (orig. $20); masqd.com; Masqd Ultra Star Face Mask for Kids, $12 (orig. $15); masqd.com

Nordstrom Rack

As expected, you can find tons of incredible deals on face masks at the discount department store — there are currently over 200 options, to be exact. At just $2 apiece, this $12 pack of six cotton face masks is one of the best values we’ve come across (they were originally $24). As for the steepest discount, we found this pack of four reusable masks for 62 percent off.

Buy It! Nordstrom Washable Adult Face Mask Set of 6, $12 (orig. $24); nordstromrack.com; Sub_Urban Riot Assorted Adult Face Mask Pack of 4, $18.73 (orig. $50); nordstromrack.com

Maskc

Maskc is one of the newest mask brands to the market, but it’s already been discovered by a handful of A-listers, including Jennifer Lopez, Cara Delevingne, and Lucy Hale. The brand creates fashion-forward single-use masks that are designed to protect the wearers and the people around them with a unique three-ply construction. The brand is currently offering 10-packs of its best-selling “Vote” mask (as seen on Hailey Bieber) for just $6. If you do the math, that shakes out to just 60 cents per mask — so now’s the time to stock up!

Buy It! Maskc Vote Face Masks 10 Pack, $6 (orig. $18); shopmaskc.com

Walmart

It’s no secret that you can find everything you need at Walmart for great values — protective gear included. Shoppers can score a three-pack of face masks from Sofia Vergara’s fashion line for $8 off this weekend, along with this stylish five-pack of tie-dye and polka-dot coverings for only $25.

Buy It! Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Evil Eye Face Mask with Travel Pouch 3-Pack, $10.80 (orig. $18); walmart.com; Pro MC Unisex Polka Dot & Tie Dye Variety Pack Face Mask 5-Pack, $24.95 (orig. $34.95); walmart.com