We Tested Tons of Face Masks So You Don’t Have To — and These Are the 15 Best

Let’s face it — you’ve probably tried a variety of cloth and disposable face masks you weren’t completely satisfied with. While masks are an everyday essential (the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend wearing one to slow the spread of coronavirus), finding a mask that both fits well and feels comfortable can be a bit of a challenge. That’s why PEOPLE staffers are sharing their favorites with you, so you don’t have to second-guess your next purchase.
Whether you’re searching for a new mask for yourself, or thinking about gifting one to a loved one for the holidays, these are the 15 best face masks our writers and editors recommend:
Christina Butan, Amazon eCommerce Writer: When someone asks me what face masks I like the best, Lapcos is always one of my first recommendations. They’re lightweight and fit my face perfectly — it’s one of the only face masks that doesn’t leave any gaps for me. Not to mention, they look good, and are only $10 for a pack of three. They’re also celeb-approved — Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Vanessa Hudgens, Joe Jones, and more have been spotted wearing them.
Buy It! Lapcos Cloth Face Mask, 3 Pack, $10; amazon.com
Sarah Ball, Market Editor: I love this brand! Their masks are really well made — and they use incredibly soft fabric. I haven’t found a mask that fits better than this one. The straps are adjustable, making it super comfortable to wear during long periods of time and it has a nose plate, which makes the mask fit snugly against my face. And for extra protection, they all come with a pocket where you can insert a filter if you like. They have a ton of really fun prints for when you want to add a little pop of fun to an outfit. I also really love their solid colored ribbed sets for every day.
Buy It! Masqd Face Masks, various prices; masqd.com
Bethany Braun-Silva, Parents eCommerce Editor: Old Navy’s face masks are my family’s favorite. The kids’ face masks actually stay on my boys’ faces all day when they are at school. Since they are lightweight and breathable, they’re perfect for wearing for hours on end! I also love the Old Navy face masks for adults, for myself. The pleats make them super comfortable and roomy, while still covering my face entirely. I love all the stylish prints and that I can buy a pack of 10.
Buy It! Old Navy Triple-Layered Cloth Face Masks, various prices; oldnavy.gap.com
Jessica Mattern, Amazon eCommerce Editor: I’ve tested dozens of masks, and this is the only one I’ve found to be comfortable enough to wear for long periods of time. The machine-washable covering has adjustable straps, allowing me to create the perfect fit for my face. Its super soft material doesn’t chafe on my ears or face — even while talking and working out.
Buy It! Bondir Air Guard Fitted Face Mask, $20; amazon.com
Alex Apatoff, Digital Lifestyle Director: These Tie Bar masks have the distinction of being loved by both my husband and me. They have a really gender-neutral look and come in tons of colors and prints. The construction is excellent: The fabric is super-sturdy and holds up to a million washes, and the fit (with an adjustable nose wire and extra material to go under the chin) never budges, even when we’re talking. They’re easy to breathe through and have a pocket for a filter. I’m always surprised I don’t see these recommended more often — I suggest them to everyone who asks.
Buy It! The Tie Bar Face Masks, 5 Pack, $30; thetiebar.com
Christina Butan, Amazon eCommerce Writer: I was so excited when Slip launched face masks because I knew they had to be good — and they are. In case you’re not familiar, Slip is known for its anti-aging silk pillowcase that’s packed with beauty benefits. Its face mask is made out of the same material, so it's super soft and smooth, and gentle on your skin. Despite being made of silk, the mask is surprisingly warm, so it’s a great one to wear out on a brisk day.
Buy It! Slip Pure Silk Face Mask, $39; amazon.com
Alex Warner, Celebrity and Entertainment eCommerce Writer: As an e-commerce writer, I've tested my fair share of face masks over the past few months, but nothing compares to Evolvetogether — the brand's disposable masks have become my go-to for going outside. Not only do I feel like I can actually breathe in them, but my super sensitive ears are grateful for their non-irritating ear loops that don't tug. My husband is also a big fan because they're one of the few masks he can wear with glasses.
Buy It! Evolvetogether Milan Disposable Face Masks, 30 Pack, $35.87; evolvetogether.com
Summer Cartwright, eCommerce Writer: Back in April, I took up running to stay sane during these socially distanced times. After testing out disposable masks, breathable gaiters, and homemade cloth coverings, I found this set of black nylon masks. They’re breathable, even during long runs on hot days, and they stay in place. Better yet, they haven’t led to any annoying breakouts — a true miracle seeing as sweat plus cloth typically equals disaster on my skin. The pack of 10 makes it easy for using a new one with every run throughout the week.
Buy It! Eyelov Cloth Face Masks, 10 Pack, $18.99; amazon.com
Christina Butan, Amazon eCommerce Writer: I love grabbing a Maskc mask when I need to run an errand because they’re so lightweight and easy to wear. They’re the softest disposable face masks I’ve tried, and I love that they come in so many cute colors and prints. Plus, they can be worn for up to 10 hours. It comes as no surprise that these masks are another celebrity favorite. I’m definitely planning to gift a few packs as stocking stuffers this year.
Buy It! Maskc Disposable Face Masks, 10 Pack, $20; shopmaskc.com
Alex Apatoff, Digital Lifestyle Director: My three-year-old is the ultimate mask tester (you’ll quickly find out if any aren’t up to the task) and the best we’ve tried are Gap’s. They have a good full-face fit and nose wire, the adjustable ear straps accommodate his rapidly growing noggin and he seems to find them really comfortable — they don't slip beneath his nose while playing and he never pulls on them the way he does other masks. They’re often on sale, so I just stocked up on a few 3-packs for just $9!
Buy It! Gap Kids Contour Mask with Filter, 3 Pack, $9 (orig. $18); gap.com
Christie Calucchia, Lifestyle eCommerce Writer: I tell everyone I know to buy this mask. It has adjustable ear loops for a secure fit and a malleable nose bridge that keeps fabric from sticking to your face so you can actually breathe comfortably. It's so breathable, it's actually become my go-to face mask for working out. Plus, it's made with a special nanotech material that's antibacterial and moisture-wicking.
Buy It! Space Mask Nanotech Mask, $19; shopspacemask.com
Braelyn Wood, Health and Wellness eCommerce Writer: I've accumulated a small collection of more than 20 face masks, but I always keep Caraa's lightweight design at the top of the stack. It's breathable, yet still has multiple layers of protection. I love that the ear straps are adjustable and never painfully rub the skin behind my ears like others in my lineup. Plus, it has an adjustable nose wire that ensures it fits my face like a glove. Better yet, it comes in so many colors that I actually like matching them to my outfit. Just 2020 things, I guess?
Buy It! Caraa Sport Universal Adult Face Masks, 5 Pack, $25; caraasport.com
Alex Apatoff, Digital Lifestyle Director: Need a fancy mask? This eco-conscious brand (which normally designs fun reusable gift wrap) has beautifully made masks in the loveliest prints — I have a few for “dress up” occasions which always garner me compliments. They donate one for every one sold.
Buy It! Tokki x Gravitas Cotton Face Mask, $24; etsy.com
Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: These disposable face masks offer all the important functions with a side of fashion. I love the cute prints Barrière launched, including the leopard and bandana styles in this 5-pack. It’s no wonder the brand already has a legion of celeb fans including Martha Hunt, Dua Lipa, Kelly Osbourne, Elsa Hosk and Victor Cruz.
Buy It! Barrière Variety Print Pack, $18; bloomingdales.com and mybarriere.com
Colleen Kratofil, Style Editor: With her years of experience running her fabric business, Zarin Fabrics, it's no surprise the former Real Housewives of New York star has pivoted to making face masks. Jill Zarin teamed up with her daughter Ally Shapiro to not only create a comfortable and colorful selection of protective gear, but also found a way to give back amid the pandemic. For every mask sold, they donate one to a frontline worker. These have become my go-to masks for everyday wear because they're soft (made from washable three-ply cotton), have adjustable toggles on each side and come in a huge array of vibrant hues. True story — every time I wear one of their signature tie-dye patterns, I get a slew of compliments.
Buy It! The Holiday Bundle set of three, $40; jillzarin.com