We Tested Tons of Face Masks So You Don’t Have To — and These Are the 15 Best

Sarah Ball, Market Editor: I love this brand! Their masks are really well made — and they use incredibly soft fabric. I haven’t found a mask that fits better than this one. The straps are adjustable, making it super comfortable to wear during long periods of time and it has a nose plate, which makes the mask fit snugly against my face. And for extra protection, they all come with a pocket where you can insert a filter if you like. They have a ton of really fun prints for when you want to add a little pop of fun to an outfit. I also really love their solid colored ribbed sets for every day.