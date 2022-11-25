Walmart's Cyber Monday Sale Is Here Early! Shop 38 Can't-Miss Deals, Including a Cordless Vacuum for 61% Off

Save big across all categories, including kitchen, home, toys, tech, and fashion

Published on November 25, 2022 08:14 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Early Walmart Cyber Monday Deals
Photo: Walmart

Giving the perfect gift is fun, but have you ever saved a ton of money during the holidays when every dollar counts?

Whether you're looking for a new designer bag, a cozy winter vest, every kid's favorite Squishmallow, or a viral hair dryer, Walmart has it for less right now ahead of Cyber Monday. In fact, Walmart has tens of thousands of deals to shop before the official start to the internet's favorite sale holiday. To help you narrow it down, we gathered 38 of the best buys in fashion, beauty, tech, toys, kitchen, and furniture to help you find the ones that will delight everyone on your shopping list — including your wallet.

Whether you're searching for deals on gifts for the children in your life, friends, a partner, or even yourself, you're guaranteed to find something everyone will love at an unbeatable price at Walmart.

Early Walmart Cyber Monday Deals
Walmart

Best Overall Early Cyber Monday Deals

Early Walmart Cyber Monday Deals
Walmart

Early Cyber Monday Fashion Deals

For the fashionistas, Walmart has tons of early Cyber Monday deals on stylish and trendy bags, shoes, jewelry, clothes, and winter gear.

If you're in the market for a new designer handbag or know someone on the nice list who is, then brace yourself. The Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Shoulder Tote is only $132 — that's $326 in savings. The neutral brown tote bag features a zip top closure to keep belongings secure as you go about your day and the brand's signature print, which matches seamlessly with just about any outfit.

Another standout is the Big Chill Women's Plus Size Down Blend Chevron Quilted Puffer Vest, a midweight option that's great for winter as it provides warmth against the brisk winter wind chill while allowing arms to breathe. Made from polyester, this vest comes in seven colors, is super soft and comfortable and can be worn over a heavier sweater for extra coverage.

Early Walmart Cyber Monday Deals
Walmart

Early Cyber Monday Beauty Deals

Beauty lovers are flocking to these early Cyber Monday deals on everything from hair dryers and perfume to lip masks and face serums. If you haven't yet joined the massively popular Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer bandwagon, now is your time to grab one on sale.

The best-selling hair dryer styles and dries at the same time with less frizz than other hair tools. It has three heat and speed settings with its nylon pin and tufted bristles, which seamlessly work their way through hair to create shiny, bouncy styles in minutes. One reviewer calls this hair tool a 'life saver' and says it finishes her hair as if she 'had it done at a beauty salon.'

There's also this Hyaluronic Cloud Face Serum from Peter Thomas Roth that's over 50 percent off. Made to hydrate and moisturize skin, this face serum works to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for a more smooth and soft complexion. The best part? It's fragrance-free so it's a great pick for those with sensitive and dry skin.

Another find on sale is this advent calendar from BeautySpaceNK that makes the perfect gift. On sale for $76 off ahead of Cyber Monday, the calendar includes items like Patchology's Moodmask Get Dewy With It, Mario Badescu's Facial Spray, Lancer's The Method Polish, and more.

Early Walmart Cyber Monday Deals
Walmart

Early Cyber Monday Home and Furniture Deals

Home decor and " title="cleaning tools" context="body" sid=""/], furniture, cookware, and more is all up for grabs during this sale. The big home deals section at Walmart features everything you need to redecorate any room of your home, find a last-minute host gift, or a shiny new tabletop appliance. Whether you're looking to remodel or redesign a room in your house, spruce up your private office, or grab a thoughtful yet affordable gift, Walmart has tons of early Cyber Monday deals to suit your needs.

A high-quality, name brand candle is a no-brainer when it comes to a quick and easy gift anyone can appreciate. And right now, you can save on Yankee Candles, like this sage and citrus scent that's on sale for just under $17. If you're looking to get rid of the smell of your holiday turkey or ham, simply burn this candle and inhale the sweet, fresh aroma.

For the coffee connoisseurs in your life, you'll want to take a look at the Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi that's on sale for $118. Instead of spending five dollars on a coffee every day at Starbucks or Dunkin', they'll make a better brew from the comfort of home and save money while they're at it.

This gadget can make both coffee and espresso in five and eight ounce servings and is designed for use with Nespresso's Vertuo capsules, which negates the guessing game when it comes to ground coffee. With the touch of a button, you'll have freshly brewed coffee ready to go whether you're headed out the door or need a midday pick me up.

Early Walmart Cyber Monday Deals
Walmart

Early Cyber Monday Tech Deals

The tech-obsessed are more than covered by Walmart in this sale. Shop everything from Apple AirPods Pro to security cameras, and smart devices to help kids learn.

If you've ever wanted a Google Nest, now's the time. The popular smart home device is on sale for $19.98 — that's nearly $30 in savings. Available in gray, coral, charcoal, and sky, the Google Nest is designed to play songs, answer questions, and carry out common household tasks like dimming the lights, raising the volume on your sound system, and turning up the heat. It's voice-activated so, you'll be able to get things done in seconds by saying the magic words, "Hey Google."

And if you're in need of a new pair of headphones, you'll want to get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds. Available for $69, these wireless earbuds provide studio-quality sound and noise-canceling capabilities for a listening experience unlike any other. The best part? The case serves as a wireless charger so you can take them on the go with you and never have to worry about not having fully charged headphones.

Early Walmart Cyber Monday Deals
Walmart

Early Cyber Monday Toy Deals

If you're shopping for kids, you'll definitely want to check out these deals on the hottest toys and games this holiday season.

Nothing brings out some friendly competition around the holidays like board games. These make for a great activity to keep the children (and adults) distracted while meals are being prepared and presents are getting wrapped. The Classic Game of Connect 4 is on sale for just $6 and is easy enough to play with kids of nearly any age.

Shop these deals and more during the early Cyber Monday sale at Walmart today.

Early Walmart Cyber Monday Deals
Walmart

