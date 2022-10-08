Although Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale is still a few days away (if you've forgotten, mark down October 11 and 12 in your calendar!), you can start saving now. There are already plenty of big discounts available at Amazon, whether you're looking to upgrade your cleaning supplies with a brand new vacuum or prep for fall weather with this season's fashion must-haves.

And luckily, you don't have to spend a chunk of change to score big. To our surprise, Amazon has tons of early deals under $50, and prices are up to 55 percent off. That includes a slew of customer-loved brands like Revlon, Lodge, Levi's, Laneige, and Calvin Klein. And they're in a range of categories, too: For example, you can score a top-rated Crock-Pot for a whopping 40 percent off, along with an Echo Dot for as little as $35.

And while you'll need to be a Prime member to unlock the exclusive savings the Prime Early Access Sale will offer, anyone can take part in these early deals — even those without a membership. If you're looking to sign up for one before the big day, you can score a one-week membership for just $1.99, or you can always go for the 30-day free trial.

Keep scrolling to check out all the best Prime Early Access Sale deals under $50 that you won't want to miss. Then head directly to Amazon to discover everything else whose price has been seriously slashed before the sale officially starts on October 11.

Best Prime Early Access Sale Early Home Deals Under $50

Shoppers can discover plenty of items worth purchasing in the home section. Start by snagging this Dirt Devil vacuum cleaner — a steal at just $40. The vacuum is wonderfully lightweight and can even be transformed into a handheld device to target specific areas around the house. Other on-sale cleaning products include the McCulloch steam cleaner, a chemical-free device that uses pressurized steam to erase grease, grime, and stubborn stains. One user called it the "best tool I never knew I needed."

If you're after upgrades for the bedroom, look no further than the CKG bed sheet set, which is on sale for just $18 thanks to an Amazon discount plus an on-site coupon. The set includes two pillowcases, one top sheet, and one fitted sheet, and it's available in sizes twin through split king in a variety of neutral and colorful shades. Plus, there's a now-$34 memory foam pillow that reviewers say provides pain relief; one shopper shared that they've said "goodbye" to their "neck and shoulder pain."

Finally, don't miss out on preparing for cozy season. The GiveBest space heater is 17 percent off and sure to be a mainstay under your work-from-home desk or next to the couch. It's a best-seller in its category, and for good reason: It's compact, it's powerful, and it comes with several safety features, so you won't have to worry about it overheating or causing an accident if it's tipped over. Plus, this $11 throw blanket is basically beckoning to be used for winter movie nights.

Best Prime Early Access Sale Early Kitchen Deals Under $50

Soup lovers, unite! Crisp and cool weather calls for soup and soup alone, which means you'll want to add this 7-quart Crock-Pot to your cart while it's $30. It's the perfect size for whipping up hearty beef stews and pasta-flecked soups without having to keep the stove on all day. Plus, once you're done cooking, the multi-cooker will automatically keep everything warm, so it'll be at the ideal temperature by the time you sit down at the dinner table.

Shoppers looking to snag non-appliance kitchen items have plenty to choose from as well. These adorable glass coffee mugs are 32 percent off, and they're ideal for nursing hot coffee or tea. You can also find a Mercer Culinary chef's knife for $22; its ergonomic handle is conducive for mincing and chopping, and out of an eye-popping 45,000 ratings, more than 85 percent of them are five stars.

Best Prime Early Access Sale Early Tech and Electronic Deals Under $50

Electronics can often run you a few hundred dollars — especially if you're after a new smart TV or pair of headphones — but that doesn't mean you always have to spend a large sum to find something you love. Right now, the ever-popular Echo Dot is just $35, and you can even buy a Fire TV Stick for only $20. Or, you can convert your living room or bedroom into a smart house just by adding an Amazon Smart Plug to the mix, which allows you to turn off lights and schedule devices with the sound of your voice.

Smart home devices aren't the only tech items on sale. This 10-inch ring light has been marked down to $25, and it comes with an extendable tripod that practically guarantees stunning Instagram photos. And you can also grab these noise-canceling headphones for a mere $37. The over-the-ear headphones come in two colors and are designed with a powerful bass, so you can head-bop along with your favorite tunes.

Best Prime Early Access Sale Early Beauty and Fashion Deals Under $50

There are plenty of beauty and fashion favorites on sale as well, including customer-loved brands like Revlon and Levi's. On the fashion side, shoppers should check out these Adidas running shoes, along with a cute Vera Bradley zip wallet that can fit credit cards and cash. It comes in a ton of patterns and colors, with one reviewer noting that it's a "cute wallet to attach to a lanyard."

You should also scoop up the Laneige lip mask — rarely on sale, it's priced at just $22. The soothing balm helps nourish your lips while you sleep, so you can wake up feeling refreshed, not chapped or itchy. Plus, consider the original Revlon One-Step blow dryer dryer while it's only $33, along with a L'Oréal mascara that users say is "better than any expensive mascara."

