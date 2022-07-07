All the Best Early Prime Day Deals Under $50 — Including an Echo Dot for Just $20
Although Prime Day is still a week away — don't forget to mark down July 12 and 13 in your calendar! — you can still snag a slew of deals ahead of Amazon's shopping event. Whether you're looking to grab wow-worthy summer dresses or redo the bedroom with some brand new furniture, there are tons of markdowns available on the site leading up to the sale.
And you don't have to spend a lot of money to score these discounts: In fact, Amazon is packed with early deals under $50, and prices are up to 60 percent off. That includes customer-loved brands like Shark, Bissell, Lodge, Levi's, Supergoop, and Adidas. Right now, for instance, you can grab an Amazon smart plug for as little as $13 (as long as you're a Prime member), along with a top-rated chef's knife that's a whopping 59 percent off.
To make things super easy for you, we've plucked out the best early Prime Day deals under $50 that you won't want to miss. Keep scrolling to check out all of our picks, then head to Amazon to see everything else that's been marked down before the sale starts on July 12.
Best Early Home Prime Day Deals Under $50
- Dirt Devil Vibe 3-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner, $49.99 (orig. $54.99)
- FrSara Neck Fan, $19.99 (orig. $46.99)
- Casper Sleep Waterproof Mattress Protector, $49.50 (orig. $95)
- Bissell SteamShot Hard Surface Steam Cleaner, $31.04 (orig. $36.04)
- Cotton Paradise Hand Towel Set, $22.94 (orig. $26.99)
- Levoit Humidifier, $32.39 with coupon (orig. $43.99)
- Household Essentials Foldable Fabric Storage Bins, $19.52 (orig. $32.99)
- Bedsure Pillow Top Mattress Topper, $33.91 (orig. $39)
- Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $25.80 with coupon (orig. $49.99)
- Utopia Bedding 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set, $19.95 (orig. $25.95)
- Shark Steam Mop, $49.95 (orig. $65)
- Vera Bradley Packable Fleece Blanket, $20 (orig. $40)
Shoppers shouldn't miss out on affordable home essentials, like the Bissell SteamShot Hard Surface Steam Cleaner, which is just $31 right now — after all, the cleaning device has earned over 20,000 perfect ratings for a reason. It cleans and sanitizes with just the power of steam, instantly erasing grime and dirt from just about any surface. Plus, it comes with several attachments, like a grout tool and jet nozzle, allowing you to more easily target specific places around the house.
Best Early Kitchen Prime Day Deals Under $50
- Hamilton Beach Mini Rice Cooker, $23.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Thermos Stainless Steel Vacuum Jar, $14.40 (orig. $17.99)
- Geryon Vacuum Sealer Machine, $33.34 with coupon (orig. $45.99)
- Lodge Combo Cooker Cast Iron Skillets, $49.90 (orig. $74.85)
- Imarku Japanese Chef's Knife, $24 with coupon (orig. $55.99)
- Magic Bullet Blender, $29.95 (orig. $39.98)
If you're looking to do some cooking, turn to the Lodge Combo Cooker Cast Iron Skillet, which might make you a searing expert. The handy piece of cookware comes with two parts, a deep skillet and a shallow one, that, when placed on top of each other, can be used for things like baking sourdough bread and even roasting whole chickens. Each piece has been pre-seasoned in the foundry and is suitable to be used on all cooking surfaces, including grills and campfires.
Best Early Tech and Electronics Prime Day Deals Under $50
- Echo Dot (4th Gen), $19.99 with Prime (orig. $49.99)
- Gpeestrac Selfie Ring Light, $23.99 (orig. $79.99)
- Amazon Smart Plug, $12.99 with Prime (orig. $24.99)
- Amazon Halo View Fitness Tracker, $44.98 with Prime (orig. $79.99)
- Blink Video Doorbell, $34.99 with Prime (orig. $49.99)
In the tech department, start by snagging the customer-favorite Echo Dot while it's a whopping 60 percent off — a deal that's exclusive to Prime members. The ever-popular smart speaker is sleek and compact, delivering sharp and balanced sound. Use Alexa to set timers, answer questions, and control music with just the sound of your voice. Plus, the fourth-generation Echo Dot comes in a few fun colors, including twilight blue and glacier white.
Best Early Beauty and Fashion Prime Day Deals Under $50
- Amazon Essentials Women's French Terry Fleece Short, $12.60 (orig. $14.90)
- Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen, $29 (orig. $36)
- Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer, $39.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts, $47.82 (orig. $69.50)
- Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker, $49.99 (orig. $65)
- Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush, $44.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99)
Ahead of the big sale, we also found a pair of classic Adidas sneakers for as little as $50. The shoes have a rubber sole that offers durable grip and plenty of cushioning, so you'll be able to wear them for miles on end. Plus, the sneakers are finished off with the brand's signature Cloudfoam midsole, making them the perfect shoes to slip on whether you're doing some errands or simply going for a leisurely walk. The sneakers have picked up over 31,000 perfect ratings from users, who call them "comfortable out of the box" in reviews.
With the summer sun out in full force, don't leave the house without slathering on some sunscreen. Thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend the Unseen Sunscreen from Supergoop, which is the brand's most popular formula. The sunscreen is effectively invisible when you put it on, not to mention weightless and scentless. It protects you against blue light, UVA and UVB rays, and infrared radiation (IRA), so you can leave the house with less worry about skin damage. One shopper even called it the "best facial sunscreen for oily skin."
And don't miss out on the Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush, priced at just $45. According to the brand, the top-rated electric toothbrush removes five times more plaque than a regular toothbrush, and it includes features like a two-minute timer and a pressure sensor. The toothbrush is among the most popular at Amazon, having garnered over 72,000 five-star ratings. Users call it "as good as the expensive models," and as one reviewer explained, their "only regret [was] waiting so long to get one."
Buy It! Echo Dot (4th Gen), $19.99 with Prime (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Bissell SteamShot Hard Surface Steam Cleaner, $31.04 (orig. $36.04); amazon.com
Buy It! Lodge Combo Cooker Cast Iron Skillets, $49.90 (orig. $74.85); amazon.com
Buy It! Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker, $49.99 (orig. $65); amazon.com
Buy It! Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen, $29 (orig. $36); amazon.com
Buy It! Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush, $44.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals:
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- All the Best Early Prime Day Deals Under $50 — Including an Echo Dot for Just $20
- 9 Things You Should Buy on Sale During Amazon Prime Day, According to JoJo Fletcher
- Amazon Shoppers Say This Steam Cleaner Removes 'Decades of Grime and Dirt' — and It's on Sale Before Prime Day
- Amazon Is Brimming with Stylish Wedding Guest Dresses on Sale That Look Super Expensive but Start at Just $20