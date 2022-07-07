All the Best Early Prime Day Deals Under $50 — Including an Echo Dot for Just $20

Credit: Amazon
Although Prime Day is still a week away — don't forget to mark down July 12 and 13 in your calendar! — you can still snag a slew of deals ahead of Amazon's shopping event. Whether you're looking to grab wow-worthy summer dresses or redo the bedroom with some brand new furniture, there are tons of markdowns available on the site leading up to the sale. 

And you don't have to spend a lot of money to score these discounts: In fact, Amazon is packed with early deals under $50, and prices are up to 60 percent off. That includes customer-loved brands like Shark, Bissell, Lodge, Levi's, Supergoop, and Adidas. Right now, for instance, you can grab an Amazon smart plug for as little as $13 (as long as you're a Prime member), along with a top-rated chef's knife that's a whopping 59 percent off.  

To make things super easy for you, we've plucked out the best early Prime Day deals under $50 that you won't want to miss. Keep scrolling to check out all of our picks, then head to Amazon to see everything else that's been marked down before the sale starts on July 12. 

Best Early Home Prime Day Deals Under $50

Shoppers shouldn't miss out on affordable home essentials, like the Bissell SteamShot Hard Surface Steam Cleaner, which is just $31 right now — after all, the cleaning device has earned over 20,000 perfect ratings for a reason. It cleans and sanitizes with just the power of steam, instantly erasing grime and dirt from just about any surface. Plus, it comes with several attachments, like a grout tool and jet nozzle, allowing you to more easily target specific places around the house.  

Best Early Kitchen Prime Day Deals Under $50

If you're looking to do some cooking, turn to the Lodge Combo Cooker Cast Iron Skillet, which might make you a searing expert. The handy piece of cookware comes with two parts, a deep skillet and a shallow one, that, when placed on top of each other, can be used for things like baking sourdough bread and even roasting whole chickens. Each piece has been pre-seasoned in the foundry and is suitable to be used on all cooking surfaces, including grills and campfires. 

Best Early Tech and Electronics Prime Day Deals Under $50

In the tech department, start by snagging the customer-favorite Echo Dot while it's a whopping 60 percent off — a deal that's exclusive to Prime members. The ever-popular smart speaker is sleek and compact, delivering sharp and balanced sound. Use Alexa to set timers, answer questions, and control music with just the sound of your voice. Plus, the fourth-generation Echo Dot comes in a few fun colors, including twilight blue and glacier white.  

Best Early Beauty and Fashion Prime Day Deals Under $50

Ahead of the big sale, we also found a pair of classic Adidas sneakers for as little as $50. The shoes have a rubber sole that offers durable grip and plenty of cushioning, so you'll be able to wear them for miles on end. Plus, the sneakers are finished off with the brand's signature Cloudfoam midsole, making them the perfect shoes to slip on whether you're doing some errands or simply going for a leisurely walk. The sneakers have picked up over 31,000 perfect ratings from users, who call them "comfortable out of the box" in reviews.   

With the summer sun out in full force, don't leave the house without slathering on some sunscreen. Thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend the Unseen Sunscreen from Supergoop, which is the brand's most popular formula. The sunscreen is effectively invisible when you put it on, not to mention weightless and scentless. It protects you against blue light, UVA and UVB rays, and infrared radiation (IRA), so you can leave the house with less worry about skin damage. One shopper even called it the "best facial sunscreen for oily skin." 

And don't miss out on the Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush, priced at just $45. According to the brand, the top-rated electric toothbrush removes five times more plaque than a regular toothbrush, and it includes features like a two-minute timer and a pressure sensor. The toothbrush is among the most popular at Amazon, having garnered over 72,000 five-star ratings. Users call it "as good as the expensive models," and as one reviewer explained, their "only regret [was] waiting so long to get one."

