All the Best Early Prime Day Deals Under $50 — Including an Echo Dot for Just $20

Ahead of the big sale, we also found a pair of classic Adidas sneakers for as little as $50. The shoes have a rubber sole that offers durable grip and plenty of cushioning, so you'll be able to wear them for miles on end. Plus, the sneakers are finished off with the brand's signature Cloudfoam midsole, making them the perfect shoes to slip on whether you're doing some errands or simply going for a leisurely walk. The sneakers have picked up over 31,000 perfect ratings from users, who call them "comfortable out of the box" in reviews.